I have lived through more than a few extraordinarily crazy days in Israel. Yesterday was certainly one of them.

I will not revisit all the events of the day, which I covered in yesterday’s diary update. Suffice it to say that, for most of the afternoon and evening, it appeared we were headed toward another round of confrontation with Iran. Like many Israelis, we prepared for the possibility that the night would once again be interrupted by air-raid sirens and trips to the bomb shelter.

Then, at the very last moment, as I was preparing to hit the send button, the story changed. Reports began to emerge that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement and that a deal was about to be signed. Within a matter of minutes, expectations shifted from another night of escalation to the possibility that a diplomatic breakthrough had actually been achieved.

The precise terms of the agreement remain secret. Although reports suggest that the deal was effectively signed electronically last night, the formal public signing is not expected to take place until Friday. According to those reports, the full details will be released only after that ceremony, leaving many of the most important questions unanswered for the time being.

Iranian media have published what they describe as the principal terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU):

A permanent and immediate cessation of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon. A U.S. commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic. The complete lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days. A U.S. commitment to withdraw its forces from the vicinity of Iran. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, in accordance with arrangements determined by Iran. The suspension of sanctions on the sale of oil, petrochemical products, and their derivatives, and full Iranian access to the revenues generated from those sales. The United States and its allies will be required to present plans for the reconstruction of Iran totaling at least $300 billion. A 60-day negotiation period aimed at reaching a final agreement focused on the nuclear issue and the complete removal of primary and secondary U.S. sanctions, as well as relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). A reaffirmation of Iran’s commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) not to manufacture nuclear weapons. During the negotiation period, the United States commits not to deploy additional forces to the region and not to impose new sanctions. The release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiation period. Half of the funds would be made available to Iran before negotiations begin. The establishment of a monitoring mechanism to oversee implementation of the agreement. The final agreement will be approved through a resolution of the United Nations Security Council. Final negotiations will not begin until half of Iran’s frozen assets have been released, sanctions on Iranian oil have been suspended, and the naval blockade has been lifted. The final agreement will focus exclusively on the fate of enriched nuclear material, uranium enrichment, sanctions relief, and a program for rebuilding the Iranian economy. The issues of Iran’s missile program and its support for resistance groups have been permanently removed from the agenda.

It is impossible to know at this stage whether the reported provisions precisely match the final agreement. Nevertheless, there is a growing sense that they capture its general framework, even if some of the details are not accurate. President Trump appeared to confirm at least part of that picture when he told The New York Times today that Iran would be allowed to enrich uranium to 3.7% for civilian purposes. Tonight Prime Minister Netanyahu admitted that Israel has not seen the final agreement yet.

People woke up this morning not to the missile attacks many had anticipated, when they went to sleep, but to an agreement that much of Israel immediately viewed as a disastrous setback. Across much of the political spectrum, there was a growing recognition that Israel had failed to achieve its central objectives, and, as a result, had lost the war.

I have been making that argument for weeks. In fact, I recently added an addendum addressing these developments to my forthcoming book, Between Hope & Fear: Israel from Oslo to October 7—Politics, War, and Reinvention, which is scheduled for publication in early September 2026.

The turning point came when it became clear that the Iranian regime was not going to collapse. Israel’s strategy was built around a high-stakes gamble. Once that gamble failed, the outcome became increasingly difficult to avoid.

The problem, in my view, is that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s strategy depended almost entirely on one assumption: that sufficient pressure would bring about the collapse of the Iranian regime. When that failed to happen, there was no clear alternative strategy.

And, of course, it was unrealistic to expect President Trump to support a long war of attrition. Trump prefers decisive outcomes and rapid resolutions. Trump was never likely to commit the United States to an open-ended confrontation whose benefits might not be apparent for months or years.

Even more remarkable, Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledged several weeks ago that Israel had not expected Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz. That move created enormous pressure on the United States to restore stability and keep global energy markets functioning. Once that happened, the momentum shifted toward a negotiated settlement. The agreement that emerged appears, at least for now, to reflect that reality.

To understand the reaction in Israel, one must begin with the war’s stated objectives. The objectives were relatively clear. The first was to weaken or topple the Iranian regime. The second was to remove Iran’s enriched uranium and eliminate its ability to enrich uranium in the future. The third was to limit Iran’s ballistic missile program. The fourth was to halt Iranian funding and support for proxy organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

As matters currently stand, none of those objectives appears to have been achieved. The regime remains in power. Iran is reportedly being allowed to continue civilian uranium enrichment. Its missile program remains intact, and there is no indication that support for its proxies will cease. By that measure, the war failed to achieve any of its principal objectives.

However, there may be a consequence of the war that is even more significant. One important strategic reality has changed. Before October 7, Hezbollah was widely regarded as Iran’s insurance policy. The prevailing assumption was that Israel could not strike Iran directly because Hezbollah’s missile arsenal posed too great a threat.

That assumption no longer holds. Israel has destroyed much of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure and significantly degraded its missile capabilities. The result is a striking reversal of roles. For years, Hezbollah was seen as the shield protecting Iran. Today, it increasingly appears that Iran has become the shield protecting Hezbollah.

What may be most troubling is that the United States appears to have embraced this new strategic reality by making a ceasefire in Lebanon part of the broader agreement, even though the details remain unclear.

There is no problem with having a ceasefire in Lebanon. But what we need is a ceasefire accompanied by a political agreement with the Lebanese government. Such an arrangement might have opened the door to a fundamentally different relationship between the two countries. That possibility now appears remote.

Instead, Iran is increasingly emerging from this episode with increased regional prestige. The narrative taking shape is not that Lebanon was spared by diplomacy between Jerusalem and Beirut, but that Iran compelled Israel to accept a ceasefire. Fair or not, that is a powerful story, and one that could have lasting consequences.

One of the saddest aspects of this agreement is what it means for the Israeli soldiers who gave their lives in Lebanon over the past several weeks. Their sacrifices were made in pursuit of objectives that now appear, at least for the moment, to have gone largely unfulfilled.

Reports tonight indicate that Israel will not be required to withdraw completely from Lebanon. If true, that would represent an important exception. Yet the details remain uncertain, and much about the agreement is still unknown.

One thing we should keep firmly in mind is that, starting immediately, Iran stands to receive significant economic benefits. The regime is expected to gain access to billions of dollars, while reports suggest the United States is discussing the creation of a massive ($300 billion) fund to assist in rebuilding Iran’s economy. That, too, will have major consequences, and none of them favorable.

My Appearance Tonight on i24 about Israeli Reactions to Deal

ECONOMY

Israel’s consumer price index fell by 0.3% in May, reversing the sharp 1.2% increase recorded in April and coming in slightly below economists’ expectations. Analysts had forecast a decline of between 0.1% and 0.2%, driven largely by lower airfares and the continued strengthening of the shekel. As a result, annual inflation remained unchanged at 1.9%, comfortably within the Bank of Israel’s target range and continuing a steady decline from levels above 3% a year ago.

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The largest price declines during May were recorded in transportation, which fell 2.7%, and household furnishings and equipment, which slipped 0.1%. These decreases were partially offset by higher prices for fresh fruit, which rose 6.7%, clothing, up 1.9%, culture and entertainment, up 1.1%, and housing costs, which increased 0.6%. The data suggest that while imported goods and travel-related expenses continue to benefit from a stronger currency, domestic price pressures remain present in several sectors of the economy.

Outside the inflation index, Israel’s housing market continues to show mixed signals. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, apartment prices fell 0.3% in March-April 2026 compared with the previous two-month period, reversing a similar increase recorded in the prior report. On an annual basis, home prices remain 1.3% lower than a year earlier.

The statistics bureau also released its first land-price index, showing a 4.9% decline in land prices during 2025, reinforcing the broader weakness in the real estate sector. The inflation figures will be closely watched ahead of the Bank of Israel’s next interest-rate decision on July 6. Although the central bank cut rates to 3.75% in May, annual inflation below 2% and a strong shekel have increased expectations that further rate reductions could follow later this year.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

El Al Announces Starlink Partnership, Promises Free In-Flight Internet

Israeli flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines announced that it has signed an agreement with Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by SpaceX and founded by Elon Musk, to equip its aircraft with high-speed in-flight internet beginning in 2027. The airline said the service will be provided to passengers free of charge, subject to certain conditions, and will support web browsing, video streaming, remote work, messaging, and other online services throughout the flight. The technology relies on Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit satellite network, which is designed to provide fast and reliable connectivity for hundreds of users simultaneously, including on long-haul international routes.