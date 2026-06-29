Please note that tomorrow night there might not be a Tel Aviv Diary- I will be attending a number of events that might get in the way of writing it.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yisrael Katz made headlines with several notable statements. Most striking was his assertion that Israel is prepared to act alone against Iran if necessary. It was a forceful declaration, but one that appears unlikely to be tested in the near future, absent clear evidence that Iran is moving toward the construction of a nuclear weapon. Without such a development, there would be little justification for another military strike. Furthermore, I cannot see Israel engaging Iran until its next generation of missile interceptors is operational.

Katz’s second notable statement was that President Trump had effectively saved Hezbollah by limiting the IDF’s freedom to strike the organization. Whether that is entirely accurate is difficult to know. But there is little question that Trump’s agreement with Iran, and his willingness to fold Lebanon into that arrangement, have harmed Israel’s national interests. They have also harmed Lebanon’s interests, by strengthening the hand of the very forces that continue to undermine Lebanese sovereignty.

Most Israeli observers do not expect an agreement to be reached with Iran within the 60-day period set out in the framework. The more common expectation is that the deadline will be extended, probably until at least after the U.S. midterm elections. Whether Trump will be willing to return to military action afterward, as many Israelis hope, remains impossible to know. It is certainly possible. But it is also possible that, well before then, he will accept some form of long-term arrangement with Iran.

SMOTRICH TRIGGERS BACKLASH OVER REMARKS REGARDING HOSTAGES

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich touched off a political storm following an interview on Nadav Perry’s podcast. During the conversation, Smotrich claimed that the return of the hostages had been the result of his efforts. The remarks drew immediate criticism because he voted against the hostage final agreement that secured their release

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The controversy intensified today when Smotrich attended a ceremony marking the start of reconstruction in Kibbutz Nir Oz, in the Gaza envelope, one of the communities hardest hit on October 7. During the event, he was confronted by Eyal Eshel, the father of one of the female soldiers killed in the Hamas attack, who told the finance minister that he had no moral right to speak at the event.

LEBANON

I want to return to the agreement between Israel and Lebanon because not all of the reaction in Israel has been negative. Even some critics of the government see grounds for cautious optimism. For the first time in many years, there is at least tentative discussion of the possibility of a future peace agreement between the two countries, even if no one expects such an outcome anytime soon.

Supporters of the agreement also point to another potentially significant development. The Lebanese government has publicly declared its willingness to confront Hezbollah and reassert state authority in areas long dominated by the organization. Whether it will prove capable of doing so remains uncertain, but the statement itself is viewed by many as an encouraging sign.

Whether those encouraging signs ultimately translate into lasting progress remains a very open question. Much will depend on the extent to which Hezbollah seeks to undermine the agreement and on how aggressively Iran attempts to disrupt it, whether directly or through its broader relationship with Washington.

For now, the fighting continues. Hezbollah launched additional attacks today against Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, a reminder that whatever the diplomatic framework may promise, the situation on the ground remains volatile and dangerous.

Here’s the original text of the U.S.-Israel-Lebanon Trilateral Framework in full:

Israel and Lebanon affirm the right of each state to exist in peace, and their mutual desire to live in security as neighboring sovereign states. Israel and Lebanon hereby declare their intent to conclusively end the conflict, address its underlying causes, and to therewith formally conclude any state of war between them. This Framework, reached after multiple rounds of direct negotiations between the parties, builds upon previous successful agreements and understandings, and expresses a determination to make irreversible progress towards the comprehensive resolution of all issues between the two countries. Both countries affirm their intention to resolve these issues as sovereign states through direct bilateral negotiations, with the mediation and support of the United States. The Government of Israel and the Government of Lebanon commit to a reciprocal, sequenced process, with clear conditions, whereby the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) will restore effective sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory, pending the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of associated infrastructure, enabling the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to progressively redeploy out of the Lebanese territory. The components of this process will be detailed in a Security Annex, developed with the full support of the United States, that will complement this Framework. The Framework will set out the requisite measures, security arrangements, and verification mechanisms to advance this process. Successful implementation of this Framework will pave the way for a stable and peaceful relationship between the two countries and will enable the IDF to redeploy out of the Lebanese territory. Pursuant to the Security Annex, and as part of the broader effort toward the Lebanese state’s monopoly of arms and sovereign territorial control, the LAF will gradually assume full and effective security responsibility in pilot zones, which will serve as the mechanism for phased and verified redeployments of the IDF and the deployments of the LAF. Two initial zones have been agreed to by the IDF and the LAF, and future pilot zones will also be agreed upon by mutual consent. Upon the confirmation of successful disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of their infrastructure in these zones, the LAF will assume full and effective security responsibility in these zones, internationally supported reconstruction efforts will begin, and Lebanese civilians will be able to safely return to these areas under the exclusive control of Lebanese state authorities. The United States intends to work closely with both countries to verify and support this process. The Government of Lebanon reaffirms its resolute and irreversible commitment to restoring and exercising full sovereignty over all its territory. The Government of Lebanon will rebuild the State’s monopoly on the use of force, achieve the complete and verified disarmament of all non-state armed groups, and ensure that such groups will have no military or security role and no armed capabilities anywhere in Lebanon. The Government of Lebanon herewith requests the support of international and particularly Arab partners, under the leadership of the United States, to achieve this outcome. The Government of Israel stresses that its military actions in Lebanon are solely a consequence of the attacks, threat posed by, and hostile intent of non-state armed groups, particularly Hezbollah. The Government of Israel underscores that the termination of this threat, through the disarmament and dismantlement of such groups in all of Lebanon and additional security arrangements to be agreed upon between the two countries, will eliminate any future need for IDF military action or presence in Lebanon. Pursuant to the above, the Government of Israel declares that it has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon. The Government of Lebanon, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and in exercise of its sovereign authority, reaffirms that its security forces hold exclusive responsibility for Lebanon’s security and defense and that the Government of Lebanon holds the exclusive sovereign authority to make war and peace. The Government of Lebanon rejects the claims of any state or non-state actor to use force on its behalf without its explicit authorization, and reiterates that any claim by any state or non-state actor to exercise a military or security role is illegal per the decisions of the Lebanese Government and contrary to Lebanese national interests. The Government of Lebanon and the Government of Israel affirm that nothing in this Framework prevents them from exercising their inherent right to defend themselves, as recognized in the Charter of the United Nations and consistent with applicable international law, reaffirming that no third party may exercise that right on their behalf. Both governments commit to establishing a military coordination group, with US support and participation, to ensure overall implementation of this Framework. The two countries affirm that they share the objective of a secure, rebuilt Lebanon, under full Lebanese state sovereignty, in which no non-state armed group poses a threat to Israel, Lebanon, or citizens of either country. Furthermore, the two countries recognize that the restoration of security in South Lebanon through the deployment of the LAF, the safe return of its civilian population, and the security of Israel’s northern communities, are essential to long-term stability and peace. The Government of Lebanon commits to a rigorous, performance-based program to enable the capacity of the LAF to assert full military and security control within Lebanon in accordance with security arrangements, agreed upon within the framework of negotiations, and to implement the disarmament of all non-state armed groups and exercise effective authority across Lebanon. The Government of Lebanon welcomes the readiness of the United States to support such efforts, recognizing that any new US assistance will be strictly conditioned on verifiable milestones, full transparency, demonstrated results, and ongoing oversight. This effort will enable the safe and orderly re-establishment of Lebanese sovereignty, also contributing to the broader stability and security of the entire Middle East. Separately, and simultaneously, the United States will rally international partners to actively support the Government of Lebanon in rebuilding the country, repairing infrastructure, restoring the economy, and creating opportunities for prosperity. This is expected to include mobilizing substantial reconstruction and humanitarian assistance for Lebanon, economic recovery programs, and investment initiatives so that Lebanon can recover from years of conflict and provide a better future for all its citizens. Lebanon and the United States commit to preventing funds from flowing to any entity, organization, or individual affiliated with non-state armed groups and to take available legal measures to proscribe the activity of any such entity, organization or individual. The Government of Lebanon explicitly commits to prevent reconstruction funds from flowing to non-state armed groups and connected entities. Upon the signing of this Framework, the two countries will work to establish working groups to draft the full comprehensive peace and security agreement. Moreover, to achieve the goals of the Framework, the two governments will immediately establish complementary tracks of ongoing direct engagement, facilitated by the United States. The two governments commit to proceeding in good faith until a full and lasting peace is achieved, bringing security, stability, and prosperity to the people of Israel and Lebanon. In line with their shared goals to establish stable and peaceful relations, Israel and Lebanon commit to take good faith measures that demonstrate positive intent, including the cessation of all hostile or adverse actions in international political or legal fora, and pledge to work towards the search for and return of remains and the release of detainees. The two governments acknowledge the role of the United States in supporting their efforts to end decades of conflict and establish lasting stability and comprehensive peace between the two countries and express their deep appreciation for the vision and leadership of US President Donald J. Trump. Donald J. Trump.

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MARKETING

A Controversial Campaign with an Unexpected Message

Yesterday, I considered writing about what struck me as a deeply disturbing advertising campaign by the Mashbir department store chain promoting the purchase of puppies. The campaign featured photographs of three different breeds of dogs: Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, and Chihuahuas. Each was displayed with a price alongside them, creating the unmistakable impression that customers could purchase the animals directly from the retailer.

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It turns out the campaign was deliberately designed to mislead. Today, Mashbir revealed that the original advertisements were part of a broader a public-awareness campaign intended to spark outrage over the commercial sale of dogs. The company then replaced the ads with a new, simple message: “Dogs aren’t bought—they’re adopted.”

The campaign’s true purpose was to encourage people to adopt dogs in need of homes rather than purchase purebred puppies. By beginning with a deliberately provocative advertisement, Mashbir sought to ignite a public conversation about pet adoption and responsible pet ownership before revealing its actual message.

EDUCATION NEWS

Hebrew University to Launch A Living Archive of October 7

As Israel approaches the 1,000th day since the October 7, 2023 attacks, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Edut 710 (Testimony 710) have announced a partnership to create what they describe as the world’s first AI-powered “living archive” of October 7 testimonies. Scheduled to launch in October 2026 on the third anniversary of the attacks, the project will use artificial intelligence to make nearly 2,000 firsthand accounts from survivors, witnesses, first responders, bereaved families, and released hostages searchable and accessible to educators, researchers, museums, artists, and the public.