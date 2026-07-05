This morning Army Radio correspondent Doron Kadosh reported on documents recovered in Gaza that shed new light on contacts between Hamas and Hezbollah before the October 7 attack. According to the report, Hamas approached Hezbollah in 2022 with a proposal for the two organizations to launch a coordinated large-scale assault against Israel.

Hezbollah reportedly responded with skepticism, asking Hamas what it hoped to achieve through such an operation. Hamas’s answer was unequivocal: it sought to destroy the State of Israel. Hezbollah concluded that such an objective was unattainable and declined to participate in the plan at that time.

Another significant revelation was the extent of Hezbollah’s intelligence support for Hamas. According to the documents, during the 2021 conflict Hezbollah provided Hamas with real-time assessments of Israeli military operations. When Israel launched its covert operation against the extensive tunnel network known as the “Hamas Metro,” hoping to lure Hamas fighters underground before striking the tunnels from the air.

Hezbollah warned Hamas that reports of an imminent Israeli ground invasion were a deception. Acting on that warning, Hamas largely avoided entering the tunnels, blunting what Israel had hoped would be one of the war’s most significant military successes.

One of the most intriguing unanswered questions is the source of the intelligence they were providing. Was it derived entirely from open sources, or did it also come from agents inside Israel who were spying for Iran and, by extension, Hezbollah? If the latter is true, it would raise troubling questions about the extent of Iranian intelligence penetration before October 7.

THE DAY THE CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS BECAME REAL

For months, Israelis have warned of a possible constitutional crisis. Today, that crisis actually arrived, when the government announced that it would not comply with a Supreme Court ruling.

The Court had overturned the dismissal of the head of the Second Authority for Television and Radio, the body responsible for regulating Israel’s commercial broadcasters. The government had sought to remove him as part of a broader effort to block high-tech investors from acquiring a stake in Channel 13, a move that will significantly strengthened the station.

At the same time, the government has been working to provide additional support for Channel 14, the pro-government station that functions less as an independent news outlet than as a political instrument for the coalition.

The Supreme Court issued another ruling on Thursday that the government was unlikely to welcome. It ordered that the election for the State Comptroller be held again. The Court found that the voting process had violated the principle of the secret ballot after coalition members were once again required to photograph and videotape themselves casting their votes, effectively turning what was intended to be a secret ballot into a public one.

The coalition leadership has made clear that it does not intend to rerun the election. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a close ally of Prime Minister Netanyahu, said he would not schedule a new vote despite the Court’s ruling.

The government’s preferred candidate, however, took a different position. The former personal attorney to Prime Minister Netanyahu said he would not accept the office if doing so required defying the Supreme Court. As a lawyer, he acknowledged that there are limits imposed by the rule of law. That appears to be a line he is unwilling to cross. Whether the same can be said of the Knesset leadership remains very much in doubt.

Where this leads, no one can say. For the first time in Israel’s history, the government has explicitly declared that it will not comply with a ruling of the Supreme Court. Until now, the possibility of a constitutional crisis had been largely theoretical. It no longer is.

It should be noted that, as this government’s term draws to a close, it appears increasingly unconcerned with how legislation is enacted or policies are implemented, so long as doing so serves its political interests. Adherence to the rule of law, established administrative procedures, and long-standing institutional norms appears to have become a secondary consideration.

As a result, the Supreme Court has repeatedly been called upon to intervene, a pattern that seems likely to continue. How much additional damage this government may inflict on Israel’s democratic institutions in the months leading up to the election remains an open question.

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A PRIVILEGED STATUS FOR TORAH STUDY & THE UNSTAINABLE BURDEN OF WAR

The government continues to advance legislation that would grant Torah study a privileged legal status, effectively treating yeshiva study as a preferred occupation. No comparable status is afforded to reservists or to any other sector of Israeli society.

Today, the Finance Ministry issued a stark warning that, if enacted, the legislation would cost the Israeli economy tens of billions of shekels and ultimately require substantial tax increases. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, despite having supported the bill, publicly criticized his own ministry for issuing the assessment.

The government also disclosed today that it has spent 170 billion shekels compensating reservists since the start of the war. Israel’s reserve system was never intended to sustain nearly three years of continuous mobilization. It was designed for short-term emergencies, not an open-ended conflict.

As I have argued before, the government has committed the military to an expanded security doctrine that depends on holding additional territory. The challenge is that Israel does not have the manpower or the financial resources to maintain that commitment indefinitely.

There are now growing warnings that the army is nearing the limits of what it can sustain. Regular soldiers have been told that if legislation extending mandatory service is not enacted, they will simply be transferred into the reserve system upon completing their compulsory service—a practice that has, in effect, characterized much of the war. As a result, many have been in continuous military service since the day they enlisted, an unprecedented reality in Israel’s history.

Reservists, meanwhile, have been called up for periods far longer than the reserve system was ever designed to sustain. Many have seen their families come under severe strain, with rising rates of divorce, while roughly one-quarter have lost their jobs. This is not a burden that can be carried indefinitely.

Previous governments understood the limits of what Israeli society could reasonably bear. The current government, however, often appears detached from that reality. Many of its leading figures neither serve in the military nor have children serving in it, leaving them far removed from the daily sacrifices borne by those carrying the country’s defense burden.

A report released today found that three out of every four children of reservists who have served extended periods during the war are showing symptoms of post-traumatic stress. These are children whose lives have been shaped by prolonged uncertainty, repeated absences, and the constant fear that a parent might not return home. The psychological consequences are likely to remain with many of them for years, if not a lifetime.

It should also be understood that granting Torah study a privileged legal status is far more than a symbolic gesture. Such a designation would make it considerably more difficult to require yeshiva students to perform military service and could also make it far harder to reduce or eliminate the government subsidies they receive.

Supporters view the legislation as a foundation for broader policy changes, including expanding gender separation in higher education and limiting the state’s ability to require ultra-Orthodox schools to teach core secular subjects. Critics argue that it would further entrench legal and financial privileges for a single sector of Israeli society.

In my view, this is among the most damaging pieces of legislation ever brought before the Knesset. Yet the government, and Prime Minister Netanyahu in particular, appears determined to advance it simply to preserve the support of the ultra-Orthodox parties during the final months of its term.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

Ben Gurion Airport Prepares for Busiest Summer Since the Start of the War

Ben Gurion Airport is preparing for its busiest summer travel season since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, as passenger traffic and international airline service continue to recover.

The Israel Airports Authority expects approximately 2.3 million passengers to pass through the airport in July, a sharp increase from 1.67 million during the same month last year. Aircraft movements are also projected to climb to 14,500, up from 12,100 in July 2025. The reopening of Terminal 1 and the return of additional international carriers mark another step toward normal operations, although traffic remains below pre-war levels. In July 2023, Ben Gurion handled 2.6 million passengers and was served by 77 foreign airlines.

The recovery follows nearly three years of disruption caused by the war and ongoing regional security threats. Passenger traffic at Ben Gurion Airport fell by 44% in 2024, while aircraft movements declined by 40.5% as airlines suspended service amid missile attacks, periodic airspace closures, and heightened regional tensions. The airport also faced an unusual operational challenge as U.S. Air Force refueling tankers and military transport aircraft occupied parking stands normally reserved for commercial airlines, limiting the number of flights that could be scheduled. The recent relocation of many of those aircraft has freed additional capacity, allowing the Israel Airports Authority to allocate more takeoff and landing slots to foreign carriers ahead of the peak summer season.

A growing number of international airlines are now resuming service to Israel. The Lufthansa Group is leading the expansion, with Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings all increasing flights during July and August. Other carriers resuming or expanding operations include ITA Airways, Air France, AirBaltic, FlyOne, OneClick Airways, and Air Seychelles, which plans to restore nonstop service in August.

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The rebound has been supported by the strengthening of the shekel against the U.S. dollar, making overseas travel more affordable for Israelis, and by strong pent-up demand after years of conflict and uncertainty. While the airport has not yet returned to its pre-war level of activity, this summer represents its strongest recovery since the fighting began.

BUSINESS

High-Tech Pay Falls From March Peak, Sector Remains Strong

Israel’s high-tech sector saw average salaries fall by 9.4% in April to ₪34,870, down from the record ₪38,467 recorded in March, according to new data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics. The decline was widely expected, as March traditionally produces the highest salaries of the year due to the payment of annual bonuses and stock-related compensation. Despite the month-to-month drop, April’s average high-tech salary remained 6.3% higher than a year earlier, underscoring the sector’s continued strength.

The broader economy also experienced a modest decline in wages. The average monthly salary across all industries slipped 0.7% from ₪14,374 in April to ₪14,277 in May, extending a correction from the unusually high March average of ₪15,937. March’s figures had been temporarily inflated both by elevated high-tech compensation and by the wartime furlough of many lower-paid workers during Operation Roaring Lion, which artificially boosted the national average wage.

Employment, however, continued to recover from the effects of the war. The number of salaried positions in Israel rose 2.3% between April and May to 4.405 million, and was 0.9% higher than a year earlier. High-tech employment also edged upward, with the sector employing 398,600 salaried workers in April, an increase of 0.7% from March and 0.9% year-over-year. High-tech accounted for 9.8% of all salaried jobs in April, compared with 10.4% in March, a shift attributed to the broader rebound in overall employment rather than weakness in the technology sector itself.

Alarum Technologies

Shares of Israeli data collection company Alarum Technologies plunged more than 70% at the end of last week after the company disclosed that internet domains associated with its subsidiary NetNut had been seized as part of an FBI investigation. The collapse reduced Alarum’s market capitalization to approximately ₪50 million, representing a 96% decline from its peak valuation of more than ₪1.1 billion in 2024. According to U.S. media reports, investigators are examining whether NetNut’s residential proxy network was used to route internet traffic through consumers’ internet-connected devices without their knowledge or consent.

Alarum said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and has temporarily suspended traffic through the affected network services while it investigates the matter. The company warned that prolonged service disruptions could materially affect its operations, financial results, and ability to serve customers. Despite the reports, Alarum stated that it has not received any formal inquiry from the FBI or any other U.S. government or regulatory agency. Google also disclosed that it had disabled accounts and services allegedly linked to malware associated with the investigation and shared technical intelligence with law enforcement, saying its actions had significantly disrupted NetNut’s proxy network.

Founded in 2013 as cybersecurity company Safe-T, Alarum transformed its business after acquiring NetNut in 2019 and shifting its focus to internet data collection and residential proxy services. The strategic pivot fueled a 2,800% surge in the company’s share price, culminating in a market value of more than ₪1.1 billion in mid-2024. Growth slowed over the past year, however, as higher research and development spending tied to artificial intelligence initiatives weighed on profitability. In 2025, Alarum reported $40.7 million in revenue, up 28% from the previous year, while net income fell 83% to $1 million, setting the stage for the sharp market reaction following news of the FBI investigation.

TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Law of Return July 5, 1950

In one of the defining legislative acts of modern Jewish history, the Knesset unanimously passed the Law of Return (Hok HaShvut), enshrining in law the founding purpose of the State of Israel: to serve as a homeland open to every Jew in the world. The law’s central provision was as sweeping as it was simple: every Jew had the right to come to Israel as an oleh, an immigrant returning to the Jewish homeland. In a single sentence, the young state reversed two thousand years of Jewish powerlessness over the question of refuge, declaring that no Jew would ever again need another nation’s permission to find sanctuary among their own people.

The timing carried profound symbolic weight. The Knesset deliberately scheduled the vote for the 20th of Tammuz, the yahrzeit of Theodor Herzl, the Viennese journalist whose 1896 pamphlet, Der Judenstaat, transformed a scattered longing into an organized political movement. As the historian Anita Shapira has observed, the founders understood themselves to be completing Herzl’s vision, and passing the law on the anniversary of his death made that continuity explicit: the dreamer of Basel answered by the lawmakers of Jerusalem. Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion framed the measure not as legislation creating a right, but as recognition of a right that had always been inherent in Jewish peoplehood. In his view, the state did not grant the Jewish people a home so much as acknowledge that it had always been theirs.

The law’s practical effect was completed two years later. The Nationality Law of 1952 provided that any Jew immigrating under the Law of Return would automatically acquire Israeli citizenship, permanently linking the right of return to the rights of citizenship. Together, the two statutes shaped the demographic destiny of the state, enabling the mass immigration of Holocaust survivors from Europe and Jewish refugees expelled from Arab countries, followed by the great waves of immigration from the Soviet Union and Ethiopia. As Howard Sachar observed in his history of Israel, no other law has so completely expressed the state’s reason for being—and none has generated more searching debate over the question it inevitably raised: Who is a Jew?