President Trump announced this evening, Israel time, that Iran had shot down an American helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was reportedly rescued by drone. Trump declared that the United States would have to respond to the attack.

At midnight, the US Central Command issued the following statement:

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.

It has been reported that the U.S. targets are Iranian positions along the Straits of Hormuz. Iran is expected to respond by attacking US Allies in the region.

Today is the day after Israel’s brief clash with Iran. There is already debate over how to describe it. Was it a mini-war, a limited military exchange, or simply another chapter in the broader conflict that began on October 7? The label matters less than the consequences. What matters is the impact of those twenty-four hours of fighting and what they may reveal about the strategic realities now facing Israel, Iran, and the United States.

I touched on this briefly last night, but the implications of this latest confrontation deserve a closer look. We now appear to be facing a new reality. Iran has effectively warned that an Israeli strike on Hezbollah targets in the Dahiya will likely be met with direct missile attacks on Israel. Even more troubling, Iran appears to be trying to broaden that equation, making clear that attacks on Hezbollah targets elsewhere in Lebanon could also bring Iranian missiles raining down on Israel.

If Iran is attempting to establish a new rule of engagement in which Israeli strikes in Lebanon are met by direct Iranian attacks on Israel, the only way to challenge that equation is to make the cost of such attacks prohibitively high. Israel did not impose such a cost, and Tehran paid only a modest price for its actions.

Iran’s leaders now know that President Trump is unwilling to permit actions that could seriously threaten the current negotiations or trigger a wider war. From Tehran’s perspective, that is a significant strategic advantage.

The broader implication is equally clear. Decisions regarding the scope of any future confrontation with Iran will be heavily influenced by Washington. Vice President JD Vance made clear last night that the administration remains committed to reaching an agreement with Tehran and will ultimately pursue what it believes to be in America’s interests, whether or not Israel is fully comfortable with the outcome.

Once again, readers are aware of my position. I believe the second phase of the war was a mistake. Nor am I convinced that restarting it would achieve much. The question is not whether Israel should seek another round of fighting. The question is whether Iran has been properly deterred.

I do not believe it has. The lesson Tehran may draw from this latest confrontation is that the costs of direct attacks on Israel remain manageable. That is a dangerous conclusion. This is the Middle East, not a Manhattan boardroom. The assumptions that guide business negotiations do always apply here.

Many of the region’s key actors are motivated by ideology and religious conviction as much as by practical considerations. President Trump’s determination to avoid escalation may reduce the immediate risk of war, but it could also encourage challenges that lead to greater dangers down the road.

Today, Hamas announced that Iran has extended an offer of protection to the organization. If accurate, the statement is significant. Rather than accepting a diminished role, Iran seems intent on leveraging the threat of direct missile attacks to affect Israeli decision-making. In effect, Tehran is attempting to create a new reality in which its ability to strike Israel serves as a protective umbrella for its allies and proxies across the region. That is a remarkable development for a country that was supposedly dealt a crippling blow only a short time ago.

This new reality could have significant consequences for Israeli decision-making. It will be far more difficult for any Israeli prime minister to authorize a strike against a Hezbollah operative in the Dahiya, in Beirut, if the expected result is a direct Iranian missile attack that shuts down central Israel for days and potentially forces the closure of Ben Gurion Airport.

Every military decision involves weighing costs against benefits. If Iran can now credibly threaten direct retaliation for Israeli actions in Lebanon, the balance of that calculation has shifted dramatically.

My mistake was assuming that Iran wanted to avoid the risk of a wider war. In retrospect, Tehran’s leaders seem to have understood something I did not. They believed they could launch a direct missile attack on Israel without provoking a major escalation. Events largely proved them correct. Israel’s response remained limited, and President Trump soon moved to bring the confrontation to an end.

KEEPING THE ULTRA-ORTHODOX ON BOARD

With this Knesset approaching its final months, Prime Minister Netanyahu has agreed to move forward on several key demands of the ultra-Orthodox parties. The first piece of legislation would effectively override a Supreme Court ruling that denied special childcare benefits to those who do not serve in the military.

A second measure would declare Torah study equivalent to military service. Both proposals are part of a broader effort to protect ultra-Orthodox exemptions and privileges at a time when the issue of military service has become one of the country’s most contentious political debates.

Both laws are extremely unpopular. Yet Netanyahu appears willing to pay the political price in order to preserve his relationship with the ultra-Orthodox parties, whose support could prove critical after the next election. That is what he cares about most.

Whether the legislation will ultimately pass remains uncertain. Even if it does, the first measure is likely to face a swift challenge before the Supreme Court. As with so many issues in Israeli politics today, the final chapter has yet to be written.

ISRAEL’S INCREASINGLY COMPLICATED RELATIONSHIP WITH THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

It is worth taking a moment to discuss Israel’s increasingly complicated relationship with the Democratic Party. Ezra Klein hosted Matt Duss on his podcast this week. Duss served as an adviser to Senator Sanders and has worked with other progressive leaders, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

I have interacted with Matt on several occasions over the years. He has always been critical of Israel, but his views have become markedly more negative in recent years.

During the podcast, Duss argued that the Biden administration had gone along with what he repeatedly described as a genocide. He blamed Joe Biden for viewing Israel too positively and for failing to intervene more forcefully to stop the war.

It’s clear Israel has become one of the Democratic Party’s most contentious issues. Progressive activists and candidates increasingly place it at the center of their campaigns. Within parts of the party, there is growing support not only for ending aid to Israel but also for restricting or ending defensive arms sales. In many races, positions on Israel now receive more attention than issues that once defined the progressive agenda.

There is little question that Israel’s close identification with Trump has damaged its standing within parts of the Democratic Party. The limited effort invested in outreach to Democrats has only compounded the problem.

The issue came into focus during a TV panel discussion I participated in regarding the proposed visit of AOC and other members of “the Squad” to Israel. Some on the panel argued that the visit should be blocked. I took the opposite view. If elected officials are willing to come, the goal should be to engage them, expose them to the complexities of the region, and attempt to influence their thinking.

I never believed that every member of the progressive camp could be persuaded. Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, for example, was unlikely to change her views. But others may have been more open to engagement. Yet we never really tried.

The Gaza war became a prolonged conflict that should have ended much sooner, and there is no question that too many civilians lost their lives. At the same time, the allegation that Israel committed genocide is unsupported by the facts. Yet history has shown that claims repeated often enough can take on a life of their own and eventually become accepted by many as fact.

The challenges are no longer confined to the Democratic Party. Similar problems are now emerging on the Republican side as well. Some are reverting to a more isolationist roots, while others have embraced strains of rhetoric and thinking that echo older forms of outright antisemitism.

If Israel loses support on both sides of the American political spectrum, the consequences could be serious. Rebuilding that support will require more than a new, different kind of government in Jerusalem, and more than a change in policy. The reality is that even most of the Israeli left is prepared to go only so far, and that falls well short of what many American progressives believe Israel should do

A WORTHWHILE READ

Israel Skewed In Back-To-Back Opeds: New York Times highlights columnists’ calumny regarding Lebanon, by Gary Rosenblatt.

A CELEBRATION OF RESERVISTS

To mark Reservists Day, the IDF released the following statement:

Yesterday (Monday), the Israel Defense Forces marked the Day of Appreciation for the Men and Women of the Reserve Forces.

Since the outbreak of the war, hundreds of thousands of reservists have left their daily routines, families, and workplaces and reported for national service out of a sense of mission, responsibility, and deep commitment to the security of the State of Israel.

Reserve Forces in Northern Command … The number of reservists serving in the IDF has grown by tens of thousands since the beginning of the war. These personnel have been assigned to reinforce existing units and to establish dozens of new units in accordance with operational needs.

Behind the operational readiness, preparedness, and ability of the IDF to operate on multiple fronts over an extended period stand thousands of reservists and their families, serving in defense, combat operations, intelligence, logistics, medicine, command positions, and home-front support.

Reserve Forces in Southern Command … Even over the past 24 hours, reservists have continued to be called up across the IDF’s various branches and commands, demonstrating their sense of responsibility and dedication to the security of the state.

In light of ongoing security challenges and operational requirements, the IDF is working to expand both its regular and reserve forces by maximizing available manpower, conducting large-scale screening and mobilization efforts, and establishing dozens of new formations and units across all branches of the military.

Share Tel Aviv Diary

Reserve Forces in Central Command … During the Month of Appreciation for Reservists, we salute the men and women who serve, as well as their families, for their dedication, sacrifice, and willingness to answer the call time and again, at any time and in any place, for the security of the State of Israel and its citizens.

Key Statistics on the Reserve Forces

The average length of active reserve service was approximately 94 days in 2024 and approximately 78 days in 2025.

Approximately 37% of reservists are parents, highlighting the personal and family sacrifices required of them and their families throughout the period of fighting.

Cities with the Highest Number of Reservists 1. Tel Aviv-Yafo — approximately 42,000 2. Jerusalem — approximately 23,000 3. Rishon LeZion — approximately 16,000 4. Beersheba — approximately 15,000 5. Haifa — approximately 14,000

SCIENCE NEWS

Ben-Gurion University Study Finds Common Painkillers Safe During Pregnancy

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have published two major studies providing new evidence that some of the world’s most widely used pain medications can be safely used during pregnancy. Drawing on data from more than 264,000 pregnancies collected over two decades, the studies found no evidence that either paracetamol (acetaminophen, sold as Tylenol or Acamol) or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen increase the risk of birth defects or other serious pregnancy complications. The findings, published in PLOS Medicine and Human Reproduction Open, are based on data from the Southern Israeli Pregnancy Registry (siPREG), one of the most comprehensive maternal and fetal health databases in the world.

The first study examined more than 264,000 pregnancies documented at Soroka University Medical Center between 1998 and 2018, including over 20,000 pregnancies in which women used NSAIDs during the first trimester. While initial data appeared to show a slightly higher rate of birth defects among women who took the medications, researchers found that the increased risk disappeared after adjusting for factors such as fever, infection, inflammatory diseases, pain, and chronic medical conditions

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The study found no association between NSAID use and abnormalities involving the cardiovascular, nervous, musculoskeletal, digestive, or urinary systems. “The results showed that NSAID medications are safe to use during the first trimester and are not associated with the development of congenital malformations,” said lead researcher Dr. Sharon Daniel, a senior pediatrician at Ben-Gurion University and Director of Innovation at Clalit Health Services.

A second study focused on paracetamol, one of the most commonly used medications worldwide for pain and fever relief. Researchers examined whether exposure during pregnancy was linked to birth defects, stillbirth, low birth weight, poor newborn health scores, kidney failure, or premature closure of a critical fetal blood vessel known as the ductus arteriosus. After accounting for underlying medical conditions and pregnancy characteristics, the study found no independent association between paracetamol use and any of these adverse outcomes, including when the drug was used during the third trimester.

The researchers also developed advanced statistical methods to account for unreported over-the-counter medication use, strengthening confidence in the results. According to Dr. Daniel, the goal of the siPREG registry is to replace uncertainty with evidence, allowing physicians and expectant mothers to make informed decisions about treating pain and fever during pregnancy. The research team included experts from Soroka University Medical Center, Schneider Children’s Medical Center, and Ariel University.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech, we present this week’s interview: “Meta Sued Them and Lost,” featuring Or Lenchner of Bright Data.

Data powers almost everything we do online. Booking a flight. Shopping online. Training AI models. Comparing prices. Even understanding global events. In this conversation, Yoel Israel sits down with Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data, to explore the massive infrastructure behind public web data and why access to information has become one of the most valuable assets in tech today.

Or shares how Bright Data grew into a platform used by more than 20,000 customers, why Meta took the company to court, how they won, and what it takes to collect public information at global scale. He also explains why he believes data is becoming as essential as water, electricity, or oil in the modern economy.

Watch the whole video here, or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS

Plasan

Israeli defense manufacturer Plasan has announced the acquisition of Carmochrome, a veteran Israeli company specializing in metal processing, electronic enclosures, advanced coatings, and protective surface treatments. Based in Karmiel, Carmochrome supplies components to the high-tech, infrastructure, and defense sectors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Plasan, a global leader in armor protection and survivability solutions for land, air, and naval platforms, said the acquisition is part of its strategy to strengthen its industrial base and expand its production capabilities. The two companies have worked together for many years, and Plasan said the deal creates a natural synergy by combining its advanced armor technologies and systems expertise with Carmochrome’s manufacturing and metal-processing capabilities.

According to Plasan Group CEO Moshe Elazar, the acquisition will enhance the company’s strategic, operational, and systems integration capabilities by increasing production capacity, improving manufacturing flexibility, and creating economies of scale. The deal follows Plasan’s 2025 acquisition of Mobius Protection Systems, a developer of advanced energy-absorption technologies for armored vehicles. Together, the acquisitions support Plasan’s long-term growth strategy and strengthen its position as a leading supplier of integrated protection solutions for modern military platforms.

PointFive

PointFive, an Israeli startup developing a platform to help enterprises manage and optimize cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure costs, has raised $60 million in a Series B funding round, bringing its total funding to $96 million. The round was led by Accel and included participation from Index Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Entrée Capital, Perpetual Growth, Vesey Ventures, and Sheva Ventures. Existing backers also participated, including cybersecurity entrepreneurs Mickey Boodaei, Guy Podjarny, Yasmin Lukatz, and Amiram Shachar. Founded in 2023, the company employs more than 100 people across offices in Tel Aviv, London, and the United States.

PointFive was founded by Alon Arvatz, Gal Ben-David, and Amir Hozez, veterans of Unit 8200 who previously built cybersecurity company IntSights, which was acquired by Rapid7 for $350 million in 2021. Since launching PointFive, the founders have focused on helping organizations control rapidly growing cloud infrastructure expenses. According to CEO Alon Arvatz, the company’s focus has increasingly shifted toward artificial intelligence as enterprises struggle to manage soaring AI-related costs. He noted that AI spending within organizations is growing at rates of several hundred percent annually, while the transition from fixed software subscriptions to consumption-based pricing models tied to AI usage and token consumption is creating significant budget uncertainty for corporate customers.

To address these challenges, PointFive has transformed itself into what Arvatz describes as an AI-native company, reallocating engineering resources and building new teams focused on artificial intelligence technologies. The company now incorporates AI tools throughout its operations and has expanded beyond traditional software offerings by providing implementation services alongside its platform. Arvatz said the rapid evolution of AI is fundamentally reshaping the software industry, forcing companies to rethink product development, pricing models, and customer expectations. The new funding will support PointFive’s continued expansion as enterprises seek greater visibility and control over the rising costs associated with large-scale AI adoption.

Rylo

Israeli startup Rylo, formerly known as Nagish, has raised $85 million in a major funding round that values the company at approximately $500 million. The round was led by General Catalyst and Canaan, with participation from existing investors including Cardumen, Vertex, Precursor, and K5. Founded in 2022 by Tomer Aharoni and Alon Ezer, Rylo has now raised a total of $101 million. The company has developed an AI-powered platform that enables deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals to conduct telephone conversations in real time by converting speech to text and text to speech. The application currently supports 50 languages and is focused on the U.S. market, where an estimated 40 million people are deaf or hard of hearing.

The company’s growth accelerated after securing a coveted license from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), becoming the only licensed provider in its category to offer a fully automated AI-based solution without relying on human call center operators. Under the FCC program, Rylo is compensated directly by the government rather than by users, receiving between $1 and $8 per minute of conversation conducted through its platform. Since obtaining the license in May 2024, the company has begun generating significant revenue and expects to finish 2026 with approximately $100 million in sales. According to CEO Tomer Aharoni, revenue has grown by 400% over the past year, and the company is targeting $1 billion in annual revenue by 2028.

Despite its rapid growth, Rylo maintains an unusually lean structure, employing just 32 people, half of them in Israel and some from the deaf community itself. The company says extensive use of AI has allowed it to remain profitable from its earliest revenue-generating period while keeping headcount low. Looking ahead, Rylo plans to expand into real-time sign language translation following its acquisition of Sign.mt in late 2025. The technology is designed to help deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals navigate everyday activities such as medical appointments, classes, and employment opportunities by providing instant sign language translation directly on a smartphone screen.

A Security

Israeli cybersecurity startup A Security, which specializes in autonomous offensive security, emerged from stealth mode this week after revealing that it has raised $37 million in funding. Founded in early 2025, the company secured a $5 million seed round led by Cyberstarts and a $32 million Series A round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Additional investors include Wiz founder Assaf Rappaport, Cyera co-founder Yotam Segev, and Cerca Partners. The company was founded by Yossi Torati, who serves as CEO, alongside Chief Product Officer Omer Gal and Chief Technology Officer Yuval Yitzhakov. A Security currently employs 55 people, most of them based in Israel.

A Security operates in the rapidly growing field of offensive cybersecurity, a proactive approach that seeks to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. Traditionally, penetration testing and red-team exercises have been performed by consulting firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, and PwC using teams of human hackers who simulate cyberattacks against organizations. However, a new generation of startups is leveraging artificial intelligence to automate these tasks, replacing many functions traditionally performed by human security experts. The sector has attracted significant investment globally, with competitors including Israeli startups Tenzai, Terra Security, and Novi, as well as U.S.-based XBOW, which has achieved a valuation exceeding $1 billion.

According to CEO Yossi Torati, the emergence of AI-powered attackers is fundamentally changing the cybersecurity landscape. “Most security systems were designed to defend against human attackers operating at human speed, not against the speed and sophistication of machines,” he said. A Security positions itself as a comprehensive defense platform against AI-driven cyber threats. In addition to AI agents that continuously search for vulnerabilities, the company has developed defensive AI agents capable of rapidly fixing critical weaknesses discovered during scans. Torati argues that this ability to both identify and automatically remediate vulnerabilities differentiates A Security from other players in the increasingly competitive autonomous security market.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Six Day War— The Sinai Campaign

On the morning of June 9, 1967, with the Sinai campaign all but won and a ceasefire taking hold on the Egyptian and Jordanian fronts, Israel turned at last to the Syrian frontier. The assault on the Golan presented the gravest tactical challenge of the war. The Syrians had spent nineteen years fortifying the escarpment, layering bunkers, trenches, minefields, and concrete gun emplacements across terrain that rose sharply from the Jordan Valley floor.

Israeli engineers and armor had to claw their way up narrow, boulder-strewn approaches under withering fire, often with bulldozers leading the columns to clear paths for the tanks behind them. The northern breakthrough near Kfar Szold and the fortified positions at Tel Faher and Zaoura became scenes of brutal close-quarters fighting, where infantry of the Golani Brigade and the 8th Armored Brigade suffered heavy casualties storming entrenched defenders at point-blank range.

Despite the formidable defenses, the Syrian command structure began to collapse under the weight of the Israeli advance and the loss of air cover, which the IDF had stripped away in the opening hours of the war. By the afternoon of June 9, Israeli forces had punched through the first lines of fortifications, and the following day they pressed forward across the plateau toward Quneitra, the principal Syrian town on the Heights.

A premature radio broadcast announcing Quneitra’s fall spread confusion and panic through the Syrian ranks, accelerating a disorganized retreat. Israeli units occupied the abandoned town and consolidated control over the southern and central Golan, halting roughly as a United Nations ceasefire took effect on the evening of June 10.

In two days of fighting, Israel had seized the entire Golan plateau, pushing its lines to a position overlooking the road to Damascus and ending the long ordeal of Syrian shelling against the settlements below. The cost was significant for so brief an action, with the Golani and armored brigades absorbing the bulk of the war’s hardest infantry losses.

Strategically, the capture transformed Israel’s northern security situation overnight, removing the Syrian guns from the commanding high ground and granting the IDF the depth and observation it had lacked since 1948. The Golan would remain under Israeli control thereafter, formally annexed in 1981, and its capture in those final hours of the Six-Day War endures as one of the most arduous and consequential operations of the entire conflict.