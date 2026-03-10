Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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NJH's avatar
NJH
Mar 11

I daresay that the majority of Iranians are neither listening to either Bibi or Trump for their directives on ‘taking to the streets.’

You read the NYT etc, and the manifold miscalculations by the US military are becoming clearer daily.

Besides my daily reading of Haaretz rather than Israel Hayom, I’m not up to speed as to whether this is simply a line fed by Bibi or many Israelis think that there’ll really be an outpouring onto the streets of Teheran and Isfahan.. I’d politely demur..

Whatever Trump declares will be a ‘victory’ as he’s delusional. Whatever Bibi decides will be his, not the country’s.

O tempora o mores..

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
Mar 11

Inspiring history regarding the claim of Eilat

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