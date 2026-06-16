Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the Israeli public at a Press conference last night, following the announcement of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reached between the United States and Iran. Many expected him to discuss the MOU and its implications for Israel. Netanyahu did not mention the agreement even once during his remarks. What he did stress, multiple times, was his belief that without his actions over the years, Israel would already have been destroyed by an Iranian nuclear weapon.

According to Netanyahu, who has dominated Israeli politics for much of the past twenty years, Israel owes its survival to the decisions he made. Netanyahu, argued that a series of decisions made under his leadership, culminating in Israel’s two most recent operations against Iran, had prevented a potentially existential threat to the country.

I will not attempt to address all the reasons why that argument is difficult to sustain. It became even harder to accept today when President Trump offered a remarkably similar claim of his own. According to Trump, Israel exists today only because of the actions he took.

The threat of a nuclear-armed Iran has never been something Israelis dismissed lightly. Israel has spent roughly three decades preparing for precisely that scenario. It built sophisticated missile-defense systems and maintains a second-strike capability designed to deter any nuclear attack. The message is straightforward: anyone contemplating the use of a nuclear weapon against Israel must assume that the response would be overwhelming and catastrophic.

One can certainly argue that the religious extremists who govern Iran might be willing to accept extraordinary risks in pursuit of their ideological objectives that include the destruction of Israel. Yet that argument often overlooks the extent of Israel’s defensive capabilities.

No defense is perfect, and no responsible person would claim otherwise. Even so, the odds of a successful strike are overwhelmingly low. I believe we would have advance warning if a nuclear-armed missile were launched toward Israel. Any incoming missile would face the country’s full array of defensive systems, including every available Arrow interceptor. While no outcome can ever be guaranteed, I believe the chances of a successful strike are low siles were launched.

The idea that they would launch a nuclear weapon that failed to reach Israel and instead detonated over the Jordanian desert would represent one of the worst possible outcomes for the Iranian regime. Israel would have no choice but to respond. I would not want to be the person responsible for deciding where that response would fall, or how many tens of thousands of lives might be lost as a result. But deterrence in a nuclear age rests on a simple principle: if a country launches a nuclear weapon against you- you must launch a counterstrike against them.

After saying that Israel owed its survival to his leadership, President Trump had much more to say about Israel during his various appearances at the G7 summit. In several press conferences, many of them held alongside Arab leaders, Trump repeatedly addressed Israel’s role in the region and the agreement with Iran.

Among the more noteworthy comments attributed to Trump was a message reportedly directed at Netanyahu: “It’s time to leave.” The meaning was left ambiguous. Was Trump urging Israel to leave Lebanon, or hinting that Netanyahu himself should leave the political stage? Trump has repeatedly expressed the view that leaders who guide nations through wars are not always the leaders best suited for what comes afterward. What is clear is that Trump is eager to bring this war to a close.

Trump also delivered unusually sharp criticism of Israel’s campaign in Lebanon. He argued that Israel had been operating there for too long and that too many people had been killed. Referring to targeted strikes, Trump remarked that one does not need to bring down an entire building to eliminate a single individual. He even suggested that Syrian forces should be brought in, asserting that they would be less likely than Israel to cause significant civilian casualties.

When criticism of civilian casualties comes from President Trump—hardly a figure known for excessive empathy and humanitarian concern—it should give us pause. His remarks should at least prompt a moment of reflection.

Since October 7, many Israelis have understandably become focused above all else on their own trauma, security, and survival. The scale of the atrocities committed that day, followed by years of war, has left deep scars. Israel’s actions since October 7 can be debated and criticized, but they do not constitute genocide, despite the accusations frequently leveled against it. At the same time, it is difficult to ignore the possibility that prolonged conflict has made many of us less sensitive to the human cost being borne by others.

Too often, the discussion seems to begin and end with the question of whether a target is legitimate. Once that determination is made, insufficient attention is paid to who else may be caught in the blast radius. The assumption sometimes appears to be that if the intended target is important enough, the deaths of nearby family members, neighbors, or bystanders are simply an unfortunate but acceptable cost. It is not.

Civilian casualties may at times be unavoidable in war, but they should never be treated as inconsequential. The fact that a death is unintended does not make it meaningless, nor does it relieve us of the obligation to ask whether enough was done to prevent it.

Every innocent life lost matters, and a society should never become too comfortable treating such losses as routine. Yet in today’s Israel, there is almost no one on Israel’s political scene willing to say that publicly, and the same is true of much of the media.

Over the past almost three years Israel has been falsely accused of committing genocide. That outrageous claim has made Israelis reflexively defensive of all of our actions. As a result, legitimate moral questions are too often dismissed. That is unfortunate.

It is possible to believe that Israel’s cause is just while also believing that the loss of innocent life should trouble us more than it sometimes seems to. One does not have to embrace every argument advanced by the Israeli left, or by critics of Israel abroad, to recognize that concern for innocent human life remains a value worth defending.

What I do share is the belief that human life is precious. Jewish life must be our first concern, but it cannot be our only concern. A nation that ceases to care about the suffering of others risks losing something essential about itself.

Finding the proper balance is extraordinarily difficult, especially after everything Israel has endured since October 7. It is sad and unfortunate that a reminder of this basic moral principle came from President Trump rather than from Israel’s own political leadership.

President Trump stated today that the details of the Memorandum of Understanding will be released in the coming days. Until then, even key U.S. allies appear to be operating with limited information. According to reports, the Israeli government requested access to the MOU but was denied.

This is a very strange situation. The secrecy surrounding the agreement is only deepening the sense of unease in Israel. What exactly is Trump hiding? If the terms are as favorable as the administration suggests, many are asking why they have not yet been released. The lack of transparency has fueled speculation and suspicion at a moment when confidence is already in short supply.

Repeating what I wrote yesterday, the sinking feeling in Israel has only deepened. Fairly or unfairly, many Israelis have come away with the impression that their interests were sacrificed in order to secure an agreement that Washington wanted far more than Jerusalem did.

One major question remains unresolved: Lebanon. Iranian officials claim that a final agreement will require Israel to withdraw its remaining forces from Lebanese territory. Whether that demand is ultimately incorporated into the agreement, and how Israel would respond, remains uncertain. For the moment, Lebanon appears to be one of the principal unresolved issues in the negotiations.

Reports circulating in Washington suggest that senior members of the administration urged caution before the agreement was finalized. According to those accounts, CIA Director John Ratcliffe warned that Iran could not be trusted to honor the deal, while both the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense reportedly opposed moving forward. Despite those concerns, Trump appears to have concluded that securing an agreement was preferable to prolonging the confrontation.

Trump was clearly determined to reach an agreement, and he ultimately got one. Vice President Vance reportedly pressed hard in favor of the deal as well. Vance stated today that Iran would have access to a $300 billion development fund funded by the Gulf states, not by Washington. Combined with continued oil revenues and the easing of at least some sanctions, the arrangement could provide Tehran with a significant economic windfall at a moment when much of the country’s infrastructure is in need of repair.

Many Israelis will view this US-Iran agreement as a profound betrayal of their interests—a complete sellout. In Hebrew, there is an expression, Acharai HaMabul, “after me, the flood,” or what happens after my tenure is not my concern. The phrase conveys a willingness to ignore the consequences for others so long as one’s own immediate objectives are achieved. It is difficult not to see the current situation through that lens.

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THE DREAM OF HOMEOWNERSHIP BEGINS TO FADE

There is a crisis in the housing market at the moment. It is reflected somewhat in lower prices, but even more so in the dramatic decline in sales. Sales of new homes have fallen by 15%, while sales of existing homes have dropped by 30%—levels we have not seen in a generation.

The explanations are complex, but several factors appear to be at work. First, in the areas where people most want to live, prices have risen to the point that fewer and fewer families can assemble the equity needed to purchase a home. Israel is not like the United States. Buyers generally need a substantial down payment—often around 30%, and in some cases considerably more. That represents an enormous sum when a typical apartment can cost 5 million shekels or more. For perspective, the apartment in which we live is currently valued at roughly 4 million shekels.

Of course, another factor is that hundreds of thousands of Israelis have spent time in the reserves and are not inclined to make a major long-term investment in housing at the moment. Many others are coping with injuries sustained during the war. At the same time, some Israelis are leaving the country altogether, and that is a real phenomenon, not merely a political talking point.

Finally, the need to buy an apartment, once central to the Israeli ethos, no longer seems as strong as it once did. More people are willing to rent. The problem is that the market has yet to adapt. A genuine long-term rental market still needs to be developed. While parts of such a market exist, rental housing in Israel remains largely based on short-term arrangements, leaving tenants with little long-term security. At any point, a landlord may inform you that you will need to move out within six months.

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BUSINESS

AppsFlyer

Israeli mobile marketing and analytics company AppsFlyer is reportedly in advanced negotiations for a sale that could value the company between $1 billion and $2 billion. According to reports, the likely buyer is a private equity firm, with once again serving as the company’s financial adviser. AppsFlyer has not raised capital since 2020, when it was valued at $2 billion, and the company declined to comment on the latest reports.

The renewed sale effort comes just months after negotiations collapsed in March with a consortium led by Apollo Global Management and Israel’s Fortissimo Capital. That proposed transaction would have transferred a controlling stake of approximately 50%–60% of AppsFlyer at a valuation of $1.9 billion. However, following declines in software company valuations, the prospective buyers reportedly sought additional downside protections. AppsFlyer’s board and Goldman Sachs rejected the revised terms, leading the company to halt the process.

Founded by Oren Kaniel and Reshef Mann, AppsFlyer had previously explored an initial public offering at a valuation of $4–5 billion. Slower annual growth, estimated at 10%–15%, and more challenging conditions in the digital advertising market prompted the company to pursue strategic alternatives instead. The company currently generates approximately $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), remains profitable with positive cash flow, and employs about 1,300 people following a workforce reduction of roughly 7% last year. While early investors such as Pitango and Qumra would still realize significant gains in a sale, growth investor [General Atlantic](https://www.generalatlantic.com?utm_source=chatgpt.com), which led AppsFlyer’s $210 million funding round in 2020 at a $2 billion valuation, would see only a modest return if a deal is completed at the currently reported valuation range.

Kimba

Israeli sleep-tech startup Kimba is seeking to move beyond sleep tracking and into sleep optimization with an artificial intelligence-powered platform that uses scent to improve sleep quality and recovery. The system integrates data from wearable devices such as Apple Watch, Fitbit, Oura Ring, and Whoop, alongside sensors placed in the bedroom that monitor movement and breathing patterns. Using real-time analysis, the platform releases customized combinations of scents throughout the night, aiming to influence sleep depth and physiological recovery.

The company was founded by CEO Ben Foxbrunner and his partner Gabi Beck after Foxbrunner suffered severe injuries and developed chronic PTSD and insomnia following his service in the IDF’s Oketz unit during Operation Protective Edge. While studying at Tel Aviv University, the pair began researching the relationship between sleep and the sense of smell. Named after Foxbrunner’s dog, Kimba, which was killed in the same incident, the startup initially focused on PTSD sufferers before discovering broader consumer applications. Since its launch two years ago, Kimba has raised approximately $6.5 million, including a $5.4 million seed round completed in January, backed by investors including Selva Ventures, Able Partners, Supermoon Capital, Resolute Ventures, Air Ventures, Palette Ventures, Fresh Fund, and Beyond 22.

Kimba recently opened pre-orders in the United States and Israel with a subscription-based business model. Customers pay about $300 for an initial package that includes six months of software access and personalized scent capsules, while the hardware device is provided at no additional cost. Clinical research conducted with 50 participants over 48 nights found a 21% improvement in cognitive performance measures compared to placebo conditions, while 86% of users reported better sleep quality. The company, which currently employs ten people, is positioning itself within the wellness market rather than as a regulated medical device, while continuing to conduct additional studies, including research involving PTSD sufferers and advanced sleep-monitoring technologies such as EEG and polysomnography.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Murder of Haim Arlosoroff

On the warm evening of June 16, 1933, Haim Arlosoroff strolled along the Tel Aviv shoreline with his wife, Sima, after dinner at the Kete Dan hotel. Only thirty-three years old, Arlosoroff was already among the most consequential figures in the Zionist movement: head of the political department of the Jewish Agency and a rising voice of the Labor wing, fluent in the diplomacy of a Jewish national home still taking shape under British Mandate.

He had returned days earlier from Germany, where the Nazi regime had taken power that spring, and where he had helped lay the groundwork for the Haavara, or Transfer, Agreement—a controversial arrangement permitting German Jews to emigrate to Palestine while salvaging a portion of their assets through the purchase of German goods. As the couple walked near the Muslim cemetery north of the city, two men approached out of the darkness. One shone a flashlight in Arlosoroff’s face and asked the time; moments later a shot rang out. Arlosoroff died in the early hours of the next morning at a nearby hospital.

The killing detonated a political crisis that the pre-state Yishuv would not soon forget. Suspicion fell almost immediately on the Revisionist movement led by Ze’ev Jabotinsky, whose followers had bitterly opposed both Labor’s ascendancy and the Haavara Agreement, which many on the right denounced as a pact with a regime bent on the destruction of European Jewry. Three Revisionists, Abraham Stavsky, Zvi Rosenblatt, and the ideologue Abba Ahimeir, were arrested.

Sima Arlosoroff identified Stavsky as one of the two men on the beach, and he was convicted of the murder, only to be acquitted on appeal when the court found insufficient corroboration under the evidentiary rules of the day. The episode left a poisonous residue. Labor and Revisionist camps hurled accusations across an ever-widening divide, and the wound festered for decades, resurfacing in Israeli political life long after the men involved had passed from the scene.

In the years that followed, the mystery only deepened. Alternative theories pointed elsewhere, most notably to two Arab men who at various moments confessed to the crime, perhaps as a botched robbery, before recanting their statements. In 1982, nearly half a century later, an Israeli commission of inquiry convened under Prime Minister Menachem Begin, himself a son of the Revisionist tradition, reexamined the evidence and concluded that the Revisionist suspects had not committed the murder, yet it could not name who had.

No definitive verdict has ever been reached. The assassination of Haim Arlosoroff endures as one of the most haunting unsolved cases in the country’s history: the loss of a gifted young statesman at the threshold of his influence, and a riddle whose answer slipped away into the Tel Aviv night.