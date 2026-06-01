JUNE 1, 2026: Two Soldiers Killed by Drones in Southern Lebanon; Netanyahu Threatens Beirut Strike Before Trump Intervenes; UUltra-Orthodox Protesters Storm Police Station and Disrupt Rail Service

This morning brought another Hutar Le’Pirsom, another announcement that a soldier had fallen. This time it was Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati (20), of the Commando Brigade’s Maglan Unit, from Rosh Ha’ayin

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Tzarfati was killed in the middle of the night by a Hezbollah drone that reportedly possessed night-vision capabilities. If confirmed, this would mark another troubling development for the IDF in Lebanon.

Sadly, another name was added tonight to the growing list of Israel’s fallen. Captain Ori Yosef Silvester (30), of Tel Aviv, a doctor with the Givati Brigade, was killed in a drone attack in southern Lebanon. Seven other soldiers were injured in the same attack.

RETURN TO BEAUFORT

There has been considerable discussion over the last 24 hours about recapture of Beaufort Castle in Lebanon. As I noted yesterday, Prime Minister Netanyahu described the achievement in glowing terms. Many Israelis, however, have reacted very differently.

For those with long memories, Beaufort is associated less with military triumph than with tragedy. It evokes memories of soldiers killed in the battle to capture it, the dangerous convoy missions required to supply the isolated outpost, and ultimately the helicopter disaster of 1997, the deadliest air crash in Israeli history, killing 73 soldiers were killed while en route to reinforce and resupply forces at Beaufort Castle.

Beaufort is not a place that evokes fond memories for most Israelis. The fact that Israeli troops have once again returned there strikes many not as a symbol of success, but as a reminder of a chapter they had hoped was long behind them.

THE QUESTIONS NO ONE IS ANSWERING ABOUT LEBANON

This afternoon, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Defense Minister’s Office announced that, in response to continued Hezbollah attacks, Israel would resume strikes in parts of Beirut. It was a very unusual declaration. Normally, such statements like that are usually issued after an operation has taken place, not before. The statement therefore appeared intended to send a message beyond the battlefield.

It may have been directed at an Israeli public increasingly frustrated by the perception that Israel is not responding forcefully enough to the relentless attacks from Lebanon. Alternatively, it may have been aimed at the broader diplomatic arena, signaling a willingness to escalate and perhaps complicating the ongoing discussions between the United States and Iran. Whatever the intent, the announcement seemed more political than military.

In one sense, the strategy appears to be having its intended effect. The Iranians announced that they were suspending any negotiations in response to the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, while both Iran and the Houthis declared their support for Hezbollah.

This is not a particularly encouraging regional development, unless one believes that endless war is a strategy, rather than a failure of strategy. Yet that increasingly seems to be the direction in which this government is moving. This government has shown far greater confidence in military action than in diplomacy. Which leaves an obvious question: if the Foreign Minister is in Fiji, who exactly is tending to the diplomatic front?

I am not really talking about peace agreements. I am talking about the broader use of diplomacy to solve problems. Military power has its place, but it is not a universal answer. Since October 7, this government has often acted as though it is. Reality has repeatedly shown the limits of that approach.

Now that it is evident that Hezbollah will not be disarmed, what exactly are we trying to accomplish? What are our goals, and how do we intend to achieve them? These are entirely reasonable questions. Yet once again, they seem to have no obvious answers.

TRUMP AND NETANYAHU SPEAK

Tonight, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu held a lengthy telephone conversation. Following the call, Trump posted the following message:

I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel. President DONALD J. TRUMP

For now, it remains unclear how President Trump’s remarks should be interpreted. The President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, subsequently stated that no strikes would be carried out in Dahiyeh, while Prime Minister Netanyahu released the following statement:

I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut. That remains our position. At the same time, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.

The apparent understanding is that Hezbollah will refrain from attacking Israeli cities, while continuing its attacks against Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon. Israel, for its part, will continue striking Hezbollah targets in the area.

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A TEST OF THE RULE OF LAW

Last night, a group of ultra-Orthodox youths crossed yet another red line. In recent weeks, they have demonstrated outside the office of the IDF’s chief draft officer, forced their way into the building, and protested outside the military prison where yeshiva students who ignored draft orders were reportedly being held, they then turned their attention to the police station in Beit Shemesh.

That bears repeating. They stormed a police station. Not a government office. Not a political rally. A police station. They entered the building, rampaged through it, and confronted officers inside. By the end of the night, only six arrests had been made. One cannot help but wonder how the authorities would have responded had almost any other group in Israeli society behaved in a similar fashion.

They closed roads, forced their way into places where they did not belong, and demonstrated outside—and in some cases entered—into homes where they had no legal right to be. Their claim is that they are “at war with the state, because the state seeks to draft them into military service.”

Leaving aside whether they should be jailed for failing to report after receiving draft notices, they certainly need to be jailed for breaking into a police station. They need to stay in jail. It is time for some of these people to receive serious sentences — perhaps not 20 years, but certainly five-year sentences. It is time to restore some level of fear of the government among these youth. There has to be deterrence.

One can debate whether those who ignore draft notices should face imprisonment. What should be beyond debate, however, is that storming a police station and vandalizing public property are serious criminal offenses. Actions of that sort cannot be met with a shrug and a handful of arrests.

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A functioning state depends on the rule of law. If the authorities are unwilling to impose meaningful consequences for such conduct, they should not be surprised when it becomes more common. I am not suggesting twenty-year sentences. But meaningful prison terms, perhaps five years rather than a few months, would send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated. At some point, the justice system must impose penalties severe enough to create genuine deterrence.

Demonstrations by the ultra-Orthodox protesters continued today. In Jerusalem, demonstrators blocked the entrance to the city, while in Tel Aviv they disrupted traffic on several major roads and temporarily shut down the country’s principal rail corridor running through the city.

EXPERIENCE, LOYALTY, AND THE MOSSAD

After a battle aimed at blocking the appointment of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s military secretary, Roman Gofman, as the next head of the Mossad, the Supreme Court ruled today that it had no basis to intervene. Gofman, whose critics have noted his complete lack of experience in the intelligence community, is scheduled to assume leadership of the agency tomorrow.