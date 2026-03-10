Today marks the 11th day of the Israel–U.S. American war against Iran. On the bright side, we we were all able to sleep through the night. There were no late-night missile attacks; the last occurred late in the evening, and the next round did not come until around 10 a.m. this morning.

Another missile attack occurred early in the afternoon, keeping us in the shelters for nearly 40 minutes. As I began my first edit of today’s diary, the siren sounded again. Tonight as we were finishing up at 11:30 PM we were once again forced to go down to the shelter. Other parts of the country have been less fortunate, particularly the north, which has endured multiple rounds of attacks from both Iran and Lebanon.

Roughly half of the missiles recently fired at Israel from Iran have carried cluster munitions as their primary warhead. It is unclear whether this reflects a shortage of conventional warheads or a belief that cluster munitions are more effective. The two people killed in yesterday’s missile attack died as a result of those cluster munitions.

During Hezbollah’s attack, several locations received no warning, with the only indication of danger being explosions nearby. In those cases, not only were no alerts issued, but the interceptors also failed to stop the incoming missiles.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Hezbollah had used a type of missile capable of altering its trajectory and thereby evading both Israel’s missile defense systems, as well as the systems designed to predict impact points. Fortunately, Hezbollah appears to have only a small number of these missiles, and efforts are already underway to improve defenses against this threat.

The sense of euphoria that marked the first few days of the war has largely faded in Israel. Following President Trump’s press conference last night, many Israelis now find themselves uncertain about what comes next. His most loyal supporters, who believe Trump can do no wrong, have dismissed the remarks and insist there is little cause for concern. The rest of the country, however, is deeply worried that we might be left with the worst of all worlds.

Will President Trump simply declare that the war is over and that all U.S. objectives have been achieved, and say, “We’re done”? That possibility has always loomed in the background. At the moment, there appears to be no functioning government in Iran with which negotiations could take place, and Iranian leaders themselves insist they will not negotiate with the United States.

This raises the prospect that the United States could end the war while Iran still retains enough enriched uranium to produce as many as ten nuclear weapons, with its leadership even more hostile than before. That hardly constitutes a reassuring outcome.

To reiterate a point raised on previous nights, one major unknown remains: whether the Iranian people are able or willing to act. I find it difficult to listen to commentators who point out that the country has been bombed for eleven days and yet the population has not risen up or attempted to seize control. What these critiques overlook is that both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu explicitly urged the Iranian people not to take to the streets until the moment was right.

Tonight, Prime Minister Netanyahu posted:

People of Iran, We are waging a historic war for liberty. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you to remove the Ayatollah regime and gain your freedom.

Netanyahu went on to say that the moment for the Iranian people to take their future into their own hands would arrive shortly.

The IDF announced tonight that it has destroyed most of the Basij’s assets in one province. The Basij is the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s branch responsible for internal security, which killed thousands of demonstrators in January. If Israel and/or the United States continue to target such units, destroying their bases, communications networks, and vehicles, and eliminating as many of their members as possible, then it is conceivable that the Iranian people might eventually feel free to take to the streets and reclaim control of their country. For now, however, that remains uncertain, and in truth no one really knows how events will unfold.

One of central uncertainties is what is actually happening inside Iran. We do not know whether the various security forces still maintain effective command and control. There are even persistent rumors that the newly elevated leader may already be dead. Reports of that kind are difficult to verify, and much remains unclear about who, if anyone, is firmly in control. We will have to wait and see how developments unfold.

NEW PRESSURE ON HEZBOLLAH, NEW POSSIBILITIES IN LEBANON

As I mentioned earlier, Hezbollah continued ireing missiles and drones into Israel today, further intensifying the already difficult situation in the north. Concurrently, Israeli forces have expanded their control over several additional small areas in southern Lebanon. One of the more significant developments in the past day has been the ongoing campaign against Hezbollah’s banking network, much of which operates largely on a cash basis. Israel issued warnings ahead of planned strikes on one of the buildings housing these financial operations, in an effort to minimize harm to civilians in nearby structures.

Until now, Hezbollah members had reportedly rushed to these banks to withdraw cash. Yesterday, however, the Lebanese army blocked access to the buildings, preventing anyone from removing the funds. An Israeli aircraft later struck one of the facilities, and reports described large amounts of cash being scattered into the air by the explosion. The objective is to weaken Hezbollah from within by destroying its financial resources as thoroughly as possible.

There have been several interesting developments regarding Lebanon over the past day or two. Most significantly, the Lebanese government has indicated that it would be open to direct meetings with Israeli officials to discuss Lebanon’s future and potential arrangements that could lead to an Israeli withdrawal and an end to the war. If such talks were to occur, it would mark the first time members of the Lebanese government have agreed to meet directly with Israeli representatives. Israel has not moved quickly to take up the offer, but we will see how the situation evolves.

There is also discussion of the possibility that Syria might send troops to assist the Lebanese army in efforts to disarm Hezbollah. Such a move could offer one potential path toward resolving the situation. Whether it is practical remains uncertain, but the current Syrian government strongly opposes Hezbollah and might well be willing to support efforts to curb the organization’s power.

NEXT YEAR’S BUDGET

The budget for next year will almost certainly pass. The ultra-Orthodox parties have abandoned their effort to hold the budget hostage over legislation that would allow yeshiva students to avoid the military draft. Instead, they have secured substantial funding for their sector.

The proposed budget allocated 1.7 billion shekels to yeshivas, 189 million shekels to schools that do not teach core subjects and basic skills, along with 49 million shekels intended to encourage yeshiva students to remain in their studies rather than leave to join the military. These figures represent only part of the overall package. In Israeli politics, such arrangements often seem difficult to believe, yet they remain very much a reality. Truly, you cannot make this stuff up.

MILK REFORM COLLIDES WITH WARTIME REALITY

Finance Minister Smotrich experienced a significant setback today. His proposed “reform of the milk market,” which critics warned could have led to the closure of many dairy farms in Israel, has been removed from the budget. The plan was not particularly popular.

During wartime, the idea of relying on imported milk rather than local production in order to lower prices never struck many people as particularly sensible. It should noted that importing goods is currently difficult. For example, Amazon is not presently accepting orders from Israel, highlighting the broader challenges of depending on imports under the current circumstances.

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TRANSPORTATION NEWS

Foreign airlines have extended their flight cancellations at least through the end of the month. This includes Wizz Air, which had been negotiating the establishment of a base of operations in Israel.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech, here’s the latest interview: “Why Most Security Teams Are Fighting the Wrong Battles,” featuring Sharon Isaaci, Tonic Security.

Security teams are drowning in alerts. What if the real breach happens while you are busy fixing the wrong one? In this episode of IsraelTech, we sit down with Sharon Isaaci, Co-Founder and CEO of Tonic Security, to discuss the growing gap between cyber detection and real risk reduction.

Sharon previously served as Chief Intelligence Officer and CISO of the IDF Home Front Command, where he was responsible for intelligence and information security during national emergencies. After transitioning to the private sector, he saw a recurring pattern: breaches often stemmed from vulnerabilities that were already detected but never addressed in time. Tonic Security was built to tackle that exact problem.

In the interview, Sharon and Yoel discuss:

Why most security findings are false positives

The challenge of prioritization in modern cybersecurity

How AI is changing exposure management

The tension between responsibility and authority inside security teams

Building a startup during wartime

Why resilience is essential for founders

You can watch the entire interview here or check out the excerpt below.

BUSINESS

VAST Data

Israeli-founded AI infrastructure company VAST Data has closed what is believed to be the largest private equity funding round in the history of Israel’s technology sector, raising $1 billion at a valuation of $30 billion. The valuation makes VAST the most valuable privately held technology company in Israel, approaching the roughly $32 billion valuation of cybersecurity firm Wiz ahead of its expected sale to Google. More than half of the funds raised in the round will go to early investors and employees who are selling shares, providing a significant liquidity event for staff and investors in the company, which employs about 1,100 people worldwide, roughly a third of them in Israel.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Renen Hallak and Shachar Fienblit, VAST Data develops data storage and retrieval software designed for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company’s platform enables organizations to manage and access massive volumes of data quickly, preventing bottlenecks that can limit the performance of advanced AI processors. The technology has become increasingly important as the rapid growth of artificial intelligence has dramatically increased demand for high-performance data infrastructure. VAST’s software functions as an operating system for AI data environments, enabling companies to store and process large datasets—including unstructured information such as emails, documents, and multimedia files—more efficiently.

Demand for the company’s technology has surged alongside the global expansion of AI applications. VAST reported an annual recurring revenue run rate of about $200 million in 2023, and industry estimates suggest it reached roughly $2 billion by the end of 2025. The company counts major enterprises among its customers, including financial institutions, animation studio Pixar, Elon Musk’s AI company xAI, and cloud infrastructure providers such as CoreWeave. VAST also maintains a close partnership with chip giant Nvidia, whose founder Jensen Huang recently highlighted the company’s technology as a critical component for enabling AI systems to fully utilize high-performance processors.

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Jazz Security

Israeli cybersecurity startup Jazz Security has emerged from stealth after nearly a year and a half of operations, announcing it has raised $61 million in funding across two rounds to develop a new approach to preventing data loss. The company focuses on the data loss prevention (DLP) market, which aims to protect sensitive information from being leaked, destroyed, or mishandled either by employee mistakes, insider threats, or external cyberattacks. Jazz raised an initial $9 million seed round led by Glilot Capital Partners when the company was founded in November 2024, followed by a $52 million Series A round co-led by Glilot and Team8. Additional investors include Merlin Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, and Encoded Ventures.

The company was founded by four entrepreneurs from the Israeli military intelligence technology unit Unit 81: CEO Ido Livneh, formerly a product manager at Laminar and Axonius; chief AI officer Jake Torcsky, previously the founder of an algorithmic trading firm; chief business officer Noam Issachar, previously an engineer and architect at Oligo and Axonius; and CTO Yonatan Zohar, formerly of Toka. Livneh argues that DLP remains one of the most frustrating and unresolved challenges for corporate security teams. While about 30% of organizations have implemented DLP systems, most rely on multiple tools and are dissatisfied with their performance, and roughly 70% of companies either never deploy such systems or abandon them after unsuccessful attempts.

Jazz is attempting to address these problems by replacing traditional rule-based security systems with an artificial-intelligence-driven approach. The company’s platform uses a generative AI agent called Melody that learns the behavior of an organization and analyzes large volumes of contextual data to determine whether sensitive information is actually being exposed. Traditional systems often generate large numbers of false alerts because they rely on rigid rules and templates, forcing analysts to conduct time-consuming manual investigations. By contrast, Jazz’s AI analyzes the broader context of employee activity—for example distinguishing between legitimate work and suspicious behavior. The company began selling its product about seven months ago and currently serves 15 customers while employing roughly 45 workers, most based in its Israeli development center and the remainder in the United States.

Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank reported a decline in profitability in 2025 as falling interest rates and rising expenses weighed on results. The fourth-largest bank in Israel posted fourth-quarter net income of 856 million shekels, down 18% from 1.13 billion shekels in the same quarter of 2024. For the full year, net profit attributable to shareholders totaled 4.14 billion shekels, a 3.3% decline from 4.3 billion shekels in 2024. Despite the drop in earnings, the bank announced it would distribute 428 million shekels in dividends to shareholders.

The decline was largely attributed to lower interest income following reductions in Israel’s prime interest rate, which fell from 6% to 5.75% and later to 5.5% at the beginning of the current year. Fourth-quarter interest income totaled 2.27 billion shekels, down from 2.36 billion shekels a year earlier. Income from household lending also declined, falling below 4 billion shekels in 2025, compared with 4.16 billion shekels in 2024. As a result, the bank’s return on equity dropped to 12.6% for the year, the lowest level in five years, compared with 14.2% in 2024, while fourth-quarter return on equity declined to 11.4%.

At the same time, operating expenses increased and credit losses rose, reflecting financial pressure on households and businesses coping with high borrowing costs. Operating expenses climbed 356 million shekels to 6.55 billion shekels in 2025. Credit-loss provisions reached 450 million shekels, slightly above the 442 million shekels recorded in 2024, with a notable jump in individual credit failures during the fourth quarter. Despite the weaker profitability, the bank continued to expand lending, with its mortgage portfolio growing 8% to 79.5 billion shekels and total public credit reaching 257 billion shekels. Over the past year the bank’s shares have risen about 30%, giving the company a market value of roughly 45 billion shekels, as it remains Israel’s fourth-largest bank after Bank Leumi, Bank Hapoalim, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Operation Uvda: Securing the Negev and the Road to Eilat

March 10, 1949 Israeli troops reached Eilat. The capture of Eilat, executed as Operation Uvda (Hebrew for “Operation Fact”), was a masterclass in combining swift military maneuvering with a decisive eye on the emerging geopolitical landscape.

To understand the capturing of Eilat, one must understand the stakes defined by the UN Partition Plan of 1947. While the resolution allocated the Negev Desert to the proposed Jewish state, the territory was sparsely populated, largely arid, and physically disconnected. From the moment the war began, Jordanian and Egyptian forces controlled significant swathes of the south.

If Israel were to concede the Negev, it would not only lose vital potential for development but also be permanently cut off from the Red Sea, severing its potential for trade with Asia and Africa. Throughout late 1948, the IDF launched operations (such as Horev and Yoav) that hammered Egyptian forces, eventually forcing them to the negotiating table. However, the critical coastal strip at the very tip of the Negev, centered on the strategic British border post of Umm Rashrash, remained unoccupied and diplomatically ambiguous.

Operation Uvda was conceived precisely to exploit this ambiguity. As the final armistice talks with Jordan were beginning at Rhodes, David Ben-Gurion understood that diplomacy without a corresponding reality on the ground would be vulnerable to British and Jordanian pressures. The goal was simple yet audacious: establish a “fact” of Israeli possession before an armistice line was drawn. It was not intended to be a combat mission against Jordanian forces (the Arab Legion), but rather a swift, unexpected occupation.

Ordered to proceed only if the path was clear, the IDF dispatched two units on a daring race to the south: the Golani Brigade would descend through the eastern Negev, while the Negev Brigade (an elite Palmach unit) pushed southward from the central desert, navigating the treacherous and uncharted wadis of the Makhtesh Ramon crater.

The logistic challenges were immense. This was not a standard desert advance but a logistical odyssey across some of the most difficult, unmapped terrain in the Middle East. The Negev Brigade, in particular, was forced to improvise, using heavy trucks and jeeps to conquer steep descents and deep sand. The Jordanian Arab Legion, observing the movement from the heights above the Arava Valley, positioned itself to contest the Golani advance.

However, the Negev Brigade’s unexpected route from the center left them relatively unhindered. After days of extreme physical exertion and sleep-deprived navigation, the weary scouts of the Negev Brigade crested the final ridge on March 10, 1949, and looked down upon the sparkling blue water of the Gulf of Eilat and the empty huts of Umm Rashrash.

Upon reaching the abandoned police post, the Negev Brigade soldiers realized they had neglected one essential element for securing their position: they had no Israeli flag. Knowing that photographic proof of their arrival was vital to cement their achievement, the soldiers scrambled to create one. They found a white sheet and improvised, using blue ink to paint the two horizontal bands and a crudely drawn, asymmetrical Star of David in the center.

At approximately 4:00 PM, Avraham Adan (later an IDF general) began the ascent of the police station’s flagpole. As his comrades stood by, dusty and triumphant, he fastened the handmade, imperfect standard. Moments later, the photograph was taken, immortalizing the simple, powerful act that declared the Negev secure and Eilat irrevocably Israeli.

The significance of Operation Uvda extends far beyond a clever improvisation. It was the crucial geopolitical capstone of the War of Independence. By securing the southern port, Israel gained direct maritime access to the Indian Ocean, bypassing the Suez Canal. This access would prove critical for future development, including the shipping of Iranian oil and the development of trade with East Africa and Asia, especially following the Suez Crisis in 1956. More importantly, it ensured that the Negev would become the focus of Israeli development and vision, rather than a desolate borderland. The capture of Eilat, and the hoisting of the simple Ink Flag, was not just the end of a war; it was the audacious beginning of a nation’s vital gateway to the world.