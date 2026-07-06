Over the past several days, the world has watched hundreds of thousands of Iranians attend the funerals of the senior military and political leaders killed by Israel on the opening day of the war. Crowds chanted calls for revenge, an unsurprising response at such an event. President Trump remarked that he was surprised by the number of crying mourners.

The reaction, however, should not have been unexpected. Even if only 10% of Iran’s population continues to support the regime, a figure many analysts would regard as conservative, that would still represent millions of people in a country of roughly 90 million. Moreover, those who were killed were not merely government officials. For many Iranians, and for Shiite communities across the region, they were also powerful religious and ideological figures, including their Supreme Leader. Their funerals were therefore expressions of both political loyalty and religious devotion.

The Israeli government made the deliberate decision to target Iran’s leadership. The 87-year-old Supreme Leader was both the country’s political ruler and its highest religious authority. There were undeniable moral arguments for removing a man who had repeatedly called for Israel’s destruction.

However, the strategy represented an extraordinary gamble. It made sense only if it led to the collapse of the regime. That did not happen. In a healthy political system, those who advocated such a strategy would be expected to accept responsibility for its failure. In Israel, however, resignation has become an increasingly rare political virtue.

Israel now faces an Iran that, unless it seriously miscalculates—which is certainly possible—will almost certainly remain determined to exact revenge. Anyone who believes otherwise is underestimating both the regime’s ideology and its sense of humiliation following the war.

At the same time, Israel must recognize a new strategic reality. The days of relying on the United States to fight alongside us against Iran are, in all likelihood, over. We must also acknowledge that our own military and economic resources are finite. Strategy ultimately depends not only on resolve, but on the limits of what a nation can realistically sustain.

If Israel chooses to fight over every illegal settlement in the West Bank in defiance of the American administration—and, indeed, much of the international community—it risks squandering the limited diplomatic support it will need to confront the far greater challenge posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Strategic priorities matter. Not every battle is worth the price it exacts.

One can only hope that the laboratories of Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries, and the hundreds of defense startups now operating in Israel are already at work on the next generation of defensive technologies. The challenges ahead suggest they will almost certainly be needed.

It is also worth remembering why Israel chose to acquire six extraordinarily expensive submarines. According to widespread foreign reports, they are capable of launching long-range missiles, providing Israel with a second-strike capability. The strategic logic is straightforward: any state contemplating a nuclear attack on Israel would have to assume that it would be committing national suicide. Would Iran be willing to attack us if it meant their own destruction?

That principle of mutual deterrence helped prevent nuclear war throughout the Cold War. The unanswered question is whether it will prove equally effective against regimes driven in part by religious ideology. Will they remain constrained by the logic of self-preservation, or will they be willing to accept risks that others would not? I hope we never have to learn the answer. More than that, I hope my children never do either.

Today’s Air Force Pilot’s Graduation

GAZA

Reports yesterday suggested that the United States was prepared to support the reconstruction of Gaza even without Hamas first being disarmed. It later became clear that this was not the case. The proposal envisions beginning reconstruction only in areas currently under Israeli control and outside Hamas’s authority, while gradually relocating civilians into those zones.

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That approach appears far more practical. The central question, however, is who would provide security if Israel eventually withdrew from these enclaves. Few countries have volunteered to assume that responsibility. Indonesia, which had previously expressed a willingness to participate, has since withdrawn its offer. Morocco has reportedly offered about 600 troops, but that would fall well short of the force required to maintain security.

Hamas announced today that it was complying with the agreement by transferring responsibility for civilian affairs in Gaza to the Gaza Technocratic Group, a body composed primarily of Palestinians from the West Bank and the Palestinian Authority. In reality, the move appears designed to sidestep the agreement’s central requirement: the disarmament of Hamas, which was supposed to be the next essential step.

Instead, Hamas is attempting to move directly to the issue of civilian governance while insisting that its own personnel remain embedded throughout the ministries, continuing to administer them under the committee’s nominal supervision. If implemented in that manner, the arrangement would amount to little more than a change in organizational structure rather than a genuine transfer of authority.

In practical terms, Hamas is giving up nothing. It is now likely to argue that it has fulfilled its obligations and that the next move belongs to Israel, namely, withdrawing from additional parts of Gaza.

Israel will once again face a familiar choice: reject the proposal, ignore it, or respond to it. What it is unlikely to do is seize the initiative with a diplomatic proposal of its own. Increasingly, Israel has become a reactive rather than a proactive diplomatic actor. As a result, it is now largely dependent on initiatives put forward by the American administration and, to a lesser extent, by other governments.

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BACK TO TRUMP REGARDING IRAN …

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to send mixed signals. He says he prefers a negotiated solution, yet warns that if diplomacy fails, the United States will simply destroy “whatever is left” of Iran, or words to that effect. Whether Tehran takes such threats seriously is doubtful. More likely, the Iranians believe they can eventually reach some form of agreement with Washington, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz, which appears to be Trump’s principal concern. That assumption, however, could prove mistaken if Iran ultimately overplays its hand.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has effectively invited himself to Washington, will almost certainly use the visit to press President Trump to resume military action against Iran. That position is deeply unpopular in the United States.

In my view, it would also be a strategic mistake. Just as importantly, Israel cannot afford to be seen once again lobbying the United States to wage war on its behalf. The political cost of such a perception could far outweigh any short-term military benefit.

Some very smart people have argued recently that Israel needs to disappear from the American headlines. That should be the first stage of a multi-year effort to repair the damage to Israel’s standing in the United States.

Every time Netanyahu goes to Washington, he generates another round of headlines. From his perspective, that may serve a clear political purpose: generating favorable coverage in Israel and strengthening his position ahead of the next election. But Israel’s long-term security and survival matter far more than Netanyahu’s political future.

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NEW STUDY FINDS ISRAEL LEADS THE WORLD IN AI-NATIVE STARTUPS

Israel has the world’s highest concentration of AI-native startups, according to a new global study commissioned by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and conducted by the independent research firm Strand Partners. The report, which surveyed startups less than five years old across 20 leading technology markets, found that 31% of young Israeli startups were built around artificial intelligence from their inception. That