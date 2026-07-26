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Our Next ZOOM BRIEFING will take place on Sunday, August 2nd

6PM Israel Time • 4PM GB • 11AM EST • 8AM PST

Invitations will go out on Sunday morning

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Saturday morning, Israelis all woke up to the same surprise: we had slept through the night undisturbed. On Friday, the drums of war had seemed to be beating ever louder. Rumors spread rapidly through Telegram, WhatsApp, and every other available media channel that the attack was imminent. The prevailing expectation was that the United States was preparing to launch a major strike against Iran. The Israeli military had been placed on its highest level of alert, and the widespread assumption was that if a large-scale American attack took place, Iran would retaliate by striking Israel.

The anticipated American strike on Iran never materialized. Since then, a variety of explanations have circulated about why it didn’t happen, as there has been no official account of whether the attack was ever truly forthcoming. We do know that Trump called off a military strike at the last minute. Whether he always intended to do so remains unclear.

Most accounts suggest that the decision for not attacking was driven primarily by concerns over dwindling American stocks of interceptors and other precision munitions. That is certainly plausible. I have argued for some time that the United States is not yet prepared for another major round of fighting. Since the last war ended, Israel has almost certainly produced more missile interceptors than the United States.

A separate report holds that Trump was persuaded the Iranians were finally prepared to negotiate seriously and therefore the President decided to make one last attempt at diplomacy.

There are no doubt other factors at play as well. The Gulf states have almost certainly been pressing Washington not to escalate the conflict further. As much as they would like to see Iran weakened or fundamentally change its course, they also fear the immediate consequences: large-scale attacks on their oil fields and other critical infrastructure, targets the United States cannot fully protect. The deeper problem is that the deterrence that once constrained Iran has largely disappeared. What remains is defense, and even the best defense has its limits

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Of course, Trump must contend domestic political realities. At the moment, there is little appetite in the United States for a major war with Iran. That raises the central question: what would a large-scale attack actually accomplish? The answer is far from obvious.

Most analysts, with few exceptions, believe Trump will ultimately have to order such an attack. They argue that he cannot accept the current strategic reality, one in which Iran has emerged in a stronger position. Perhaps it will happen tomorrow. Perhaps next week. But they believe a large-scale U.S attack on Iran is only a matter of time.

I still am far less certain. The risks are enormous, and many of the consequences are simply unknowable in advance. Part of me thinks that if the attack did not come on Friday night, it may not come at all. Yet those who argue that Trump cannot simply walk away may be correct.

At times, I wonder whether this expectation reflects a measure of wishful thinking in Israel. The uncomfortable reality is that Iran has indeed emerged from this war in a stronger position than many expected. Reversing that outcome would require nothing short of a miracle. Instead, what we are seeing resembles a gambler who has already lost heavily and is tempted to make one final wager in the hope of recovering everything. The risks, however, continue to grow.

For now, I will continue going to bed with my sandals beside the bed.

THE WEST BANK CONTINUES TO ESCALATE

On Friday, a group of 30 settlers entered a Palestinian village in the northern Shomron, near the boundary between Areas A and Area B, and effectively under Palestinian control. They did so without coordinating their entry with the IDF in advance. According to the settlers, this was simply one of the routine tours they regularly conduct in the West Bank, which is probably true. However, under Israeli law, such visits must be coordinated with the army beforehand.

When they reached the edges of the village, they were met by a group of angry Palestinians. The settlers felt threatened and called for help. Benayahu Mellet (32), the security coordinator of a nearby settlement, responded, followed shortly afterward by a very small IDF contingent of just three soldiers, including two officers. During the ensuing confrontation, one of the Palestinians grabbed Mellet’s gun and fatally shot both Mellet and Maj. Yuval Ezra (27), who had come to assist the settlers. Both men were killed

Maj. Yuval Ezra and Master Sergeant (res.) . Benayahu Mellet

The incident followed a week marked by a series of confrontations between settlers and Palestinians and quickly became the subject of intense debate in Israel over responsibility. There is no question that the Palestinians who carried out the shooting bear direct responsibility for the killings. The broader question, however, is why settlers have continued to push ever deeper into contested areas, increasing the likelihood of such confrontations.

There are now hundreds more settlements and a mixture of authorized and unauthorized outposts in the West Bank than there were four years ago. The result is that it has become increasingly difficult for the IDF to protect them all or to prevent violent encounters with the surrounding Palestinian population.

Following Friday’s events, settlers carried out a series of attacks on Palestinians across the West Bank on Friday night and Saturday, including the burning of two mosques. The violence has fueled growing concern that the region could be on the verge of a new intifada, following years of relative calm in the West Bank.

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There is little doubt that the combination of barring most West Bank Palestinians from working in Israel, thereby depriving many families of their principal source of income, coupled with the continued expansion of settlements and outposts into increasingly remote areas throughout the area, has created an incendiary situation. Can it still be defused? Not if the current government has anything to say about it.

On Shabbat, former IDF Chief of Staff and Defense Minister Moshe (”Bogie”) Ya’alon posted the following:

I don’t make a habit of tweeting on Shabbat, but this time it’s a matter of Pikuach nefesh, a matter of saving lives (i.e., the halakhic principle that overrides Shabbat restrictions.) The government of the October 7 massacre is dragging the country into a war in Judea and Samaria, for political reasons! The deliberate escalation in Judea and Samaria, and on the Temple Mount as well, is the available substitute for warmongering, as a way to prevent elections. Israel’s citizens, and the heads of the security establishment (those still loyal to the state and not to whoever appointed them), must not permit this deception! Had Arabs infiltrated Havat Gilad in order to murder Jews, it would have been obvious that this was a terror attack, and the security establishment would have to respond accordingly. Yesterday there was “friction” (to use the Shin Bet chief’s term) initiated by Jews against Arabs; the kind that in hundreds of cases ends in pogroms by Jews against Arabs. (Yes, David Zini, this is Jewish terrorism and it is your job to thwart it; Yes, Minister Katz, administrative detention orders against the Jewish terrorists are needed; Yes, you who bear ultimate responsibility for the October 7 massacre, you handed the Civil Administration over to Smotrich, who is implementing his “Doctrine of Decisive Victory”; Yes, and you also handed the Israel Police over to a convicted criminal, a racist and a Kahanist.) The blood of the fallen and the murdered is on the hands of this ruinous government.

THE CAMPAIGN BEGINS: GOLAN’S OPENING SALVO

The Democrats officially launched their election campaign on Saturday night in Rabin Square. Party leader Yair Golan addressed the crowd and declared, among other things, that “The blood of our soldiers that has been spilled, and that unfortunately has yet to be spilled, is on their hands.” He was referring to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, arguing that their policies and the actions they have encouraged in the West Bank have significantly increased the dangers facing Israeli soldiers.

A HOPEFUL SIGNAL FROM DAMASCUS

In an interview with Al Jazeera today, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said his government was working toward a security agreement with Israel that he hoped would eventually evolve into a full peace treaty. al-Sharaa stressed that Syria had no interest in becoming embroiled in a future war with Israel.

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WHEN WORDS BECOME WEAPONS

I really wish I didn’t feel compelled to write about Zohran Mamdani. It would be far easier to regard New York politics as someone else’s concern. But I can’t. The future of American Jewry matters too much to me, and so does the future of Israel’s relationship with the United States.

Mamdani is, unfortunately, both highly charismatic and an exceptionally skilled political operator. In one widely viewed video, he explained why he would be unable to arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu if he visited New York. Yet the explanation served primarily as a vehicle for a 2-4 minute indictment of Israel and its conduct. Although Mamdania spoke about Netanyahu, the target of his criticism was, in fact Israel as a whole. That video received tens of millions of views, likes, reposts, and comment across social media.

Was it merely a coincidence that the following day a Jewish man leaving a synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side was assaulted by a man shouting “Allahu Akbar”? The attacker also assaulted an Asian man, so the incident was not directed exclusively at Jews. Even so, prosecutors have charged him with a hate crime for the attack on the Jewish victim, alleging that he targeted him because he was Jewish.

It would be impossible to prove that Mamdani’s rhetoric played any role in this particular attack. What is beyond dispute, however, is that public figures help shape the climate in which such acts occur. We were once taught that “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” That saying no longer reflects reality. Words can legitimize hatred, inflame passions, and encourage unstable individuals to commit terrible acts. We are seeing the consequences far too often.

On a side note, there was something darkly ironic about seeing Mamdani wish New York’s Jews an easy fast on Tisha B’Av (a day commemorating the destruction of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem), in the very land he argues Jews have no legitimate claim to.

BUSINESS

Intel

The Israeli government set aside 1.3 billion shekels for Intel in the 2025 state budget, the company’s payout under a deal signed with the Finance Ministry two years earlier. Intel froze its Israeli investment that year, and the money stayed in the Treasury. The Israeli financial newspaper TheMarker uncovered the cancellation in the Accountant General’s budget execution report, published well behind schedule, where the grant appears as a separate line item that can be tracked from year to year. The Treasury has since allocated 1.06 billion shekels to Intel for 2026. Because the company has not resumed investing in Israel, that allocation may meet the same fate as the previous one.

The agreement was signed in mid-2023 and was widely viewed at the time as evidence that the government’s industrial policy was working. Intel committed to investing $25 billion in expanding its Kiryat Gat fabrication plant, receive a state grant equal to 12.8% of the investment, and pay a corporate tax rate of 7.5% instead of the 5% it had previously paid. In 2024, the company received a record 1.5 billion shekels in grants, which, according to the Adva Center, amounted to nearly 80% of the state’s entire budget for encouraging investment and employment. Over the past decade, Intel has received 3.6 billion shekels in government grants, with 2019 the only year in which it received nothing. During the same period, its Israeli workforce declined from 12,000 to roughly 9,000 employees, with the latest layoffs taking place in mid-2025.

What makes the timing unusual is that Intel is doing well again. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $16.1 billion, up 25% from a year earlier and its fastest growth since 2011. Revenue from its data center and AI business rose 59%, driven by demand for chips used in data centers. Intel also raised its 2026 capital spending plan to more than $20 billion and told analysts that most of the investment would be made in the United States, with spending expected to rise further in 2027 and remain concentrated there.

The Kiryat Gat expansion has not been canceled, as Intel’s projects in Germany and Poland were. Instead, it is undergoing what the company describes as a “reexamination” to ensure the plan still matches customer needs. Work at the site has not returned to its previous pace. The Finance Ministry declined to explain to TheMarker how the agreement is being implemented or what the frozen 2025 grant signifies, saying only that Intel is a private company. That is true of the company, but not of the public money.

Which raises a question the Treasury has not been asked and would probably rather not answer. In August 2025, the Commerce Department converted $5.7 billion in unpaid CHIPS Act grants and $3.2 billion from the Secure Enclave defense program into 433 million Intel shares at $20.47 apiece, giving the U.S. government a stake of nearly 10% in the company. The stake is passive, with no board seat or governance rights, and no one at Intel has suggested that Israel lost out to Washington. Yet Secure Enclave exists to ensure that chips for the Pentagon are manufactured on American soil, the investment tax credit rewards fabs built in the United States, and the company’s own guidance now points its capital spending there.

Jerusalem signed its agreement in mid-2023 with a company that answered primarily to its shareholders. The company that will decide whether to complete the Kiryat Gat expansion now counts the U.S. government among its largest shareholders and holds a major defense contract whose value depends, in part, on where it builds. Nobody in the Finance Ministry could have anticipated that three years ago. The question is what they intend to do about it now, and whether the 1.06 billion shekels sitting in this year’s budget is a policy or simply a hope.

Hailo

Microchip Technology, an Arizona chipmaker with a market capitalization around $43 billion, signed a definitive agreement on Friday to buy Hailo. The terms were not disclosed, and Microchip added that the purchase would not materially affect its financial results, which is the most informative sentence in the announcement. Hailo was founded in 2017 by Orr Danon, Avi Baum, and a group of veterans of Unit 81, the IDF’s technology unit, to build processors that run AI models on the device rather than in a data center.

Hailo raised about $340 million. It crossed into unicorn territory in 2021 and reached a $1.2 billion valuation in April 2024 on a $120 million extension round. Its backers were the names that appear on half the deep-tech cap tables in this country: the Zisapel family, OurCrowd, Alfred Akirov, and Delek Automotive, the car importer controlled by Gil Agmon, which ended up holding 12.1%.

The eighteen months that followed are the actual story. In January Hailo cut a tenth of its staff and turned toward robotics, and Delek lent it $9 million at 1.5% a month, a rate set to double if no liquidity event arrived within the year. By April, Delek’s filings valued the company at under $500 million, a figure derived from what the SPACs were offering and then discounted for lock-up periods. In June the SPAC merger collapsed and Hailo let go of half its remaining employees. Delek, which had already booked a $77 million loss on the investment in 2025 and watched the book value of its stake fall from about 412 million shekels to 197 million, said it would write off most of what was left. The sale to Microchip does not change that.

The engineering was not the problem. Hailo had shipped more than half a million chips, and Microchip is getting a hundred customers, ten thousand developers, and three product lines that put generative models inside a camera at a few watts. What moved was the money. Nearly every dollar chasing AI silicon went to the data center and to Nvidia, and inference at the edge turned out to be a business that requires enormous capital to reach volumes at margins nobody here could fund alone. Danon says joining Microchip gives the technology a global channel, and he is right. The chips will ship in larger numbers than Hailo could ever have managed, under a logo from Chandler.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Eight Golani Soldiers Killed in Bint Jbiel

On May 26, 2000, days after the last Israeli column crossed back over the border following eighteen years in the security zone, Hassan Nasrallah stood in the square at Bint Jbeil and declared that Israel was weaker than a spider’s web. The phrase lodged itself in the minds of Israel’s military leadership. Defense journalist Amir Rappaport later wrote that the IDF developed what he called a “cobweb complex” in response.

When the Second Lebanon War began on July 12, 2006, after a Hezbollah cross-border raid killed three Israeli soldiers and abducted Ehud Goldwasser and Eldad Regev, five more soldiers were killed in the pursuit. In the days that followed, senior commanders made clear that they wanted to capture Bint Jbeil. Both Dan Halutz and Gadi Eizenkot spoke of the town as a symbol. The operation was given the codename “Web of Steel.”

The town lies just four kilometers from the Israeli border, a community of some 20,000 people built along a ridge in a maze of narrow streets and stone houses. Hezbollah had spent the previous six years fortifying it. The ground offensive began at Maroun al-Ras, which fell after several days of fighting. By July 25, an IDF artillery officer estimated that Bint Jbeil had absorbed some 3,000 artillery shells. That same day, Brig. Gen. Gal Hirsch announced that the IDF had complete control of the town.

On the morning of July 26, 2006, at around 5 a.m., a company from Golani’s 51st Battalion entered the built-up center of Bint Jbeil intending to set an ambush. Instead, it walked into one. Hezbollah fighters were waiting in carefully prepared positions with rifles, RPGs, and anti-tank missiles. The fighting unfolded at point-blank range, from courtyard to courtyard and doorway to doorway, with grenades flying over the walls.

Eight soldiers were killed: Maj. Roi Klein, Lt. Amihai Merhavia, Lt. Alexander Shwartzman, Sgt. Shimon Adega, Staff Sgt. Idan Cohen, Staff Sgt. Shimon Dahan, Cpl. Ohad Klausner, and Cpl. Assaf Namer. Roughly two dozen more were wounded, some lying without evacuation for hours because medics came under fire whenever they tried to reach them. The recovery of the dead continued through the night under constant fire, reflecting the IDF’s doctrine that the retrieval of fallen soldiers is non-negotiable.

Klein was 31, the battalion’s deputy commander. He was from Eli, married, and the father of two young sons. When a grenade landed among his men, he shouted a warning and threw himself on it. Soldiers beside him later said he recited the Shema. He survived for another half hour, radioed that he was dying, and continued issuing orders, instructing the soldiers carrying him to evacuate Merhavia first. For his actions, Klein was posthumously awarded the Medal of Courage.