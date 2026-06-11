When I began writing tonight’s Tel Aviv Diary entry, it looked as though we would once again be going to sleep not knowing whether we would be awakened in the middle of the night. The question hanging over everything was whether Iran would respond to the American attacks by firing missiles at Israel.

I listened today to several well-known commentators who argued that we cannot “normalize” this situation. They are right. However accustomed we may become to living this way, there is nothing normal about ending the day uncertain whether sirens will send millions of people rushing to shelters before dawn.

We are approaching three years in which various parts of this country have been subjected to waves of air raid sirens and warnings of missile attacks. Those living closer to the Lebanese border have experienced far more of them than those of us in Tel Aviv, but we have had our share as well. Not once, not twice, and certainly not just a handful of times. The danger may ebb and flow, but it never entirely disappears.

Yesterday I heard David Makovsky, the well-known, veteran analyst and commentator on Israeli affairs, speaking on NPR. Makovsky, who works at a Washington, D.C., think tank and is currently visiting Israel, has devoted much of his career to studying and writing about the country. Having also lived here for a number of years, he is both a close observer of Israel and, generally speaking, a sympathetic one.

During the interview, Makovsky spoke about how “Israelis have become accustomed to running back and forth to shelters.” Listening to him, I found myself thinking that he was missing something important. Yes, we have adapted to this reality. We have learned how to live with running back and forth to shelters because we have no alternative. But adaptation is not acceptance.

However, no one I know wants to live this way. Nor should we have to. Nearly three years into the longest war in Israel’s history, millions of Israelis still go to sleep wondering whether they will be awakened by sirens before morning. Whatever resilience we have developed, that is not normal. Nor is there any clear path toward bringing it to an end.

Wars rarely end on the battlefield. They end at negotiating tables. Military force can shape the outcome, weaken an adversary, and alter the balance of power, but sooner or later the fighting stops only when political leaders reach an agreement. The battlefield can determine the terms under which negotiations take place, but it cannot substitute for the negotiations themselves.

Earlier today, President Trump announced that the United States plans to launch additional large-scale strikes against targets across Iran tonight. According to Trump, the attacks would be far more extensive than those carried out last night. Iran responded to yesterday’s strikes by firing missiles at American bases in Jordan and Kuwait. America’s stated objective has been to increase pressure on Tehran to agree to a deal. Iranian officials, however, insist that they will not be intimidated by U.S. military action.

Just hours after signaling that additional strikes were imminent, President Trump announced tonight, Israel time, that he was canceling the attacks. Trump posted:

Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly. DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The obvious question is: what has changed? Is there really an agreement, or is Trump simply trying to calm the markets? Just two hours ago, the conventional wisdom was that the gap between the American and Iranian positions was too wide to bridge. Now we are suddenly being told that an agreement is at hand.

At this point, it is impossible to evaluate the significance of Trump’s announcement because we do not know what, if anything, has actually been agreed to. Until the details become clear, any serious analysis will have to wait. Israeli officials, meanwhile, say they are unaware of any new agreement to which Israel has given its approval. Just before publishing Trump said its a great agreement and that it would be signed in Europe this weekend. He said he spoke to Bibi.

LIKUD TAKES AIM AT EISENKOT

Likud operatives appear to be focusing increasing attention on Gadi Eisenkot, a sign that they may have concluded he represents their most serious political threat. One of their recent advertisements struck me as a significant mistake.

The ad mocked Eisenkot’s English, juxtaposing a speech he delivered in 2019 with Netanyahu’s far more polished English. I have no doubt that Netanyahu’s English is far superior. But when Eisenkot was later asked about the advertisement, the interviewer suggested that it carried racist undertones, that it was intended to belittle him. Eisenkot, somewhat reluctantly, agreed.

What made the exchange particularly interesting is that Eisenkot has consistently resisted emphasizing his Moroccan roots. Not because he is embarrassed by them, but because he believes Israeli politics should have moved beyond ethnic divisions. He has often noted that his parents never made an issue of their background and that he personally did not experience discrimination on his path to becoming Chief of Staff.

Yet by running the advertisement, Likud has effectively forced Eisenkot to address an issue he has spent years avoiding. In my view, the advertisement is more likely to strengthen Eisenkot’s support than weaken it. Some voters who might otherwise have been inclined to support Likud may see the attack as unfair or even counterproductive.

Those of us who support Eisenkot from the political center are certainly not going to abandon him because his English is less polished than the “silver-tongued” Netanyahu.

ELECTIONS 2026 … Tonight’s Channel 12 poll showed Gadi Eisenkot pulling even with Naftali Bennett. Based on the trajectory of the past several weeks, my expectation is that Eisenkot will move ahead in the next round of polling.

Share

THE DRAFT CRISIS DEEPENS

Ultra-Orthodox protestors once again blocked major roads across the country today, disrupting traffic on Route 6, Route 4, and several other highways for approximately two hours. The demonstrations were triggered by the arrest of a small number of ultra-Orthodox draft evaders who were reportedly detained after coming into contact with police in connection with unrelated matters.

The arrests themselves involved only a handful of individuals. Yet they touched a far larger issue. At this point, nearly 100,000 ultra-Orthodox young men are, at least theoretically, classified under the law as draft evaders or deserters. The gap between the legal requirement to serve and the state’s ability or willingness to enforce it remains one of the most contentious issues in Israeli public life.

The ultra-Orthodox are escalating their protests even as the Netanyahu government is attempting to satisfy their demands through legislation. Chief among those efforts is the bill that passed its first reading yesterday, which would effectively place Torah study on the same footing as military service. The measure remains highly controversial and is expected to face intense debate as it moves through the legislative process. Whether the bill can ultimately survive both political and legal scrutiny remains an open question.

DEFENSE NEWS

Elbit and Diehl Defense Partner to Offer SkyStriker Loitering Munition to Germany

BERLIN… Israeli defense company Elbit Systems and German defense contractor Diehl Defence have signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly offer the SkyStriker loitering munition system to the German Armed Forces, known as the Bundeswehr. The agreement was announced at the ILA Air Show in Germany and includes plans for local production and support of the system should it be selected by Germany.

The SkyStriker is an autonomous loitering munition designed to locate, track, and engage high-value targets with precision. Drawing on operational experience from multiple international programs and combat environments, the system is intended to support a variety of missions, including precision strike operations and border security. The munition can remain airborne for more than two hours, carries a warhead weighing up to 10 kilograms, and has an operational range exceeding 200 kilometers.

One of the system’s key advantages is its flexibility. SkyStriker can be launched from a wide range of platforms, including ground vehicles, naval vessels, aircraft, containers, and the EuroPULS rocket launcher system. This multi-domain capability allows military operators to deploy the system across diverse operational environments while maintaining high levels of precision and responsiveness.

Under the agreement, Elbit Systems, its German subsidiary Elbit Systems Deutschland, and Diehl Defence will combine their technological expertise and industrial capabilities to provide a solution tailored to Germany’s defense modernization requirements. The partners said the collaboration is designed to address the Bundeswehr’s growing demand for advanced loitering munitions and to strengthen autonomous reconnaissance and precision-strike capabilities.

The partnership also includes plans for local manufacturing, assembly, integration, and qualification activities in Germany. If selected for future procurement programs, Diehl Defence will carry out these activities domestically, supporting Germany’s goal of expanding sovereign defense capabilities while strengthening its national defense industrial base.

The agreement reflects the increasing importance of loitering munitions in modern warfare, where militaries are seeking highly accurate, flexible, and cost-effective systems capable of both surveillance and precision engagement missions.

The partnership with Diehl Defence, together with the strong local presence of Elbit Systems Deutschland, is another important step in strengthening our long-standing presence in Europe and supporting Germany’s defense modernization priorities, said Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems. By combining Diehl’s deep experience in system integration and production with Elbit’s advanced loitering munition technology, we aim to provide a powerful and future-ready solution for the German Armed Forces.

BUSINESS

Jedify

Israeli startup Jedify, which develops technology designed to provide business context to enterprise AI agents, emerged from stealth on Wednesday after raising a total of $33 million in two funding rounds. The company secured a $9 million seed round led by Israeli venture capital firm S Capital shortly after its founding in August 2023 and recently completed a $24 million Series A round led by Norwest, with participation from Snowflake Ventures. The company was founded by CEO Assaf Henkin, a serial entrepreneur and former executive at Amobee, together with CTO Adi Elimelech and Chief Product Officer Eric Shani.

Jedify is focused on solving what it sees as one of the key limitations of enterprise AI agents: while they can access corporate data, they often lack the broader business context needed to understand why decisions were made. For example, an AI system may know that a customer received a significant discount but not understand the circumstances, approvals, or business reasoning behind that decision. Jedify addresses this challenge by creating what it calls a “context graph” — a dynamic organizational memory that connects data, business processes, communications, policies, and decision-making history. The concept gained significant attention after a widely circulated article by partners at Foundation Capital described context graphs as a “trillion-dollar opportunity,” prompting strong investor interest in the company and accelerating its Series A fundraising.

The company’s platform connects to a wide range of enterprise information sources, including databases, software systems, analytics platforms, financial tools, internal communications such as Slack, company procedures, and meeting recordings. Using AI agents, the platform builds a comprehensive map that explains how transactions, decisions, and business processes evolved over time. According to research firm Gartner, more than half of AI agent systems are expected to utilize context graphs by 2028, potentially improving AI accuracy by at least 30 percent. Jedify currently employs approximately 35 people and positions its technology as an alternative to both internally developed AI agent solutions and traditional enterprise software platforms that were not originally designed for the emerging era of autonomous AI agents.

Give a gift subscription

Upriver

Israeli startup Upriver has raised $14 million in seed funding to expand its AI-powered data engineering platform, as enterprises increasingly seek to overcome data quality challenges that are hindering the adoption of artificial intelligence. The round was led by Hetz Ventures and Valley Capital Partners, an investor in companies including Decart and Factify. The funding total includes approximately $4 million raised in earlier financing. Several prominent angel investors also participated, including New Relic founder Lew Cirne, Cyera founders Yotam Segev and Tamar Bar-Ilan, and Great Expectations founder Abe Gong. The company plans to use the new capital to expand its engineering and go-to-market teams, accelerate product development, and support deployments with large enterprise customers.

Founded to address one of the most persistent obstacles facing enterprise AI initiatives, Upriver focuses on improving the quality, organization, and accessibility of corporate data. Despite heavy investment in AI technologies, many organizations continue to struggle to move projects beyond pilot stages due to poor data quality and fragmented information systems. According to Gartner, 38% of technology leaders identified poor data quality or limited data availability as a direct cause of AI project failures in 2026, while at least half of generative AI proof-of-concept projects never reach production. Upriver’s platform connects to enterprise data environments, automatically identifies and resolves data quality issues, improves existing data pipelines, creates new data assets, and maps data relationships through a proprietary context engine. AI agents operating on top of the platform can analyze, validate, and act on information across complex environments.

The company currently employs 21 people across Israel and the United States and plans to double its workforce over the next year. Upriver already works with organizations including Unity and DMGT and has established integrations with major data platforms such as Databricks and Snowflake. CEO and co-founder Ido Bronshtein said the company was created to help data teams eliminate repetitive infrastructure work and focus on generating business value. According to Upriver, customers have reported productivity improvements of approximately 60%, enabling AI initiatives that previously stalled because of data infrastructure limitations. Guy Fiegel, a partner at Hetz Ventures, said the firm’s investment reflects its belief that solving foundational data infrastructure challenges is essential to unlocking the full potential of enterprise AI.

Aryon Security

Israeli cybersecurity startup Aryon Security has raised $25 million in a Series A funding round, bringing its total funding since its founding in late 2024 to $38 million. The round was led by Brightmind and Skinos Ventures, the investment firm founded by cybersecurity entrepreneur Shlomo Kramer. Additional participants included Datadog, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, Startpoint Capital, and Armis co-founders Yevgeny Dibrov and Nadir Izrael. Existing investors Blumberg Capital and Viola Ventures, which led the company’s seed round, also increased their investments. The funding round attracted several high-profile individual investors, including actor and comedian Assi Cohen, as well as previous backers such as entrepreneur Yasmin Lukatz, CYE founder Reuven Aronashvili, Talon Security founder Ofer Ben-Noon, Paragon founder Idan Nurick, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and Israeli singer Omer Adam.

Founded by three alumni of Israel’s military cyber unit Matzov, Aryon Security was established by CEO Ron Arbel, CTO Ariel Litmanovitch, and Chief Product Officer Yair Ledizhensky. The founders developed the company’s technology based on lessons learned while helping secure Project Nimbus, Israel’s $7.2 billion national cloud infrastructure initiative. Aryon focuses on cloud security prevention, arguing that the rapid acceleration of cyberattacks driven by advanced artificial intelligence tools has rendered traditional security approaches increasingly ineffective. Rather than relying on the conventional model of identifying vulnerabilities and then patching them, the company’s platform seeks to reduce an organization’s attack surface before vulnerabilities can be exploited.

The company currently employs 44 people and plans to significantly expand its workforce following the new funding. Aryon’s customer base includes Israeli investment firm IBI, U.S. financial institutions such as Valley Bank and OceanFirst Bank, shipping company International Seaways, and mortgage lender New American Funding. According to Arbel, the emergence of increasingly sophisticated AI-powered attack tools has dramatically shortened the time available for organizations to respond to threats, making prevention more critical than ever. He said the company expects to benefit from the growing demand for proactive cloud security solutions and plans to double its development team while accelerating sales growth. Arbel also noted that investor Omer Adam has become one of the company’s most active supporters and has helped introduce Aryon to potential customers through his business network.

∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞–––∞

TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

2003 Terror Attack in Jerusalem

On June 11, 2003, the tenuous Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire collapsed entirely. During the afternoon rush hour, a Palestinian bomber disguised as an ultra-Orthodox Jew boarded a crowded bus on Jaffa Road in central Jerusalem. The explosion killed seventeen people and wounded more than a hundred. Witnesses described windows blown out of buildings 50 yards away, victims catching fire, and rescuers struggling to smother the flames with blankets and, in some cases, their bare hands.

Israeli police said the bomber, dressed in the prayer shawl (tallit) and black trousers worn by Orthodox Jews, had apparently boarded the bus near the Mahane Yehuda market carrying a device packed with ball bearings. Palestinian officials later identified him as Abdel Madi Shabneh, an eighteen-year-old high school student from Hebron in the West Bank.

The bus, which follows a circular route through the city, had traveled only twenty or thirty yards when it exploded, buckling the roof, blasting out the windows, and sending flames into the sky.

The accounts of those who survived, or who rushed to help, captured the horror of the scene.

“There was an explosion, a horrible boom,” said Eliyahu Shmueli, a city employee who worked near the market, speaking from a bed at Bikur Cholim hospital. “I ran to the direction of the bus, and I saw people on fire.”

He described trying to beat out the flames with his hands on a woman who hung from the bus, her feet trapped beneath a seat. “Her throat was burning, her face was burning, her chest, her feet, her legs,” he said.

Shmueli had tried to save her and another woman beside her; both died. His own hands were burned.

Uri Nitzan, a twenty-nine-year-old medical student, heard the blast and at first saw only a wig lying on the ground. His first thought was that a wig store had exploded—until he saw the bus. “My impression was that it was a very severe, unusually severe, explosion,” said Nitzan, who performed an emergency tracheotomy on one of the wounded.

For those who lived and worked downtown, the bombing carried the weight of grim repetition. The streets around Jaffa Road and the Mahane Yehuda market had been struck again and again, and many in the neighborhood spoke as though nothing had changed and nothing would. “I am twenty years old, and I have seen six suicide bombings,” said Aaron Batish, who worked in a pharmacy on Jaffa Road. Batish did not believe there was any hope left for the peace plan.