Since I first published tonight’s diary, the United States has launched large-scale strikes against targets across Iran. These attacks appear far more extensive than those carried out last night. The apparent American objective is to increase pressure on Tehran to agree to a deal. Iranian officials, however, have responded by insisting that they will not be intimidated by U.S. military action.

It seems unlikely that applying force short of a full-scale war will persuade Iran to make a significant change in its policies. The key question here in Israel is whether Teheran will choose to retaliate by attacking Israel.

President Trump continues to dominate the news in Israel on multiple fronts. Of course, the most immediate development was last night’s American response to the downing of the helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz. We discussed the initial reports yesterday, but the operation turned out to be more extensive than it first appeared.

The United States carried out three waves of attacks. The targets seemed carefully chosen. They included many of the assets one would expect to strike when laying the groundwork for a possible future operation against the Strait of Hormuz. Whether Trump is actually prepared to take that step remains unclear. I remain skeptical. Still, the option is now clearly on the table.

Trump also made news last night when he said he did not know whether Prime Minister Netanyahu intended to run again in the upcoming election. Perhaps, Trump suggested, Netanyahu has had a long and distinguished career and may simply decide that he no longer wants to continue in office.

The remarks immediately sparked a wave of speculation in Israel. Were they merely an observation, or was Trump signaling something more? Either way, they quickly became a subject of discussion here, a topic I will return to in a moment.

Trump was back in the headlines again today. Speaking about the negotiations with Iran, he expressed frustration that Tehran had still not provided the response he expected. According to Trump, that delay will carry consequences.

He indicated that he is close to authorizing a new round of strikes against Iran, potentially targeting infrastructure, energy facilities, and other strategic assets. Whether this is intended as pressure on Tehran or a genuine warning of military action remains to be seen. But the rhetoric has clearly escalated.

The larger question is what, exactly, is happening vis-à-vis Iran? Once again, the honest answer is that we do not really know. Reports continue to surface suggesting that negotiations are moving forward through various channels. At the same time, Iranian officials insist that no negotiations are taking place at all. The result is a familiar fog of contradictory claims.

Trump, for his part, continues to project confidence that an agreement is within reach. Time and again, he has suggested that a deal is only days away. Whether that reflects genuine optimism, negotiating tactics, or a desire to reassure markets is impossible to know. What is clear is that expectations of a breakthrough help calm investors, support the stock market, and prevent oil prices from soaring.

My own assessment has not changed. I still find it difficult to imagine Trump willingly entering a full-scale war with Iran. That possibility can no longer be dismissed, and no serious analyst here would rule it out entirely. Even so, few would be willing to bet that such a confrontation is imminent.

For now, we are left with conflicting signals, escalating rhetoric, and very little certainty about where events are headed. Yet Trump’s public statements have continued to grow more confrontational. This evening, Israel time, he said that the United States would attack Iran very strongly if necessary and that the Iranians had better sign an agreement right away. He then went on to say that the US would attack tonight.

Thanks for reading Tel Aviv Diary! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

THE RUMORS ABOUT BIBI’S FUTURE

Trump’s suggestion that Netanyahu might not seek another term has triggered a minor political frenzy in Israel. The idea is not entirely new. Rumors about Netanyahu’s future have circulated for some time. After all, he is no longer young, and recent health issues have inevitably fueled speculation about his future in public office.

But beyond questions of age and health, the more immediate consideration may be political. Current polling does not suggest that Netanyahu is on a path to victory in the next election. That does not necessarily mean he is headed for outright defeat. Israeli politics has a way of producing surprises. But at the moment, the numbers do not appear to be moving in his favor.

There is, therefore, a certain logic to the speculation. After so many years in office, Netanyahu may decide that the time has come to leave political life. Such a decision could also open the door to a negotiated resolution of his legal cases, an outcome that many believe would be far easier to achieve were he no longer an active political figure. It would mark the end of the Netanyahu era.

The consensus among political observers is that Netanyahu is unlikely to retire. Yet after so many years in office, and given the political and personal pressures he faces, few are prepared to rule the possibility out completely. For now, it remains one of the many unanswered questions, one more uncertainty in an already unpredictable political landscape.

ISRAEL, TURKEY, AND A SHIFTING REGIONAL BALANCE

Turkish President Erdoğan lashed out at Israel again today, describing its actions as very dangerous and issuing a series of threats against the country. Exactly what prompted the remarks is not entirely clear. What does seem clear is that Erdogan remains deeply unhappy with Israel’s continued occupation of several small areas inside Syria.

Some Israeli analysts believe Turkey’s concerns extend beyond Syria. In their view, the more significant development is the steadily strengthening relationship between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus.

In recent months, the three countries have expanded military cooperation through joint exercises, naval maneuvers, and broader security coordination. For Turkey, which has spent decades at odds with Greece over a range of issues, including Cyprus, the emergence of a closer Israel-Greece-Cyprus axis is a matter of concern in Ankara.

At this stage, we will have to wait and see how the situation develops. When asked about Erdoğan’s comments, President Trump dismissed the possibility of any serious confrontation. “Don’t worry, he said. “As long as I’m president, Turkey is never going to do anything against Israel.”

Share

BUYING TIME … THE PRICE OF COALITION SURVIVAL

The coalition passed the first reading of legislation that would effectively recognize Torah study as equivalent to military service. Several coalition members reportedly agreed to support the bill only after receiving assurances that it would be significantly revised before its final reading.

It is difficult to imagine a less popular piece of legislation. The bill has not yet become law and still must pass three additional readings, but the entire effort appears aimed at persuading the ultra-Orthodox parties to delay elections by a few weeks—buying the coalition a few more weeks in office. Whether that limited gain justifies the political price is far from clear.

THE CONTROVERSY OVER WOMEN IN TANKS

A few years ago, the IDF launched a pilot program integrating women into tank crews. The experiment proved successful. On October 7, female soldiers serving in several of those tanks played an important role in helping to halt parts of the Hamas invasion.

Share

Since then, some religious Zionist groups have sought to block the program’s expansion. Those efforts suffered a setback when the Supreme Court ruled that if women are eligible to serve as combat pilots, there is no legal basis for preventing them from serving in armored units as well.

The controversy resurfaced today, when a group of prominent religious Zionist rabbis sent a letter to the army announcing that they would no longer permit graduates of Hesder yeshivot to serve in armored units. In their view, the integration of women into the tank corps has crossed a line they are unwilling to accept.

It is worth noting that women serving in the tank corps do not serve in mixed-gender crews. The tanks in question are staffed entirely by women.

The rabbis’ statement nevertheless sparked significant criticism. Much of it came from women, but the objections extended to many others. Critics questioned what authority rabbis have to determine where soldiers may or may not serve in the military. The controversy comes at a time when women account for roughly 20% of the IDF’s combat soldiers, a figure that has steadily grown in recent years.

DEFENSE NEWS

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems has introduced the E-LynX UxS, a new software-defined radio designed to connect manned and unmanned aerial, ground, and maritime platforms through a single secure communications network. The system is being unveiled this week at the ILA aerospace exhibition in Berlin. Developed to support the growing role of unmanned systems on the modern battlefield, the E-LynX UxS provides high-bandwidth, resilient connectivity for telemetry, command-and-control functions, and payload data, including live video and sensor feeds.

The new radio joins Elbit’s established E-LynX family of software-defined radios and is intended to enhance interoperability across military communications networks. According to the company, the system improves situational awareness and coordination while reducing the workload on individual soldiers and operators. The compact, low-size, weight, and power (SWaP) design allows integration into a wide variety of unmanned platforms, including systems with limited payload capacity, enabling greater cooperation between autonomous assets operating across multiple domains

.

At the heart of the E-LynX UxS is Elbit’s Mobile Ad-Hoc Networking (MANET)