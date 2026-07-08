Last night, I wrote that the situation in the Gulf was likely to heat up. Moments after the Diary was published, reports emerged that the United States had begun striking Iranian targets. One reader quickly messaged me to say our latest Tel Aviv Diary daily was already out of date. I replied that I had predicted the events that occurred; they merely unfolded faster than expected.

Sure enough, we now find ourselves back in the familiar cycle of wondering whether the war is about to resume or whether this latest escalation will subside. At this point, I honestly have no clear sense of which way events will go. Trump’s statements today only added to the uncertainty. He declared that negotiations were over, described the Iranians as “scum,” and said there was no point in negotiating with them. Later, however, he said negotiations would continue. I have no idea how to reconcile those contradictory statements.

There are simply too many unknowns for me to make a prediction, so I won’t hazard a guess. Rather than speculate, I’ll wait to see how events develop.

I’ll keep tonight’s Diary relatively brief because I spent nearly an hour and a half on the air with i24NEWS covering today’s developments. Rather than repeat much of that analysis, I’ve included the video below, where I discuss the latest events, explain how I see the situation, and answer a wide range of related questions.

The extended discussion came about because President Trump arrived late for a scheduled press conference, leaving us with nearly an hour of uninterrupted airtime. It gave us the opportunity to explore the issues in far greater depth than usual. I believe those who watch the discussion will find it worthwhile.

WILL THE WAR WITH IRAN RESUME?

President Trump said during today’s press conference that the United States would launch additional strikes tonight and that they would be even more forceful than the previous night’s attacks. That is exactly what happened. The United States struck a significant number of targets across Iran, and the operation was indeed larger than the one carried out the night before.

How Iran will respond, if at all, remains anyone’s guess. By morning, we should have a much clearer sense of where events are headed.

NETANYAHU ON CNN

Last night, Netanyahu appeared on CNN. As usual, Netanyahu was an effective spokesman, until he was asked what he was doing to stop attacks by violent extremists in the West Bank. I will avoid using the word “settlers,” although in most cases that is what they are.

Netanyahu struggled to answer. He searched for a response before arguing that the violence was the work of only about 150 people, that they were not really settlers, and that everyone opposed them. That account does not withstand scrutiny. He then shifted the blame to the judiciary, arguing that many of those arrested are quickly released because they are minors.

The reality is that this violence could be brought under control if the government made it a priority. Instead, enforcement has been inconsistent, and some members of the governing coalition have, in practice, encouraged or defended those responsible.

Set aside the moral question, difficult as that may be. Consider the issue purely in terms of Israel’s national interests. The supposed benefit is greater Israeli control in parts of the West Bank. The cost, however, is enormous. Every image of extremists attacking Palestinians further erodes Israel’s standing abroad, particularly in the United States. Those responsible for these attacks seem not to understand what it would mean for Israel to lose the support of the American public. With every new incident, Israel loses a few more supporters and a few more votes. This has to stop. It is a price the country cannot afford to pay.

Yesterday, Raviv Drucker, Channel 13’s senior political correspondent opened his program by reviewing a series of filmed incidents from the past year in which Israeli soldiers were seen abusing Palestinians in the West Bank. In each case, the army’s response was the same: the incident was under investigation. In most instances, that was also the last the public heard about the matter.

LOYALTY, LAW, AND THE SHIN BET

Today, Israeli media widely reported excerpts from a speech by Maj. Gen. David Zini, the new head of the Shin Bet. Zini recounted that when Prime Minister Netanyahu first offered him the position, candidate Zini responded that others were better qualified. Moreover, Zini noted that he had long opposed appointing a Shin Bet director directly from the military without prior experience in the organization. Nevertheless, Zini said he accepted the appointment because he believed he could bring loyalty to the government and to those serving within it

.

Those remarks immediately drew widespread criticism, including from President Isaac Herzog. Speaking today, Herzog said the Shin Bet’s duty is not to any particular government but to the State of Israel and the rule of law. That principle is explicitly enshrined in the Shin Bet Law, which defines the organization’s mission and responsibilities.

Zini also said that he came to the position with his own agenda for reshaping the organization. Taken together, his remarks are troubling. The head of an internal security service is expected to safeguard the state’s democratic institutions and uphold the rule of law, not to approach the office primarily through the lens of loyalty to the government of the day.

Share Tel Aviv Diary

POLITICS

Tonight, Channel 13 released its weekly election poll. For the first time, Gadi Eisenkot’s new party, Yashar, emerged as the largest party, projected to win 23 Knesset seats, compared with 22 for Likud.

The poll also found that Eisenkot has opened a significant lead over Netanyahu as the public’s preferred choice for prime minister. Forty-six percent of respondents said Eisenkot was best suited to serve as prime minister, compared with 36% for Netanyahu.

BUSINESS

Velocity

Israeli startup Velocity has raised $22 million in seed funding to develop what it