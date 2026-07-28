Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with President Trump, Trump gave an interview to Fox News in which he stated that he did not need situation briefings from Netanyahu. The United States, Trump said, already knows everything that is happening through its own intelligence capabilities. Netanyahu, he suggested, simply wants be included in the discussions.

The interview followed reports the previous evening that Netanyahu had spent the past month seeking a meeting with Trump, who was initially reluctant to grant one. According to those reports, Trump ultimately agreed to the meeting only after Netanyahu demonstrated a willingness to make concessions on other fronts.

One such concession may have come in Gaza. Just two days earlier, the Israeli cabinet hastily approved the introduction of foreign forces to help maintain security in parts of the Strip—a decision widely interpreted as an effort to show greater flexibility ahead of the Washington meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, there was considerable concern in Washington that Netanyahu had come to draw the United States deeper into a war it did not want. The mood was captured by a Politico headline published before the meeting: “A disaster for America First’: Trump allies fear Netanyahu meeting will pull US deeper into war with Iran.”

The Trump-Netanyahu meeting had no public component whatsoever. Netanyahu entered the White House through a side entrance. There were no public remarks, no photo opportunity, and no joint appearance before the cameras.

Nor was it a one-on-one meeting. Vice President J.D. Vance joined the discussion, along with a long list of other participants. The meeting lasted only an hour and fifteen minutes. By comparison, when President Obama once ended a meeting because he wanted to have dinner with his family, Netanyahu insisted on waiting until the President was available to continue. Apparently, he did not think it wise to do the same with Trump.

Afterward, the White House issued a brief statement describing both Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu and his earlier meeting with President Zelensky as positive. Netanyahu’s aides likewise portrayed the discussion as successful. Yet the brevity of the meeting, combined with the absence of any private one-on-one conversation, suggests that Netanyahu accomplished little on this trip, beyond giving the crew of Wing of Zion some additional flight time.

A DIFFERENT KIND OF PRO-ISRAEL LEADERSHIP

One of the more interesting reactions to Yair Lapid’s speech at the Atlantic Council came from Palestinian-American activist and journalist Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib:

Yair Lapid, Israel’s opposition leader and a contender in the upcoming elections, spoke at the Atlantic Council today on the wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, U.S.-Israel relations, and other pressing issues. What stood out most was his insistence that one can be unequivocally supportive of Israel’s right to self‑defense while still acknowledging the devastating toll the post-October 7 war has taken on Gaza’s civilians. Hamas, he argued, is a criminal enterprise whose actions demanded a military response, but recognizing that children and innocent people were killed does not weaken Israel’s narrative. As Lapid put it, saying “sorry and actually meaning it” strengthens Israel’s moral case. He condemned ministers who claimed there were no innocent Palestinians in Gaza and expressed disgust at officials who floated “dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza” as an option or called for “starving civilians” to pressure Hamas. Even as he rejected accusations of genocide, Lapid stressed that Israel must never lose its moral bearings in the pursuit of Hamas. Israel’s strength, he argued, is inseparable from compassion and empathy, even when confronting a terrorist organization that initiated the war and embedded itself among civilians to maximize suffering. Amid his measured and sober remarks, Lapid offered a humane counterpoint to the discourse of erasure and dehumanization that has taken hold among some in the “pro‑Israel” camp. He drew a clear line between hateful antisemitism and legitimate criticism of Israeli policy, warning against branding all opposition to the current government as antisemitic. And he emphasized the importance of engaging American Jews who feel connected to Israel yet troubled by its political trajectory, insisting that Israel belongs to Jews everywhere, not only those living in the state.

WHEN YISRAEL KATZ WAS LEFT IN CHARGE …

In the run-up to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s meeting with President Trump, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz was left in charge and made a series of troubling statements and decisions.

First Katz declared that Israel wanted to carry out additional strikes against Iran but was being prevented from doing so by the United States. He then asserted, despite the military censor’s refusal to permit publication of the information, that American aircraft had departed from Israeli bases to attack Iran.

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Katz, who has rarely been regarded as one of the government’s more capable ministers, appears far more concerned with his standing ahead of the Likud primaries than with Israel’s broader national interests. That much seems increasingly clear.

The pattern extended beyond his ill-advised public remarks. Katz ordered the release from administrative detention of a settler accused of attacking Palestinians, arguing that other legal measures should be used instead. In Netanyahu’s absence, Katz also ordered the destruction of a Palestinian refugee camp.

WHEN SILENCE SPEAKS

For the second time in two weeks, the offices of Channel 12, Israel’s most-watched television network, were attacked, with their front doors smashed. The assailant left behind a note reading: “Until you apologize for the Sde Teiman affair, I’m not stopping. Next time the brick will be at one of your heads... Too bad, because in the end someone will die.”

The reference was to the Sde Teiman affair, in which Israeli soldiers stationed at the base were filmed allegedly sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee.

The government’s response was notable largely for its silence. The only minister to condemn the attack was Economy Minister Nir Barkat. Even then, he began with a lengthy denunciation of Channel 12 before concluding that the network should be challenged in court rather than attacked physically.

HOW STRONG IS IRAN, REALLY?

An interesting side story emerged at the end of last week. Ukrainian forces reportedly struck an Iranian vessel transporting drones to Russia as it crossed the Caspian Sea, apparently sinking it. Iran responded with furious denunciations and threats of retaliation against Ukraine. Teheran has also been issuing threats against other countries, including the United Kingdom.

The incident raises an obvious question. If Iran’s military capabilities were so thoroughly degraded, as many have claimed, how is it still able to manufacture and export drones to Russia?

When I first saw the reports, I assumed the shipment was traveling in the opposite direction—from Russia to Iran. Instead, it was Iranian weapons bound for Russia. Ukraine was entirely justified in intercepting a shipment of drones destined to be used against its own cities and its own people.

THE RISING TOLL OF WEST BANK VIOLENCE

The latest figures from the West Bank tell a troubling story. During the first half of this year, there were 660 recorded attacks by Jewish extremists against Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, compared with 440 during the same period last year and just over 300 the year before. The trend is unmistakable. The violence is escalating, yet there has been no serious effort to bring it under control.

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ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with IsraelTech here is this week interview, titled: “The Truth About Entrepreneurship Degrees,” featuring Trace Cohen.

Should you still study entrepreneurship if you want to build a company? Venture capitalist Trace Cohen doesn’t think so. In this conversation with Yoel Israel, Trace explains why an entrepreneurship degree isn’t the advantage it once was, what founders should focus on instead, and why the people around you often matter more than what’s taught in a classroom.

The conversation goes far beyond education. They also discuss why Israeli startups are expanding to the US earlier than ever, why experienced founders can raise $100M before launching a product, what American investors misunderstand about Israeli entrepreneurs, and how venture capital has changed over the past decade.

Whether you’re a founder, investor, student, or simply curious about how successful startups are built, this conversation offers practical lessons from someone who’s worked with entrepreneurs on both sides of the Atlantic.

You can watch the entire video here, or view and excerpt below.

BUSINESS

Enigma

Enigma came out of stealth Monday with $71 million in seed funding, a first round large enough to signal that its investors think the hard part of AI has moved off the screen. Index Ventures and Ribbit Capital co-led, with Conviction Partners joining alongside executives and researchers from OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepMind, xAI, Cognition and Wiz.

The company is eleven months old. Its founders, Jonathan Jacobi and Gal Niv, met in Unit 8200, where by their own account they shared a bunk bed. Jacobi started a computer science degree at 13, finished it in high school, and was hired at 17 by Microsoft and then Check Point. Niv began hardware hacking at 10 and became the unit’s youngest cyber-operations manager. Both spent their formative years inside systems built to behave unpredictably against an adversary, which is a reasonable apprenticeship for machines that have to work in a room nobody mapped in advance.

What Enigma is selling is an intelligence layer that sits above the hardware. A robot arm today generally has to be taught its specific job in its specific corner of a warehouse, with weeks of manual data collection and engineering behind every deployment. Enigma says its training methods cut the dependence on hand-gathered physical data and let the same models run across different machines. The second half of the pitch is the interface. “No matter how good robots get, if they aren’t intuitive enough, not enough people will use them,” Jacobi said. To test that, the company opened robots.online, where anyone can take control of one of its arms in real time and watch it draw with a paintbrush, mix liquids in a flask, or fence with another arm. The stunt is also an instrument: it records how ordinary people phrase a command to a machine when no one has taught them the correct syntax.

Enigma counts more than $40 billion invested in robotics companies last year, and it already has partners in entertainment, retail and health care. The Israeli detail here is the pipeline rather than the product. Two decades of 8200 graduates built the country’s cybersecurity industry, and the same conveyor belt is now delivering people into physical AI, where the problems are less about intrusion and more about friction, torque and the messiness of a real table. Whether foundation models can generalize across robot bodies the way they generalized across text remains an open question, and $71 million buys the chance to find out rather than the answer. What Jacobi and Niv are betting on is that the bottleneck was never the arm.

HARMONY

Harmony came out of stealth this week with $34 million raised and an unusually blunt statement of intent. The company builds AI agents that handle internal service requests inside organizations, and its founders, Nitzan Shapira and Ran Ribenzaft, are not interested in selling it. “We’ve already done an exit, and we have no goal of doing an exit,” Ribenzaft said. “We want to go for the whole pot.”

Their previous company, Epsagon, was bought by Cisco in 2021 at a price Globes and Calcalist both reported as $500 million, which Cisco declined to confirm. Lightspeed led the Harmony round and had also backed Epsagon, a detail that says something about how Israeli second acts get financed. Hitachi Ventures, Fin Capital, Mercer Ventures and Operator Partners joined, along with roughly 100 individual investors, among them Assaf Rappaport and Eon founder Ofir Ehrlich.

The problem Harmony is attacking is the corporate help desk, which Ribenzaft describes as a twenty-year time capsule. An employee who needs a password reset or a software permission fills out a form and files a ticket, and someone in IT then reads it, opens a second system, and does the work by hand. Harmony’s version is a chat box in Slack or Teams: an employee writes that he needs a Zoom license, and the system connects to Zoom and the license inventory and grants it.

The company ships more than 100 pre-built agents and says its target is to route every request to the right team and resolve half to sixty percent outright. Where competitors have taken to embedding their own engineers inside customer organizations to make agents work against old enterprise software, Harmony argues the integration work only has to be solved once. It runs primarily on Anthropic’s models, prices by request volume, and reports dozens of customers, Cyera, eToro and the German company n8n among them, with annual recurring revenue in the millions.

The market it has walked into is as crowded as any in enterprise software. ServiceNow, Atlassian and Freshworks own IT service management today, and all of them are bolting agents onto what they already sell, while Salesforce, Microsoft, Sierra and the Israeli company Wonderful come at the same enterprise workflows from the other direction. Harmony’s answer is that it isn’t building agents for arbitrary tasks but replacing the service management system itself. That is the harder claim.

The reason those systems are entrenched has less to do with their interfaces than with the decade of workflow rules and approval chains each customer has built inside them, and with the fact that when a ticket is mishandled, a company knows which human to ask about it. Ribenzaft is right that the form is a relic. Relics tend to outlive their usefulness because somebody has to be accountable when the automation gets it wrong, and nobody has worked out what that looks like yet.

Oasis Security

Cyera said Tuesday that it has signed a letter of intent to buy Oasis Security, an Israeli company that secures what the industry calls non-human identities: the service accounts, tokens, API keys and now AI agents that log into corporate systems without a person attached. The price is not disclosed and the reporting does not agree. TheMarker puts it near $750 million, mostly in Cyera stock; Globes, Calcalist and Ynet all report about $1 billion, with Calcalist saying the cash portion alone runs to roughly $700 million. Either figure makes this the largest of the six companies Cyera has bought in under eighteen months, after Trail Security, Otterize, Shape AI, Ryft and Genie Security. Cyera itself closed a $600 million round last month at a $12 billion valuation, has raised about $2.3 billion in total, and employs more than 1,500 people across eighteen countries.

The numbers underneath are the interesting part. Oasis was founded in 2022, raised $195 million, and was valued at roughly $700 million in a Series B led by Craft Ventures this past March. TheMarker estimates its annual recurring revenue at $10 to $15 million. A billion-dollar price against that revenue is not a multiple anyone defends on a spreadsheet; it is a purchase of position in a category that Cyera expects to matter more than the revenue currently suggests. Three funds sit on both sides of the table and collect either way: Cyberstarts in Israel, Sequoia and Accel in the United States. Oasis will run as a separate unit inside Cyera and keep the non-human identity business, while the engineering teams merge the platforms.

The thesis is straightforward enough to state and hard to price. Cyera knows where a company’s sensitive data lives; Oasis knows which non-human identity is reaching for it. As enterprises hand more work to agents, the count of machine identities inside a large organization grows past the count of employees by an order of magnitude, and each one holds credentials nobody revokes when a project ends. Danny Brickman and Amit Zimerman, who founded Oasis after eleven and seven years respectively in Unit 81, the military intelligence technology unit, were betting on that shift in 2022, before the agent boom gave it a name.

What the deal really demonstrates is how Israeli cyber consolidation now works. A company with a $12 billion paper valuation and no public market can buy competitors with its own shares, and the same three funds keep financing both halves of the transaction. It builds a platform quickly. It also means the price of an Israeli security startup is increasingly set by four or five buyers who all know each other.

Mate Security

Mate Security raised $35 million in a Series-A led by Canaan Partners, eight months after leaving stealth with a $15.5 million seed round. Insight Partners and Team8 returned, and M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, came in new. Total funding is now above $50 million for a company founded in early 2025 with about 50 employees, 40 of them in Israel. The product is a security operations platform run by AI agents that investigate alerts rather than queue them for a human analyst. Mate says its revenue has grown more than 500 percent since the third quarter of 2025, a period during which it was still in stealth and selling to almost nobody, so the percentage describes momentum rather than scale.

The pitch rests on a specific diagnosis. A corporate security operations center drowns in alerts, most of which are false positives, and the standard AI answer has been to summarize the flood faster. Mate argues the constraint is context rather than speed. Its platform maintains what the company calls a Security Context Graph: a store of how a particular organization actually works, which systems belong to which teams, what is normal for a given account. Given that, an agent seeing twenty failed logins can check whether a scheduled penetration test was running that afternoon and close the ticket instead of escalating it. Asaf Wiener, the CEO, frames the hard part as trust rather than capability. A security manager will not let an agent run investigations unsupervised until the agent’s conclusions survive being checked, and every wrong dismissal costs more credibility than a hundred correct ones earn.

The investor list contains a nice irony. Oren Saban, Mate’s chief product officer, previously ran product for Microsoft Defender XDR and Security Copilot, which is to say he built the product Mate now competes with, and Microsoft’s venture arm has just funded the competition. M12’s stated reason is that customers want to adopt new AI models without being locked to one vendor, which is an unusual thing for Microsoft’s money to say out loud.

This is also the fourth Israeli company in a week to raise or sell on the premise that AI agents will do work people currently do, after Enigma, Harmony and Cyera’s purchase of Oasis. The premise may well be right. What none of the four can yet answer is who takes responsibility when an agent decides an alert was nothing and it wasn’t, which is the question that will determine how fast any of these products actually get deployed.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Liquidation of the Minsk Ghetto

The Germans established the Minsk ghetto in late July 1941, a month after taking the city, and packed roughly 100,000 Jews into the northwestern district. Mass killings continued throughout the winter and spring, including a major Aktion in March and further operations in April and May.

By the summer of 1942 the occupation administration had decided on the next stage: all Jews not employed in work deemed essential to the German war effort would be removed. On the morning of July 28, 1942, the ghetto was sealed off, and its remaining inhabitants were assembled in Yubileiny Square and told they were being taken to work.

Moshe Yaffe had chaired the Judenrat since the arrest and hanging of his predecessor, Ilya Mushkin, the previous winter. Ordered to address the crowd and keep it calm, he began to do so. Then the gas vans rolled into the square. Realizing the deception, Yaffe shouted to the assembled Jews that they had been betrayed and urged them to run. He did not survive the day.

According to Yad Vashem, more than 6,000 Jews from Minsk and over 3,000 German Jews were suffocated in the gas vans that day after being told they were being taken to work. The killing continued through July 31.

By August, roughly 11,000 Jews remained in the ghetto, which from that point functioned less as a community than as a forced labor camp. Its final liquidation began in the spring of 1943 with the murder of children, the elderly, and hospital patients, along with the doctors who cared for them. In September, some 3,000 were deported to Lublin and Sobibor. The last 2,000 were murdered when the ghetto was destroyed on October 21, 1943.

Today, the site of the March 1942 mass killings is marked by the Yama Memorial, a few hundred meters from the square where Yaffe was ordered to address the crowd. He had no power to stop what was happening, and perhaps only thirty seconds during which anyone would still listen. He used them to tell the truth.