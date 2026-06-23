Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel S's avatar
Joel S
8h

LOL!

“Who is one to believe?”

When Trump is one of the people commenting on a topic (ANY topic), we all know that HE is the one lying.

He lies about EVERYTHING.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marc Schulman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture