JUNE 23, 2026: U.S. & Iran Dispute Terms of Nuclear Inspection Agreement; Israel and Lebanon Open New Round of Talks; Netanyahu Cuts Deal to Delay Elections

Yesterday, J.D. Vance announced that Iran had agreed to readmit inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and permit inspections of its nuclear facilities. Today, less than twenty-four hours later, Iranian officials publicly rejected that claim. They insisted that no such agreement had been reached, that the subject had not even been discussed, and that Iran would not permit IAEA inspectors to enter the country.

When he woke up, President Trump dismissed the Iranian denial, posting that “the Iranians are lying” and insisting that Tehran had agreed to permit inspections of its nuclear facilities indefinitely. Who is one to believe? The problem is that, throughout this conflict, there have been repeated instances in which Iranian statements have ultimately appeared closer to reality than the assurances offered by the American administration.

By some estimates, Iran has already earned approximately $2 billion in the two days since its oil returned to international markets. And this is, of course, just the beginning. It does not include the billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen abroad that could eventually be unfrozen under a broader agreement.

What seemed to interest Trump most this morning was the number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and the volume of oil flowing through it. That concern appears to have been the driving force behind his approach to the crisis. The absence of any larger strategic framework is breathtaking.

The decision by the United States to elevate Pakistan to a central role in Middle Eastern affairs is both surprising and difficult to understand. Pakistan was the country where Osama bin Laden was ultimately discovered, and for decades it has been linked, directly or indirectly, to some of the world’s most notorious extremist movements. It is also far from being a stable liberal democracy. Yet none of those considerations appears to have weighed heavily in the Trump Administration‘s calculations.

Pakistan is not the only surprising addition. Qatar, which for years has funded Islamist movements across the Middle East and supported anti-Israel activism on American university campuses for a generation, has also emerged as a key partner in the new framework. It is also the country that recently provided President Trump with a $400 million gift. Taken together, the prominence of Qatar and Pakistan raises serious questions about the logic behind the administration’s choices.

Finally, there is Iran. For more than four decades, the regime has funded militant organizations throughout the Middle East and has been implicated in actions that resulted in the deaths of countless Americans and others across the region. Yet it is now being treated as a legitimate stakeholder in overseeing Lebanon‘s future. That such a transformation could occur so quickly speaks volumes about the priority Washington placed on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and stabilizing global oil markets.

Perhaps most striking is the position in which Israel now finds itself. America’s closest ally and partner in the region has been left outside the new framework, with no role in the committees responsible for overseeing its implementation. For years, Iran has sought to drive a wedge between Jerusalem and Washington. The results of these negotiations suggest it may be succeeding.

The end result of this war may be the exact opposite of what its architects intended. Iran’s extreme Shiite regime has emerged with greater political standing across much of the Middle East. Its military power may have been damaged, but its regional position appears stronger than before. Qatar and Turkey, the two Sunni powers most closely aligned with extremist political Islam, have likewise emerged with increased influence.

This outcome is the product of mistakes made in both Jerusalem and Washington. The Trump administration appears to have approached the crisis largely through the prism of economics, focusing on oil flows, shipping lanes, and market stability. The Middle East, however, is driven by far more than economics, and the consequences of overlooking that reality are now becoming apparent.

Today also saw the opening of a new round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in Washington under American supervision. On the surface, the negotiations appear to be a separate track, intended to reinforce Lebanon’s independence and reduce Iranian influence there—something Iran is trying to undermine.

Yet that goal seems difficult to reconcile with an agreement that has simultaneously elevated Iran’s regional standing and given it a formal role in Lebanese affairs. Reflecting that tension, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, publicly questioned whether the talks still have any real meaning.

A number of observers have recommended that Israel should use these negotiations to make large-scale concessions on its own terms. The logic is straightforward, i.e., it may be preferable to reach an agreement with the Lebanese government now, allowing Beirut to claim credit for restoring sovereignty, than to face greater pressure later from the Trump administration to withdraw under less favorable circumstances.

One proposal currently under discussion would see Israel withdraw from the westernmost sector of southern Lebanon, opposite Rosh Hanikra. Responsibility for the area would then pass to the Lebanese Army, which would be tasked with demonstrating that it can prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing a presence there.

Several incidents involving Israeli forces and Hezbollah were reported in Lebanon today, while Iranian officials once again issued threatening statements. Such developments are likely to remain a recurring feature of the situation. As long as armed forces from both sides continue operating in close proximity, periodic clashes and moments of escalation are inevitable.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has once again called for Israel to reduce its dependence on the United States. Similar arguments are increasingly being heard across the Israeli political spectrum, particularly following recent remarks by J.D. Vance and the growing perception that Washington’s priorities do not always align with Israel’s.

Yet this is hardly a new debate. Netanyahu made the same case during the Biden administration after the temporary suspension of shipments of 2,000-pound bombs during the fighting in Rafah. The challenge, then as now, is that recognizing the need for greater independence is far easier than achieving it. Despite years of rhetoric, Israel remains deeply dependent on American military, diplomatic, and economic support.

The idea of total independence is appealing, but it is not realistic in the near term. Israel once had an opportunity to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers through the development of the Lavi fighter aircraft. A prototype of the plane had already been built and flown when the program was canceled under intense pressure from Washington, which was responding in part to concerns from American defense manufacturers that did not welcome a new competitor.

Looking back, that decision appears to have been a significant strategic mistake. I thought so at the time, and I have seen little reason to change that view.

The Lavi is only one example. Beyond that, across a wide range of military and strategic systems, Israel remains deeply dependent on the United States. Over time, alternative sources could be developed and domestic production expanded. But these are long-term projects. Achieving meaningful independence would require years of investment, planning, and industrial development.

Several months ago, Netanyahu declared that Israel needed to develop a domestic chemical industry capable of producing explosives and described the effort as a national priority. To the best of my knowledge, no meaningful progress has been made toward achieving that goal.

Israel must pursue a long-term strategy that leaves it less dependent on others. The problem is that such a strategy cannot be implemented overnight. Achieving meaningful independence will require years of investment, the expansion of domestic industries, and a level of long-term planning that successive governments have often struggled to sustain.

A HIGH PRICE FOR A FEW MORE WEEKS

Prime Minister Netanyahu held talks today with the leaders of two ultra-Orthodox parties that had been threatening to dissolve the Knesset and trigger an early election. While a new national election appear increasingly inevitable, Netanyahu is keen to delay them for as long as possible and avoid going to the polls any sooner than necessary.

The price of that support appears to have been substantial. In return for their continued support in delaying the election, Netanyahu reportedly agreed to promote legislation equating yeshiva study with military service. He also agreed to support a law that would effectively shield yeshiva students from arrest after failing to comply with military draft notices.

In exchange, the two ultra-Orthodox parties agreed to back several key Netanyahu initiatives. Among them are his proposed political commission of inquiry, efforts to weaken the authority of the attorney general, and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s legislation targeting the media. Critics contend that the latter would deal a serious blow to press freedom in Israel.

At least for now, it is far from clear that any of these measures will actually take effect. Most are expected to end up before the Supreme Court, which is likely to scrutinize both their substance and the manner in which they are being advanced. Given the legal obstacles involved, these laws are not likely to survive judicial review.

What remains difficult to understand is why Netanyahu is so determined to delay the elections by a matter of weeks. The stakes appear disproportionately high given the relatively short period involved. So far, no one has provided a particularly persuasive explanation.

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GOOD NEWS FROM CITY HALL

The Tel Aviv City Council elected two new deputy mayors this week. The first is Amir Badran, who becomes only the second Arab deputy mayor in the city’s history.

The second is my friend Noah Efron, whom some of you may remember from his appearance on our Tel Aviv Diary podcast a few months ago. Over the past two years, he has served on the City Council, where he has worked tirelessly on behalf of the residents of Tel Aviv. In addition to his public service, Noah is a professor at Bar-Ilan University, and the host of The Promised Podcast, a thoughtful and engaging podcast on Israeli society and politics.

Yesterday’s Radio Show

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ECONOMY

Israel recorded its first current account deficit since 2012 in the first quarter of 2026, but economists say the development reflects extraordinary strength rather than weakness. According to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics, the current account posted a deficit of $100 million, compared with a surplus of $3.8 billion in the previous quarter.

At the same time, foreign direct investment (FDI) into Israel surged to a record $14.1 billion, the highest quarterly figure ever recorded. The unusual combination stems largely from soaring profits at foreign-owned technology and artificial intelligence companies operating in Israel, creating what analysts describe as a paradox in which the success of the high-tech sector is generating the deficit.

The shift was driven almost entirely by Israel’s primary income account, which measures flows such as dividends, interest payments, and investment income between Israel and the rest of the world. The deficit in that category widened to a record $6.7 billion as earnings attributable to foreign investors in Israeli companies climbed sharply. Meanwhile, Israel’s trade position remained exceptionally strong.

The combined goods and services account posted a surplus of $5.4 billion, supported by record services exports that approached $10 billion during the quarter. Income earned by foreign investors from Israeli assets rose to $13.1 billion, reflecting strong profitability among multinational technology, AI, financial, and energy companies operating in the country.

Despite the current account deficit, the shekel has remained stable because most of the profits are not being paid out and transferred abroad. Instead, they are being reinvested into the same companies, appearing as outflows in the current account while simultaneously returning as foreign direct investment in the financial account. Analysts believe a relatively small number of highly profitable AI and technology firms are responsible for much of the movement.

Israel’s overall external financial position remains strong, with net foreign assets rising to $250.4 billion at the end of March and the country maintaining one of the strongest external-sector profiles among developed economies. The key question for policymakers is whether this quarter represents a temporary statistical anomaly or the emergence of a new economic structure in which Israel’s growth becomes increasingly dependent on a concentrated group of foreign-owned technology companies.

SCIENCE NEWS

Ben-Gurion University Study Finds Simple Balance Test May Predict Longevity

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have identified a surprisingly simple measure that may help predict how long older adults are likely to live: how quickly they can take a step when distracted. The study, recently published in the journal Gerontology, suggests that a person’s ability to rapidly initiate movement while simultaneously performing a mental task may provide valuable insight into their overall neurological and physical health.

The research was led by Professor Itshak Melzer of Ben-Gurion University’s Department of Physical Therapy, together with colleagues from Ben-Gurion University and Soroka Medical Center, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Minnesota and RxFunction Inc. The team analyzed data from 120 independently living older adults who underwent balance testing and were then followed for periods ranging from 10 to 17 years. Their goal was to determine whether balance-related measurements could serve as long-term indicators of survival.

The findings revealed a strong relationship between mortality risk and the speed at which participants could initiate a step while simultaneously performing a cognitive task. Specifically, researchers found that every additional 100 milliseconds required to begin a step under distracted conditions was associated with a 28% increase in mortality risk during the follow-up period. The result suggests that even very small delays in movement initiation may reflect broader declines in neurological function and physiological resilience.

To test this relationship, participants were evaluated under both simple and more demanding conditions. In one test, subjects were asked to step as quickly as possible in response to a sensory cue. In the more complex “dual-task” condition, participants performed the same movement while simultaneously completing a modified Stroop test, a well-known cognitive challenge that requires individuals to identify the color of printed words rather than the words themselves. Researchers believe the dual-task scenario provides a more accurate picture of how the brain manages competing demands in everyday life.

The study found that traditional measures of balance, such as body sway while standing still with eyes closed, were also associated with mortality risk. However, those static measures proved less accurate than the dynamic stepping tests. According to the researchers, delayed step initiation under cognitive load likely reflects limitations in central nervous system processing rather than sensory perception or muscle function alone, making it a more comprehensive indicator of overall health.

The findings could have important practical implications for healthcare providers. Unlike many medical assessments that require specialized equipment or extensive testing, a voluntary stepping test is relatively simple, inexpensive, and easy to administer. Researchers suggest that incorporating dual-task mobility assessments into routine evaluations of older adults could help identify individuals at elevated risk earlier, allowing for targeted interventions before more serious declines occur.

Perhaps most encouragingly, stepping speed is not a fixed characteristic. Previous studies have shown that balance training and mobility rehabilitation programs can improve an individual’s ability to respond quickly and maintain stability. As a result, the researchers believe that identifying deficits through simple stepping tests could open the door to interventions that not only improve quality of life but potentially extend longevity as well.

The study adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that physical and cognitive health are deeply interconnected. While doctors have long used age, medical history, and chronic disease as indicators of future health outcomes, this research suggests that a split-second movement may reveal just as much about an individual’s long-term prospects. For an aging population, that insight could become an increasingly valuable tool in preventive medicine.

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ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech here is this week’s video interview, titled: “He’s Watched Companies Choose. Most Choose Wrong,” featuring Itai Green of Global Innovation & Strategy.

One person built a product in a few months that threatened the core business of a 5,000-person company. Wix acquired Base44 for around $80 million. A year later, it’s doing $100 million in ARR. At the time of acquisition, it had $1 million.

Itai Green, co-founder and CEO of Global Innovation & Strategy and author of Innovation or Elimination: Winning in A World of Constant Change, uses this as a live case study for why corporations can’t afford to wait.

The moment you see a startup solving a problem that sits at the center of your business, you have two options. Buy, partner, or integrate now. Or watch them, or someone else, do it at scale while you’re still running internal approvals. Time is the one thing money cannot buy. The companies that understand that are the ones still standing.

You can watch the full video here or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS

AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer has secured a landmark strategic investment from a consortium that includes Google, Meta, Unity, and Moloco, in a transaction valued at more than $1 billion, according to a source familiar with the deal. The investment values the Israeli mobile measurement and analytics company at approximately $2.7 billion post-money. The transaction combines a substantial secondary share sale, providing liquidity to existing shareholders and employees, with new capital being invested directly into the company. The deal remains subject to regulatory approval, likely due to the participation of both Google and Meta.

Founded in 2011 by Oren Kaniel and Reshef Mann, AppsFlyer provides mobile app developers and marketers with real-time data on advertising performance, including installs, user engagement, purchases, and return on investment. The company, which employs roughly 1,300 people worldwide, has grown into one of Israel’s largest software firms, generating annual revenue approaching $500 million while remaining profitable. AppsFlyer’s last funding round in early 2020 valued the company at approximately $1.6 billion, and it has raised more than $300 million since its founding.

The investment marks a significant turning point for AppsFlyer after several unsuccessful attempts to pursue an IPO or sell the company. Earlier this year, negotiations to sell control of the company to private equity firms Apollo and Fortissimo reportedly collapsed. By bringing in strategic investors rather than financial buyers, AppsFlyer has provided liquidity to long-time shareholders, including General Atlantic, Qumra Capital, Pitango, and Goldman Sachs, while reinforcing its position as an independent measurement platform. CEO Oren Kaniel said the goal is to create a neutral infrastructure layer for the digital advertising ecosystem as artificial intelligence increasingly reshapes how advertising campaigns are bought, optimized, and measured. According to the company, none of the new investors will receive preferential access to its technology, and the funding round remains open to additional strategic partners.

BARY

French media and technology group Netgem, which is publicly traded on the Euronext exchange, has acquired the technology assets and Israeli R&D operations of French-Israeli startup BARY, marking another Israeli-linked exit in the artificial intelligence sector. BARY developed TheSubtil.ai, an AI-powered platform for translation, subtitling, and dubbing of films and television content. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the deal will see Netgem integrate the technology into its localization business through Eclair, the century-old cinema services company it owns.

Founded by Matthias Cohen-Scali, Eli Zarbib, and Sasha Rabo, BARY spent the past 18 months developing its technology in Israel to address one of the streaming industry’s most persistent challenges: the high cost and lengthy timelines required to localize content for international audiences. According to the company, TheSubtil.ai can reduce localization costs by approximately 50%, lowering expenses from about €18 per minute of content to roughly €9 while significantly accelerating production schedules. The platform combines AI-driven translation and dubbing with human quality control to preserve cultural nuances, humor, and local expressions that automated systems often miss.

Since its launch, TheSubtil.ai has been used to translate thousands of films, television programs, and series into more than 25 languages, including several regional European languages. The technology was developed in collaboration with French broadcaster M6 and has been deployed on content showcased at major international film events, including the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Biennale. Following the acquisition, Eclair plans to make the platform a core component of its localization services across France and international markets. BARY’s founders said the deal represents a transition from startup development to large-scale commercial deployment, positioning technology developed in Israel to reach major studios, broadcasters, and streaming platforms across Europe.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Rabin Elected, June 23, 1993

Mr. Security Reclaims His Party … Labor’s revival began, improbably, with a rule change. For the first time the party chose its leader through an open primary of registered members rather than the smoke-filled bargaining of the Central Committee. In February 1992 Yitzhak Rabin defeated Shimon Peres, his rival of three decades, the man with whom he had shared and contested power since the 1970s, and seized the leadership for the campaign ahead.

It was the right candidate at the right moment. Rabin was no orator and no charmer; he was gruff, awkward in a crowd, more comfortable with a map than a microphone. But he carried an authority that no amount of polish could manufacture. This was the chief of staff who had commanded the army to its lightning victory in June 1967, the ambassador to Washington, the prime minister of the 1970s, the defense minister who had ordered the army into the alleys of the Intifada. To a country frightened of taking risks for peace, Rabin offered the one thing that made risk bearable: the credibility of a man who could not plausibly be called soft. He was Mr. Security, and he intended to spend that capital on a diplomatic gamble.

Labor built the entire campaign around him as a person rather than around the party apparatus, which still bore the tarnish of its long decline. The very slogan played on memory and reassurance: Israel is waiting for Rabin, an echo of the anxious days before the Six Day War, recast now as a promise of steady hands. Rabin’s program was disciplined and concrete. He pledged to reach an autonomy agreement with the Palestinians within six to nine months. And he promised to reorder the nation’s priorities, to stop pouring the treasury into ideological settlements in the heart of the West Bank and Gaza and to redirect that money toward roads, schools, jobs, and the absorption of the new immigrants. It was a message aimed squarely at the exhausted center.

The Right Comes Apart … Shamir, for his part, was running a campaign that seemed designed to remind voters of everything they had grown weary of. His government was at open war with its most important ally. The Bush administration, and especially Secretary of State James Baker, had tied the ten billion dollars in loan guarantees Israel desperately needed for immigrant absorption to a freeze on settlement construction. However, Shamir would not yield. The standoff humiliated Israel publicly and left the impression of a leadership clinging to ideology at the expense of the national interest. Baker’s barbed advice to call the White House when Israel got serious about peace still stung.

Nor was Likud united. The party was riven by the ambitions of its barons: David Levy, Ariel Sharon, Yitzhak Modai, and to its right Rafael Eitan’s hawkish Tzomet was siphoning off secular nationalist voters who admired the blunt former chief of staff. When the right divides, the right loses. The arithmetic of Israeli coalition politics is unforgiving, and in 1992 it was working against Shamir.

June 23 … Israelis voted on June 23 in a turnout of better than seventy-seven percent. When the count came in, the result was decisive by the standards of a fragmented system. Labor took 44 seats, up from 39. Likud collapsed from 40 to 32. Meretz, the new bloc fusing the old Ratz, Mapam, and Shinui into a coherent dovish force, surged to 12. Tzomet won 8, the religious and haredi parties their accustomed share, and the Arab parties their handful of mandates.

The headline numbers mattered less than the structure underneath them. Together with Meretz and the Arab parties, Hadash and the Arab Democratic Party, the center-left commanded a blocking majority of more than sixty seats. For the first time in a generation, the parties of peace and the parties of the right could not simply be outmaneuvered. Rabin would govern.