We are currently on vacation in Budapest and had not planned to publish a regular Tel Aviv Diary update today. Instead, I intended to run a guest essay by Adam Penkin, an Oxford graduate and veteran of an elite IDF combat unit who attended high school with my son. Adam offers a thoughtful and somewhat different perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The events of the weekend, however, have been too significant to ignore. As a result, I felt compelled to write today’s update after all. Adam’s essay will be published tomorrow.

Five soldiers have been killed in Lebanon in the span of two days, and dozens more have been wounded, some suffering injuries that will affect them for the rest of their lives. In the midst of these horrible losses, a cabinet minister put in writing that Lebanon should be destroyed, inflicting yet more damage on Israel’s international standing. The prime minister, meanwhile, has said nothing.

Perhaps most troubling is that the past few days have stripped away any remaining illusion of Israeli independence regarding what actions Israel takes in Lebanon. President Trump has effectively dictated what Israel may and may not do in Lebanon. If those restrictions are indeed being imposed at Iran’s insistence, the result is a colossal strategic setback for Israel.

Whether Israel should remain in Lebanon is a separate debate. I opposed the expansion of the war from the outset and remain skeptical of any effort to recreate the security zone we ignominiously abandoned in 2000. It is not clear what purpose such a policy would serve today. Once again, the central issue is that Israel cannot allow Iran to dictate the boundaries of its security policy. If withdrawal comes because Tehran demands it, the implications will reach far beyond Lebanon—in short, a catastrophe.

A READER’S QUESTION: ON EMPATHY AND PERSPECTIVE

A reader commented that he did not understand how I could write about the deaths of Israeli soldiers without also discussing those killed on the other side. I responded that I have repeatedly written about the human cost of this war and have criticized the lack of empathy often shown toward innocent civilians who are caught in its path.

However, Tel Aviv Diary is, above all, an attempt to describe Israel as it is being experienced by Israelis. My task is not to ignore suffering elsewhere, but to report the realities, emotions, and debates unfolding here. Today, all one had to do was listen to the radio to understand how profoundly the deaths of these soldiers have shaken the country.

LEBANON

The following is a translated and lightly edited account of the latest IDF operation in Lebanon by Doron Kadosh, Galei Tzahal’s seasoned military correspondent. I have also added the names of the soldiers whose identities had not yet been released when the report first appeared on Saturday night:

And now, after the difficult news became known—the Hutar L’pirsum,— it is possible to summarize the events of the Sabbath and put the sequence of developments in order:

The IDF is operating to capture the Ali al-Taher Ridge and the network of underground tunnels beneath it. The military explains that this is Hezbollah’s main headquarters in southern Lebanon, and that dozens of Hezbollah operatives are currently trapped in the area.

During operations to seize the ridge, four members of the tank crew from Battalion 52 were killed during the night between Thursday and Friday. They are Lt.-Col. Dor Gedalia Ben-Simhon, (32), St.- Sgt. Yoav Klein, (21), and St.-Sgt. Liav Kababia, (20).

As the operation continued, during the following night between Friday and Saturday, Israeli commando forces also took part in efforts to capture the ridge. Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets, mortar shells, and explosive drones at the troops. In that attack, Sgt. First Class Nir Ben Ari was killed and 13 additional soldiers were wounded.

Following Hezbollah’s overnight attack, the IDF launched waves of airstrikes throughout the night and into the morning across southern Lebanon, targeting dozens of Hezbollah operatives and sites.

In response to the Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, Iran announced that it considered the attacks a violation of the memorandum of understanding with the United States and therefore was closing the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military, however, stated that the strait remained open. Despite Iran’s claims that the memorandum had been violated, Tehran is still sending a senior delegation to talks with the United States in Switzerland.

During the afternoon hours, against the backdrop of Iranian threats, the order was given for the IDF to cease fire. A “senior political source” in the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as the IDF Spokesperson, announced this evening that the military was halting its operations while remaining committed to the ceasefire.

As of this hour, at least, [Saturday night], the ceasefire in southern Lebanon has held for several hours, and both sides have ceased fire. … Until the next time.

TALKS IN SWITZERLAND

The United States and Iran met today in Switzerland to continue negotiations. Theoretically, the agenda included the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon, and Iran’s nuclear program.

Before the meeting began, the Iranians stated that they had closed the Strait of Hormuz because of alleged violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, which they attributed to Israel. President Trump then threatened Iran with renewed bombing if it did not reopen the Strait.

The meetings began with Vice President Vance leading the U.S. delegation, while the Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iranian media has announced that the Iranian delegation walked out of the talks and will not return until Trump apologizes for his threats on Iran. Other sources claim that this is not true and that the talks are continuing.

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Hopefully, by tomorrow we will have a clearer understanding of what is actually happening.

New Hebrew U. Survey Shows Israelis Mainly View U.S.–Iran Deal as Strategic Failure

A sweeping new public opinion survey conducted by researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Agam Institute reveals a strikingly negative Israeli assessment of the recently signed U.S.–Iran agreement. The survey, conducted between June 17 and June 20 among 3,644 Israelis, found that 92.1% of respondents believe Iran emerged as the winner of the confrontation, while 82.9% believe Israel’s long-term security has been weakened as a result.

An overwhelming 86% reported negative emotions following the agreement and the end of the military campaign. The study’s authors describe the findings as evidence of a broad public consensus that the outcome represents not a victory but a strategic setback for Israel

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The findings also point to a deep crisis of confidence in the government’s handling of the campaign. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (72.5%) said they do not believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that Israel achieved significant gains or removed an existential threat. At the same time, 87.8% said Israel either failed to achieve its objectives or achieved only some of them, while 56.4% rated Netanyahu’s management of the campaign as poor or failed.

The skepticism extends beyond attitudes toward the agreement itself and reflects broader doubts about the government’s victory narrative. The survey found that only 7.9% of Israelis believe Israel won the confrontation, compared to 92.1% who believe Iran gained more from the campaign.

Despite this harsh verdict, the survey does not suggest a public retreat from the use of military force. On the contrary, 48.2% of respondents support renewed major military action against Hezbollah, even if it risks a direct confrontation with the American president, while only 20.9% oppose such action. Researchers argue that the public’s criticism is directed not at the campaign’s objectives, but at the belief that those objectives were not achieved. The data also reveal a striking divide between political loyalty and assessments of the outcome. Even among right-wing and Haredi bloc voters, 93.1% believe Iran emerged as the winner and 73.1% believe Israel’s security was weakened, yet 60.8% still rate Netanyahu’s performance positively

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Nevertheless, the political consequences may already be visible. The survey found that Netanyahu’s preferred-prime-minister rating has fallen from 40.5% in early March to 29.4% in June, a decline of more than eleven percentage points. Meanwhile, Gadi Eisenkot’s support has nearly doubled over the same period, rising from 10.5% to 18.8%, placing him statistically even with Naftali Bennett

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Yet the largest single category is now “Other,” suggesting that while many Israelis are increasingly dissatisfied with the current leadership, they have not yet coalesced around a clear alternative. According to the researchers, the survey paints a picture of a public that sees the Iran campaign’s outcome as a strategic defeat, rejects official claims of victory, and remains willing to support further military action in pursuit of objectives it believes remain unfulfilled.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Birth of Socialist Zionist Thinker, Ber Borochov

Dov Ber Borochov was born on June 21, 1881, in Zolotonosha, in the Ukrainian region of the Russian Empire, and grew up in Poltava, where his father was a teacher and bookkeeper with maskilic leanings. Largely self-educated after secondary school—barred from university by the restrictions placed on Jews and by his own radical sympathies—he immersed himself in Marxist theory while still a teenager.

Borochov joined the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party but was expelled around 1901 for advocating a specifically Jewish national position, a break that set the course of his life’s work: the reconciliation of Marxism with Zionism. Settling into the world of Jewish revolutionary politics in Poltava and beyond, he began developing the theoretical framework that would make him the foremost ideologist of the Labor Zionist movement.

Borochov’s central achievement was a rigorous attempt to ground Zionism in materialist analysis rather than sentiment or religious longing. In works such as The National Question and the Class Struggle (1905) and Our Platform (1906), he argued that the Jews suffered from an “inverted pyramid” of economic life, concentrated in marginal commercial and middling occupations rather than in primary production, and that this abnormal class structure could only be corrected through territorial concentration.

He maintained that a spontaneous and quasi-automatic, historical process would draw Jewish migration toward Palestine, where a normal proletariat could form and wage ordinary class struggle. In 1906, he became a principal founder of the Poale Zion (Workers of Zion) party, whose synthesis of socialism and Jewish nationalism shaped the ideological foundations of the later labor movement in Palestine.

Forced into exile by Tsarist repression, Borochov spent the years before the First World War in Western Europe and the United States, organizing Poale Zion internationally and deepening his second great intellectual passion, the scholarly study of Yiddish. A pioneer of Yiddish philology, he helped establish the field of systematic research into the language’s history, orthography, and literature.

After the February Revolution of 1917 he returned to Russia to take part in the upheaval, but his renewed activity was cut short when he contracted pneumonia during a speaking tour; he died in Kiev on December 17, 1917, at the age of thirty-six. In 1963 his remains were brought to Palestine and reinterred at the cemetery of Kibbutz Kinneret, among the founding figures of labor Zionism.