The government, and Prime Minister Netanyahu in particular, managed to set a new standard for political impropriety this week. The issue involves the office of Mevaker HaMedina, the State Comptroller, a position elected by secret ballot in the Knesset and charged with overseeing the conduct of government institutions.

One of the candidates was a retired Supreme Court justice, considered both very conservative and broadly supportive of the government. Yet that apparently was not good enough for Netanyahu. Instead, he pushed the candidacy of his personal attorney—the lawyer who represents him in his criminal trial, appears on his behalf before the Supreme court, and handles many of his personal affairs.

In other words, Netanyahu sought to place his closest lawyer in one of the country’s most important watchdog positions. Unsurprisingly, the move immediately raised questions about conflicts of interest and the independence of an office whose purpose is to scrutinize the conduct of government institutions and public officials.

When the attorney’s name first surfaced, many members of the Knesset reportedly assumed it was a political maneuver—a way of making another candidate appear more reasonable and acceptable by comparison. Few believed Netanyahu would actually have the staggering chutzpah to press such a nomination seriously.

Yet he did. By all accounts, Netanyahu lobbied very, very aggressively to secure his election over the retired Supreme Court justice. The reason may have been obvious. The justice was conservative and broadly aligned with the government’s worldview. He was also regarded as independent-minded and honorable. That, apparently, was not considered sufficient.

Despite intense lobbying by Prime Minister Netanyahu, the first round of voting produced a surprising result. Elron, the retired Supreme Court justice, received 60 votes, while Netanyahu’s preferred candidate—his longtime personal attorney—received 57.

Yet the result was not enough. Because the position requires 61 votes for election, Elron fell a single vote short, forcing the contest into a second round.

Netanyahu, however, was not prepared to leave the outcome to chance. According to multiple reports, he met personally with Knesset members suspected of opposing his candidate, applying pressure and offering political inducements in an effort to secure their support.

Then came the coup de grâce. A directive circulated requiring Likud members to record their ballots as proof that they had voted for Netanyahu’s candidate. The explanation offered was that the instruction had not come from party leadership, rather the Likud members decided on their own accord to record their ballots. Few appeared to find that explanation convincing.

Naturally, the opposition objected and succeeded in delaying the vote. The Knesset’s legal adviser subsequently ruled that mobile phones should not be permitted inside voting booths, a decision that was conveyed to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Ohana, a staunch supporter of Netanyahu, chose not to enforce the legal advice. Instead, he argued that while the legal adviser had expressed an opinion, no law explicitly prohibited members of the Knesset from bringing their phones into the booths where the secret ballots were being cast.

The outcome was hardly surprising. At the conclusion of the second round of voting, Netanyahu’s preferred candidate, his longtime personal attorney, was elected to the position. The opposition reacted immediately. Several parties announced their intention to petition the Supreme Court, while leaders of the opposition bloc vowed that, should they return to power after the next election, they would seek to reverse the appointment.

CONTINUED FALLOUT OVER TRUMP-NETANYAHU CALL

Netanyahu and his spokesmen spent much of yesterday insisting that the conversation between President Trump and the Prime Minister had been far less contentious than media reports suggested. Today, however, President Trump appeared to lend considerable credibility to those reports. In an interview, he confirmed that he had described Netanyahu as “fucking crazy” during their conversation and made clear that he opposed any further military escalation in Lebanon.

More importantly, Trump did not confine his criticism to the prospect of strikes on Beirut. His remarks suggested that he views the broader operation in Lebanon as counterproductive and sees little value in further escalation.

Much as it pains me to say it, Trump increasingly appears to be the adult in the room. The operation in Lebanon has produced few obvious strategic gains. Supporters of the campaign point, understandably, to Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel. Yet it is also true that this latest phase of the conflict was initiated by Israel, apart from the three rockets Hezbollah fired at the outset as a largely symbolic gesture of solidarity with Iran. That does not absolve Hezbollah of responsibility for its actions. It does, however, raise legitimate questions about what Israel hoped to achieve, and whether the benefits of the operation have justified its costs.

Despite his unusually harsh language toward Netanyahu, Trump emphasized that he likes the Israeli prime minister and believes they work well together. As Trump presented it, the disagreement was over policy and strategy, not the broader relationship between the two leaders.

INSIDE LEBANON

On the battlefield today, Israel carried out a targeted strike against a vehicle near Beirut, though notably not within the city itself. Hezbollah responded by launching two drones toward northern Israel. Both drones were successfully intercepted, but the attack nevertheless constituted a clear violation of the informal understanding that had prevailed in recent days.

Golani Brigade Change of Command

Israel’s security cabinet convened this evening to assess the situation and consider its response. Whether the incident proves to be a brief disruption or the beginning of a broader unraveling of the arrangement remains to be seen.

ULTRA ORTHODOX VANDALS

Tonight, ultra-Orthodox protesters took their campaign against the arrest of draft evaders to a disturbing new level. A group arrived at the home of Deputy President of the Supreme Court Noam Solberg in Alon Shvut, where they vandalized his property, damaged his garden, broke windows in his home, and vandalized his car.

Thankfully, their attempt to leave the scene by bus failed. Police intercepted the bus and arrested many of those involved. The incident marks a significant escalation, targeting not only public institutions but also the private residence of one of Israel’s most senior judges.

IRAN

Meanwhile, tensions in the Persian Gulf, tensions continued to intensify. Last night, the U.S. Navy intercepted and engaged an Iranian vessel that was reportedly attempting to breach the American naval blockade.

Iran responded by launching 13 missiles and seven drones toward Kuwait, ostensibly targeting U.S. military installations in the country. In practice, however, the attack had broader consequences. Air traffic to and from Kuwait was disrupted, civilian infrastructure was affected, and uncertainty spread throughout the Gulf region.