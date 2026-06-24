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Our Next ZOOM BRIEFING will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2026

6PM Israel Time • 4PM GB • 11AM EST • 8AM PST

Invitations will go out on Sunday morning

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Israeli and Lebanese representatives spent eight hours in negotiations in Washington yesterday, and the talks are scheduled to continue today. Whether they still matter is another question. Given the parallel understandings the United States is reaching with Iran, it remains unclear how much influence these discussions will ultimately have on events in Lebanon.

In the meantime, both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz have declared that Israel will not withdraw from its security zone in southern Lebanon, under any circumstances, even if pressed to do so by Washington. We will see. Whether that position can be maintained in the face of American pressure remains to be seen

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ULTRA-ORTHODOX LAUNCH NATIONWIDE DRAFT PROTEST

Today, the ultra-Orthodox launched a nationwide protest over the arrest of several young men who failed to report for military service after receiving draft orders. Large convoys of slow-moving vehicles set out from fifteen locations across the country, deliberately clogging major highways on their way to the detention facility where the detainees are being held. The goal was not subtle. The purpose of the protest was to bring traffic to a standstill and ensure that their issue could not be ignored.

People certainly noticed, but the advance warning appears to have undermined much of the protest’s impact. Most Israelis simply avoided the roads. As a result, many of the highways the demonstrators hoped to paralyze were unusually empty. Based on the photographs, traffic volumes this afternoon were among the lightest I have seen since the first days of the war.

Several participants were interviewed and asked to explain the purpose of the protest. The responses were striking. Interviewees argued that requiring yeshiva students to serve in the military is unacceptable. Some also rejected any attempt to establish quotas or limits on exemptions. Some demonstrators went even further, comparing government efforts to regulate draft exemptions to the selections carried out by Josef Mengele at Auschwitz.

According to those speakers, the State of Israel is taking it upon itself to decide who may devote his life to Torah study and who may not. The comparison of the State of Israel’s actions to Mengele was grotesque and indefensible. Mengele, of course, was the Nazi physician who conducted the infamous selections at Auschwitz, determining who would be sent immediately to the gas chambers and who would be spared, at least temporarily.

When one participant was asked whether the events of October 7 demonstrated Israel’s need for more soldiers, his response was immediate. “October 7,” he argued, “occurred because too few people were studying Torah.” Military strength, according to his view, is not what protects Israel. The true defense of the country comes from those engaged in Torah study.

The remark was striking not because it came from a young activist or an inexperienced student. Similar views were expressed by middle-aged participants and respected community leaders. For many within that community, such beliefs are not rhetorical arguments or political slogans. They are deeply and sincerely held convictions.

How members of that community would answer an obvious follow-up question is difficult to know. What explanation would they offer for the Holocaust? Why did Torah study not protect the yeshivot of Europe and the hundreds of thousands of observant Jews who were murdered?

My guess is that many would answer that there was not enough Torah study, or not enough religious observance, to merit divine protection. Such reasoning helps explain why large segments of the ultra-Orthodox world never fully embraced Zionism as the solution to the Jewish condition. In that worldview, the answer has never been political sovereignty or military power. Their answer is more Torah study, more religious observance, and faith in God’s promise to protect the Jewish people. There is something remarkable about the certainty of such belief.

THE NETANYAHU TRIAL UPDATE

After nearly a year and a half, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s testimony in his ongoing corruption trial has finally come to an end. Over roughly 140 days on the witness stand, he answered questions from his own attorneys and faced lengthy cross-examination by the prosecution.

Five years after the case began, the end is still nowhere in sight. Most observers expect several more years to pass before a final ruling is reached. It’s an insane system. Part of the reason lies in the extraordinary pace of Israeli court proceedings. Lawyers are given wide latitude to explore virtually any line of questioning, often over many days, with equally extensive opportunities for follow-up and redirect.

A comparable trial in the United States would likely move far more quickly. Here, testimony can continue for weeks on subjects that might be addressed in hours elsewhere. The procedural flexibility granted to the parties is so broad that the process often appears incapable of moving efficiently toward a conclusion.

In the United States, a trial of this length would face a practical obstacle: keeping a jury together for years would be virtually impossible. Yet the problem goes far beyond the absence of a jury. The procedural rules themselves appear to encourage delay rather than efficiency. The broad discretion granted to attorneys and the absence of meaningful limits allow cases to drag on year after year. Whatever the merits of the charges, a legal process that takes the better part of a decade to reach a conclusion is difficult to defend.

As a reminder, the indictment against Netanyahu consists of three separate cases. The first concerns gifts and benefits he allegedly received from wealthy businessmen. The second centers on discussions about limiting the circulation of Israel Hayom, a free newspaper whose growing popularity was hurting its competitors.

The third and most serious case involves allegations that Netanyahu sought more favorable coverage from the very popular news website Walla. In return, prosecutors argue, Netanyahu provided regulatory benefits to the telecommunications company Bezeq and its controlling shareholders. Those approvals were extremely valuable.

The trial has been meeting three days a week. The court announced today that after the Jewish holidays it will increase the schedule to five sessions a week in an effort to finish the case sometime in the not-too-distant future.

The system is clearly dysfunctional, though not in the way many of Netanyahu’s supporters claim. The problem is not judicial activism in the Supreme Court. The problem is a legal process that allows a criminal trial to consume the better part of a decade. The Netanyahu trial has generally been conducted only three days a week.

Today, the district court judges who are hearing Netanyahu’s trial announced that following the Jewish holidays, proceedings will move to a five-day-a-week schedule in an effort to accelerate the case. The announcement is welcome. It also highlights the underlying problem. If a five-day schedule is needed to bring the trial to a conclusion, many Israelis will reasonably ask why such a schedule was not adopted years ago.

ISRAEL’S BLINDSPOT/ A NEW CHALLENGE FOR THE U.S.-ISRAEL RELATIONSHIP

The news from New York should have been one of the day’s major stories in Israel. Yet beyond a few brief mentions on the morning news programs, the story barely registered in the public conversation.

What happened in New York? Three congressional candidates endorsed by Mayor Mamdani won their Democratic primary races. One of the victories came at the expense of a six-term incumbent congressman.

More important than the individual races was the trend. In each contest, the candidate identified with the party’s progressive, socialist, left-wing defeated a more traditional Democrat. Given the overwhelmingly Democratic nature of these districts, all three are now favored to become members of Congress.

With one exception, all of the winning candidates have strongly anti-Israel records. The exception is Comptroller Brad Lander. Even Lander, however, is a harsh critic of the current Israeli government and has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

The other two candidates are positioned even further to the left on Israel-related issues. If elected in November, they are expected to join the ranks of the Squad and become some of Israel’s most vocal critics in Congress.

The first question is why so many Israelis remain in such blissful ignorance; largely unaware of the scale of the problem. From time to time, television news programs report that Israel is losing support abroad. Yet the depth of that erosion, and the potential long-term consequences, rarely receive sustained attention. The issue is neither front-page news nor a central theme in the current political campaign.

The implications extend far beyond New York. The results deserve careful reflection within the American Jewish community, in Israel, and among all those committed to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship. The political landscape is changing, and responding effectively will require recognizing the magnitude of that change.

Perhaps most troubling were Mamdani’s comments about AIPAC, which he described as “monsters.” Political criticism of AIPAC is a normal part of democratic debate. The problem arises when criticism is framed in language that evokes longstanding conspiracies about hidden Jewish power and financial manipulation. Combined with repeated references to “dark money,” Mamdani’s rhetoric echoed themes that have long been central to antisemitic propaganda, whether or not that was his intention.

Much of the damage, of course, has been self-inflicted. The policies and rhetoric of the current Israeli government have contributed significantly to the erosion of support abroad. A change in government would almost certainly improve the situation. But no one should imagine that such a change would restore the relationship overnight. Rebuilding lost trust will take years.

Demographics are also part of the story. The Arab American population has grown steadily over the past several decades. Many families maintain close personal and emotional ties to the Middle East, making events involving Israel a central political concern. Many of those communities remain largely first-generation and have become increasingly organized and politically active.

At the same time, much of the American Jewish community is now several generations removed from immigration. While support for Israel remains widespread, the sense of personal identification is often less immediate than it was for previous generations. That changing balance is gradually reshaping the political landscape.

Another factor is that some recent immigrants bring with them attitudes toward Jews that predate and extend beyond the Arab-Israeli conflict. Those views inevitably influence how some members of these communities respond to events involving Israel and how they engage in American politics.

What is needed now is a comprehensive strategy, pursued consistently over many years. Success is by no means assured. But doing nothing is not an option. Simply increasing funding for existing organizations will not solve the problem. The challenge demands fresh thinking and a fundamentally different approach. I only hope there are people capable of developing it.

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TRANSPORTATION NEWS

This week, Israir took delivery of its first Airbus A330 at Ben Gurion Airport. It is the first wide-body aircraft in the airline’s fleet and represents a major step in Israir’s plans to expand service to New York and destinations in the Far East

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ECONOMY

State Comptroller Warns Israel Is Unprepared for Future Energy Needs

Israel’s energy, water, and fuel infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with the country’s rapidly evolving needs, according to a series of reports by the State Comptroller. The audits paint a picture of critical systems that remain inadequately prepared for future demand, despite years of warnings. The reports highlight growing concerns over natural gas reserves, electricity generation capacity, fuel supply security, and outdated water management technologies, raising questions about whether government planning is keeping up with technological and economic change.

One of the most pressing concerns involves Israel’s growing dependence on natural gas, which now accounts for roughly 70% of the country’s electricity generation. Demand is expected to rise sharply as additional gas-fired power plants are built and energy-intensive industries such as artificial intelligence data centers expand. The Comptroller criticized delays in government decision-making regarding long-term gas policy, warning that current reserve estimates may provide only about two decades of supply. At the same time, Israel has yet to establish the import and storage infrastructure that will eventually be required when domestic production can no longer meet demand. The report also notes that government efforts to encourage new gas exploration have produced few significant discoveries in recent years.