A day after President Trump’s meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, much about what transpired remains unknown beyond the peripheral details I discussed yesterday. The broad impression, however, is that the meeting was cordial rather than contentious.

Netanyahu appears to have kept his requests to a minimum, recognizing the mood in the White House. Above all, he sought a public reaffirmation that the United States would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. By all indications, he did not raise the proposed sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey or other particularly sensitive topics.

So, in that sense, the meeting was successful enough. But, as I said before, the conversation could just as easily have taken place over Zoom. Netanyahu left the White House with little greater insight into Trump’s intentions toward Iran, beyond the president’s continued preference for a diplomatic solution.

Whatever arguments Netanyahu may have made, he was never likely to alter Trump’s chosen path. While Trump may believe he is controlling events, the Iranian repeatedly demonstrate an ability to surprise everyone with their decisions.

Last night, just as I was about to turn off the light, an alert appeared on my phone reporting the launch of three missiles from Iran, their destination unknown. I decided to stay awake a few minutes longer to see what would unfold. It soon became clear that the missiles were headed for Jordan, targeting a U.S. military base. All three were intercepted by American air defenses.

What remains difficult to understand is why Iran chose to attack a U.S. base in Jordan in the middle of a ceasefire. The rationale is far from obvious. President Trump responded by warning that the United States would retaliate with overwhelming force.

An American strike on Iran is expected tonight. How extensive that response will be, and whether it will mark the beginning of another round of escalation, remains one of the many unanswered questions. Earlier today, Netanyahu also met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

It has been a very long three and a half years. The full psychological impact on Israelis will not be understood for many years to come. Yet even before those longer-term effects can be measured, the cumulative burden of living with constant uncertainty is unmistakable.

I was speaking with a friend earlier today, and he described the exhaustion of never knowing. Managing the concern that any moment, another war could begin. Plans are made tentatively, always with the expectation that they may have to be abandoned. We still do not know whether we will be able to fly, whether visitors will be able to come, or what tomorrow may bring. This prolonged uncertainty has gone on for far too long.

Iran’s direct involvement is not the only source of instability. Over the past several days, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq launched drone attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia. They also dispatched drones toward Israel, though all were intercepted before they could enter Israeli airspace.

The United States and Saudi Arabia responded last night with coordinated strikes on militia bases in Iraq. The attacks reportedly inflicted significant damage and killed a substantial number of militiamen, along with, according to early reports, several Iranian advisers.

SUPREME COURT REINSTATES LAW TO ARREST ULTRA-ORTHODOX DRAFT EVADERS

Yesterday, the Supreme Court convened its full bench to hear petitions challenging the law that halts the arrests of ultra-Orthodox draft evaders. The hearing was relatively brief, largely because both the Attorney General and the Knesset’s legal adviser argued that the law should be struck down.

Ordinarily, the Knesset’s legal adviser defends legislation passed by the parliament. In this case, however, she argued that the manner in which the law had been enacted so fundamentally violated the Knesset’s own procedures that it could not be allowed to stand.

The justices posed a number of pointed questions throughout the hearing. From their comments, it was clear that the notion of exempting one segment of the population from arrest for draft evasion while everyone else remained subject to the law struck them as preposterous and fundamentally untenable.

That became especially apparent when counsel for the ultra-Orthodox petitioners argued that the community was being singled out for persecution. One justice responded by noting that between approximately 164 Israelis are currently imprisoned for draft evasion, only 16 of whom are ultra-Orthodox—a factual observation that effectively undermined the claim of selective enforcement.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the court reinstated its temporary order suspending the law. A unanimous ruling striking it down is widely expected within days.

ANOTHER ALLEGED SPY FOR IRAN

Another case of alleged espionage for Iran has emerged. This time, it involves a reserve soldier serving in one of the IDF’s classified units who allegedly offered to provide secrets to the Iranians. Fortunately, it appears he was caught before any classified information was actually transmitted.

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TRANSPORTATION NEWS

How the War Reshaped Israel’s Airline Market

El Al finished first among airlines in this year’s Israeli Brand Index, well ahead of every competitor, yet simultaneously fell from 61st to 82nd in the overall ranking of all measured brands. Both results reflect the same three years. Israelis continued to choose the airline that kept flying, even as they resented the high fares and restrictive conditions under which it operated. The survey’s compilers interpreted the industry rankings as a verdict on commitment rather than on price or route networks: airlines that stayed, returned quickly, or operated rescue flights improved their standing, while those that disappeared for extended periods lost ground.

The resentment has a documented basis. In February, the Competition Authority notified El Al that it intended to declare the airline a monopoly for the period from October 7, 2023, through May 2024 and to impose the maximum statutory penalty of NIS 121 million. El Al’s share of traffic at Ben Gurion Airport rose from roughly 21% in September 2023 to about 80% by December, and it held a monopoly on 38 of the 53 routes examined. Average fares increased by 16%, and by 25% even on flights whose economy cabins were less than 85% full. On North American routes, the airline carried 97.5% of all passengers while maintaining a 96% load factor. It reported revenue of $3.4 billion and a profit of $545 million in 2024. A second proposed penalty of NIS 110 million concerns its maintenance hangars and the refusal to allow Arkia to