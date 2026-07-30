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Our Next ZOOM BRIEFING will take place on Sunday, August 2nd

6PM Israel Time • 4PM GB • 11AM EST • 8AM PST

Invitations will go out on Sunday morning

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We appear to be edging once again toward a confrontation with Iran. In his interviews during his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Netanyahu was careful to emphasize one point, and he deserves credit for doing so: the decision rests with President Trump. Netanyahu’s role, he said, is to present the available options and explain the advantages and risks of each.

What Trump ultimately will do remains unclear. The Iranians, however, continue to behave as though they are unconcerned by the prospect of American action. Yesterday afternoon, the Iranians launched a drone toward Egypt, flying it along the Mediterranean coast to the entrance of the Suez Canal, where it struck an American-flagged gas tanker and set it ablaze. It was a clear escalation in the confrontation.

Once again, we head into the weekend with little sense of what lies ahead. One thing, however, has become increasingly clear: the Iranian leadership appears convinced that there is almost nothing it can do that would trigger a full-scale American attack. Indeed, some within the regime seem almost to welcome such a confrontation.

In recent days, Tehran has made a series of sweeping claims — asserting that it destroyed American aircraft, damaged others, defied the U.S. naval blockade, and successfully moved its ships through it. U.S. Central Command took the unusual step of publicly denying every one of those claims.

RELEASE FROM: U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND @CENTCOM 58m Over the past few hours, Iranian state media have continued to report false claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – three in particular. FIRST CLAIM: The IRGC (again) claims free and open routes through the Strait of Hormuz are dangerous for commercial vessels.

FACT: The immediate dangers posed to commercial vessels and their civilian crews are the IRGC’s verbal threats and attempted attacks.

SECOND CLAIM: The IRGC claims Three U.S. F-35 stealth fighters and three other aircraft were destroyed during a recent Iranian attack on an American air base.

FACT: No U.S. aircraft were destroyed or damaged in recent attempted Iranian attacks. All missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach targeted areas.

THIRD CLAIM: Iranian state media is reporting that a commercial oil tanker, M/T Nora, has broken through the U.S. blockade. FACT: The commercial vessel has not broken through America’s steel wall blockade. More than 20 U.S. warships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of service members remain vigilant and continue to fully enforce the blockade.

A NARROW OPPORTUNITY IN GAZA

There are reports today that Hamas has agreed in principle to disarm and remain outside any future governing coalition in Gaza. The Israeli response has been predictably skeptical. Even so, the reports reflect the increasingly difficult position Hamas finds itself in. Without outside assistance and without meaningful reconstruction, Hamas has struggled to govern what remains of Gaza.

According to those reports, one of Hamas’s principal conditions is that Israel halt its campaign of targeted killings against the organization’s senior leaders in Gaza. If accurate, that would suggest the strategy is having an impact. As I have noted before, Israel continues, almost daily, to eliminate individuals who played a role in the October 7 attack.

It is still difficult to imagine a breakthrough coming anytime soon, particularly with Hamas’s new leader abroad so closely aligned with Iran. Nevertheless, in a region where encouraging news has become increasingly rare, even a small opening is worth acknowledging. It may not be likely, but it is at least possible.

THE GIVATI WALKOUT: THIS LONG WAR TAKES ITS TOLL

There was an unusual incident in the army today. Soldiers from the Givati Brigade, a mandatory service infantry unit that has been in almost non-stop combat since the war began, serving in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and now back in Gaza, staged what can best be described as a brief mutiny.

The confrontation began at the Sde Teiman base after the battalion commander ordered the removal of signs displayed in the unit’s quarters. In protest, the soldiers laid down their weapons, collected their personal belongings, and walked off the base.

What those signs actually were remains in dispute. In a letter to the soldiers’ parents, the battalion commander wrote that he had removed wooden plaques bearing inscriptions such as “Satan” and “Angel of Death,” saying they were part of a veteran-versus-new-recruit hazing culture responsible for the humiliation, and at times even injury, of younger soldiers.

The soldiers, however, told reporters from the Kan news network that the commander had destroyed plaques commemorating fallen comrades, including Shai Arbes, Adi Leon, and others, memorials they carry with them on every operation.

Both accounts are now on the record and I have no way of knowing which is accurate—or whether each contains part of the truth. Published reports put the number of soldiers who walked out at just over one hundred, although the images I have seen suggest the figure may have been considerably higher. By tonight, however, most—if not all of the soldiers—had returned to their base.

This was the largest incident of its kind since the war began, and perhaps in many years before that. It is unfortunately symptomatic of an army that is deeply fatigued—not broken, but stretched close to its limits. These are young men who have been fighting almost continuously for nearly three years, with little sense that the end is in sight. They know that even after completing their mandatory service, many will soon be called back for reserve duty.

Long wars place strains on every military. In the IDF, where discipline has traditionally relied as much on cohesion and mutual trust as on rigid formality, those strains eventually begin to show. Today’s incident was a reminder of that reality.

Ultimately, the underlying problem remains unchanged. The government has assigned the IDF more missions than its current manpower can reasonably sustain. As long as that imbalance persists, incidents like this are likely to become more, not less, common.

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ANOTHER ALLEGED SPY FOR IRAN

Another alleged Iranian spy has been uncovered. A 34-year-old Israeli Arab from the Galilee, who worked as an ambulance driver, was arrested on suspicion of providing photographs and other intelligence to Iranian handlers. The growing number of Israelis from a wide range of backgrounds accused of spying for Iran has become increasingly difficult to comprehend. Each new arrest underscores the breadth of Tehran’s efforts to recruit agents inside Israel.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

The Arkia Debate Is About More Than Shabbat

The Histadrut entered the Arkia battle today. Nir Eisenberg, deputy chairman of the Transport and Seaports Workers Union, sent a letter to the Nakash family, which owns more than 70% of the airline, warning against a sale to Ezra Unger, the 36-year-old Hasidic real estate developer from Borough Park who has been in talks since early July to acquire control and ground the fleet on Shabbat and Jewish holidays.

Eisenberg’s language was the strongest yet used by any opponent of the deal. Preventing Shabbat desecration, he wrote, is a legitimate worldview, but it is not a business strategy. Anyone who buys an airline intending to reduce its commercial activity is not investing in it, he continued, but weakening it. Arkia cannot become an ideological experiment. The Histadrut said it would use every legal, organizational, and public means available to block what it described as an irresponsible transaction.

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The employees got there first. Arkia’s staff own 22.14% of the airline through TUT, the Aviation and Tourism Workers Corporation, and its chairman, Avi Adri, told TheMarker that he met with Unger about a month before the story broke and told him plainly that Arkia would not stop flying on Shabbat.

His argument rested on two points. Closing on Shabbat, Unger said, would amount to religious coercion. Beyond that, it would be bad business: Arkia serves populations that fly on Shabbat. Then came the line that has since been quoted throughout the Israeli press: “If you have money, do you buy the Sabbath?”

Neither Unger nor Arkia has confirmed the reports publicly. The story originated with Kikar HaShabbat, spread first through Haredi business circles in New York, and the Nakash brothers are reportedly considering two other offers.

Whether a new owner would actually shrink the airline is not really an open question, because there is already a precedent. When the Rozenberg family took control of El Al in 2020, the airline itself was already not flying on Shabbat. What followed was the gradual elimination of the remaining workarounds.

Sun d’Or, the charter subsidiary that had operated Shabbat flights for years, stopped doing so in January 2021. The code-share agreement with Israir, which El Al had used to maintain Saturday routes, came to an end. In 2023, the Saturday-night departures from Heathrow were discontinued because, during the summer months, check-in began before Shabbat had ended.

Each decision was defensible on its own terms, and each reduced capacity. Taken together, however, they are generally estimated to have cost the airline millions of dollars a year in lost revenue. Eisenberg is not speculating about what a religious owner might do to an airline’s schedule. He is describing something Israelis have already seen happen once.

The reason it matters more this time is simple arithmetic. Ben Gurion is operating at roughly a third of its normal capacity, according to Israel Airports Authority chief executive Sharon Kedmi, because American refueling and cargo aircraft are occupying civilian apron space. The IAA has warned that as many as 2.4 million passengers could see summer and Tishrei travel disrupted.

Israir chief executive Uri Sirkis told the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee that his airline has overnight parking space for just four aircraft at Ben Gurion when it needs to base seventeen. Foreign carriers are trickling back: Lufthansa and ITA returned on July 1, and British Airways on August 1. But United and Delta are not expected back until September at the earliest, leaving El Al and Arkia as the only airlines offering direct service between Israel and North America.

Four Israeli airlines are carrying a country that, for the past three years, has been unable to rely on foreign airlines. So the question is not whether Ezra Unger is entitled to run an airline according to his convictions. He plainly is, and Eisenberg acknowledged as much in the very letter opposing the deal. The central question is whether a country operating with only one-third of its airport capacity can afford for another one of its four airlines to stand down from Friday afternoon until Saturday night.

There is an older irony buried in the debate. The traditional religious argument against Shabbat flights was that they were unnecessary, that anyone who needed to travel could simply fly on another day or another airline. For many Israelis this summer, there is no other day and no other airline.

TECHNOLOGY NEWS

What Israel’s New Fire Drone Can, and Can’t, Do

An autonomous drone designed to detect wildfires in their earliest stages completed its first test flight on Wednesday, successfully locating a series of deliberately set fires. The project brings together the Ministry of National Security, the Israel Innovation Authority, Israel Aerospace Industries, the Technion, and the Fire and Rescue Authority. The concept is straightforward. A firefighter marks a search area on a digital map, the drone takes off, selects its own observation position, and scans the area without human intervention.

Day- and night-vision cameras, together with infrared sensors, feed image-processing software that looks for the signature of a newly ignited fire, detects hotspots through smoke and darkness, pinpoints their location to within a few meters, and sends an alert to the Fire and Rescue command center. Asaf Schuster of the Technion’s Faculty of Computer Science, whose group developed the algorithms, describes the challenge as one of extracting a decision from an enormous volume of sensor data rather than simply detecting a flame.

The airframe is IAI’s APUS 25, developed with Aerotor Unmanned Systems, in which IAI holds a stake. It is a quadcopter powered by a single internal combustion engine running at a constant RPM, which drives four rotors through a patented variable-pitch mechanism. That unusual design is what makes it significant. Battery-powered multirotors typically remain airborne for well under an hour.

The APUS 25 is rated for eight hours of endurance and a 10-kilogram payload. In this configuration, it can remain airborne for four to five hours while scanning. It requires no runway and can launch from almost any surface, allowing fire crews to deploy it from a road or a firebreak rather than an airfield.

Moshe Levy, head of IAI’s Military Aircraft Group, describes the project as applying capabilities the company developed for aviation and autonomous systems to a problem of national and global importance. The lineage is real: in early 2024, IAI entered a two-drone wildfire concept in the XPRIZE Wildfire competition, with one aircraft detecting fires and the other responding to them.

What deserves scrutiny is the underlying premise. Detection has not, historically, been Israel’s principal constraint. This is a small, densely populated, heavily surveilled country, where a column of smoke in the Jerusalem corridor is likely to generate emergency calls within minutes. The Carmel fire in 2010 killed 44 people, most of them Prison Service cadets traveling on a bus. The failure was not that no one knew the mountain was burning.

The fires that tore through the Jerusalem hills in the spring of 2025, the largest in the country’s history, closed Route 1 and forced the evacuation of entire communities while the country watched on television. In both cases, the constraint was not detection but response: the availability of aircraft, crews, water, and the ability to reach fires in terrain inaccessible to fire engines.

Minute-level detection with meter-level accuracy is genuinely valuable for dispatching the right resources to the right place, and in the Negev or the Golan it may prove especially important. But a system that detects a fire in four minutes changes the outcome only if something can reach it within ten. Better sensors alone cannot solve that problem.

BUSINESS

Onyx Security

Onyx Security raised $113 million on Wednesday in a Series B led by Bessemer Venture Partners, four months after leaving stealth and two years to the month after being founded. Cyberstarts, TCV, Conviction, FirstMark, Vintage, QuantumLight and G Squared all participated. The round is estimated to value the company around $640 million and brings total funding to $153 million, after a $5 million seed led by Cyberstarts and a $35 million Series A led by Conviction. Maxim Bar Kogan, a Unit 8200 veteran who ran product and engineering at the Israeli photo company Mixtiles, is the CEO.

The company’s early history is unusual: two of the original founders left while it was still in stealth, and Gil Elbaz joined afterward with founder status attached. Elbaz had co-founded Datagen, the synthetic-data company that shut down last year, and before that reported to Nvidia’s chief technology officer.

The product supervises other software. An enterprise now runs agents that book meetings, update records, touch production systems and move money, and Onyx sells a layer above them that reads an agent’s reasoning as it happens and intervenes when the reasoning goes wrong.

Bar Kogan’s objection to conventional security is that rules block absolutely: a rule that forbids deleting a database stops the engineer who legitimately needs to delete one. His alternative is a supervisory model that examines why the agent is doing what it’s doing and decides accordingly, and that, when it intervenes, tells the agent it has become confused and should back up. The company calls this a guardian agent. Revenue has quadrupled since March, the platform has dozens of customers including Revolut, Anthropic announced an integration in June, and headcount is around 80 across Israel, the United States and Canada.

The category is filling fast, with Zenity and others selling into the same anxiety, and Cyberstarts turns up here as it turned up on both sides of the Cyera–Oasis deal this week. Onyx’s own funding announcement points at the reason the money is moving: models such as Mythos and Fable, which arrived in June with capabilities their maker initially judged too dangerous to release publicly, and which spent part of that month unavailable while export controls were sorted out. Capability has been shipping faster than anyone’s ability to govern it, and the gap is what Bessemer is buying.

What sits at the bottom of the design, though, is a genuine puzzle. The supervisor is made of the same material as the thing it supervises. A guardian agent that judges intent is a model inferring purpose from context, which is exactly the operation that produces the failures it was hired to catch. Onyx may well be right that this beats rigid rules. It does not escape the problem so much as move it one level up, where it is harder to see.

Bloom Security

Bloom Security announced a $20 million seed round on Thursday led by Glilot Capital, with Ten Eleven Ventures, Okta Ventures and Runtime Ventures participating alongside angels who founded Snyk, Demisto, Dig Security and Talon. Three of those four companies were bought by Palo Alto Networks, which is also where the Bloom founders came from. Itay Keren, the CEO, held engineering and sales engineering leadership roles at Demisto, then Dig Security, then Palo Alto after it acquired both.

Ofir Balassiano, the chief product officer, began in Mamram, ran security research at XM Cyber and Dig, and led a cloud posture research group at Palo Alto. Itay Frishman is CTO. The company was founded last year and employs 30 people in Israel, most of them out of Dig and Palo Alto.

The problem they’re describing is that an employee’s laptop stopped being a machine the company provisions. Alongside the operating system and the approved software, a working developer’s endpoint now runs AI agents, MCP servers, browser and IDE extensions, automation tools and open-source libraries. Browsers and development environments have become platforms with their own app stores and package managers, and software arrives faster than any security team can review it — some installed by the employee, some installed by an agent acting on the employee’s behalf, most of it acquiring permissions and reaching data without passing through anyone’s approval process.

Bloom runs its own autonomous agents on the endpoint to inventory what is actually there, trace what each thing can reach, and score risk by context rather than by signature, on the reasoning that a tool that is harmless on one person’s machine is dangerous on another’s depending on what that person can access. Keren’s framing is that the point is to let organizations see what is running without slowing down the adoption of the tools themselves.

Kobi Samboursky said last September, when Glilot closed $500 million, that the firm would prioritize security for AI platforms and defenses against AI-driven attacks, so this is the thesis arriving on schedule. What makes the round interesting is the company that isn’t mentioned in the Hebrew coverage. Glow launched eight days ago selling endpoint security for the AI era, with $180 million and a $1.2 billion valuation from Sequoia, Cyberstarts, Greenoaks and Redpoint.

Two Israeli teams, the same sentence about the same problem, priced nine times apart in the same fortnight. Endpoint protection was declared a solved problem a decade ago, which is what makes the current moment strange: the perimeter has moved inside the laptop, to software the user installed and software the user’s software installed, and nobody yet knows whether defending that is a product, a platform, or a feature that Microsoft ships next year. Bloom has thirty people and $20 million to find out before somebody with $180 million does.

Xsight Labs

Xsight Labs raised roughly $300 million at a valuation near $2.8 billion, five times what the company was worth in its March 2021 round. Fidelity and Atreides Management, Gavin Baker’s fund, led; both have backed Xsight before and both are investors in other ventures of Avigdor Willenz, the company’s founding investor and chairman. Globes reported the round in June at $2.5 billion, so it appears to have closed above where it opened.

The turn is sharp for a company that spent the middle of this decade in trouble. Xsight cut dozens of jobs in September 2022, two months after installing Yossi Meyouhas, the former general manager of Marvell Israel, as chief executive, and lived for several years off the 2021 money. It is headquartered in Kiryat Gat, which is worth pausing on — a chip company valued in the billions, run from a development town in the south rather than from the coastal strip.

The reason for the revaluation is a design win announced last December. Starlink selected Xsight’s X2 programmable Ethernet switch as the networking core of its V3 satellites, each of which is built to move more than a terabit per second of fronthaul traffic, over ten times what the V2 Mini carries, with roughly 160 gigabits per second of uplink. The chip handles inter-satellite optical routing, orbital mesh switching and beam steering aboard the spacecraft.

Michael Nicolls, who runs Starlink engineering at SpaceX, described it as integral to the terabit routing the next generation of satellites requires. What makes the X2 fit is what looks at first like a weakness: it switches 12.8 terabits per second, well below the 51.2-terabit parts Broadcom is selling into large AI clusters, and it does so in under 200 watts on TSMC’s 5-nanometer process. In a data center that tradeoff is a market-segmentation choice. In orbit, where every watt is a solar panel and a radiator, it is the whole argument. The programmability is the second half: buyers can configure the switch to their own traffic patterns instead of accepting fixed silicon.

Willenz’s record is the reason money moves when he asks for it. He founded Galileo Technology, sold to Marvell; backed Annapurna Labs, sold to Amazon, where it became the foundation of AWS’s own silicon; backed Leaba, sold to Cisco, and Habana Labs, sold to Intel for $2 billion. Fidelity and Atreides are also in Element Labs, a newer and quieter Willenz chip company.

Baker was an early SpaceX investor, and Valor Equity Partners, which co-led the 2021 round, has been close to Musk’s companies for years, so the Starlink win did not arrive from nowhere. The question the valuation raises is concentration. Xsight has partnerships with Hammerspace, Edgecore and others and sells into cloud operators, but the number that moved the price is one design win at one customer, and V3 satellites reach orbit only when Starship flies them. A great deal of this company’s worth is now indexed to another company’s launch cadence.

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TODAY IN HISTORY

1980—Basic Law: Jerusalem, Capital of Israel

The bill that became the Basic Law: Jerusalem, Capital of Israel did not originate with the government. It was introduced by Geula Cohen, a member of Tehiya, the party she and Yuval Ne’eman had founded the previous year in opposition to the Camp David Accords and the withdrawal from Sinai. Cohen had served in Lehi as a young woman, had been sentenced by a British military court, and had escaped from prison in Bethlehem. Her concern in 1980 was what she believed Menachem Begin had already shown himself willing to trade, and what the autonomy negotiations then underway with Egypt might eventually place on the table. The bill was a lock fitted to a door nobody had yet opened.

Its provisions were brief. Jerusalem, complete and united, is the capital of Israel. The city is the seat of the President, the Knesset, the Government, and the Supreme Court. The holy places are to be protected from desecration and from anything liable to impair freedom of access for members of the different religions or to offend their feelings toward the places sacred to them. The government is to provide for the city’s development and the well-being of its inhabitants through special allocations and to give Jerusalem priority in the activities of the state. The Knesset passed the law on July 30, 1980, the 17th of Av 5740, and it was published in Sefer Ha-Chukkim No. 980 on 23 Av (August 5, 1980).

What the law did not contain was the word “annexation.” It also created little that did not already exist. Israel had applied its law and administration to East Jerusalem in June 1967 through an amendment to the Law and Administration Ordinance, passed on June 27, and had extended the municipal boundaries the following day to incorporate roughly 64 square kilometers of territory captured from Jordan. The institutions the law identified as being seated in Jerusalem were already there.

The Israeli Supreme Court, for its part, treated the arrangement as annexation regardless of the terminology. In a ruling that predated the Basic Law, Justice Yitzhak Kahan wrote that he required no certificate from the Foreign Minister to establish that East Jerusalem had been annexed and formed part of the territory of the State of Israel.

The international response came within three weeks. On August 20, 1980, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 478, declaring the law null and void, stating that it must be rescinded, and calling upon states that had established diplomatic missions in Jerusalem to withdraw them. Most did. The embassies moved to Tel Aviv, where the majority remained for the next thirty-eight years.

The provision that gave the law its durability came twenty years later. Amendment No. 1, passed on 29 Heshvan 5761 (November 27, 2000), during the final months of the Barak government and in the aftermath of the collapse of the Camp David summit, prohibited the transfer to any foreign body—whether political, governmental, or otherwise—of any authority exercised under Israeli law or Jerusalem municipal law over any part of the city.

It then entrenched itself: that provision, together with the clause defining the city’s boundaries, cannot be amended except by a Basic Law passed by an absolute majority of the Knesset. Cohen’s original text was a declaration. The amendment created a constraint, aimed at negotiators who had not yet been appointed.