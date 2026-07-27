Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for the United States today. Rather than leaving from Ben Gurion Airport, however, he took off from the Israeli Air Force base where the government’s official aircraft, Wing of Zion (Kanaf Tziyon), which has effectively become Netanyahu’s personal plane, is stored when not in use.

I refer to it as Netanyahu’s plane, even though it was intended to serve both the Prime Minister and the President. In practice, however, President Isaac Herzog has never been permitted to use it. The aircraft has been reserved exclusively for Netanyahu.

When the government approved the purchase of the plane, the projected cost was far lower than its eventual price tag, a cost overrun that, while hardly unusual for major government projects, drew considerable criticism. In addition, the original justification also assumed that journalists traveling with the prime minister would fly aboard the aircraft. Yet during the past two years, Netanyahu has not allowed a single journalist to accompany him on Wing of Zion.

A TRIP THAT SERVES NETANYAHU, NOT ISRAEL

I believe Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trip to the United States is a serious mistake. One way or another, he is likely to find himself in a political trap, and his presence in the U.S, will only damage Israel’s interests. I hope I am wrong, but I fear there is no outcome to this visit that ends well for Israel.

And what is the ultimate purpose of the trip? In my view, it is not diplomacy. It is Benjamin Netanyahu’s election campaign.

It is worth noting that reports emerged in Israel this evening claiming that President Trump had refused to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu unless Israel made a concession on at least one front. According to those reports, that was the reason the cabinet approved allowing a small contingent of the multinational force into Gaza, despite Hamas’s refusal to disarm.

Here’s a clip from my appearance on i24NEWS this afternoon, where I discuss Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trip to the United States.

RIGHT ABOUT THE DANGER, WRONG ABOUT THE REMEDY

The Commanders for Israel’s Security, an organization headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Matan Vilnai, issued a letter to President Trump urging him to press Prime Minister Netanyahu to stop the escalating violence by Jewish extremists in the West Bank.

As many of you know, I consider that violence to be one of Israel’s most serious internal threats. I also believe, however, that this letter is a particularly dangerous mistake.

Inviting the United States to intervene in Israel’s domestic political disputes is deeply problematic. Washington has played an important and constructive role in other arenas. It helped secure the release of hostages by applying pressure on Netanyahu, and its involvement in Lebanon has, in my view, been largely positive. That said, drawing the U.S. government more deeply into Israel’s internal struggle over the West Bank is different. I fear it will backfire, and that the people most harmed by it will be those who signed the letter.

That is unfortunate because I have no doubt their concerns are sincere and that they understand the gravity of the problem. I simply do not believe this is the right way to address it.

Today’s Radio Show

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PROTECTING ELECTIONS IN THE AGE OF AI

Israel’s Central Elections Committee issued a new ruling yesterday requiring that all election material generated by artificial intelligence be clearly labeled as AI-produced. The decision is significant. Many people were surprised to learn that the Knesset had already granted the Elections Committee the authority to issue such a directive. It has now exercised that authority, making Israel one of the first democracies to require disclosure of AI-generated election content.

The rule will not catch every violation, and not every deceptive image or video will be identified. Even so, it is an important step toward protecting the integrity of the electoral process, and one from which the United States could learn.

It was reported today that the head of the Shin Bet has warned that foreign actors are preparing to interfere in Israel’s upcoming elections. That should come as no surprise. As in other democracies, including the United States, such interference is likely to take the form of influence operations and disinformation campaigns conducted through social media and other online platforms.

Whom these actors hope to see victorious is beside the point. More often than not, their primary objective is to deepen divisions, and undermine public confidence in the democratic process. Whether the source is Russia, Iran, or another hostile actor, the goal is the same: to sow chaos.

That, in turn, could benefit those prepared to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election results. With that possibility in mind, there is growing concern that if Likud were to lose, it could challenge the outcome rather than readily accept it.

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THE WAR’S STRATEGIC BALANCE SHEET: A CASE FOR CHANGING COURSE

Brig. Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom, the outgoing head of the Political-Military Bureau at Israel’s Ministry of Defense, who served in one of the defense establishment’s most senior positions throughout nearly all of the 2023 Gaza war before stepping down just a few months ago, delivered an important address at the INSS National Security Conference: