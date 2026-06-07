This morning, Hezbollah fired a series of rockets at towns in northern Israel. The attack violated the understanding announced by President Trump last week. The agreement called for Israel not to strike Beirut and for Hezbollah to cease attacks inside Israel.

Israel had made clear that any Hezbollah attack on Israeli territory would be met with strikes on Beirut. Israel responded this afternoon. Shortly after 3:00 p.m., Israeli aircraft struck a specific apartment building in Beirut. According to reports, the target was a gathering of mid-level Hezbollah commanders. Initial reports indicate that those present were likely killed.

The strike was reportedly coordinated with, or at least approved by, the United States. As it had previously warned, Iran responded to the attack in Beirut. I initially doubted that Tehran would choose a course of action that could provide Israel with a pretext to expand the conflict and potentially reignite the war. That assessment proved incorrect. Iranian leaders appear to have concluded that President Trump is determined to avoid a broader regional confrontation and would therefore seek to restrain any significant Israeli escalation.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., Iran launched a missile barrage toward northern Israel. Reports indicate that as many as 25 missiles were fired. All were successfully intercepted.

The significance of the attack extends beyond the number of missiles involved. Iran appears to be attempting to establish a new and dangerous equation: if Israel strikes targets in Lebanon that Tehran considers off-limits, Iran will respond directly against Israel. As readers know, I have opposed a return to full-scale war with Iran. Nevertheless, allowing a direct Iranian missile attack to go unanswered would create its own risks. Israel will almost certainly feel compelled to respond forcefully in order to deter similar attacks in the future.

President Trump’s initial response was to note that all of the Iranian missiles had been intercepted and to call on Tehran to return to the negotiating table and finalize an agreement. Minutes later, according to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, Trump said he intended to call Prime Minister Netanyahu and urge him not to retaliate.

The Israeli government now faces a terrible dilemma. Failing to respond would hand Iran a significant strategic victory and establish a dangerous precedent. Yet responding carries risks of its own. A major retaliation could place Israel on a collision course with President Trump, and confronting Iran without American backing would be a far more uncertain risky proposition. Either way, Israel finds itself in a corner, with no easy options.

Life here continues to swing between normalcy and crisis. Just when it seems safe to look ahead, events intervene and throw everything into doubt.

This was another difficult weekend in Israel. Overnight, the military announced the deaths of two soldiers in Lebanon. One, Capt. Shahar Gamla, 23, of the elite Egoz Unit, died from wounds suffered in a drone strike on Thursday after spending two days in a coma. The second, Sgt. Ohad Yaari, 21, of the Givati Brigade from Rehovot, was killed in a friendly-fire incident.

Several other soldiers were wounded by drone attacks over the weekend. Thankfully, none of the injuries were fatal.

The losses once again raise a troubling question: What is the purpose of continuing the operation in Lebanon? According to reports, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has urged the cabinet to reach a ceasefire agreement as quickly as possible. It is increasingly difficult to argue that another 30 or 60 days of fighting would materially change the situation. What it would almost certainly do is claim more lives.

THE UNENDING BATTLE

This morning, Israelis awoke to yet another terror attack. A lone Israeli Arab from Taibe, arrived at a gas station in Kohav Yair, very close to the West Bank border, and began a rampage that spread across five separate locations.

The attack claimed the life of Haim Kalomiti, 55, the security officer of the community of Tzur Natan. Five other people were wounded. After a manhunt, security forces located and killed the terrorist, bringing the rampage to an end.

Today’s attack was yet another reminder of a difficult reality. Terrorism has been a part of life here since before the establishment of the state, and there is little reason to believe it will disappear anytime soon. The battle against terror is unending.

FAILURES OF RESPONSIBILITY

On Shabbat, a group of masked right-wing extremists, moved through several Palestinian villages in the West Bank, carrying out attacks against local residents. Video footage from one incident appeared to show an IDF soldier participating in the violence. The victims were innocent civilians.

The military condemned the soldier’s actions, stating that such conduct is contrary to the values and spirit of the IDF. The army stated that once the soldier is identified, he will face disciplinary and legal proceedings through military channels. According to reports, one suspect was arrested today in connection with the attacks.

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It should be noted that the attacks continued over the course of several hours. Yet at no point were they stopped by the army, the police, or the Shin Bet. The failure to stop the violence has raised difficult questions.

Those questions were compounded by a separate incident on Friday night, in which a seven-month-old Palestinian infant was reportedly shot by Israeli soldiers. The IDF has launched an investigation into the shooting.

A SELF-INFLICTED WOUND

The latest Pew report shows support for Israel among the American public at its lowest level since the organization began tracking the issue. For many, the findings have understandably set off alarm bells. Yet the discussion often misses the more important question: why is support declining?

Nothing does more damage to Israel’s image than widely circulated videos of Israeli soldiers or settlers attacking Palestinian civilians. Those images reach millions of people and leave a lasting impression. Yet despite the damage they cause, there is a widespread sense that too little is being done to prevent such behavior. Critics argue that the security establishment is reluctant to act decisively, fearing a political backlash from elements of the Israeli right. This is without even dealing with morality of these actions.

A CHALLENGE TO THE RULE OF LAW

The aftermath of last week’s attack on the home of the Deputy President of the Supreme Court continued to reverberate today. New reports suggest that the objective may have been more than intimidation. Investigators now believe that some of those involved actually intended to physically harm the justice but failed to reach him.

A similar pattern played out today at the southern entrance to Jerusalem. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters converged on the area after learning that another ultra-Orthodox youth had been arrested at a checkpoint. According to reports, activists operate a warning system that rapidly mobilizes hundreds of supporters to the scene of an arrest, where they attempt to disrupt police activity and secure the detainee’s release.

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FINDING HUMANITY AMID CONFLICT

On Tuesday I will be releasing a podcast conversation I recorded today with Avi Shahaf about his new book, Pain & Healing: Testimonies from The Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families Forum. It was a thoughtful and moving discussion about loss, grief, and the search for understanding in the midst of conflict. I hope you will take the time to listen. And if you have the opportunity, I highly recommend reading the book as well.

BUSINESS

Offroad

Israeli cybersecurity startup Offroad emerged from stealth on Thursday, unveiling a platform designed to help enterprises manage one of the fastest-growing security challenges: understanding who and what has access to critical systems. The company says security teams are increasingly overwhelmed by a growing web of employees, contractors, vendors, OAuth applications, service accounts, and AI agents that hold access to sensitive corporate resources. Offroad’s solution uses teams of AI agents to gather information from identity management systems, cloud environments, SaaS applications, logs, ticketing systems, and internal documentation to build a unified picture of organizational access and identify security risks in real time.

Founded in 2025 by CEO Dan Bendler and CTO Philip Stein, an alumnus of Israel’s prestigious Psagot program and recipient of the Israel Defense Prize, Offroad integrates with platforms including Okta, Microsoft Entra, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Slack, GitHub, AWS, HR systems, and security monitoring tools. The platform creates a knowledge layer that connects users, permissions, devices, service accounts, and business processes, allowing AI agents to investigate suspicious access patterns and recommend or execute corrective actions. According to the company, the agents can autonomously determine why access was granted, whether it is still needed, and how to safely reduce or remove unnecessary permissions without disrupting business operations.

The company points to several early customer successes. In one case, Offroad discovered that a former employee retained access to company systems and continued using those credentials after leaving the organization. The platform automatically revoked access, terminated active sessions, rotated credentials, and documented the incident. In another case, it identified development teams with unnecessary access to sensitive customer billing data, permissions that had been granted for a project two years earlier and never removed. Offroad is launching with $7 million in seed funding led by Ibex Investors and Skywell Capital, alongside a group of cybersecurity industry angel investors. The company maintains its development center in Israel and offices in New York.

Willow

Israeli startup Willow, founded by former Wix executives, has emerged from stealth with a platform designed to help companies control the growing sprawl of AI agents across the enterprise. As more services offer their own agents — from Claude and ChatGPT to Cursor, Gemini, and custom-built internal tools — organizations are struggling to understand which agents are being used, what systems they can access, and whether sensitive data is being exposed. Willow positions itself as a central control panel for this new AI workforce, adding authentication, authorization, audit, governance, and data-loss prevention layers between AI agents and corporate systems.

According to CEO and co-founder Eyal Ben Ezra, one of the biggest problems facing companies today is “Shadow AI”: employees adopting AI tools without formal approval or oversight. Developers install MCP servers and agents on their own, finance teams upload reports to unmonitored tools, sales teams use unauthorized AI skills, and marketing teams build apps through vibe coding and connect them to company data platforms. Willow’s answer is an MCP Gateway, a secure layer that sits between agents and the organization’s internal systems, generating only the permissions needed for a specific task in real time. The company says this allows businesses to adopt AI quickly while reducing the risk of unauthorized access or sensitive data leakage.

Willow was founded a year ago by Ben Ezra, CTO Shalev Shalit, and VP Platform Idan Shitrit, all veterans of Wix. The company is now announcing a $7 million seed round led by Hetz Ventures, with participation from Wix founder and CEO Avishai Abrahami and Wix president Nir Zohar, the entrepreneurs’ former bosses. Willow says its system is already being used by tens of thousands of employees across several companies, including Wix itself. Ben Ezra argues that while giants such as Google and Microsoft are building their own AI agents, they are unlikely to provide the neutral governance layer needed to manage Gemini, Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and internal agents together — the role Willow is trying to claim as enterprises move toward managing fleets of AI agents.

Israeli digital insurance company Honeycomb announced on Thursday that it has raised $40 million in a new funding round, bringing its total capital raised to approximately $95 million. The round was led by Zeev Ventures and included participation from existing investor Ibex Investors as well as Peakline Alpha Partners, Meitar Partners, and Practical VC. The company said the new capital will be used to accelerate growth, enhance the digital tools offered to insurance agents, develop new products, and further expand its AI-powered underwriting platform.

Honeycomb

Founded in 2019 by CEO Itai Ben-Zaken and CTO Nimrod Sadot, Honeycomb has emerged as a fast-growing and profitable player in the U.S. property insurance market. The company currently operates in 22 states, covering more than 65% of the U.S. population, and insures properties with a combined value exceeding $100 billion. Honeycomb ended 2025 with an annualized insurance premium run rate of $275 million and employs approximately 210 people, including 70 in Israel and 140 in the United States. The company continues to hire across product development, data, and artificial intelligence roles as it expands its market presence.

Honeycomb was built as an AI-native insurance company focused on addressing inefficiencies in the $300 billion U.S. property insurance market, where many traditional insurers still rely heavily on manual underwriting and broad geographic risk assessments. Its platform analyzes hundreds of data points for each property, including location, environmental factors, structural characteristics, roofing, electrical systems, and other building components, combining artificial intelligence, computer vision, and high-resolution imagery to generate detailed risk assessments. According to the company, this approach enables more accurate underwriting, competitive pricing, and coverage for properties often overlooked by traditional insurers. Honeycomb says its underwriting model has produced a loss ratio roughly half the industry average while maintaining competitive premiums, positioning the company to challenge established players in one of the largest segments of the U.S. insurance industry.

Visionix

One of Israel’s largest and longest-established medical device companies has quietly changed hands in a €250 million ($290 million) transaction. Jerusalem-based Visionix, a developer of advanced eye diagnostic and vision-testing technologies, was acquired by Finnish medical technology company Revenio in a deal consisting primarily of cash, with approximately €55.7 million paid in Revenio shares. Following the merger, Visionix executives will join the leadership of the combined company, while Visionix shareholders will become among the largest investors in the enlarged organization, which will employ roughly 800 people worldwide.

Founded in 1994, Visionix has grown into a global leader in ophthalmic diagnostics, developing systems used for eye screening, disease detection, monitoring, and vision assessment. The company generates annual revenue of approximately €143 million and employs about 600 people, including 180 in Israel, most of them in manufacturing. Its products are sold worldwide and are widely used by eye care professionals to improve the accuracy of vision analysis and the early detection of eye diseases. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for a company that has spent more than three decades building a strong position in the global eye-care technology market

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The company’s journey began in a Jerusalem technology incubator under the leadership of founder and CEO Dr. Marc Abitbol, who established Visionix based on optical imaging technologies inspired by his doctoral research. Abitbol adapted techniques originally developed for imaging through the atmosphere and applied them to the human eye, creating systems capable of measuring thousands of points within the eye and providing significantly more detailed vision analysis than existing technologies. From its early days operating out of a modest trailer in Jerusalem, Visionix survived difficult startup conditions, secured venture funding during the infancy of Israel’s venture capital industry, and signed an early distribution agreement with Japanese optical giant Topcon. Over the years, the company evolved through public and private ownership, acquisitions, and international expansion before emerging as one of the leading players in the ophthalmic diagnostics industry, culminating in its sale to Revenio.

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Today in Jewish History

The Battle for the Old City (During The Six-Day War)

The fight for Jerusalem fell to the 55th Paratroopers Brigade, a reserve formation under Colonel Mordechai “Motta” Gur that had been mustered for a drop in Sinai and was diverted to the capital at the last hour. On the night of June 5–6, 1967, Gur’s three battalions were thrown into a brutal close-quarters assault across the fortified seam that divided the city, fighting to break through the Jordanian defensive belt and link up with the isolated Israeli enclave on Mount Scopus.

The hardest of this fighting came at Ammunition Hill, a warren of concrete bunkers and connecting trenches held by determined Jordanian regulars. There the 66th Battalion fought through the night at grenade-and-bayonet range, clearing the position trench by trench in some of the fiercest combat of the entire war; the hill cost the brigade dozens of its men and became a byword for the price paid for the city.

Through June 6 the paratroopers pressed eastward and seized the dominating high ground—the ridge of Augusta Victoria and the Mount of Olives—that overlooked the walled Old City and sealed off its defenders. Yet the order to enter the Old City itself was deliberately withheld. Aware that any heavy bombardment risked damaging the holiest sites of three faiths, the command hesitated, tightening the encirclement while the government weighed the decision. The pause stretched into the night and the following morning, the paratroopers poised outside the ancient walls, waiting.

The order came on the morning of June 7. Gur led the assault personally, his command half-track racing down from the Mount of Olives toward St. Stephen’s Gate—the Lions’ Gate—on the eastern wall. A tank round and covering fire cleared the approach, and the half-tracks burst through the narrow gateway, past a burning vehicle that nearly blocked the passage, into the stone labyrinth of the Old City.

Driving through the Via Dolorosa and up onto the Temple Mount, Gur radioed the words that would echo through Jewish history: “Har HaBayit BeYadenu”—”The Temple Mount is in our hands.” Minutes later the paratroopers made their way down to the Western Wall, the last surviving remnant of the Second Temple, untouched by Jewish hands for nineteen years. Soldiers who had fought without pause for two days stood and wept against its stones, and Rabbi Shlomo Goren, the army’s chief chaplain, sounded the shofar before the Wall.

The same day the war’s momentum carried Israeli forces far beyond Jerusalem. To the south, troops entered Bethlehem and pushed on to Hebron, while armored and mechanized columns drove down through the Judean wilderness to take Jericho and secure the western bank of the Jordan.

In Sinai, the collapse of the Egyptian army opened the way to Sharm el-Sheikh at the southern tip of the peninsula, the very chokepoint whose blockade of the Straits of Tiran had helped ignite the war; its capture reopened the strait and closed the circle on the crisis that had begun three weeks before. But it was the dust and silence of the Old City, and the sound of the shofar at the Wall, that would define June 7, 1967, in memory.