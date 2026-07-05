Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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William Bilek's avatar
William Bilek
4h

So, a couple of questions.

1) If Hamas and Hizballah had such wonderful intelligence, what happened to Israel's vaunted Mossad and its intelligence capabilities? How did we get so woefully beaten?

2) Re: the constitutional crisis.

Is my understanding correct that the Netanyahu government engineered a political ploy to prevent the Second Authority for Television and Radio from convening by denying it the required quorum? Crafty and underhanded as it was, was there anything illegal about it? If the law says that the Second Authority for Television and Radio requires a certain quorum, and it is not there, is the Supreme Court empowered, or correct, to override the actual law, because it wants to?

Is the Supreme Court overreach, and legislating from the bench, not the core of the recent conflict between the government and the Court?

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