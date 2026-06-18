It’s the day after in Israel, and as I wrote in last night’s update, the Memorandum of Understanding looks even worse than anyone could possibly have imagined. Faced with the possibility of prolonged disruption to global trade and energy markets, he claimed to fear a rerun of 1929 (the economic collapse that triggered the Great Depression and transformed global politics for a generation), and said he did not want to be responsible for it.

As a result, the self-described master dealmaker chose to give away the store, securing a deal quickly, even at the cost of abandoning many of the objectives that had been used to justify the confrontation with Iran.

Avoiding a broader economic crisis appears to have been Trump’s overriding concern. Whether the Iranians were aware of it or not, Trump’s fear of a global economic catastrophe was a powerful factor in the negotiations. Determined to reopen the Strait of Hormuz quickly and prevent a wider disruption to global trade and energy markets, Trump approached the talks with a sense of urgency that ultimately strengthened Iran’s hand.

In any negotiation, the side that is most eager to reach an agreement usually begins at a disadvantage. In this case, that imbalance appears to have been particularly severe. Trump revealed his priorities with unusual clarity, making it evident that reopening the Strait of Hormuz and avoiding a broader economic crisis outweighed nearly every other consideration. At the same time, it became increasingly apparent that his warnings of a return to military action carried little credibility, further weakening his negotiating position.

The outcome was striking. Trump essentially accepted most of Iran’s demands—demands that, when they were first presented, were considered so far-reaching that few believed they could serve as the basis for an agreement. The Israeli government was caught off guard. It had long believed that the negotiations were destined to fail because the distance between Washington and Tehran appeared patently insurmountable.

The stated gap between the parties was indeed enormous, but Trump closed it by agreeing to many of Iran’s principal demands, including future control arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz after the sixty-day period and the creation of a $300 billion reconstruction fund. Officially, the money is not being characterized as reparations. In practical terms, however, the distinction is difficult to discern.

Iran entered these negotiations under significant pressure. It was confronting serious internal challenges, facing recurring unrest, continuing its harsh repression of domestic opposition—even killing droves of its own people. By any reasonable measure, it remains a jihadist regime.

Today, however, Iran stands poised to receive a massive infusion of funds. This includes not only assets frozen under international sanctions—which, under the appropriate circumstances, are rightfully Iran’s—but also hundreds of billions of dollars in additional reconstruction and development assistance. That is the agreement Trump ultimately accepted.

Adding to the unease was Trump’s rhetoric about Iran. As I reported last night, he often sounded more like an advocate for the regime than a leader negotiating against it. Trump argued that Iran deserves to retain ballistic missiles, suggested that some level of uranium enrichment should be permitted, and described the country’s new leaders as people with whom business could be done. Most analysts of Iran, however, believe the current leadership is even more ideologically rigid and extreme than the one it replaced.

The fact that Trump often operates within his own version of reality is hardly a new observation. The difficulty is that his decisions profoundly impact the rest of us as well.

For a very short time, I found myself reconsidering an article I wrote ten years ago titled No Jew Should Vote for Trump. After all, without Trump the hostages would never have come home. But the more closely one examines the record, the less exceptional that achievement appears. The plan Trump ultimately implemented was not meaningfully different from the one advanced by President Biden. In many respects, it was the Biden plan.

The difference was that Trump was able to do what Biden could not: compel Netanyahu to accept the deal. For that, I was grateful. But looking back, the concerns I expressed about Trump ten years ago have not only been validated; they have been borne out to a degree I never imagined possible.

The problem for Israel is that Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has long presented himself as someone who understands Trump better than almost anyone else, appears to have misread him. Yes, when things are going well, Trump can be a loyal and effective ally. But if they are not, beware, then the relationship becomes far more complicated. Netanyahu should have understood that better than most.

The underlying problem with the joint US-Israel military campaign that began in Iran on February 28 and later expanded into Lebanon was not the planning itself. The problem was that everything depended on the success of the opening move. There was no credible fallback if events unfolded differently than expected—no “Plan B”.

The same flaw was visible when Netanyahu persuaded Trump to withdraw from the original JCPOA. Leaving the agreement was a policy. What was missing was a realistic strategy for the day after. Netanyahu was once a notably cautious prime minister. Since October 7, however, he appears to have embraced a completely different worldview, one rooted in the belief that military power can resolve challenges that have historically resisted purely military solutions.

Part of the problem was Netanyahu’s limited diplomatic leverage. Israel’s influence has also weakened over time, in part because it no longer possesses the deep bench of experienced diplomats it once had. The result was an increasing reliance on military power as the primary instrument of policy.

Yet geopolitical realities cannot be transformed through military force alone. War may be the continuation of politics by other means, but politics remains indispensable. And for much of this period, Israel has not been largely absent from that arena. Some would argue that it never entered the field.

By tying Lebanon to the broader agreement, Trump has introduced a new uncertainty into the strategic equation. Iran appears to have made preservation of Hezbollah one of its principal demands. If that demand is ultimately honored, many of the achievements of the war in Lebanon could quickly be undermined.

That would be a bitter outcome. If Hezbollah ultimately emerges intact and able to rebuild, what was achieved at such a tremendous cost? Thousands of lives were disrupted, and many were lost, during a campaign that failed to produce a lasting strategic result. It may be that, having achieved significant successes, Israel pushed one step too far. As the ancient story reminds us, those who fly too close to the sun often pay a heavy price.

The big question now is what happens next in Lebanon. Iran is reportedly insisting that any final agreement must include a complete Israeli withdrawal. Israel, meanwhile, has signaled that it has no intention of complying and is said to be negotiating with the Trump administration in an effort to preserve at least some of its positions.

There are also persistent reports that Washington has threatened to suspend arms deliveries if Israel refuses to comply. Whether or not those reports prove accurate, the broader reality is difficult to ignore: once Trump has committed himself to a particular course, opposing him carries significant risks, even for close allies.

That said, the issue is not necessarily a question of whether Israel needs to remain in Lebanon. As I have written before, I opposed the latest Lebanese campaign from the beginning. The real issue is whether Iran should be allowed to dictate the terms of Israel’s security policy.

Already, there are indications that any meaningful Israeli reentry into Gaza could be portrayed as a violation of the agreement and used as grounds for renewed confrontation. That is an untenable position. Israel cannot allow its ability to defend itself to become contingent on Iranian approval. Breaking that linkage will now be one of Israel’s most important strategic challenges. Unfortunately, it will also be one of the most difficult—particularly with the current government.

This morning brought another dreaded Hutar L’Pirsum, announcing the death of Sergeant First Class Alexander Filin, 29, of Haifa, was killed after a drone strike in southern Lebanon.

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In most parliamentary democracies, a prime minister whose signature foreign-policy initiative had ended in such a disastrous result would likely have resigned by now. But, of course, Netanyahu, however, has never shown any inclination to step aside voluntarily. He appears determined to remain in office for as long as possible— fighting to the very end—unless some broader arrangement can be reached that resolves his current legal troubles and perhaps other matters that may still lie ahead.

Under more typical political circumstances, senior figures within Likud would already be swiftly maneuvering to succeed him, and cracks would likely begin to appear within the governing coalition. So far, that still has not happened.

That is not, however, how Israeli politics has operated under Netanyahu over the past two decades. The task of removing him from office now falls to the voters. Unfortunately, the next election remains four months away.

While no single person bears sole responsibility for the events of October 7, no one bears more responsibility than Netanyahu. Yet he remains in office nearly three years later. In my view, he has now compounded that failure by doing more than any other Israeli leader to undermine the country’s strategic position at a critical moment.

EISENKOT SURPASSES BENNET

Last night brought a notable development on the political front. Channel 13 poll showed Gadi Eisenkot surpassing Naftali Bennett by three seats, marking the first time Eisenkot has emerged as the leading figure in the opposition camp.

As many readers know, I have supported Eisenkot and have played a limited capacity in his campaign. For some time, Bennett appeared to benefit from a perception that he was the most likely candidate to defeat Netanyahu. Political support, however, often follows momentum. Now that Eisenkot is increasingly being viewed as the stronger contender, it would not be surprising to see additional voters shift in his direction in the weeks ahead.

The poll also contained an interesting finding. Respondents who remain undecided—representing roughly 15% of the electorate—were asked which candidate they believed was best suited to address a range of national challenges.

On Iran, 40% selected Netanyahu, although given recent events, I find that assessment difficult to understand. The remaining support was divided largely between Eisenkot and Bennett. However, the results were profoundly different, however, when respondents were asked who would be best able to unite the country. Eisenkot received 48%, while Netanyahu drew only 11%.

Virtually no one appears to believe that Netanyahu is capable of healing the county and bringing the country together. That result may be more significant than any other finding in the poll. After years of political division, national unity is what Israelis want more than anything else. The election is still months away, but for that reason, among others, I remain optimistic.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to undermine its own diplomatic position. After Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat, compared Israel to apartheid-era South Africa, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded by cutting off all contact with her.

Whether one agrees with Kallas or believes she is deeply misguided is beside the point. Diplomacy is not conducted only with those who already support you. By refusing to engage, Israel forfeits any opportunity to influence the discussion and instead reinforces the perception that it is retreating from the international arena at precisely the moment it most needs allies.

DEFENSE NEWS

Elbit

Israeli defense giant Elbit Systems has unveiled for the first time a prototype airborne laser weapon designed for installation on helicopters, marking a significant step in the race to deploy directed-energy weapons on combat aircraft. The system was presented this week at the Eurosatory 2026 defense exhibition in France and is being developed through a joint investment by Israel’s Ministry of Defense and Elbit Systems. While neither development timelines nor budgets have been disclosed, industry assessments suggest the helicopter-based laser could become operational before similar laser systems planned for fighter jets

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The new system consists of a detachable pod containing the laser weapon, targeting systems, cooling equipment, and power supply. Once operational, it is expected to enable helicopters to intercept drones, cruise missiles, and other airborne threats while also engaging selected ground targets with a focused laser beam. Elbit officials say recent advances in fiber-laser technology have made the concept feasible. Instead of relying on a single massive laser, the system combines numerous smaller optical-fiber lasers into a single high-powered beam capable of concentrating thousands of degrees of heat on a target within seconds. The company believes airborne lasers enjoy a major advantage over ground-based systems because they operate above much of the atmospheric turbulence that can weaken laser effectiveness.

The project could place Israel at the forefront of a field in which few competitors currently exist. While several countries have pursued ground-based laser defenses, airborne high-energy laser programs have historically faced enormous technical challenges, including weight, cooling, power generation, and beam stabilization. Elbit is one of only a handful of companies worldwide actively pursuing the capability, alongside U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin. Company officials argue that airborne laser weapons could dramatically reduce the cost of defending against drones and cruise missiles by replacing expensive interceptor missiles with beams of light whose operational costs are negligible once the system is deployed. Following successful airborne laser tests conducted over the Mediterranean in 2021, Elbit now hopes to move from demonstration platforms toward an operational combat system that could eventually become a new layer in Israel’s multi-tiered air defense architecture.

SCIENCE NEWS

Ben-Gurion Researchers Identify Previously Unknown Immune Defense System

Scientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Stanford University have identified a previously unknown type of immune cell that appears to defend the body in a remarkably dramatic way—by literally exploding. The newly discovered cells, dubbed “ruptoblasts,” challenge long-held assumptions about how immune systems function. Published this month in the journal Cell, the research was led by Prof. Benyamin Rosental of Ben-Gurion University and Prof. Bo Wang of Stanford University. The findings suggest that powerful immune defenses can evolve outside the traditional family of white blood cells that biology textbooks have long considered the foundation of immune protection

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The researchers made the discovery while studying flatworms. Unlike conventional immune cells that attack pathogens directly, ruptoblasts belong to a completely different class of glandular cells. When they detect elevated levels of a hormone called activin—a distress signal released during infection or tissue damage—they rapidly fill with calcium and erupt. The explosion releases a potent cocktail of broad-spectrum antimicrobial compounds that destroy nearby threats within minutes. Experiments showed the cells play a critical role in eliminating dangerous bacteria and are also involved in tissue rejection when genetically different tissues are fused together. When scientists removed the ruptoblasts, the rejection response disappeared entirely.

Perhaps most intriguing is the discovery that the chemical weapons released by ruptoblasts are effective far beyond the flatworm species in which they were found. Laboratory tests demonstrated that the compounds could kill mammalian cells, including human cancerous kidney cells, suggesting potential future applications in medicine. Researchers believe the discovery could inspire new approaches to treating drug-resistant bacterial infections and even certain cancers. Genetic analysis indicates that similar cells exist in a variety of ancient organisms, pointing to an evolutionary defense mechanism that may be hundreds of millions of years old. According to the researchers, the study reveals an entirely new strategy linking hormonal signaling with explosive immune defense and underscores how much remains to be learned about the diversity of immune systems in nature.

BUSINESS

Tenet Security

Israeli AI security startup Tenet Security has emerged from stealth with a $6 million seed funding round led by The Westly Group and MizMaa Ventures, as investors increasingly focus on the growing security risks posed by autonomous AI agents. The funding round also included notable cybersecurity entrepreneurs, among them Dazz founder Tomer Schwartz and former Coralogix CEO Lior Tal. Founded less than a year ago by Barak Sternberg and Nevo Poran, both veterans of Cisco’s AI security and research teams, the company currently employs 10 people, most of them based in Israel.

Tenet is developing a security platform designed specifically for the emerging “agentic layer” of enterprise technology. As AI agents gain the ability to independently perform complex tasks across corporate systems, the company argues that traditional security tools are unable to fully monitor or control their actions. According to Sternberg, existing solutions can see users, processes, or prompts, but fail to observe what an AI agent is actually doing in real time. Tenet’s platform uses a lightweight sensor that monitors activity across networks, APIs, operating systems, and the AI model’s reasoning process, allowing organizations to identify and block malicious behavior before damage occurs.

Alongside the funding announcement, Tenet released research highlighting the risks associated with autonomous AI agents. The company’s researchers demonstrated how an enterprise AI agent with legitimate permissions could be manipulated into carrying out attacker-controlled actions without triggering traditional security defenses. By disguising malicious instructions inside what appeared to be a standard software error report, the researchers induced agents to install malicious software that enabled remote code execution. Tenet claims the technique successfully compromised more than 85 percent of the most widely used AI agents, underscoring what it believes is a critical gap in enterprise cybersecurity as organizations increasingly deploy autonomous AI systems.

Dream

Israeli cybersecurity company Dream has raised $260 million in a new funding round that values the company at $3 billion, underscoring growing investor confidence in the market for government-focused cyber defense technologies. The round was led by Bicycle Capital and Group 11, with participation from Clal Insurance and Finance, BRV Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Antler, Tru Arrow Partners, and other global investors. With the latest financing, Dream has raised a total of $412 million since its founding in 2022.

Dream was founded by Shalev Hulio, co-founder of the controversial cyber intelligence firm NSO Group; former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz; and Gil Dolev, who previously led one of NSO’s defensive cybersecurity subsidiaries. Unlike most Israeli cybersecurity companies, which primarily target enterprise customers, Dream focuses on selling defensive cyber systems directly to governments. The company believes that governments increasingly need tools not only to defend against cyberattacks but also to maintain control over their own data and sovereign artificial intelligence infrastructure. Leveraging the international connections of its founders, Dream has built a customer base spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

The company reports that its annual revenue run rate has surpassed $100 million and that it has signed government contracts worth approximately $300 million since beginning commercial operations in October 2024. Dream employs roughly 350 people and operates from offices in Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi, and Vienna. Its product portfolio includes Sphere, an AI-powered cybersecurity platform designed to detect and counter advanced cyber threats; Hero, a security research platform that identifies and automatically remediates vulnerabilities; and Atlas, a sovereign AI platform that enables governments to securely integrate information across ministries and agencies while maintaining full national control over sensitive data and AI systems.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Expulsion of the Jews from Sicily

On June 18,1492, the machinery of expulsion set in motion at the Alhambra in Granada reached the shores of Sicily, and a Jewish presence stretching back some fifteen centuries was brought abruptly to its end. Sicily had belonged to the Crown of Aragon since the thirteenth century, and so the edict of Ferdinand and Isabella—signed on the last day of March—applied with full force to the island’s communities, which numbered in the tens of thousands across cities such as Palermo, Syracuse, Messina, and Catania.

Sicilian Jewry was among the oldest in Europe, with roots reaching deep into the Roman era, and over the centuries it had woven itself into the island’s economic and artisanal life: Jews worked as dyers, metalsmiths, weavers, physicians, and traders, forming a substantial and settled population rather than a transient one. When the decree was published locally in June, it gave the island’s Jews only a matter of months to choose between baptism and exile, while authorities moved to inventory and constrain the assets they would be forced to leave behind.

The human cost was immense and the dislocation total. Families who had lived in Sicily for generations were compelled to liquidate property at ruinous prices, settle debts, and arrange passage across a Mediterranean already crowded with the displaced of Spain proper. Many sailed for the Kingdom of Naples, for the Ottoman lands, or for North Africa, carrying with them the customs and liturgical traditions of a distinct Sicilian Jewry that would now survive only in diaspora.

Others, lacking the means or the will to depart, submitted to conversion and remained as nominal Christians, their descendants absorbed over time into the surrounding population. By the start of 1493 the expulsion was effectively complete, and one of the most ancient continuous Jewish communities in the Mediterranean world had ceased to exist. The silence it left behind would linger for centuries; not until the modern era would organized Jewish life return to the island, and even then only faintly, a distant echo of the world that the decree of 1492 had swept away.