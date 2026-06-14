Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Neal Hugh Hurwitz's avatar
Neal Hugh Hurwitz
6h

Trump has failed and will be punished. A BIG MOUTH!!! no balls!!!

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Ellen Popper's avatar
Ellen Popper
2h

1) THE NEWS WE READ FROM NEWS AGENTS ARE SPECULATIONS OF WHAT IS NOT REALLY HAPPENING AT THE TIME THEY ARE PUBLISHED.... 2) HISTORY IS WHAT WE ARE TAUGHT FROM THE WINNER`S SIDE . ETC...

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