JULY 27, 2026: Netanyahu Heads to Washington, New AI Disclosure Rules for Campaign Ads; An Analysis of Israel’s Strategic Predicament
Tel Aviv Diary
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for the United States today. Rather than leaving from Ben Gurion Airport, however, he took off from the Israeli Air Force base where the government’s official aircraft, Wing of Zion (Kanaf Tziyon), which has effectively become Netanyahu’s personal plane, is stored when not in use.
I refer to it as Netanyahu’s plane, even though it was intended to serve both the Prime Minister and the President. In practice, however, President Isaac Herzog has never been permitted to use it. The aircraft has been reserved exclusively for Netanyahu.
When the government approved the purchase of the plane, the projected cost was far lower than its eventual price tag, a cost overrun that, while hardly unusual for major government projects, drew considerable criticism. In addition, the original justification also assumed that journalists traveling with the prime minister would fly aboard the aircraft. Yet during the past two years, Netanyahu has not allowed a single journalist to accompany him on Wing of Zion.
A TRIP THAT SERVES NETANYAHU, NOT ISRAEL
I believe Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trip to the United States is a serious mistake. One way or another, he is likely to find himself in a political trap, and his presence in the U.S, will only damage Israel’s interests. I hope I am wrong, but I fear there is no outcome to this visit that ends well for Israel.
And what is the ultimate purpose of the trip? In my view, it is not diplomacy. It is Benjamin Netanyahu’s election campaign.
It is worth noting that reports emerged in Israel this evening claiming that President Trump had refused to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu unless Israel made a concession on at least one front. According to those reports, that was the reason the cabinet approved allowing a small contingent of the multinational force into Gaza, despite Hamas’s refusal to disarm.
Here’s a clip from my appearance on i24NEWS this afternoon, where I discuss Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trip to the United States.
RIGHT ABOUT THE DANGER, WRONG ABOUT THE REMEDY
The Commanders for Israel’s Security, an organization headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Matan Vilnai, issued a letter to President Trump urging him to press Prime Minister Netanyahu to stop the escalating violence by Jewish extremists in the West Bank.
As many of you know, I consider that violence to be one of Israel’s most serious internal threats. I also believe, however, that this letter is a particularly dangerous mistake.
Inviting the United States to intervene in Israel’s domestic political disputes is deeply problematic. Washington has played an important and constructive role in other arenas. It helped secure the release of hostages by applying pressure on Netanyahu, and its involvement in Lebanon has, in my view, been largely positive. That said, drawing the U.S. government more deeply into Israel’s internal struggle over the West Bank is different. I fear it will backfire, and that the people most harmed by it will be those who signed the letter.
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That is unfortunate because I have no doubt their concerns are sincere and that they understand the gravity of the problem. I simply do not believe this is the right way to address it.
Today’s Radio Show
PROTECTING ELECTIONS IN THE AGE OF AI
Israel’s Central Elections Committee issued a new ruling yesterday requiring that all election material generated by artificial intelligence be clearly labeled as AI-produced. The decision is significant. Many people were surprised to learn that the Knesset had already granted the Elections Committee the authority to issue such a directive. It has now exercised that authority, making Israel one of the first democracies to require disclosure of AI-generated election content.
The rule will not catch every violation, and not every deceptive image or video will be identified. Even so, it is an important step toward protecting the integrity of the electoral process, and one from which the United States could learn.
It was reported today that the head of the Shin Bet has warned that foreign actors are preparing to interfere in Israel’s upcoming elections. That should come as no surprise. As in other democracies, including the United States, such interference is likely to take the form of influence operations and disinformation campaigns conducted through social media and other online platforms.
Whom these actors hope to see victorious is beside the point. More often than not, their primary objective is to deepen divisions, and undermine public confidence in the democratic process. Whether the source is Russia, Iran, or another hostile actor, the goal is the same: to sow chaos.
That, in turn, could benefit those prepared to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election results. With that possibility in mind, there is growing concern that if Likud were to lose, it could challenge the outcome rather than readily accept it.
THE WAR’S STRATEGIC BALANCE SHEET: A CASE FOR CHANGING COURSE
Brig. Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom, the outgoing head of the Political-Military Bureau at Israel’s Ministry of Defense, who served in one of the defense establishment’s most senior positions throughout nearly all of the 2023 Gaza war before stepping down just a few months ago, delivered an important address at the INSS National Security Conference:
From a strategic perspective, the war is a resounding failure. At the strategic level, we failed to achieve a decisive outcome in any of the arenas. Hamas is still standing. Hezbollah is far from being disarmed. We did push Iran’s nuclear program back somewhat, but it still exists. Meanwhile, Israel’s international standing is at an unprecedented low, and relations with the United States are not at their best.
Israel’s entire strategic posture today is weak—or more accurately, it has been weakened. The next government must take the initiative and improve Israel’s standing in the world. A diplomatic initiative is needed to create an alternative to Hamas. There is a historic opportunity in Syria and Lebanon. It is possible to develop diplomatic understandings with Syria’s president and reach a peace agreement with Lebanon.
I supported launching Operation Roaring Lion. I believed the timing was right, given the coordination with the Americans and the IDF’s operational readiness. The strike was justified, even though there wasn’t a bomb that was about to explode. We rolled back Iran’s weapons program by targeting its scientists—that was the most important aspect of the operation and a major achievement.
Even so, the enriched uranium remains there, and that is deeply troubling. Anyone who believed the regime could be overthrown through airstrikes and with the help of the Kurds was living in a fantasy—simply a fantasy. That kind of thinking is part of the weakening of Israel’s strategic posture.
One of the few achievements of the war was bringing the hostages home. That happened in part because the protesters pushed the U.S. administration to help secure their release. The hostages could have been returned earlier—and more of them could have been brought home. Decisions could have been made much sooner.
We need to strengthen our ties with Egypt and Jordan. Those relationships are being neglected. The leaders of our countries are hardly meeting at all.
Shalom, who served as head of Military Intelligence’s Research Division in 2018 when President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement, added:
When we learned that Trump was withdrawing from the nuclear agreement, it was clear to us that Iran would begin violating the deal from that moment on. I wondered what our endgame—and the Americans’ endgame—would be. I think I was right.