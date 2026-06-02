Discussions in Israel today focused on yesterday’s telephone conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. According to veteran journalist Barak Ravid, who is widely regarded as a reliable, well-sourced reporter with direct access to senior officials in both Washington and Jerusalem, the exchange was unusually tense.

Ravid reported that Trump reacted angrily to Israel’s actions, at one point allegedly shouting at Netanyahu, “What the fuck do you think you’re doing?” along with other similarly blunt remarks. Given Ravid’s track record and his well-known access to the White House, including occasions when Trump has contacted him directly, the report has been taken seriously by many observers in Israel.

Trump’s reported comments sounded less like a routine conversation between allies and more like the frustration that President Clinton reportedly expressed after his first meeting with Netanyahu. Of course, Netanyahu’s office is denying the report and has described the conversation as constructive. However, few people in Israel seem inclined to accept that characterization.

At this point, it is not difficult to imagine that President Trump is genuinely angry with Netanyahu. From Trump’s perspective, Netanyahu bears at least part of the responsibility for drawing the United States into a war with Iran that has thus far failed to achieve its objectives. Trump is now forced to devote precious political capital to containing the fallout and preventing a broader regional escalation.

Regardless of the exact words exchanged between Netanyahu and Trump, Israel did not attack Beirut’s Dahiya district yesterday and is unlikely to do so anytime soon. Not that such a strike would have materially changed the situation. It might, however, have appeased those who continue to complain that Israel is not responding forcefully enough to Hezbollah’s attacks.

It remains unclear why Netanyahu felt compelled to announce a strike on Beirut before first ensuring that Trump was on board. By now, he should have known that Trump would not agree to further destruction in the Dahiya. Such images serve neither Trump’s political interests nor, in his view, the interests of the United States. Trump may also believe they do little to advance Israel’s strategic position.

Whatever Netanyahu hoped to gain from the announcement, the outcome was not especially flattering. He appeared to challenge the American president publicly, only to retreat once Trump objected. The episode left Netanyahu looking weakened while simultaneously straining relations with his most important ally. It was not Netanyahu’s finest hour.

Once again, Israel finds itself being drawn deeper into the Lebanese quagmire. Many of those making decisions today appear to have forgotten how difficult it can be to extricate oneself once drawn in. At the same time, we are also confronting a threat that was badly underestimated: the growing effectiveness of Hezbollah’s fiber-optic guided drone campaign.

To be clear, this is not the Lebanon of the 1980s or 1990s. The situation is far less severe than it was then. Yet the fundamental problem remains the same. There is no obvious exit strategy and no clear path toward achieving objectives that, from the outset, were more aspirational than realistic.

Last night, following President Trump’s announcement of a new ceasefire, several rockets were fired at communities in northern Israel. Since then, however, the border has remained relatively quiet. The apparent understanding is that Hezbollah will refrain from attacking Israel’s northern towns and villages, while Israel, in turn, will avoid bombing Beirut.

That does not mean the fighting has ended. For now, Hezbollah appears to be concentrating its efforts on Israeli forces operating inside Lebanon. More soldiers were wounded today.

Perhaps it is time to consider pulling our troops back to the protected positions we established close to the border, at least until we can develop an effective solution to the drone threat. Otherwise, we will continue to lose soldiers, an increasingly difficult cost to justify when it remains unclear what, exactly, we are accomplishing. Meanwhile, negotiations between Israel and the Lebanese government have resumed in Washington.

IRAN

As for Iran and the United States, there has been little visible progress. The most notable development has been Iran’s warning that it would intervene if Israel struck Beirut. In Tehran’s view, Israel’s decision not to carry out such an attack is evidence that Iran retains the ability to influence events, if not fully control them.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said today that an agreement could be reached at any moment. That may be true. Of course, “any moment” is one of those diplomatic phrases that can mean today, next week, or sometime further down the road. At this stage, no one really knows when, or even whether, an agreement will emerge.

GAZA

The IDF announced today that it had killed another Hamas terrorist linked to the October 7 massacre. Reportedly, this terrorist was among those responsible for the kidnapping of 16 young people who were abducted from the bomb shelter near the Re’im Junction.

ULTRA-ORTHODOX PROTESTS

The fallout from yesterday’s ultra-Orthodox protests continues. Demonstrators blocked major highways, disrupted rail service, and even forced their way into the police’s Intelligence and Technological Intelligence headquarters. Yet despite the seriousness of the incidents, there have been no public press briefings from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees the police, nor from the police commissioner.

Equally striking is the fact that only six arrests were made. Given the scale of the disturbances and the apparent attacks on state institutions, the official response has seemed remarkably muted. Something about the handling of these events does not seem right.

A THOUGHT-PROVOKING EVENING WITH YASHAR

Last night I attended a political gathering hosted by Yashar, the party led by Gadi Eisenkot. The featured speakers were Matan Kahana and Inbar Harush Giti.

Kahana is an interesting figure in Israeli politics. He began his military career in Sayeret Matkal and, after completing his service there, entered the Air Force flight-training program. Over the next three decades, he served as a pilot, squadron commander, and in a variety of senior positions. Religious by upbringing and lifestyle, he nevertheless chose not to join a religious political party. Instead, he sees himself as a bridge between Israel’s religious and secular communities, having spent much of his life moving comfortably between both worlds.

He also demonstrated a healthy sense of humor. As attendees reviewed his lengthy résumé, Kahana interrupted with a joke: “How do you know there’s a pilot in the room?” After a brief pause, he supplied the answer himself: “Don’t worry, he’ll clearly tell you, many times.”

The other speaker I found particularly compelling was Inbar Harush Giti. In her previous role at the Ministry of Defense, she was involved in efforts to increase ultra-Orthodox enlistment and has since been working to develop Yashar’s policy proposals on the issue.

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The plan Harush Giti outlined struck me as thoughtful, although it is clearly a long-term project rather than a quick fix. My own view remains that meaningful change will require challenging some of the structures and incentives that have sustained the ultra-Orthodox establishment for decades.

I hope to have her as a guest on the podcast in the near future. That should provide an opportunity to explore the party’s thinking in greater depth and hear more about its proposals regarding the ultra-Orthodox community.

THE JEW WHO SUED HENRY FORD

This week, the Tel Aviv Cinematheque is hosting its annual Docaviv festival, showcasing documentary films from around the world, many of them focused on Jewish and Israeli themes.

Today I attended a screening of Sapiro v. Ford: The Jew Who Sued Henry Ford. The film explores a fascinating chapter in American Jewish history, a subject I have studied and taught for many years. Still, to my surprise, I was largely unfamiliar with the story of Aaron Sapiro, the remarkable figure at the center of the film and the man who brought a landmark lawsuit against Henry Ford.

The documentary was exceptionally well made—thoughtful, engaging, and rich in historical detail. I hope to have its director, Gaylen Ross, as a guest on the podcast in the near future to discuss both the film and the little-known history it brings to light.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

Israeli airline Arkia is set to launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and Tokyo, ending El Al’s monopoly on one of Israel’s most popular long-haul routes. The new service will begin on October 25, 2026, with twice-weekly flights operated by wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft. Fares will start at $749 one-way in economy class and $2,200 in business class, including checked baggage. Round-trip tickets will begin at $1,498 in economy and $4,400 in business.

The move marks a significant expansion of Arkia’s long-haul network and introduces long-awaited competition on a route where demand has grown steadily in recent years, fueled by increasing Japanese tourism to Israel and growing Israeli interest in travel to Japan.

The Tokyo route joins Arkia’s expanding portfolio of long-haul destinations, which already includes New York, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phuket. The airline will offer both business- and economy-class service on the new route.

While El Al currently advertises round-trip fares to Tokyo starting at around $1,000, limited seat availability has driven prices for October 2026 departures considerably higher. Arkia’s entry into the market is expected to increase capacity and provide travelers with additional options, potentially helping to moderate fares on a route that has until now been served exclusively by Israel’s national carrier.

Yesterday, El Al announced yesterday that it will launch direct service to San Francisco beginning in October. The route will operate three times weekly.

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ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our partnership with IsraelTech, here is their latest interview: “How This Ex-CEO Quietly Brought Millions to Israel After Oct. 7,” featuring David Siegel, of Investopedia.

Why are global tech executives continuing to pour capital into Israel, even in times of crisis? Tel Aviv University professor and former Meetup, as well as Investopedia CEO David Siegel joins Yoel Israel for a wide-ranging conversation about Israeli tech, aliyah, resilience, and why global executives continue investing in Israel even during wartime.

David shares the story behind Israel Tech Mission, an initiative bringing global tech and business leaders to Israel to experience the ecosystem firsthand. Since October 7, hundreds of executives, investors, and founders have joined the missions, leading to investments, partnerships, mentorships, and deeper ties to Israel’s startup ecosystem.

The conversation also explores what international leaders misunderstand about Israeli founders, why health tech may be Israel’s next major sector, and how Israeli culture shapes entrepreneurship differently from Silicon Valley.

You can watch the entire video here, or check out the brief excerpt below.

DEFENSE NEWS

Israel’s defense exports surged to a record $19.2 billion in 2025, a 30% increase over 2024, continuing a remarkable growth trend that has seen exports more than double over the past five years and quadruple over the last decade. The figures, released by Israel’s Ministry of Defense, underscore the sector’s growing importance to the Israeli economy.

The achievement is particularly notable given that Israel’s overall goods exports declined by 9% in 2025, highlighting the defense industry’s expanding role as a driver of foreign trade. Defense exports accounted for approximately 12% of Israel’s total goods and services exports last year, up from 7.5% in 2022.

The growth reflects a combination of factors, including the expansion of Israeli defense companies’ product offerings, strong global demand for combat-proven systems, and rising prices across the international arms market. Air defense systems were the largest export category, accounting for 29% of total defense sales, followed by intelligence, surveillance, and electro-optical systems at 22%.

The sector remains highly concentrated, with approximately 90% of exports generated by Israel’s three largest defense companies: Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael, and Elbit Systems. Large government-to-government contracts continued to dominate the market, with more than half of all export agreements valued at over $100 million and total government-to-government sales reaching $10 billion.

Regional export patterns shifted significantly in 2025. While Europe remained Israel’s largest defense market, its share of exports fell sharply from 54% to 36%, due in part to the absence of several major contracts and growing political opposition to Israeli defense firms amid ongoing regional conflicts.

At the same time, exports to countries participating in the Abraham Accords rose to 15% of total defense exports, surpassing exports to the United States. Defense Ministry officials also cited a series of regulatory reforms aimed at streamlining export approvals and expanding the list of eligible destination countries.

Despite diplomatic tensions with some European governments, including France’s decision to restrict Israeli participation in major defense exhibitions, the ministry views continued growth in defense exports as essential to sustaining production capacity, strengthening Israel’s industrial base, and ensuring the long-term procurement needs of the Israel Defense Forces.

BUSINESS

ZutaCore

Israeli liquid-cooling startup ZutaCore has raised approximately $100 million in a Series-C funding round, bringing its total funding since inception to roughly $200 million. The round was led by global industrial giants Mitsubishi Electric, Carrier, and Samsung Electronics, through its investment arm Samsung Ventures.

The new capital will be used to accelerate the company’s global commercialization efforts, expand its sales organization, and meet rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure. Founded in 2016, ZutaCore develops advanced direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems designed to address one of the most pressing challenges facing modern data centers: the enormous heat generated by AI processors.

As AI workloads drive server power consumption from traditional levels of around 10 kilowatts to well over 100 kilowatts per rack, conventional air-cooling systems are increasingly unable to keep pace. ZutaCore’s flagship HyperCool technology uses a specialized non-conductive, non-flammable dielectric liquid that is delivered directly to the processor. The liquid boils upon contact with the chip, efficiently removing heat through a two-phase cooling process without relying on water.

The company argues that this approach not only improves energy efficiency but also eliminates concerns about water consumption and leakage risks that have become major issues for large-scale data center operators. ZutaCore has already deployed its technology at more than 75 sites across North America, Europe, and Asia and maintains partnerships with leading semiconductor and computing companies.

The company operates its primary research, development, and manufacturing center in the western Negev near Sderot, where it employs most of its approximately 140 global employees. Chief Executive Officer and founder Erez Freibach, a former Silicon Valley executive who returned to Israel to establish the company, said the long-term goal is to build a major technology employer in the region rather than pursue a quick sale.

ZutaCore is currently valued at nearly $600 million and plans to hire 50 additional employees worldwide, including about 40 in Israel, with a long-term objective of expanding to roughly 500 workers in Sderot. The company has also strengthened its executive team as it prepares for what it believes will be a significant expansion driven by the global race to build AI infrastructure.

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TODAY ON JEWISH HISTORY

Moshe Dayan’s Strategic Deception

On June 2, 1967, three days before the guns of the Six-Day War began to fire, Israel’s newly appointed Defense Minister, Moshe Dayan, stepped before the assembled press corps and delivered what would prove to be a masterstroke of strategic misdirection.

Israel, in those tense days of late spring 1967, was a nation gripped by existential dread. Egyptian forces had massed in the Sinai, Gamal Abdel Nasser had closed the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping, and Arab leaders were openly broadcasting promises of Israel’s destruction.

The pressure for immediate military action was enormous. Yet Dayan, projecting a studied calm, told journalists that the moment for a swift, spontaneous response to the blockade had already passed. It was, he implied, too late for such action. Israel would now seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis. The performance, however, was intended for an audience far beyond the press room.

The true target was Arab intelligence, and the deception achieved exactly its intended effect. By projecting restraint and downplaying the prospect of military action, Dayan helped lull Egyptian commanders into a false sense of security, encouraging them to lower their guard at the very moment vigilance was most critical.

When the Israeli Air Force launched Operation Focus in the early hours of June 5, catching the bulk of Egypt’s air force on the ground and destroying it within hours, the element of surprise that Dayan had so carefully cultivated proved decisive. His press conference remains a textbook example of how the psychological and informational dimensions of warfare can shape events before the first shot is fired—a carefully crafted deception that helped secure Israel’s opening advantage in a war that would transform the Middle East in just six days.