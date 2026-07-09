The main news item today was, of course, the overnight and early morning American strikes against Iranian targets and Iran’s response. I will not even attempt to predict what is likely to happen in the coming days. My initial impression is that, despite all of Tehran’s earlier rhetoric, Iran’s response has so far been relatively restrained. Its most significant action was the launch of ten missiles at an American base in Jordan.

Reportedly, all of the missiles were intercepted. Iran also attacked American bases in Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, but with only limited impact. At least for now, it appears that the Iranians want this round of fighting to end. I suspect they were surprised by the scale of the American response.

The reality is that Iran can issue threats, but its ability to inflict significant damage on the United States is limited. By contrast, the United States is capable of striking high-value targets, including, according to reports, two key bridges.

There is also a larger question about who is making decisions in Tehran. Moreover, there appears to be strong pressure from the most hardline elements of the regime not to make any concessions. Once again, as with so much else, only time will tell.

RAHM EMMANUEL, ON REASONS WHY ISRAEL IS LOSING SUPPORT

Yesterday, Rahm Emanuel, former chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Mayor of Chicago, and Chief of Staff to President Obama, came to Israel and delivered what was widely described as a “tough love” speech. The New York Times covered it, and the Israeli media picked it up as well—not extensively in print, but widely online.

Emanuel has long been regarded as a strong supporter of Israel, and his ties to the country go back a generation: his father fought in Israel’s War of Independence. He is now said to be considering a run for the presidency, although most observers believe his chances are slim.

There has been significant criticism of Emanuel’s address in Israel. The headline the New York Times drew from it, and that many others echoed, was that he had called for an end to unconditional American support for Israel. But I read the speech three times, and I found little in it that was genuinely new. The framing was different, to be sure.

For decades, the United States has officially opposed most Israeli policies in the West Bank since the Johnson administration. It has never supported settlement policy, even when construction was limited to areas such as Gush Etzion that most Israelis regard as likely to remain part of Israel under any future agreement. It has also repeatedly threatened to withhold or condition assistance in response to those policies. Emanuel is essentially advocating a more forceful version of that long-standing American position.

Emanuel speaks of Israel’s growing isolation, and there is no question he is correct when it comes to public opinion in many parts of the world. He is far less convincing when it comes to economic isolation. The more important question, however, is why Israel has become increasingly isolated. I believe the answer falls into three broad categories.

The first was unavoidable. The images of war are always horrific, and in an age of social media and AI-generated content, it was clear from the outset that the images emerging from this conflict would be deeply damaging to Israel. Every war produces scenes of immense suffering, and every war brings acts that shock the conscience. Our decision at the very beginning not to show the worst of what Hamas did to our citizens, out of respect for the victims and their families, was the right moral choice. But it has also, quite clearly, worked against us in the battle for public opinion.

The second part of the equation is where I believe responsibility rests with Prime Minister Netanyahu—not for the conduct of the war itself, but for his willingness to place certain people in positions of enormous influence. I am referring to Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, men with whom Netanyahu once refused even to be photographed before an election, and one of whom he had explicitly said would never serve in his cabinet.

However, Netanyahu needed them to form a government, and forming that government became his overriding priority. So he yielded. Netanyahu not only brought them into the cabinet but entrusted them with ministries of considerable power. During the war, both became central voices in the government’s decision-making despite having little military experience and holding views that lie well outside Israel’s political mainstream. Because Netanyahu depended on their support to remain in office, he could neither dismiss them when they made statements that harmed Israel’s standing abroad or endangered the hostages, nor pursue policies they opposed. Once again, political survival took precedence over other considerations, and Israel has paid the price.

Naftali Bennett was asked at a campaign event a few weeks ago what he would do to improve Israel’s image abroad. His first answer was simple: he would not allow ministers to make “stupid”, irresponsible statements. Would the war itself have been fought very differently under a different prime minister? Probably not. But it might well have ended much sooner, and it was during the final year of the conflict that Israel suffered its greatest loss of international support.

The third factor, closely connected to the others, is what has been happening in the West Bank. There can be little doubt that at least some of the violence has proceeded with the tacit encouragement of ministers such as Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. Their vision is a West Bank without Palestinians.

I know of a prominent figure on Israel’s left who once remarked that if he could wave a magic wand and make the Palestinians disappear, he would. I won’t identify him, and those were not his exact words, but they accurately captured the sentiment. The difference is that he understood it was a fantasy. It is not going to happen. Palestinians are not going to disappear, and Israelis and Palestinians will have to find a way to live alongside one another.

Unfortunately, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir come from a religious worldview that sees history as unfolding according to divine promise and assumes that, in the end, events will work out in Israel’s favor. But Muslims make similar claims, and so have Christians throughout history. Every community is tempted to believe that God is uniquely on its side. Whether one believes God is involved in these events or not, that conviction can become a justification for almost anything. In my view, that is one of the definitive roots of the problem.

Emanuel has called for an end to what he sees as the fantasy of Israel annexing the West Bank. But many Israeli politicians have said much the same thing. The issue is not front and center today because, for many Israelis, it does not feel like an immediate concern. There is also no escaping the reality that, after October 7, few Israelis want the West Bank to become another Gaza

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Still, Emanuel came to Israel. He delivered the speech. He sought to position himself as critical of Israeli policy without being anti-Israel, no doubt with a presidential campaign in mind. I am skeptical that this position will win Emanuel many supporters among the Democratic Socialists of America. However, I keep returning to his underlying criticism: Israel’s lack of a coherent long-term strategy. It reminds me of a line I have quoted before, from former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who observed that Israel did not have a foreign policy, only a domestic policy. And Kissinger was saying that back in the 1970s.

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One final point cannot be ignored. Hamas supporters were already in the streets of New York and other cities on October 8, while the bodies of those murdered the previous day were still being identified and before Israel had begun its military campaign in Gaza. There was, and continues to be, a coordinated effort to undermine Israel’s standing in the United States and around the world. That campaign has been well organized and, in many respects, effective. While Israel’s own government bears much of the responsibility for its current predicament, this broader campaign is also an important part of the story.

Read the text of Emmanuel’s speech:

A subscribers view:

ULTRA-ORTHODOX AND THE TORAH STUDY LAW

The ultra-Orthodox parties have agreed to amend the Basic Law they are advancing. They will remove the second provision, which declares Torah study to be a fundamental national value, thereby eliminating its direct legal implications.

Some legal experts believe the change is largely cosmetic and that the declaration could still influence future court decisions. Nevertheless, removing the second provision appears to have been enough to reassure Likud lawmakers who had begun to express reservations in the face of growing public opposition. The compromise is expected to smooth the way for the coalition to pass both the Basic Law and the broader agreement between Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties.

IDF CHIEF OF STAFF EYAL ZAMIR ADDRESSES FLIGHT COURSE GRADUATION

Today was the graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force Flight Course 192, marking the completion of three years of demanding study and flight training. The following are excerpts from the remarks delivered by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir:

President of the State, Mr. Isaac Herzog; Prime Minister, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife; Minister of Defense, Mr. Israel Katz; heads of municipalities and cities from the south; Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar; commanders; dear families; and most importantly, graduates of Flight Course 192, A clear thread of initiative, creativity, professionalism, and heroic daring connects the Israeli Air Force’s greatest operational achievements throughout the years. Fifty years have passed since the extraordinary operation known as Operation Thunderbolt, better known as Operation Yonatan, when Hercules aircraft carrying fighters led by the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit took off to rescue the hostages at Entebbe. It was an operation in which the mission commander, Yonatan Netanyahu, of blessed memory, was killed. Twenty years have passed since Operation Specific Weight, which opened the Second Lebanon War with a precise airstrike that destroyed Hezbollah’s Fajr rocket array, demonstrating the skill, ingenuity, and precision of our pilots. And only a few months have passed since the resourcefulness, remarkable planning, power, and determination displayed in the historic operations Rising Lion and Roaring Lion. These operations demonstrate Israel’s unique technological strength in both defense and offense. They testify to the Israeli Air Force’s exceptional ability to reinvent itself in the face of every threat, to transform the impossible into a sophisticated operational plan, and to execute that plan with extraordinary precision when it matters most. All of this has been achieved through close cooperation among the IDF’s branches, working jointly with the Operations Directorate, the Intelligence Directorate, the Communications Directorate, Home Front Command, and the Technology and Logistics Directorate. All have worked together toward a common objective. The missions carried out by Air Force pilots across the skies of the Middle East over the past two and a half years are difficult to describe in words. We struck in every theater. We established air superiority that enabled us to fly over every area we chose. We eliminated, in a surprise attack, the senior leadership of the Ayatollah regime, key figures in its nuclear program, its weapons industries, its surface-to-air missile batteries, and its ballistic missile launchers. We transformed the so-called “third circle” into the “first circle,” forcing our enemies in Gaza, Beirut, Sana’a, and Tehran to experience the same sense of being relentlessly hunted. At the same time, the Air Force also led Israel’s air defense efforts, achieving unprecedented interception success rates that enabled us to continue fighting. We neutralized existential threats shortly before they became immediate dangers. In unique cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces and the armed forces of the United States—our ally and the world’s leading military power—we flew wing to wing. The Israeli Air Force and the U.S. Air Force conducted a historic joint battle management operation that created unprecedented capabilities and demonstrated the Air Force’s mission as Israel’s strategic, multi-theater arm. Dear graduates, Today, you inherit this proud legacy—to dare, to innovate, to surprise, and to prevail. But we do not forget our starting point for even a moment. The failure of October 7 will forever be remembered as a national disaster and a systemic failure. We looked directly at the roots of the shortcomings throughout the IDF, and we did the same within the Air Force. Without compromise and with the humility required, we worked to uncover the truth, absorb the lessons, and implement them. As a result, we remain permanently prepared and alert in accordance with the changing strategic situation. In recent weeks, hundreds of Air Force aircraft have stood on immediate alert for takeoff. Behind those aircraft stand tens of thousands of people: technicians, air controllers, flight controllers, administrative and logistics personnel, headquarters planners, and those directing operations from the command bunker. Even at this very moment, we are closely monitoring developments in Iran and Lebanon and remain ready for immediate action. Against anyone who attempts to harm us, we will respond with overwhelming force. One of the most significant changes within the Air Force over the past two and a half years has been the deep partnership with the ground forces. Fighter aircraft and attack helicopters have carried out thousands of strikes during the ground campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon, providing closer support than ever before to maneuvering forces, helping defend them, break through enemy positions, and carry out offensive operations. Working in close integration, they have destroyed enemy forces and infrastructure. Transport helicopters have carried troops to the front lines and evacuated wounded soldiers directly from the battlefield. “The fist was once an open hand and fingers,” wrote the poet Yehuda Amichai, and we remember those words well. Never before have the skies and the ground been so closely connected. My commanders, in every moment of combat, in every operational plan, and in every training exercise, we carry with us the unending pain of this war. We remember the fallen—the very best of our sons and daughters who gave their lives in fierce battles. We embrace the bereaved families, and we stand beside those wounded in body and spirit, who bear the scars of this war upon themselves. Their memory and their heroism are the compass that obligates us to continue, to fight, and to prevail. Graduates of Flight Course 192, Our Air Force is in the midst of a dramatic expansion, building unprecedented strength while under fire. New squadrons are being established. We are acquiring new transport and attack helicopters, while expanding our aerial refueling and intelligence capabilities to guarantee Israel’s overwhelming air superiority for generations to come. These aircraft, these squadrons, these capabilities—they are now waiting for you. I have complete confidence in the abilities you have acquired and in your readiness to join the ranks of Israel’s air warriors and take to the skies at any hour in defense of the homeland. Dear families, Completing such a demanding and lengthy course requires a strong foundation at home. I can feel your pride from this stage, and we are all grateful to you for raising these airmen and airwomen. I also wish to thank the course staff for their guidance, mentorship, and remarkable ability to transform an eighteen-year-old over the course of roughly three years into an officer, an academic graduate, and a combat pilot. Commanders of the Air Force, commanders of the IDF, This week’s Torah portion, Matot, contains the commandment: “He shall not break his word; according to all that proceeds from his mouth he shall do.” In other words, a person who has made a vow or sworn an oath must fulfill that commitment, lest he profane his own words. There is a direct connection between a military leader and the words that leave his mouth—the dialogue he conducts with those under his command. Words create obligation. Our duty is clear: speak with sincere and pure intent; say little, do much. Let our actions speak for us. To our newest air warriors, Fly with determination. Fight with courage. Always remember the justice of your mission, the weight of your responsibility, and the people on the ground for whom you serve as a protective shield. The challenges before us remain immense and complex. Yet the extraordinary spirit of the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces—in the air, on land, and at sea—has proven that no mission is impossible. Soar high, “Knights of the skies among the clouds, the brave and the finest,” and always return home safely. Today, we salute you with pride and with great expectations for the future.

BUSINESS

Alta

Israeli AI startup Alta has raised $25 million in Series–A financing, bringing its total funding to $32 million as it looks to accelerate the adoption of AI agents that manage marketing, sales, and customer relationships. The investment round was led by IN Venture, the investment arm of Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, with participation from Mindset Ventures, Skywell Capital, Leumitech, Entrée Capital, Target Global, Verissimo Ventures, and other existing investors. Founded in 2023 by former monday.com executives Stav Levi-Neumark and Tom Hoffen, together with serial entrepreneur Mor Shabtai, Alta has experienced explosive growth, increasing revenue by 800 percent in less than a year and reaching a $15 million annualized revenue run rate.

Rather than adding AI features to existing customer relationship management software, Alta has built a network of AI agents that work together through a central “company brain.” The platform integrates information from more than 50 data sources and hundreds of buying signals, allowing it to identify prospective customers, conduct research, initiate outreach, schedule meetings, qualify leads, manage customer interactions, and identify upselling opportunities. The system integrates with more than 60 existing business platforms, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Google, IBM, and Attio. Chief Executive Officer Stav Levi-Neumark compared the company’s approach to the transformation created by Amazon Web Services, saying Alta aims to become the underlying infrastructure for marketing and sales rather than simply another software tool.

Alta currently serves more than 300 customers, including Snowflake, Atlassian, Deel, and Sabio Group, while adding approximately $1.5 million in new business each month. The company expects to reach a $30 million revenue run rate by the end of 2026, despite planning to grow its workforce only from 55 to about 80 employees. The company attributes that efficiency to its AI-assisted operating model, where each human account manager is supported by AI agents capable of handling routine work, allowing one manager to oversee roughly 80 customer accounts, compared with about 20under traditional sales models. Alta believes this combination of AI automation and human oversight positions it to redefine how companies manage the entire sales lifecycle.

Skapion

Israeli defense technology startup Skapion has emerged from stealth with a $36 million seed funding round to develop a new mobile air defense system designed to counter large-scale drone attacks at a fraction of the cost of existing interceptors. The round was led by UP Partners and Khosla Ventures, with participation from Israeli venture capital firms Stratos Ventures, Fusion VC, TBD VC, and qFund.

Founded in 2025, the company aims to build what it describes as a compact, mobile version of the Iron Dome capable of protecting maneuvering forces, forward operating bases, and critical infrastructure from swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Skapion’s leadership team brings extensive experience in Israeli defense technology. Chief architect Pini Yungmanpreviously headed missile and air defense development at Rafael, where he helped lead the development of both the Iron Dome and David’s Sling systems. The company is led by CEO Ido Bar-On, formerly of drone company XTEND, while Chief Technology Officer Gal Goren previously led robotics firm Temi. Rather than focusing on maximizing the performance of individual interceptors, Skapion says it has designed its system from the outset for large-scale, low-cost production. The company is targeting an interception cost of less than $10,000 per drone, a dramatic reduction compared with existing air defense missiles that can cost hundreds of thousands—or even millions—of dollars each.

The startup’s system combines target detection, classification, threat prioritization, command-and-control, and interceptor launches into a single portable battery that can be mounted on vehicles as small as pickup trucks. Designed to engage hundreds of attacking drones simultaneously, the system addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing modern militaries as inexpensive long-range drones become increasingly common on battlefields from Ukraine to the Middle East.

Skapion currently employs 20 engineers in Israel, maintains its headquarters in Washington, D.C., and operates its research and development center in Ramat Gan. The company is conducting subsystem testing in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Defense and aims to field an operational system within two years, though it will still need to demonstrate that its technology can perform reliably under real combat conditions while competing against established defense contractors and well-funded international rivals.

Exodigo

Israeli underground mapping startup Exodigo has acquired California-based engineering firm V&A in a deal estimated at $25 million to $30 million, marking the company’s latest step in expanding its presence in the United States. While financial terms were not officially disclosed, the acquisition significantly strengthens Exodigo’s engineering capabilities and gives it a larger footprint in Southern California, one of the country’s busiest infrastructure markets.

Founded in 2021, Exodigo has raised $214 million from investors including Zeev Ventures, Greenfield Partners, 10D, Square Peg, JIBE, Vintage Investment Partners, Leblon Capital, and National Grid.

Exodigo has developed an AI-powered platform that combines advanced sensors, three-dimensional visualization, and artificial intelligence to create detailed maps of underground conditions without excavation. The technology enables engineers to identify soil composition, bedrock, groundwater, underground utilities, foundations, voids, and other hidden obstacles before construction begins. By reducing uncertainty beneath the surface, the platform helps infrastructure developers avoid costly project delays, improve worker safety, and minimize unexpected discoveries during construction.

Founded nearly 20 years ago, V&A provides engineering services for transportation, aviation, water, energy, and other major infrastructure projects throughout California. Its clients include Caltrans, the California High-Speed Rail Authority, Los Angeles Metro, the City of Los Angeles, Southern California Edison, and other major public agencies. V&A will continue operating as an independent business within Exodigo, with its existing management team remaining in place. Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Suard said the acquisition combines traditional civil engineering expertise with AI-driven underground intelligence, allowing infrastructure developers to make better-informed decisions while delivering large projects more efficiently and with greater certainty.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Valencia Massacre of 1391

On July 9, 1391, a mob descended on the jueria (Jewish quarter) of Valencia in the Crown of Aragon, unleashing one of the deadliest anti-Jewish assaults of the medieval period. The violence was not isolated: it was one link in a chain of pogroms that had erupted in Seville that June and spread across Castile and Aragon, engulfing more than seventy towns within months. In Valencia the rioters included men who had arrived from Castile as well as soldiers stationed in the port awaiting passage to Sicily with the infante Martín.

Despite the prince’s explicit orders to protect the Jews, the crowd overwhelmed the royal guards and stormed the quarter, murdering, raping, and looting. Contemporary accounts record that more than 200 Jews were killed outright, while the great majority of the community, a population in the thousands, was forcibly baptized rather than allowed to flee.

The Dominican friar Vicente (Vincent) Ferrer figured prominently in the aftermath, pressing the survivors toward conversion, and his presence in the city was almost certainly not accidental. The immediate result was the near-total collapse of one of Iberia’s most important Jewish communities: those who were not killed were converted en masse, producing a large new population of conversos (later derisively called Marranos).

This forced-conversion crisis had consequences that reverberated for a century. The existence of so many nominal Christians of Jewish origin fueled suspicion about the sincerity of their faith, helping to justify the establishment of the Spanish Inquisition in 1478 and, ultimately, the Alhambra Decree of 1492 that expelled the remaining professing Jews from Spain. The events beginning in Valencia on July 9, 1391, thus mark a turning point that set Spanish Jewry on the road from a flourishing medieval community toward destruction.