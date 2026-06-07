Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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William Bilek's avatar
William Bilek
4h

A genuine question.

This report from https://thejewishedition.com/news/israel/2026/06/07/it-all-started-when-settlers-followed-their-stolen-herd-into-huwara/

"Arab rioters broke into Tzafnat Farm over Shabbat, stole its herd, and led it to the village of Huwara. When farmers and volunteers followed the tracks, they met an incited crowd armed with clubs, stones, and knives. The media that don’t observe Shabbat embraced the Arab version of an unprovoked Jewish attack and, get this, the theft of a herd from Huwara. Meanwhile, the IDF is investigating footage of a soldier who used violence in support of the settlers who retrieved their stolen animals."

Who to believe? Why?

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
3h

Great reporting, Marc. Thank you.

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