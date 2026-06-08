Today, one story overshadowed all others in Israel … and that was our latest round of fighting with Iran. The chain of events began last week when Hezbollah intensified its attacks on northern Israel.

Israel responded by preparing a strike on Hezbollah’s command center in Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as the Dahiya. Iran warned that it would retaliate directly against Israel if the attack went forward. That threat prompted immediate intervention from Washington. President Trump, anxious to preserve the delicate negotiations taking place with Tehran, sought to prevent the situation from spiraling into a broader conflict.

President Trump then attempted to broker an arrangement intended to prevent a broader escalation. He stated that he had spoken directly with Hezbollah, something unprecedented for an American president, though it remains unclear whom he actually spoke with.

Under the understanding that emerged, Israel agreed not to strike targets in Beirut, provided Hezbollah refrained from attacking Israeli territory. The arrangement did not end the fighting in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah could continue attacking Israeli forces operating there, and Israel could continue its military operations. The key condition was that Hezbollah would not fire into Israel proper.

Yesterday morning, Hezbollah fired a number of rockets at communities in northern Israel. All were intercepted. Yet from Israel’s perspective, the fact that no damage was done was beside the point. Senior Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, had repeatedly made clear that any rocket fire into northern Israel, would be met with a strike on the Dahiya, Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Sure enough, Israel’s response came later that day. According to reports, the strike was carried out with American acquiescence. Israeli aircraft targeted a single apartment in the Dahiya. The operation was highly precise. No building was brought down; only the apartment itself was destroyed, and the two people inside were killed.

Iran followed through on its threat. As I wrote last night, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Iran launched 12 missiles toward northern Israel. All 12 were intercepted by Israel’s Arrow missile defense system.

I was frankly surprised that Tehran chose to act. My expectation had been that Iran had little interest in risking a return to full-scale war, particularly since such an escalation appeared to align with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s objectives. That assessment proved incorrect. Iran’s leaders understood that President Trump had no interest in a renewed conflict and would seek to restrain Israel from responding too forcefully.

The big question was what would happen next. President Trump emphasized that all of the Iranian missiles had been intercepted and called for a return to negotiations. His comments strongly suggested that he did not want Israel to retaliate. Trump spoke with Netanyahu and warned him not to start a war. Trump told Barak Ravid that he had informed Netanyahu that Israel might find itself alone in its confrontation with Iran. Netanyahu, however, indicated that Israel had to do something in response. As Israelis went to sleep last night, most did so expecting that some form of Israeli response would come before morning.

In our household, the uncertainty carried an added concern. My daughter and her fiancé were scheduled to fly back to the United States tonight, and there was a very real concern that any escalation could lead to the closure of Ben Gurion Airport and disrupt their plans.

At 6 a.m. this morning, we were awakened by an early warning that a missile was on the way. We all hurried down to the shelter and joined our tired-looking neighbors. Fortunately, the missile turned out to have been launched by the Houthis in Yemen. While no incoming missile is ever welcome, a Houthi launch is generally viewed as less alarming than the prospect of a direct confrontation with Iran.

We headed back upstairs, and I started preparing to take Milo out for his morning walk, though I planned to remain relatively close to home. These days, one never knows when the next alert will come. Sure enough, another early warning sounded moments later. This time, the missiles were coming from Iran, although none reached Tel Aviv.

At about the same time, Israel launched a second round of strikes inside Iran. The first wave had targeted air-defense batteries and missile sites. The second expanded the campaign, hitting a petrochemical plant reportedly used to produce fuel for Iran’s missile program.

Then came another Iranian missile attack. Once again, Israel’s air defenses intercepted every missile. At the time, it was impossible to know whether the exchange had run its course.

Rumors were flying in every direction, and many expected additional Israeli strikes. We did not know it then, but as the morning wore on, a different picture began to emerge. By noon, it had become clear that Israel had not carried out any further attacks inside Iran since approximately 7:00 a.m. That was the first indication that both sides might be stepping back from the brink and that the latest round of fighting could be drawing to a close.

The turning point came after President Trump spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Trump first issued a public call for all sides to cease hostilities. Shortly afterward, he went further, declaring that the parties were prepared to stop fighting, that a ceasefire was imminent, and that peace would soon prevail.

In practical terms, that marked the end of the confrontation. According to reports, Israel had been preparing a much larger wave of airstrikes against targets across Iran. Those plans were shelved, and the anticipated escalation never materialized.

From Tehran’s perspective, the events of the last 24 hours may well be viewed as a strategic success. They carried out their promised retaliation after Israel’s strike in southern Beirut and, from their perspective, paid little price for doing so. Iran demonstrated its willingness to retaliate directly against Israel and did so without facing the kind of large-scale response many had expected.

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For Israel, the outcome is far less encouraging. The confrontation exposed the extent to which Israeli freedom of action is now constrained by Washington’s preferences. President Trump made that point unmistakably clear last night when he reportedly declared, “I will decide, and Netanyahu will have to accept whatever I decide.” If that assessment proves correct, Israel faces a difficult strategic reality. Recovering lost deterrence and restoring freedom of action may prove to be a long and complicated process.

Today’s Radio Show

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A TROUBLING LEAK

One story I did not get to yesterday involved the latest reports alleging Israeli espionage activities directed at the United States. The reports are very troubling, though not necessarily because of the allegations themselves. What stands out is that someone chose to leak the information, and the timing appears anything but accidental.

Whether the allegations are accurate or not, the episode serves as a reminder that not everyone within the American intelligence community views Israel favorably. The decision to publicize such claims suggests that at least some officials are willing to use leaks to influence the debate over U.S.-Israel relations.

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GADI EISENKOT ON THE RISE

On a personal note, I spent part of Friday in Tel Aviv speaking with voters and distributing campaign materials on behalf of Gadi Eisenkot. It was classic retail politics—face-to-face conversations on street corners and in public squares.

As I said before, this time I refuse to sit on the sidelines, and I will do my utmost, whatever that might be, to make sure there is a new, very different government in this country by late next fall.