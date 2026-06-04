Last night, the United States announced a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The framework calls for a complete cessation of hostilities and the establishment of two designated pilot zones from which Israeli forces would withdraw and the Lebanese Army would assume control. Under the proposed framework, Hezbollah would be prohibited from operating south of the Litani River. The two test areas were designed as an initial measure to determine whether the Lebanese army could effectively enforce that provision.

On paper, the plan appeared to be a meaningful step forward. Negotiations were expected to continue in Washington, with some officials even suggesting that the process could eventually lead to a broader normalization agreement between Israel and Lebanon. All of that sounded encouraging. There was, however, one significant problem. One of the most powerful actors in Lebanon was not a party to the negotiations.

Although President Trump announced that the U.S. government, and he personally, had for the first time, been in direct contact with representatives from Hezbollah, the organization itself did not participate in the talks. As a result, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem released a recorded statement today dismissing the negotiations as having been “born in sin.” That his organization opposes them, will not abide by them, and will continue fighting against Israel. Qassem declared that Hezbollah rejected the agreement, would not abide by its terms, and would continue its fight against Israel.

Throughout the day, Hezbollah carried out a series of attacks against IDF forces in southern Lebanon, some of which resulted in casualties. Several rockets were also fired toward communities along the northern border. In one of the attacks, an anti-tank missile was fired at an Israeli tank operating North of the Litani River. Captain Eitan Shmuel Lemberg (21), was killed today, becoming the sixteenth IDF soldier to fall since the ceasefire first went into effect.

Israel now finds itself facing a genuine dilemma. As part of the emerging arrangement, it has agreed not to strike Beirut. Once again, I do not regard that as a particularly significant constraint, since I am not convinced there are many worthwhile targets there. But that is beside the point.

The broader issue is that Israel’s room for maneuver has become increasingly constrained, while Hezbollah appears to operate under far fewer limitations. Whether that imbalance can be sustained for long remains an open question.

At least for now, I do not expect Hezbollah to resume firing missiles at Tel Aviv. However, it can continue to disrupt daily life along the northern border and keep hundreds of thousands of Israelis living in fear and under a persistent sense of uncertainty. The deeper problem is that there is no obvious solution. As long as Iran continues to arm, finance, and direct Hezbollah, and as long as Hezbollah remains committed to Tehran’s regional agenda, any lasting resolution will be difficult to achieve. Military action can manage the problem for a time, but it is far less clear how it can eliminate it.

THE ATTACK ON JUSTICE SOHLBERG’S HOME

After last night’s assault on the Alon Shvut home of Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg, former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak spoke publicly for the first time about what he sees as a growing campaign of intimidation against Israel’s judiciary.

The scenes were extremely disturbing. A mob of ultra-Orthodox extremists rampaged outside Sohlberg’s home, smashing windows, shattering a car windshield, and leaving behind an Israeli flag defaced with a swastika in place of the Star of David. Sohlberg and his wife, Meira, were inside their home as protesters attempted to breach the property. Later, standing amid the wreckage she asked reporters whether what had occurred resembled Kristallnacht.

Barak, himself a longstanding target of political attacks, responded with unusual bluntness. He focused on the erosion of boundaries that begins with words and, if left unchecked, can end in violence. “One moment you feel free to engage in verbal bullying in a courtroom,” Barak warned, “afterward you can also engage in verbal violence against the judge.” From there the descent is swift: “Verbal violence quickly becomes physical violence—against his property, against his home, and against the judge himself.”

In Barak’s view, what occurred in Alon Shvut was not an isolated incident but the culmination of precisely that process. Last night’s attack, he suggested, was what happens when intimidation is allowed to escalate without consequence.

Barak drew a clear distinction between legitimate dissent and what had taken place outside Sohlberg’s door. Referring to the demonstrators, he spoke of “people whom we call Haredim, but who have no fear of God in their hearts,” while emphasizing that the issue was not dissent itself, but the manner in which it was expressed.

“An ordinary protest is certainly legal, and every person has the right to demonstrate,” he said. “But this is not an ordinary protest.” Instead, he described it as “a protest that constitutes a criminal offense”—one “directed at the home of a judge in Israel, and not just at his home, but at his rulings—it is intended to influence his judicial decisions.”

The target of that pressure was not difficult to identify. Sohlberg was a member of the Supreme Court panel that unanimously ruled in 2024 to strike down the longstanding draft exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students. That decision has become a focal point of the current struggle over military service, fueling much of the anger within the ultra-Orthodox community over the enforcement of draft orders and the arrest of those who refuse to comply.

Then Barak traced the chain of responsibility, and refused to let it end with the rioters. “It does not begin with the Haredim, and it does not end with the Haredim,” he said. “It begins with the man who blocked my car, and continues with those who create disturbances in the courtroom.” And at the end of that chain stood the Prime Minister. “Not everything is Netanyahu,” Barak acknowledged, “but in the end everything also leads back to him.” He pointed to the asymmetry that wounds him: “Because the bullying directed at me, for example, he did not condemn.” Of the attack on Sohlberg, Barak offered measured credit to Netanyahu—”I am glad that in the case of the bullying against Noam Solberg, he did say that it was wrong and that action should be taken against it within the framework of the law”—before adding, with the weariness of a man who has watched this film before, “I hope that this time it will help.” The most personal note came when Barak turned to the incident in which his own car had been blocked by a protester. “You get used to every hardship and wait for the one that is worse,” he said. “I was not afraid.” And then, reaching back across the generations to the source of his resolve: “As my mother used to say: ‘If we survived Hitler, we will survive this too.’” His closing was a call as much as a warning. “We must not come to terms with this bullying,” he said. “It is contrary to the law.”

A MILESTONE FOR ISRAEL’S ELITE COMMANDO UNIT

Today marked the graduation of a new class of soldiers from Sayeret Matkal, widely regarded as the Israeli military’s most elite infantry unit. This year’s ceremony included a historic first: for the first time, a woman completed the course and graduated from the unit.

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ECONOMY

Israel’s labor market presented a mixed picture in March and April 2026, according to new data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics. While wages continued to rise at a healthy pace, employment levels remained below those recorded a year earlier. In March, the average monthly salary for Israeli employees reached 15,921 shekels, an increase of 8.8% compared with March 2025. After adjusting for inflation, the average real wage stood at 12,783 shekels, representing a 6.8% increase from the previous year. However, the number of salaried positions held by Israeli workers fell to 3.812 million, down 7.5% from March 2025, indicating that employment has yet to fully recover despite strong wage growth.

The employment data highlights the continued importance of the service sector in Israel’s economy. Healthcare and welfare services remained the country’s largest employer in March, with 587,620 salaried positions, followed closely by education with 585,806 jobs. Wholesale and retail trade accounted for nearly 480,000 positions, while industry employed approximately 344,000 workers. The information and communications sector, which includes much of Israel’s technology industry, employed 252,210 workers, making it one of the country’s larger private-sector employers. Preliminary estimates for April showed some improvement, with the total number of salaried positions rising to 4.057 million Israeli workers, up 6.4% from March, although still 1.6% below the level recorded in April 2025.

The high-tech sector continued to stand out as Israel’s highest-paying industry. The average monthly salary in high-tech reached 38,467 shekels, more than double the national average. Software development and computer consulting employees earned an average of 40,117 shekels per month and represented the largest segment of the industry with 217,382 jobs. Scientific research and development workers earned nearly 39,866 shekels, while employees in computer and electronics manufacturing averaged 35,976 shekels. The highest salaries were found in pharmaceutical manufacturing, where workers earned an average of 49,443 shekels per month. Overall, Israel’s high-tech sector employed approximately 396,000 workers in March, reinforcing its position as a key driver of economic growth, innovation, and wage expansion, even as overall employment remains below last year’s levels.

BUSINESS

Onyx Security

Israeli AI security startup Onyx Security is reportedly completing a $100 million funding round led by venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing the company at approximately $600 million. The financing, which has not yet been formally announced, would mark the company’s third funding round since its founding in June 2024. Despite being less than two years old, Onyx has emerged as one of the most closely watched startups in the rapidly growing field of AI agent security. The company previously raised a $5 million seed round led by Cyberstarts in 2024 and a $35 million financing round led by Conviction in the second half of 2025. Including the new investment, Onyx will have raised roughly $140 million since its launch.

Onyx was founded by former Unit 8200 officer Maxim Bar Kogan, who previously served as Vice President of Product and Engineering at Israeli photo startup MixTiles. The company underwent significant changes during its early development, including the departure of two co-founders and the addition of Gil Elbaz, a former Nvidia software architect and founder of synthetic data startup DataGen, as Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. Despite those challenges, industry sources say the company has gained substantial momentum as enterprises increasingly deploy AI agents across software development, customer service, IT operations, and business automation. The rapid adoption of these systems has created a growing need for tools that can monitor, govern, and secure AI-driven workflows.

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The company operates in one of the hottest segments of enterprise software: controlling and securing AI agents. Organizations are increasingly relying on AI-powered systems to write code, interact with customers, troubleshoot technology issues, and automate complex processes. While these tools improve productivity, they also introduce significant risks, including unauthorized access to sensitive information and unintended actions that could disrupt business operations. Onyx’s platform helps organizations define how AI agents should operate, measure their effectiveness, determine which AI models they should use, and enforce security policies governing what actions they are permitted to perform. The company competes in a rapidly expanding market that includes other Israeli startups such as Noma, Zenity, and Pillar. Investors appear to be betting that as enterprises move from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment, governance and security platforms like Onyx will become essential infrastructure for the AI era.

Prime Energy

Israeli renewable energy company Prime Energy is making a major push into Europe with the acquisition of a privately held Spanish renewable energy developer. Under the terms of the deal, Prime Energy has committed to invest up to €350 million in the company and its projects. The acquisition marks a significant expansion of Prime’s international operations and comes as Israeli renewable energy firms increasingly look to Europe for growth opportunities. The Spanish company originally focused on developing and selling solar projects but shifted its strategy after a collapse in Spanish electricity prices, caused by an oversupply of solar generation and a shortage of energy storage facilities. It now develops, builds, owns, and operates both solar and energy storage projects

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The acquired company already operates an 85-megawatt solar facility and is currently constructing a 340-megawatt-hour energy storage project. It also owns a development pipeline of approximately 270 megawatts of solar projects that are ready for construction, as well as a portfolio of standalone storage projects. Many of these projects have already secured grid connection approvals and will be developed over the next three years in Spain, Germany, and Italy. Prime Energy expects the acquisition to provide an established local platform and experienced management team, with the acquired company’s five senior executives and 30 employees agreeing to remain with the business for at least three years. The deal is also expected to support renewable energy initiatives in Germany tied to Prime’s controlling shareholder, Lahav L.R.

The transaction reflects the growing strength of Israel’s renewable energy sector. Over the past year, shares of Israeli clean energy companies have surged, giving them greater financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions in Europe, where valuations remain comparatively lower. Prime Energy itself has seen its market value climb to approximately ₪2.3 billion, following a 420% increase in its share price over the past 12 months, despite a recent pullback. The company currently operates 176 megawatts of connected solar projects and is building an additional 271 megawatts of solar capacity along with 1.33 gigawatt-hours of storage. Management projects that by 2029 its share of connected assets will reach 1.1 gigawatts of solar generation and 9.3 gigawatt-hours of storage capacity. However, the ambitious European expansion is likely to require significant additional financing, as Prime reported a first-quarter loss of ₪16 million and carried net financial debt of approximately ₪430 million at the end of March.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Seville Pogrom

On June 4th, The catastrophe that engulfed the Jews of Seville in the summer of 1391 had been gathering for years, stoked by the relentless agitation of a single churchman. Ferrand Martínez, the archdeacon of Écija and a figure of considerable influence within the diocese of Seville, had for more than a decade preached a venomous campaign against the city’s Jews from his pulpit and in the streets, demanding the destruction of synagogues and the segregation of Jews from their Christian neighbors.

The civil and ecclesiastical authorities, distracted by a royal minority following the death of King John I of Castile, proved unwilling or unable to restrain him. When the dam finally broke on June 4, 1391, an inflamed mob poured into the Judería, the ancient Jewish quarter of Seville, and unleashed two days of slaughter, plunder, and forced conversion upon a community that had flourished in the city for centuries.

The toll was staggering. Contemporary accounts speak of thousands of Jews killed in Seville alone, their homes looted and their synagogues seized and reconsecrated as churches—several of which survive in the city to this day as physical monuments to the destruction. Those who escaped the sword were confronted with a merciless choice between death and the baptismal font, and great numbers, seeing no other path to survival, submitted to conversion. The Jewish quarter that had been one of the largest and most vibrant in all of Spain was effectively annihilated within days, its survivors scattered, enslaved, or absorbed by force into the Christian population. What had been a thriving center of Sephardic life was reduced, almost overnight, to ruin.

The violence did not remain confined to Seville. Like a fire leaping from rooftop to rooftop, the pogrom ignited a chain reaction of anti-Jewish riots that swept across the Iberian Peninsula through the summer of 1391, engulfing some seventy communities throughout the kingdoms of Castile and Aragon. Córdoba, Toledo, Valencia, and Barcelona—the last home to one of the most distinguished Jewish communities in the Mediterranean world—all suffered massacres and mass conversions in the weeks that followed. By the time the wave of violence subsided, the demographic and spiritual landscape of Spanish Jewry had been transformed beyond recognition, with entire communities wiped out and tens of thousands of Jews driven, under threat of death, to the Christian faith.

The deepest consequence of 1391, however, lay not in the immediate bloodshed but in the new social reality it created. The mass forced conversions gave rise to a vast population of conversos—New Christians, many of whom continued in secret to observe the faith of their ancestors and came to be known as Crypto-Jews or, pejoratively, marranos. The existence of this large and ambiguous class, outwardly Christian yet suspected of clandestine Judaizing, would haunt Spanish society for the next century and supply the very rationale for the establishment of the Spanish Inquisition in 1478, an institution charged with rooting out heresy among the converted.

In this sense the Seville pogrom set in motion a long and tragic trajectory that ran through the Inquisition’s tribunals and culminated in the Alhambra Decree of 1492, by which the Catholic Monarchs expelled the remaining professing Jews from Spain altogether. The mob that stormed the Judería on that June day thus struck the opening blow in a process that would, within a hundred years, bring an end to one of the greatest Jewish civilizations the medieval world had ever known.