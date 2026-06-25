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Our Next ZOOM BRIEFING will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2026

6PM Israel Time • 4PM GB • 11AM EST • 8AM PST

Invitations will go out on Sunday morning

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Israeli and Lebanese negotiators met again in Washington today to continue talks on security arrangements surrounding Israel’s eventual withdrawal from southern Lebanon. At the same time, Iran continues to warn that that it will respond if Israel refuses to leave, though exactly what such a response would entail remains unclear.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz continue to insist that Israel will never withdraw from the security zone. Few Israelis appear to actually believe those assurances, and reports suggest the IDF has already begun reducing its troop presence in southern Lebanon.

Then, this evening Vice President JD Vance announced that a representative of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will be stationed at U.S. Central Command headquarters in Doha to help coordinate events. Yes, you read that correctly.

RESERVIST & CIVILIAN CONTRACTOR KILLED IN SEPARATE OPERATIONAL ACCIDENTS

Two more Israelis lost their lives on Wednesday in separate operational accidents, one in southern Lebanon and the other in the Gaza Strip, underscoring the dangers faced not only in combat but also in the logistical and engineering missions that sustain military operations.

In southern Lebanon, Master Sgt. (res.) Basil Sweid (32), of Peki’in, a reserve truck driver serving with the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade, was killed when the fuel tanker he was driving overturned near Rab al-Thalathine during a nighttime refueling mission. A combat soldier traveling with him was moderately wounded and evacuated to a hospital.

Having served hundreds of days of reserve duty since the war began, Master Sgt. Sweid was remembered by Druze spiritual leader Muafak Tarif as a dedicated soldier who regarded reserve service as both a duty and a privilege. Tarif noted that the Druze community continues to bear a disproportionate share of Israel’s military burden and has paid a heavy price during the current conflict.

Sweid’s death brings to 37 the number of IDF soldiers killed in southern Lebanon since fighting with Hezbollah intensified earlier this year. One civilian contractor employed by the Defense Ministry has also been killed.

Earlier that day, another operational accident claimed the life of Raad Abu al-Qi’an, a Defense Ministry civilian contractor from the Bedouin town of Hura who was carrying out demolition work in the Gaza Strip. Abu al-Qi’an was operating heavy engineering equipment when a structure being demolished suddenly collapsed, killing him.

The military said his family had been notified and expressed its condolences, describing the incident as an operational accident. Abu al-Qi’an’s death also underscores the often overlooked risks faced by the civilian contractors who work alongside IDF forces, clearing buildings, removing hazards, and performing the engineering work that enables military operations to move forward.

EISENKOT RISES, BUT THE COALITION MATH REMAINS CHALLENGING

We are now roughly four months away from the upcoming election. New opinion polls are released almost every week, yet the overall picture has changed very little. Survey after survey shows that a clear majority of Israelis do not want Netanyahu returned to office.

At the same time, the Jewish/Zionist parties of the opposition still does not appear to have a viable path to forming a government on its own. Based on the current polls, it would need the support of one or more Arab parties. Yet nearly all of the opposition leaders continue to insist they will not form a governing coalition that depends on Arab parties.

The most significant development, however, is the emergence of Gadi Eisenkot as the leading figure in the opposition. Current polls give Eisenkot a five-seat advantage over Naftali Bennett, making him the clear frontrunner within the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

Four months is a long time in politics, and much can still change. Nevertheless, my expectation is that Eisenkot will continue to gain support, while Bennett’s standing will continue to erode.

FIRST ACTIONS OF NEW SHIN BET CHIEF IGNITE CONTROVERSY

The appointment of David Zini as head of the Shin Bet was controversial from the outset. Many questioned his lack of the experience traditionally expected for the position, having been selected by Prime Minister Netanyahu only shortly after receiving his first appointment as a general.

Zini’s background also attracted scrutiny. Zini comes from a religious settler family strongly identified with the political right-wing, leading some observers to question whether he would be viewed as sufficiently independent for such a sensitive post.

Ultimately, however, the prime minister has the legal authority to choose the head of the Shin Bet. Critics argue that Netanyahu has increasingly sought to place individuals he believes will be personally loyal to him in key positions throughout the government and security establishment.

Over the last two days, Zini has made two decisions that immediately generated controversy. The first was to cancel all Shin Bet activities marking Pride Month, a move made without any public explanation.

The second was to order the removal of a memorial honoring Shin Bet personnel who were killed defending Israel during the October 7 massacre. Explaining that decision, Zini said the memorial gave special recognition to one group of fallen personnel, when all members of the service who died in the line of duty should be remembered equally.

Critics have challenged that explanation, arguing that the October 7 memorial was intended to commemorate an unprecedented event in Israel’s history and that its removal carries symbolic significance far beyond the memorial itself. They contend that honoring those who fell on that day in no way diminishes the sacrifice of other Shin Bet personnel. Rather, they view the decision as an early indication of a broader cultural shift within the agency under its new leadership.

MITVIM SURVEY FINDS ISRAELIS FEEL MORE SECURE, BUT MORE ISOLATED

A new survey by the Mitvim Institute offers a revealing snapshot of Israeli public opinion following the war with Iran. It shows a public that feels somewhat more secure than it did a year ago, yet increasingly concerned about the country’s international standing. Israelis gave the government’s foreign policy a rating of 4.72 out of 10, up from 3.84 in 2024, while satisfaction with Israel’s position in the world rose to 5.18 from 4.31. Although both figures represent a meaningful improvement over last year’s lows, they remain well below the levels recorded before the current regional conflicts, suggesting that public confidence has recovered only partially.

The survey found widespread concern that Israel is becoming increasingly isolated diplomatically. Sixty percent of respondents said they worry that Israel could become a “pariah state,” while 58% said it is important for Israel to remain part of the liberal democratic world. That anxiety is reflected in attitudes toward Europe, where two-thirds of Israelis now view the European Union more as an adversary than as a partner, a dramatic shift over the past several years. Germany remains the notable exception, continuing to enjoy broad support among Israelis. Despite the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance, respondents also expressed growing reservations about President Donald Trump’s policies. Among those expressing an opinion, 69% said his recent actions have harmed rather than advanced Israel’s interests.

Perhaps the survey’s most significant finding is the absence of any broad consensus on Israel’s long-term political strategy. Asked how Israel should approach the Palestinian issue, respondents were divided among annexation, a two-state solution tied to regional normalization, maintaining the status quo, and other alternatives, with no option attracting even one-third of the public. Israelis were similarly divided over whether to support the establishment of a demilitarized Palestinian state under the right conditions and over the best strategy for governing Gaza after Hamas. While the public remains deeply split over diplomacy, it is considerably more united on Iran, with a majority favoring renewed military action, if necessary, over a return to negotiations alone.

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The survey also found cautious optimism about Israel’s regional position. Nearly half of respondents believe the confrontation with Iran has increased Arab interest in normalizing relations with Israel, while Egypt continues to be viewed as Israel’s most important regional partner. Respondents also placed a high value on improving relations with Jordan, recognizing the strategic importance of that relationship.

Overall, the findings portray an Israeli public that believes the country has regained some measure of military deterrence but remains uncertain about its diplomatic future, increasingly concerned about international isolation, and deeply divided over the political path Israel should pursue once the wars subside

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QUINNIPIAC SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS GROWING PARTISAN DIVIDE OVER ISRAEL

Following yesterday’s news that three strongly anti-Israel candidates won Democratic primaries in New York, a new Quinnipiac University poll suggests those victories may reflect a broader shift in American public opinion. For the first time since Quinnipiac began asking the question in 2017, nearly half of American voters—48%—say the United States is “too supportive” of Israel. Only 38% believe the current level of U.S. support is about right, while just 7% say Washington is not supportive enough.

The findings come as the United States remains deeply engaged in Middle East diplomacy and military operations related to Iran and the broader regional conflict. Taken together, the election results and the new polling point to a changing political environment that could have significant long-term implications for the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The poll also reveals a deep partisan divide. Two-thirds of Democrats—66%—believe the United States is too supportive of Israel, compared with just 20% of Republicans. Independent voters have also shifted in that direction, with 55% saying American support for Israel is excessive. Republicans, however, remain firmly supportive of the alliance, with nearly seven in ten saying current U.S. policy toward Israel strikes the right balance.

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Public opinion has not yet translated into a major shift in U.S. policy. But the poll suggests that attitudes toward Israel are changing, especially among Democrats and independents. Together with the results of the New York primaries, it offers another sign that support for Israel in the United States is becoming increasingly polarized. That trend could carry serious implications for the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The survey also found broad skepticism about recent U.S. military action against Iran. Sixty percent of respondents said American military intervention in Iran was “not worth it,” compared with 34% who believed it was justified.

The results suggest that many Americans are increasingly wary of deeper involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts. That sentiment could influence future U.S. foreign policy regardless of which party controls the White House.

The partisan divide remains striking. Among Democrats, two-thirds (66%) believe the United States is too supportive of Israel, while only 9% say Washington is not supportive enough and 18% believe the current level of support is about right. Republicans remain overwhelmingly supportive of the alliance, with 69% saying current U.S. policy strikes the right balance, 20% believing it is too supportive, and just 6% favoring even stronger backing. Independent voters have also moved closer to the Democratic position, with 55% saying the United States is too supportive of Israel, compared with 34% who believe the current level of support is appropriate.

Taken together, the findings point to a changing political landscape in which support for Israel remains strong among Republicans but is becoming increasingly polarized across the broader American electorate.

A WORTHWHILE READ

The False Choice: Why Tikkun Olam Without Israel Betrays Both—

The belief that universal justice and Jewish peoplehood are competing commitments is a false binary that has weakened American Jewish life, by Micha Odenheimer

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/the-false-choice-why-tikkun-olam-without-israel-betrays-both/

BUSINESS

Ora Labs & Air Security

American venture capital giant Sequoia Capital is quietly expanding its Israeli AI portfolio with two previously undisclosed seed investments, underscoring its renewed commitment to the country’s technology sector. One investment is in Ora Labs, an artificial intelligence startup founded by former monday.com executives Asaf Alovik and Liad Yosef, while the second backs Air Security, a cybersecurity company established by former commanders from Israel’s elite Unit 8200. The investments come as Sequoia continues to rebuild its on-the-ground presence in Israel after reopening a local office in 2024.

Ora Labs has reportedly raised approximately $10 million in seed funding led by Sequoia, alongside a group of prominent angel investors that includes the CEOs of Salesforce, Vercel, Perplexity AI, and HubSpot. The company aims to build what its founders describe as an “internet for AI agents,” allowing autonomous AI systems to interact directly with websites to perform tasks such as booking travel, purchasing tickets, and scheduling appointments. According to industry sources, the eight-person startup has already received acquisition approaches from AI companies Anthropic and Cognition, but has declined the offers in favor of remaining independent.

Sequoia has also backed Air Security, founded by former Unit 8200 officers Yair Saban and Niv Hoffman, which focuses on protecting enterprise AI agents from emerging cyber threats. Following its initial Sequoia-backed seed round, the company reportedly secured an additional funding round worth tens of millions of dollars led by GreenOaks Capital, with participation from Swish Capital. The investments reflect Sequoia’s strategy of increasing first-time investments in Israeli startups since reopening its local office during the war, reinforcing the firm’s confidence that Israel remains a leading source of cutting-edge AI and cybersecurity innovation despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Stratos Ventures

Stratos Ventures, a new venture capital fund focused on defense technology, announced that it has raised $50 million toward a target fund size of $80 million, highlighting continued investor enthusiasm for Israel’s rapidly expanding defense-tech sector. Launched earlier this year, the fund plans to invest in 15 to 20 early-stage Israeli startups developing technologies in defense, resilience, homeland security, critical infrastructure protection, data center solutions, supply chain security, and cybersecurity for government customers. Initial investments will range from $2 million to $4 million.

The Tel Aviv- and Florida-based fund has already completed five investments. Among them are Tenna, which develops electronic warfare protection systems for the battlefield and has raised $13.5 million to date, and G2, which is building an artificial intelligence platform for edge devices serving the defense market. The fund was founded by Rotem Yehuda Kakon, Aviad Greenfeld, and Daniel Pozailov, whose backgrounds span venture investing, Israeli government service, military experience, and defense technology.

Beyond providing capital, Stratos says it is helping portfolio companies gain access to U.S. defense markets through partnerships with former senior American defense officials. The fund has already led two follow-on financing rounds for portfolio companies alongside its limited partners. Its investor base includes a British institutional anchor investor, family offices from the United States, Europe, India, South America, Australia, and Israel, as well as Israeli and American entrepreneurs who have previously achieved major technology exits. The launch of Stratos reflects a broader trend of new venture funds targeting Israel’s defense innovation ecosystem as geopolitical tensions continue to drive demand for advanced military and security technologies.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

THE BUND REPORT, THE FIRST DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE OF THE FINAL SOLUTION

On June 25, 1942, beneath a headline reporting that German forces had murdered more than 700,000 Jews in Poland, the London Daily Telegraph published an extraordinary document that had been smuggled out of occupied Poland only weeks earlier: the report of the Jewish Labour Bund. Carried west through the underground and delivered to the Polish government-in-exile, the Bund Report provided some of the earliest authoritative evidence that the Nazi assault on European Jewry was not a series of isolated atrocities or merely another manifestation of wartime brutality. It was a deliberate and systematic campaign of extermination.

The report described the killing center at Chełmno and its gas vans, identified regions already emptied of their Jewish populations, and presented casualty estimates that, though necessarily incomplete, pointed unmistakably to a continent-wide program of annihilation.

The man who labored hardest to give the report a human voice was Szmul Zygielbojm, the Bund’s representative on the Polish National Council in exile. Earlier that month, he had spoken over the BBC, reading the testimony of the murdered into the indifferent air of the free world. Throughout the summer, he pressed the report’s findings upon British journalists, government officials, and Jewish leaders, determined that its warnings would not be ignored.

The Daily Telegraph returned to the story on June 30 with an even graver estimate: more than one million Jews had already been murdered across Europe. As the weeks passed, the report circulated among Allied governments and Jewish organizations. By then, few in positions of responsibility could credibly claim ignorance of what was taking place.

Yet the world’s response revealed the gulf between knowledge and action. American newspapers, led by The New York Times, relegated the reports to brief notices on inside pages, and no Allied government translated the growing body of evidence into a serious effort at rescue.

Zygielbojm carried that failure as a personal burden. In May 1943, following the destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto, he took his own life in London. His final letter was an act of protest against governments that had been told the truth yet failed to act.

Today, the Bund Report stands as one of the earliest and most compelling documentary records of the Holocaust in progress. It is also a reminder that knowledge alone does not guarantee action. The world knew far more, and far earlier, than it was later willing to admit.