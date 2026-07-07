The coalition continues to use the final week and a half of the Knesset session to advance a series of bills that enjoy little public support but are part of a political bargain between Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties.

The bill declaring yeshiva study a national value is moving forward despite Likud’s efforts to portray it as little more than a symbolic statement of principle. Its legal implications, however, are potentially far-reaching. Today, the Knesset’s legal adviser said the measure could require the state to extend to yeshiva students the same benefits granted to IDF soldiers. Some legal experts argue it could even be interpreted as requiring greater benefits for yeshiva students than for those who serve in the military.

Earlier, Likud tried to pass legislation that would have effectively exempted ultra-Orthodox men from military service but failed to secure its passage. This bill could achieve much the same result. It is advancing quietly, with little public protest, during the final days of the Knesset session.

The coalition is also poised to pass legislation that would end the arrest of yeshiva students who fail to report for military service. In return, the ultra-Orthodox parties are backing a bill that would fundamentally reshape the role of the attorney general. Supporters insist the proposal simply divides the office into two separate positions. In practice, however, critics argue it would strip the office of the independence and authority needed to determine whether government actions are lawful.

That legislation is moving rapidly through the Knesset. Also advancing is a broadcasting reform bill that would weaken Channels 12 and 13 while strengthening Channel 14, the government’s favored broadcaster, as well as i24, soon to become Channel 15.

The measure is advancing despite initial opposition from some ultra-Orthodox lawmakers, who objected to a provision involving the use of an online application on Shabbat. In the end, they set aside those halachic concerns to secure passage of another top priority: legislation championed by Aryeh Deri that would create thousands of kosher supervisory positions, many expected to go to Shas supporters, while reversing much of the liberalization of Israel’s kosher certification system. That reform, enacted by the previous government, had allowed organizations other than the Chief Rabbinate to issue kosher certificates.

THE SIMMERING CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS

The constitutional crisis continued to deepen today. After the government declared that it would not comply with a Supreme Court ruling, the court responded with an unusually direct statement, insisting that its decisions are binding and must be obeyed. The confrontation prompted a rare show of institutional unity. Every living former president of the Supreme Court signed a joint letter affirming the same principle. The governor of the Bank of Israel also weighed in, warning that a government refusal to comply with Supreme Court rulings could undermine Israel’s legal standing abroad and damage international confidence in the country’s democratic institutions.

The Supreme Court also warned that government officials and Knesset members who fail to comply with the law could lose the legal immunity that normally protects them from civil liability. Government ministers responded angrily, accusing the Court of behaving like a mafia organization and threatening elected officials.

TURKEY

Today’s news coverage in Israel focused heavily on the opening of the NATO summit and, above all, on President Trump’s arrival in Turkey. The central issue surrounding the visit is the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. The deal was approved nearly a decade ago but was canceled after Turkey purchased the Russian S-400 air defense system. As long as the S-400 remained in service, Turkey was barred from acquiring America’s most advanced fighter aircraft.

During his visit, President Trump again said he was open to moving ahead with the sale and lifting the sanctions imposed after Turkey purchased the Russian missile system. He did so despite the objections of Prime Minister Netanyahu, who views Turkey as Israel’s most significant potential regional rival. Turkish leaders have continued to issue increasingly harsh statements about Israel. Just yesterday, the country’s foreign minister called Israel “a blight on all of civilization,” rhetoric reminiscent of the language the Nazis once used to demonize the Jewish people.

There is little doubt that relations between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated sharply. Under President Erdoğan, who began his political career as a relative moderate, Turkey has become increasingly Islamist. Erdoğan has sought to establish himself as a leading voice in the Sunni Muslim world, a shift that has been accompanied by an increasingly confrontational stance toward Israel. As a result, he has adopted increasingly anti-Israel positions. Relations deteriorated further after the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident, when Israeli forces intercepted a Turkish vessel attempting to break the naval blockade of Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded today by visiting a naval base in Haifa and issuing what appeared to be an indirect warning to Turkey. Like so many other challenges facing Israel, however, this is not a problem with a military solution. Israel has no interest in a military confrontation with Turkey. Instead, it must find a way to navigate this difficult period. Erdoğan will not lead Turkey forever. Before his rise to power, Israel and Turkey maintained close strategic ties, and Turkey was one of Israel’s most important trading partners. Although trade has declined in recent years, it has not disappeared, leaving open the possibility that the relationship could eventually improve under different political circumstances.

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For many Israelis, the most visible consequence of the deterioration in relations has been the loss of Turkish Airlines service. Before suspending its flights, Turkish Airlines was the second-busiest carrier at Ben Gurion Airport after El Al, carrying millions of passengers and providing an inexpensive gateway to destinations around the world through Istanbul. Many Israelis miss that option. At the same time, given today’s political climate, few would likely choose to connect through Istanbul even if the flights were available.

Israel’s concern over a possible F-35 sale stems largely from the aircraft’s advanced electronic systems, which give pilots an exceptional level of battlefield awareness. It is worth noting, however, that Israel’s F-35s incorporate extensive Israeli-developed avionics and other modifications. The aircraft eventually delivered to Turkey would therefore not be identical to those flown by the Israeli Air Force.

More broadly, I believe the F-35 is approaching the point where it is no longer as dominant as it once was. The aircraft was designed more than two decades ago, and by the time Turkey receives its first F-35s, Israel will likely have developed effective countermeasures to many of the capabilities that make the aircraft so formidable today.

SYRIA

Concerns about Turkey also extend to Syria. I believe Israel’s policy toward Syria has been misguided. Rather than continuing to hold additional territory, Israel should have pursued a more ambitious effort to reach an agreement with the country’s new government. I recognize that many Israelis disagree with this assessment, but I believe it is a risk worth taking.

There are members of the current government who argue that once a jihadist, always a jihadist. That may well prove to be true. But if we expand that logic to conclude that once an enemy, always an enemy, we are effectively accepting a future of perpetual war. That may ultimately be where events lead, but it should not be the assumption from which we begin.

Today, French President Macron visited Syria, where bombs exploded not far from his convoy, though he was never in danger. The incident nevertheless served as a reminder that significant opposition to the current Syrian government remains and that it has yet to establish full control over the country.

IRAN

With the state funerals concluded, Iran resumed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is expected to respond tonight, raising the possibility of another escalation in tensions across the region. Tonight the US announced that it was reimposing the sanctions on Iranian oil.

TECHNION

Researchers Discover Mechanism That Could Transform Regenerative Medicine

Researchers at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology have identified a previously unknown mechanism that allows the body to regenerate damaged tissue by converting mature, aging cells back into stem cells. The findings, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, challenge the long-held belief that the loss of stem cells is irreversible and could pave the way for new treatments that stimulate the body’s own repair systems rather than relying on stem cell transplants.

The study, led by Ruby Shalom-Feuerstein and Shalini Dimri-Wagh of the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, focused on the transparent cornea of the eye. Using an advanced fluorescent labeling system, the researchers tracked individual stem cells in living mice before deliberately eliminating them. To their surprise, the cornea regenerated even after its entire stem cell population had been destroyed. Instead of depending on surviving stem cells, mature cells reverted to a stem-cell state, replenishing the tissue’s regenerative capacity. The newly formed stem cells remained functional over extended periods, suggesting the repair mechanism provides long-term regeneration rather than a temporary response.

The research also identified the immune system as a critical driver of this process. Macrophages—immune cells best known for fighting infection and clearing damaged tissue—were found to release signaling molecules that trigger the rejuvenation of aging cells and their transformation into stem cells. While the work was conducted primarily in mice, early experiments using human corneal cells have produced encouraging results. The researchers believe that understanding and eventually controlling this natural reprogramming mechanism could lead to new regenerative therapies for conditions ranging from corneal damage and blindness to other diseases involving stem cell loss, potentially reducing the need for tissue and organ transplants.

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ISRAELTECH

As part of our ongoing relationship with IsraelTech, we bring you their latest interview, titled: “AI, National Security, and Global Cooperation,” featuring, Emir Kremic at CyberTech.

AI is moving faster than policy. At CyberTech Tel Aviv, Dr. Emir Kremic of Analytics Armor LLC sat down with us to tackle a question more leaders are starting to ask out loud: should AI be regulated, and if so, by who?

Emir argues that we have reached a point where global coordination is necessary, especially around security, privacy, data protection, and education. But he is clear that regulation must set boundaries without slowing research and economic growth.

Do you think policy will be able to keep up? Check out this link to watch the interview:

BUSINESS

Kando

Israeli drone developer Kando Drones will begin trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday after completing a fast-track initial public offering that raised NIS 19 million at a post-money valuation of NIS 102 million. The offering included NIS 18 million from eight institutional investors and an additional NIS 1 million from the public. The IPO marks the third publicly traded company associated with businessman Rami Levy, following his retail and real estate businesses.

Kando Drones develops unmanned aerial systems for both defense and civilian markets, focusing on autonomous drone fleets for intelligence gathering, surveillance, border and facility security, and coordinated multi-drone operations managed from a single command-and-control platform. The company is led by CEO Yoeli Or, who owns a 10% stake. Levy, who first invested in the company in 2022, remains its largest shareholder with a 22.3% stake. The company has previously conducted drone delivery trials between branches of Rami Levy’s supermarket chain.

Despite growing interest in defense technology, Kando remains an early-stage company. Revenue increased modestly to NIS 7 million in 2025 from NIS 6.3 million a year earlier, while its net loss widened to NIS 11.9 million from NIS 6.4 million in 2024. The successful listing provides fresh capital as the company seeks to expand its commercial and defense activities in a market where demand for autonomous drone systems continues to grow.

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Tangos

Israeli startup Tangos AI has raised $20 million in a seed funding round led by Red Dot Capital Partners to accelerate development of its artificial intelligence platform for financial crime investigations. The company’s technology is designed for financial institutions, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence organizations handling complex investigations involving money laundering, fraud, corporate compliance violations, and sanctions enforcement.

Founded in 2025 by serial entrepreneur and investor Eyal Azulai, who serves as chief executive, Tangos currently employs about 20 people, including former officials from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and veterans of Israel’s intelligence and security community. The financing round also included participation from Leaders VC, Clarim, Venture Israel, SignalFire, Clutch Capital, Selah Ventures, and Bright Data.

Unlike AI systems that detect suspicious activity, Tangos is designed to assist investigators after an alert has already been triggered. The platform automates many of the time-consuming tasks traditionally performed by human investigators, including mapping relationships among individuals, companies, accounts, and business entities, verifying information across multiple sources, uncovering hidden ownership structures, and assembling evidence-based investigative case files. According to Azulai, modern financial crimes increasingly span complex international networks of shell companies, bank accounts, and intermediaries, making manual investigations difficult to scale. He said the company’s goal is to use autonomous AI to make financial crime investigations more efficient, reliable, and capable of handling far greater volumes of cases than traditional methods.

ZIM

Shares of Israeli shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services fell 7% in New York trading after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced his opposition to the proposed $4.2 billion sale of the company to Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd and Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds. Katz said the Defense Ministry’s security establishment had concluded that the transaction does not align with Israel’s national security interests, dealing a significant blow to the prospects of the acquisition.

The announcement has sparked criticism over its timing because the buyers and ZIM have yet to respond to a detailed list of 145 questions submitted by the Israeli government as part of its review process. The questions address issues including the company’s role in transporting defense cargo and the safeguards that would apply if Hapag-Lloyd failed to meet commitments to Israel. According to people familiar with the negotiations, the responses are still being prepared by the legal and professional teams advising the transaction, leading some participants to question how officials could reach a definitive position before reviewing the requested information.

The deal, announced in February, would split ZIM’s Israeli operations into a new company, “ZIM Israel,” to be acquired by FIMI, while Hapag-Lloyd would acquire the international business. FIMI founder Yishai Davidi has argued that the proposed structure would strengthen Israel’s strategic shipping capabilities by creating a debt-free domestic company with a modern fleet of 12 vessels. It an absurd claim, Israel currently has a fleet of 150 ships operating around the world. This is a strategic asset of the state of Israel operating throughout world. I am hard to see how having a company with 12 vessels is equivilant to having a much a larger fleet that Israel controls.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

The Royal Peel Commission Issues it Report 1936

On July 7, 1936, in partial response to the ongoing Arab disturbances, the British appointed a royal commission led by Lord Peel, to recommend a solution to the problems in Palestine. The Peel Commission undertook extensive hearings to come up with a solution to the problem. After considerable deliberation, the commission recommended the partition of Palestine into a small Jewish and a larger Arab State. The commission posited that Jewish settlement had been beneficial for Palestine as a whole, and that the Jews had taken some of the most arid, unmanageable parts of Palestine and brought them to life.

The Jews of Palestine deliberated on whether to accept the plan, for the State being promised was much smaller than anything the Jews had envisioned. On the other hand, this was a concrete opportunity for a Jewish State. Most importantly, this new Jewish State would have control over its immigration policies, and would thus be able to ensure a homeland for the mass of European Jewry. With this last point in mind, the Jews reluctantly decided to accept the plan. The Arabs, on the other hand, categorically rejected it. The British initially promised to implement the plan, but soon backed off due to Arab pressure.

The Full Report

https://www.historycentral.com/Israel/Documents/Peel.html