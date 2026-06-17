This afternoon, a senior White House official provided reporters with what he described as the principal terms of the agreement. While the full text has yet to be released, his account suggests that the agreement contains the following provisions:

Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have jointly agreed in good faith on such-and-such a date on the following: PARAGRAPH 1 … The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war by signing this M.O.U. declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon and other provisions of this paragraph. PARAGRAPH 2 … The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs. PARAGRAPH 3 … The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days extendable with mutual consent. PARAGRAPH 4 … Immediately upon the signing of this M.O.U., the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of prewar traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final deal. PARAGRAPH 5 … Upon the signing of this M.O.U., the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start, and considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles and de-mining by the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be instated within 30 days. The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz. PARAGRAPH 6 … The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least U.S.D. 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalized as part of a final deal within 60 days. All required licenses, waivers and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America. PARAGRAPH 7 … The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, I.A.E.A. Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed-upon schedule as part of the final deal. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue above mentioned, and express their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them. PARAGRAPH 8 … The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpiled, enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon in accordance with the schedule mentioned in Paragraph 7, with the minimum methodology to be down-blending on site under the supervision of the I.A.E.A. The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear needs, based on the statutory framework being agreed upon in the final deal. The final deal will confirm the provisions of this paragraph. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledge the critical importance of the nuclear issues above mentioned, and express their intention to immediately address these issues in the negotiation in order to achieve mutual agreement on them. PARAGRAPH 9 … Pending the final deal, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program, and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions, and will not deploy additional forces in the region. PARAGRAPH 10 … The United States of America undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this M.O.U., and until the termination of sanctions, U.S. Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc. PARAGRAPH 11 … The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this M.O.U. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during the negotiations. Such funds, whether retained in the original account or transferred, shall be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licenses and authorizations accordingly. PARAGRAPH 12 … The United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of this M.O.U. and the future compliance of the final deal. PARAGRAPH 13 … After signing this M.O.U. and subject to the beginning of the implementation of Paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of this M.O.U., and the continuing implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs. PARAGRAPH 14 … The final deal will be endorsed by a binding U.N.S.C. resolution.

Now that more details of the agreement have emerged, it appears every bit as troubling as many feared. At its core, the agreement seems designed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, yet it contains no clear guarantee that the waterway will remain open in the future. In exchange, Iran’s principal commitment is that it will not develop nuclear weapons.

The status of Iran’s existing stockpile of fissionable material is not resolved by the agreement itself. Instead, the parties have agreed to negotiate that issue over the next 60 days, a process that could ultimately be extended almost indefinitely.

The agreement also includes provisions relating to Lebanon and an end to the current fighting there. The practical implication appears to be that Israel is expected to halt its operations in Lebanon as part of a broader effort to stabilize the region and ensure the continued flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

Viewed from Jerusalem, that is a difficult bargain to accept. Israel is being asked to make immediate concessions, while many of the most important questions regarding Iran’s nuclear program remain unresolved.

At a press conference tonight, President Trump said that only one country wanted the United States to continue bombing, and that country was Israel. “And who wants to do that? That’s stupid,” he said.

According to Trump, further bombing would risk keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed and could push the global economy toward a crisis reminiscent of 1929. He argued that such an outcome was unacceptable and not something he was prepared to risk.

Trump also referred to Iran’s leaders as “smart people” and revealed that the United States currently has disagreements with Israel over Lebanon, highlighting continuing tensions between the two allies despite the recently announced agreement.

It is worth remembering who these Iranian leaders are. Their regime has brutally suppressed dissent for decades, killing thousands of demonstrators, imprisoning opponents, and carrying out executions on a regular basis.

Throughout the day, Trump spoke repeatedly about Israel’s military operations and the buildings destroyed in its strikes. Trump had far less to say about the Iranian government’s treatment of its own people, including reports that two individuals were executed yesterday.

Trump again suggested that Hezbollah should be handled by the Syrians. He maintained that the Syrian government harbors deep hostility toward Hezbollah and would be prepared to take action against the group on its own. Such an approach, he contended, would not include destroying buildings in order to attack Hezbollah

President Trump reiterated today that Israel has the right to defend itself, but argued that it must exercise greater caution in how it conducts its operations. Trump’s remarks echoed comments he made yesterday expressing concern about the number of civilians reportedly being killed during Israeli strikes.

Whether those concerns are justified is difficult to determine with confidence. In Lebanon, casualty figures are routinely reported, but there is rarely a clear breakdown distinguishing Hezbollah operatives from civilians. As a result, many of the numbers cited in public discussions are incomplete and often difficult to verify independently. In many cases, the only information available comes from sources affiliated with Hezbollah or from Lebanese authorities that do not distinguish between combatants and noncombatants.

Five Israeli soldiers were wounded in Lebanon today when a Hezbollah suicide drone struck their position. One of the wounded was reported to be in serious condition.

For anyone who still hoped that a future agreement would address Iran’s ballistic missile program, today’s comments were not encouraging. Trump stated that Iran needs ballistic missiles and suggested that limiting them would be a problem for the Gulf states rather than for the United States. If that reflects the administration’s position, then meaningful restrictions on Iran’s missile capabilities are unlikely to be part of any agreement currently under consideration.

The broader conclusion is difficult to escape: Israel’s strategic position appears considerably weaker today than it did on February 28th, when Netanyahu and Trump made the decision to strike Iran. At that time, there was still hope that military pressure might produce a more comprehensive agreement addressing not only Iran’s nuclear program, but also its missile arsenal and regional activities. Instead, the emerging agreement appears to leave many of those issues untouched.

IMMUNITY FOR TALLY GOTLIV RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT ACCOUNTABILITY

Knesset members voted today to grant parliamentary immunity to Tally Gotliv, one of Likud’s most outspoken lawmakers. Over the past year, Gotliv has become known for promoting a series of conspiracy theories, including the claim that members of Israel’s security establishment worked with Hamas to engineer the events of October 7 in an effort to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, those claims are not at the center of the legal proceedings against her. The case involves a different matter entirely.

The legal case against Gotliv stems from her decision to publicly disclose the identify a member of Israel’s security services, who is married to protest leader Shikma Bressler. The disclosure came amid a broader political dispute surrounding claims about the events of October 7. Under Israeli law, it is illegal to reveal the identities of active members of the Israel’s Security Services.

The Shin Bet subsequently sent a letter stating that Gotliv’s actions posed a security risk and could endanger both the officer involved and ongoing intelligence operations of the State of Israel. Gotliv declined to remove the information and refused to apologize, leading to the current case.

Under normal circumstances, the Knesset would likely have been reluctant to grant immunity in a case of this nature. However, with Likud primaries approaching, Gotliv remains extremely popular among the party’s grassroots supporters, making her a politically difficult figure to oppose.

As a result, with the notable exception of Yuli Edelstein, virtually every Likud member lined up behind the measure. In the end, 62 members of Knesset voted in favor of granting Gotliv immunity.

THE WIDENING GAP BETWEEN TEL AVIV AND WALL STREET

A strange phenomenon has emerged in recent weeks in the financial markets. While American stock markets have continued to climb, Israeli equities have moved in the opposite direction. That is unusual, given that many Israeli companies are traded in both Tel Aviv and New York, the two markets typically move more or less in tandem.

There have been exceptions before. At the outset of the war, Israeli stocks rose even as American markets weakened somewhat. Investors appeared to believe that Israel’s strategic position would ultimately improve. The current divergence suggests that many investors may now be reaching a different conclusion.

During the first days of the war with Iran, when it appeared that Israel had achieved a decisive victory, the Israeli stock market surged. The logic was straightforward: if the Iranian threat had been substantially reduced, Israel could focus more of its resources on economic growth and domestic priorities rather than on a continuing regional confrontation.

Now, however, there is a growing realization that the threat has not disappeared and may, in some respects, be greater than ever. As a result, Israeli stocks have come under pressure even as markets elsewhere have continued to rise, buoyed by the fact that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and fears of a major disruption to global energy supplies have eased.

Over time, the gap between the markets will likely narrow, particularly given the large number of Israeli companies that are cross-listed abroad. For now, however, the divergence reflects a meaningful difference in perception. International investors appear focused on the avoidance of a broader regional crisis. Many Israeli investors, by contrast, seem increasingly concerned about the country’s long-term security and economic outlook.

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ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech, here is this week’s interview: “He Had a PhD and Still Thought He Was Worthless,” featuring Dr. David Leitner of Rhydlwood.

Dr. David Leitner, known as Dr. D, has worn many hats. IDF special operations soldier, direct PhD graduate, eight-year academic director at Bar-Ilan University, strategy advisor who has pulled founders back from the edge of collapse, and now, founder of Rhydlwood, a business hub for founders who are tired of figuring it out alone.

Dr. D. was injured during the Second Intifada while serving as a sniper in Maglan, one of the IDF’s elite special operations units. His injuries led to a severe nerve disorder called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, one of the worst known pain syndromes on the face of the planet. It is also known as the “suicide disease”.

But across the two decades that followed, Dr. D wasn’t just pushing through. He was paying attention. To what strategy actually looks like under pressure. To what leadership costs when the stakes are real. To what it takes to keep building when your energy is finite, and the world doesn’t slow down for you. He took everything he was living, learning, and using with his clients and turned it into something more.

That became Rhydlwood, a business hub where founders and small team leaders work through real business strategy together, with expert moderators, practical frameworks, and people in the same situation who actually understand.

You can watch the whole video here, or check out an excerpt below.