An agreement was reached Friday afternoon between Israel and Lebanon following American mediation, establishing a framework for future security arrangements between the two countries. Under the agreement, Israel will launch a pilot program by withdrawing from two areas in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese government, through its army, will assume control of those areas and will be responsible for preventing Hezbollah from reestablishing a presence there.

The agreement does not set a timetable for a broader Israeli withdrawal. Instead, it gives Israel the right to maintain its presence in southern Lebanon for as long as Hezbollah remains active in the area. Iran has been demanding a fixed timetable for Israel’s withdrawal, making the absence of such a provision a significant achievement for the Israeli negotiating team.

If the agreement holds, it represents a significant diplomatic achievement. Whether it can endure, however, remains an open question. Hezbollah has every incentive to undermine the arrangement, and Iran is likely to do the same.

An interesting dynamic has developed. The negotiations also highlighted a divide within the Trump administration. The U.S.-Iran agreement was negotiated by Vice President J.D. Vance and, from Israel’s perspective, produced a deeply unfavorable outcome. The Israel-Lebanon agreement, by contrast, was negotiated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and is far more aligned with Israel’s security interests. Rubio has consistently appeared more sympathetic to Israel’s concerns than Vice President J.D. Vance, whose approach differs sharply.

Whether those differences reflect a broader struggle over the future direction of Republican foreign policy, or even over the party’s post-Trump leadership, is impossible to know. For Israel, however, the result is deeply unsettling. Jerusalem has limited ability to influence these internal battles in Washington, even as their outcome may shape decisions with enormous consequences for the region.

Unfortunately, the agreement did nothing to change the reality on the ground. The day’s tragic news came with the hutar l’pirsum announcement that Capt. David Hazut (21), a Golani platoon commander from Ashkelon, had been killed in the southern Lebanese village of Deir Siryan after a Hezbollah operative opened fire on his force.

Capt. Hazut’s death brings to 30 the number of Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon since the beginning of March. While the new agreement may offer a framework for future stability, the reality on the ground remains unchanged for the soldiers serving there, who continue to face the daily threat of deadly encounters with Hezbollah operatives.

The agreement may reduce the likelihood of a broader confrontation, but it cannot eliminate the dangers facing Israeli troops already deployed in southern Lebanon. As long as those forces remain there, more casualties are almost certainly inevitable.

IRAN

The ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz remains extremely fragile. On both Friday and Saturday, Iranian forces attacked a commercial vessel transiting the strait, claiming it had failed to obtain Tehran’s permission to pass. The United States rejected the claim, maintaining that its agreement with Iran gives Tehran no authority to require permission for ships traveling through the international waterway.

U.S. forces responded with limited strikes against Iranian positions near the strait on both nights. The incidents served as a reminder that, despite the ceasefire, the risk of renewed confrontation in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways remains high.

Iran responded by striking U.S. positions in Bahrain. The first exchange caused no reported damage, but today’s attack is believed to have inflicted at least limited damage. President Trump once again warned Tehran against further escalation, although there is little evidence that Iranian leaders view those warnings as a meaningful deterrent.

Could the situation spiral into a broader conflict? At the moment, that appears unlikely. Tonight the US announced that both sides had agreed to refrain from attacks and would meet on Tuesday in Doha to clarify differences.

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THE UNRELENTING WAVE OF VIOLENCE IN ISRAEL’S ARAB COMMUNITY

A wave of deadly violence swept through Israel’s Arab community on Sunday, leaving five people dead in separate shootings and bombings over the course of several hours. The deadliest incident occurred in Jaffa, where a car bomb killed a man in his 40s and moderately injured his six-year-old son. The boy suffered facial burns but managed to escape the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

Police believe the bombing was linked to organized crime and are investigating whether it was carried out in retaliation for the fatal shooting of a teenager in Jaffa last week. A second car explosion later in the day in Holon claimed the life of another man.

The violence began overnight in Taibe, where a 19-year-old young man was shot dead in what police believe was the result of a family dispute. Later in the morning, two men in their 40s were gunned down in the Arab city of Qalansawe after assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on their vehicle before fleeing the scene.

According to watchdog organizations, the latest killings bring the number of homicide victims in Israel’s Arab community this year to at least 141. Most of the deaths have been linked to organized crime and longstanding family feuds, underscoring the continuing failure to stem the wave of violence that has gripped many Arab communities.

Today’s Zoom Briefing

DEFENSE NEWS

Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has signed a framework agreement worth approximately €2 billion ($2.3 billion) with Romania’s Ministry of Defense to supply its Spyder mobile air defense system, marking one of the company’s largest recent export contracts. The agreement covers the delivery of multiple Spyder air defense batteries, including launchers, interceptor missiles, radar systems, training programs, and long-term logistical support. Rafael said deliveries to the Romanian military are expected to begin within three years.

The Spyder system is designed to defend against a broad range of short- and medium-range aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, drones, and precision-guided munitions. Built around Rafael’s Python-5 and Derby interceptor missiles, the mobile system is intended to protect strategic assets in complex operational environments. Romania joins a growing list of countries that have selected the Israeli-made system, with previous customers including the Czech Republic, India, Vietnam, and Cyprus, reflecting increasing international demand for advanced air defense capabilities.

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SCIENCE NEWS

Israeli medical technology company Insightec has reached a significant milestone in the treatment of opioid addiction after physicians at the Rambam Health Care Campus successfully used its focused ultrasound technology to eliminate a patient’s drug cravings in a procedure lasting just 20 minutes. The treatment, the first of its kind in Israel, was performed as part of an international multicenter clinical trial already underway at several leading U.S. hospitals. The patient, a man in his 40s who had become dependent on approximately 130 opioid painkillers a day following a neck injury, reportedly experienced an immediate disappearance of his craving for the drugs.

Unlike Insightec’s approved treatments for conditions such as essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease, which use focused ultrasound to ablate tiny areas of brain tissue under MRI guidance, the experimental addiction therapy employs a new form of non-invasive neuromodulation. The technology targets the nucleus accumbens—the brain’s reward center—without heating or damaging tissue, instead altering neural activity associated with addiction and compulsive behavior. Physicians reported that the patient’s desire for opioids fell to zero during the procedure itself, while follow-up tests two weeks later confirmed he remained free of opioids. Unexpectedly, the patient also reported a dramatic decline in cigarette consumption and no desire to consume alcohol.

The trial highlights the potential for Insightec’s technology to expand well beyond movement disorders into some of medicine’s most difficult neurological and psychiatric conditions. Researchers believe the same platform could eventually be used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), eating disorders, depression, chronic pain, and potentially even cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. With opioid addiction costing the United States an estimated $60 billion annually and affecting millions worldwide, a successful non-invasive treatment could represent a major commercial opportunity for the Israeli company while opening an entirely new therapeutic market for focused ultrasound technology.

BUSINESS

Egged

Israel’s Egged is expanding its European public transportation business after its Lithuanian subsidiary, TOKS, won the country’s largest-ever tender for electric bus operations. Under the seven-year concession, with an option to extend for an additional three years, TOKS will operate approximately 180 electric buses in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. The contract is expected to generate about €424 million in revenue over its full term, with the fleet projected to travel roughly 15.5 million kilometers annually. Egged owns a 51% controlling stake in TOKS, which it acquired earlier this year in partnership with Lithuanian investment fund Žvulys.

The new contract further strengthens Egged’s growing European footprint. Through its subsidiaries, the company already operates approximately 370 buses in Poland’s major cities of Warsaw, Wrocław, and Kraków, and about 720 buses in the Netherlands. Europe has become an increasingly important growth market for the Israeli transportation company, accounting for ₪1.35 billion in revenue—about 24% of Egged’s total revenue—in 2025, while generating ₪221 million in EBITDA. The Vilnius project also reflects the accelerating transition of European cities toward fully electric public transportation systems.

Egged is the largest holding of Israeli infrastructure investment company Keystone Infra, which owns a 65% stake valued at approximately ₪2.66 billion as of the end of March. Keystone’s shares have doubled since the start of the year as the company has broadened its infrastructure portfolio beyond transportation into data centers and telecommunications. Alongside developing data center projects on land owned by Egged, Keystone is also part of the investor consortium acquiring HOT Mobile, underscoring its strategy of building a diversified portfolio of long-term infrastructure assets in Israel and abroad.

Crusoe

Crusoe is accelerating its expansion in Israel with plans to invest approximately $10 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure, establishing a network of data centers in Afula, Haifa, and the Negev. The U.S.-based neocloud company expects the facilities to house roughly 50,000 GPUs, reinforcing Israel’s position as a growing regional hub for AI computing. The investment follows Crusoe’s entry into the Israeli market last year through its acquisition of Israeli AI infrastructure startup Atro.

The latest phase of the expansion was disclosed through a stock exchange filing by Israeli real estate and infrastructure company Mega Or. Under the agreement, its subsidiary, Mega D.C., will build and operate AI data center infrastructure for Crusoe at facilities in Haifa’s Matam technology park and the Idan HaNegev industrial zone, providing a combined 67.6 megawatts of computing capacity. The Haifa site, with 10 megawatts of capacity, is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2027, while the larger Negev facility will come online in two phases between late 2027 and early 2028. Mega Or estimates the agreement will generate approximately $85 million in annual net operating income. The deal follows an earlier agreement announced in April with Anan to develop an additional 40-megawatt AI data center in Afula.

Founded as a specialist in AI-focused cloud infrastructure, Crusoe raised $1.3 billion in October 2025 at a $10 billion valuation and has secured major data center partnerships with OpenAI, Oracle, Microsoft, and Meta in the United States. In Israel, the company has continued to expand the operations of Atro, hiring engineers in Tel Aviv and appointing Atro co-founder Alon Yariv to lead its local business activities. Crusoe’s investment comes as Israel prepares for a wave of AI data center construction, prompting concerns over the country’s electricity infrastructure. The government is simultaneously advancing legislation to fast-track data center approvals while pursuing a national goal of making 100,000 AI accelerators available as part of a strategic computing infrastructure initiative.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Mel Brooks is Born

On June 28, 1926, in the immigrant tenements of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, a fourth son was born to Max and Kate Kaminsky and named Melvin. The family belonged to the great Eastern European Jewish migration that had remade New York, and the household spoke the cadences of Yiddish and the Lower East Side. Max Kaminsky died of kidney disease when the boy was two, leaving Kate to raise four sons through the Depression on a seamstress’s wages and ferocious love. Small, sickly, and adored, the child who would become Mel Brooks later called those early Brooklyn years the happiest of his life — a paradise of attention and noise that was, in its way, the first audience he ever learned to hold.

The world he entered was the seedbed of modern Jewish-American comedy, and he drew on all of it. As a young man he drummed and clowned in the Borscht Belt hotels of the Catskills, where Jewish entertainers honed their timing on demanding holiday crowds; during the Second World War he served as a combat engineer in Europe, clearing mines and, by his own telling, taunting the enemy with Yiddish songs hurled across the lines.

Afterward he joined the legendary writers’ room of Sid Caesar, a shouting fraternity of Jewish wits that included Carl Reiner, Neil Simon, and Larry Gelbart. Out of his partnership with Reiner came the 2000 Year Old Man, an ancient Jew who has witnessed all of human history and remembers it in the accent of a Brooklyn uncle, a routine that distilled an entire people’s habit of surviving catastrophe by remembering, and laughing.

That instinct found its boldest expression in his films. When Brooks built his first feature, The Producers, around a deliberately offensive musical called “Springtime for Hitler,” he was doing something more than seeking a laugh. He had grown up as the dictator rose, served in the war that destroyed him, and belonged to the generation whose relatives were murdered in Europe; and he insisted ever after that ridicule was the Jewish weapon against tyranny, that one cannot argue Hitler down from a soapbox, but one can shrink him by making the world laugh at him.

The same defiant comic spirit ran through Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, and a body of work that turned mockery into a kind of moral act. Behind the vaudeville energy lay an old conviction: that Jewish laughter is not an escape from history but a way of refusing to be defeated by it.

A century to the day after his birth, Mel Brooks turns one hundred, still by every account enjoying the party, one of the few entertainers ever to win the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, and one of the last living links to the Catskills-and-Caesar generation that gave American humor its Jewish soul.

Brooks has spent his life, as he likes to say, making people laugh for a living, and in doing so he carried something ancient forward, namely, the belief, as old as the holidays his family kept in Williamsburg, that a people can outlast its enemies by telling the story and getting the joke. On this birthday it is worth marking that the boy from Brooklyn made the whole world laugh in a Jewish key, and that the laughter, like the man, has proved remarkably hard to kill.