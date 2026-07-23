Any account of where matters stand in the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, and the possibility that Israel could be drawn into it, might begin with the fact that the Israel Defense Forces are on their highest level of alert. The problem is that the same sentence could have been written every day for the past ten days, and probably for some time before that.

The uncertainty is clearly beginning to wear on everyone’s nerves, and there is no shortage of signs suggesting that something may be about to happen. Then again, perhaps nothing will. Some 95,000 passengers passed through Ben-Gurion Airport today, as Israelis continued to travel, carry on with their lives, and hope for the best.

President Trump has continued to ratchet up his threats, while the Houthis have begun acting on theirs. After declaring the Bab el-Mandeb Strait closed to Saudi shipping, they fired on a Saudi oil tanker in an apparent effort to enforce the blockade. Trump responded by warning that any attack in either the Bab el-Mandeb or the Strait of Hormuz would trigger the strongest possible American response.

I will not pretend to know what comes next. I continue to go to sleep prepared to wake at any moment and head for the shelter, and each morning I am relieved to discover that we have made it through another night without a new war beginning.

The Israeli public overwhelmingly does not want another war. An equally large majority believes that if a war does come, it will have been initiated by the country’s current leadership for political reasons. That view is understandable, up to a point. However, Iran also has agency. Tehran could choose to open a direct conflict with Israel, and even if such a decision appears irrational from our perspective, it may make sense from theirs.

This afternoon, Trump said Israel would join the United States “in two minutes” if asked, but added that he saw no reason to make the request. The United States, he argued, could handle the operation on its own, and involving Israel would only complicate matters. I hope Israel remains outside the conflict. Trump also said he was close to deciding whether to launch a massive attack on Iran, but had not yet made up his mind.

The Israeli leadership, by contrast, appears eager to ensure it remains part of the Iran equation. The recent reports about a previously undisclosed mountain said to contain nuclear facilities or storage sites appear to have originated with an Israeli intelligence leak, seemingly intended to steer American attention toward a new target.

WEST BANK/SHOMRON

There were two terrorist stabbing attacks in the Shomron area today. In one of them, the assailant first set fire to a small wooded area. When Israeli civilians arrived to extinguish the blaze, he attacked, stabbing one of them.

TRUMP SUDDENLY LINKS SAUDI NUCLEAR DEAL TO ABRAHAM ACCORDS

Trump also made news today by posting that any agreement allowing Saudi Arabia to develop a civilian nuclear program would depend on the kingdom joining the Abraham Accords. In practice, however, the statement carries little weight. It is not part of any formal agreement, but simply a position Trump chose to announce publicly.

TISHA B’AV 5786

With today being Tisha B’Av, it has been a relatively quiet news day. My impression, though it is hardly scientific, is that the day is being observed less widely than I remember in years past. Within the religious community, the fast day remains firmly observed. In Tel Aviv, however, while many businesses closed, some bars were open last night, and the atmosphere felt noticeably different from previous years.

I stopped observing Tisha B’Av many years ago. Personally, I came to believe that Holocaust Remembrance Day had become the more meaningful national day of mourning. Commemorating a catastrophe within living memory seemed to speak more directly to the Jewish experience than one that had occurred nearly 2,000 years earlier. If anything, I suspect the experiences of the past three years have reinforced that perception for many Israelis. Judaism, however, does not readily replace one layer of memory with another.

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REWARDS FOR DRAFT EVASION

One small story I missed yesterday deserves mentioning. Ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students who have failed to report for military service and are officially classified as AWOL (absent without leave), are now being issued special discount cards, by an organization called “Achim Anachnu” (“We are brothers”). The cards provide substantial savings on food, clothing, and a wide range of other purchases. In much of the ultra-Orthodox community, these young men have come to be celebrated heroes rather than stigmatized. It is, in many ways, a world turned upside down.

DEFENSE NEWS

Greece has approved a defense procurement package worth up to €3.5 billion ($4 billion), centered on a new multilayer air defense network built around Israeli technology. Approved Thursday by Greece’s security council (KYSEA), the “Achilles Shield” program will integrate Rafael’s David’s Sling and SPYDER air defense systems with Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) Barak MX missile defense system and ELTA radar technology to protect against ballistic missiles, aircraft and drones. Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said the system is expected to become fully operational within 35 months, with at least 25% of its production to be carried out by Greek industry.

The agreement is one of Israel’s largest defense export deals in Europe and underscores the rapidly expanding security partnership between Jerusalem and Athens. Greece is in the midst of a broader €28 billion ($32 billion) military modernization program through 2036, which also includes plans to acquire up to 40 F-35 fighter jets, new naval frigates, and additional unmanned systems. Alongside the Israeli air defense package, Athens approved the purchase of Heron drones from Israel, as well as transport aircraft from Brazil, special operations mini-submarines from Britain, and U.S.-made V-BAT unmanned aerial vehicles.

The latest agreement reflects Greece’s growing reliance on Israeli defense technology as it seeks to strengthen its deterrence capabilities amid longstanding tensions with neighboring Turkey. The two countries have steadily expanded defense cooperation in recent years through joint military exercises, a shared air training center in Greece, and collaboration on missile defense, counter-drone technologies and cybersecurity. Last year, Greece also signed a €650 million ($740 million) agreement to acquire 36 Israeli-made PULS rocket artillery systems, further cementing Israel’s position as one of Athens’ leading defense suppliers.

ECONOMY

The Narrowing Summit: Israeli Tech’s Lopsided Recovery

By the raw numbers, the first half of 2026 reads like a homecoming. Israeli startups raised $4.23 billion in the second quarter alone, with more than 50% above the quarterly average of the 2020 boom. This year now ranks as the third strongest on record for average quarterly funding.

On the exit side the figures are almost giddy: roughly $76 billion in total exit value, anchored by a cluster of mega-deals that would headline any decade. And yet the same dataset that flatters the ecosystem quietly maps its fault lines. Capital is pouring in, but it is pooling in fewer and fewer places. The recovery is real; it is also the narrowest one the sector has produced.

Capital Climbs, the Base Erodes … Nothing illustrates the pattern better than the shrinking summit of the market. For years the top decile of deals has absorbed somewhere between half and two-thirds of all capital, which constitutes an unremarkable ratio until you stop counting dollars and start counting companies. At the frenzied peak of late 2021, that decile still meant twenty-two firms. In the second quarter of 2026, only eighty-seven deals closed. Just nine companies accounted for $2.57 billion of that total, an average of $285 million each, exceeding the per-company average even at the height of the bubble.

However, beneath them the floor is giving way. Late-stage rounds captured the overwhelming share of quarterly funding, while early-stage financing fell to $741 million, down from an average of $1.3 billion over the preceding three quarters. First-time venture investments slid to a record low of 35.5% of all institutional activity, as funds turned inward to defend the portfolios they already hold. The market’s medians have never looked healthier; the number of companies enjoying that health has rarely been smaller.

Guns, Chips, and Code … The concentration extends beyond finance. Cybersecurity and enterprise software now command more than two-thirds of all deployed capital. That level of thematic concentration sets Israel apart even from other consolidating markets. The newcomers to the top table are unmistakably shaped by the country’s circumstances. Prolonged regional conflict has propelled the Defense, Space and Quantum cluster to a historic 11.6% of capital raised, its highest share on record and enough to make it the ecosystem’s third-largest field, with semiconductors close behind at 7.9%.

The retreat is just as telling: Life Sciences has fallen to a near-record 4.7% and FinTech to 4.5%, while climate and clean-energy ventures remain frozen near the bottom of the ledger. Israel, in other words, is funneling its innovation toward security and hard technology, mirroring a broader global reflex in which geopolitical strain redirects capital toward defense.

An Echo of Past Victories … The exit boom belongs to a different clock. The mega-deal bracket alone reached $64.75 billion, driven by Google’s $32 billion acquisition of Wiz, Palo Alto Networks’ $25 billion purchase of CyberArk, and ServiceNow’s $7.7 billion deal for Armis; a further $10.8 billion changed hands across eighty-three smaller transactions.

Impressive as the sum is, it is largely an echo. It is the harvest of companies funded, matured, and scaled over the previous decade, not a verdict on the startups being born today. The pipeline feeding tomorrow’s exits tells a warier story. Transition rates for the 2022 and 2023 cohorts softened across every funding tier before the 2024 vintage staged a broad, synchronized rebound, hinting at a scale-up funnel that is repairing itself but has not yet been made whole.

The deeper tension sits in the gap between money raised and work sustained. EEven as quarterly funding more than doubled after October 2023, the ecosystem’s investment-backed employment capacity remained flat. A shekel that has appreciated by roughly 20% against the dollar since early 2024 has quietly eroded the purchasing power of every dollar raised.

The picture that emerges from the first half of 2026 is not decline but distortion: an ecosystem generating record headlines at the top while the path to the top grows steeper for everyone below it. Whether the handful of giants now absorbing the market’s liquidity can, in turn, seed the next generation of founders is the question the data cannot yet answer.

Note: The figures throughout are drawn from the IVC-LeumiTech Israeli Tech Review for the first half of 2026.

BUSINESS NEWS

Dondy

Israeli WhatsApp marketing startup Dondy has been acquired by London-based holding company Circeus in a deal estimated to be worth several million dollars, although financial terms were not disclosed. Founded in 2024 by childhood friends Tamir Or, Or Schreiber, and later joined by Inbal Katz-Or, the company pivoted within weeks from an unsuccessful plan to launch an online gift store into developing WhatsApp marketing software for e-commerce merchants. The startup reached profitability without raising outside capital and today operates with just seven employees, including three founders and an outsourced development team in India.

Dondy has grown to serve around 70,000 Shopify stores worldwide, with thousands of paying customers. Its platform automates WhatsApp campaigns by targeting shoppers who abandon their carts, reminding customers to reorder frequently purchased products, and delivering promotions and coupons. The software also incorporates AI-powered customer service, enabling shoppers to receive automated responses through WhatsApp while routing more complex inquiries to human representatives.

Among its customers are Israeli retailers including Hamashbir Lazarchan, alongside international brands such as Miss Sixty and Ulike. While only about 5% of Dondy’s business comes from Israel, some of its largest global customers pay as much as $10,000 per month during peak shopping periods such as Black Friday.

The acquisition marks the 19th software purchase for Circeus, formerly known as Shop Circle, which has built a portfolio of e-commerce software companies backed by more than $220 million in debt and equity financing. According to the founders, Dondy will continue operating as an independent subsidiary while expanding its AI capabilities to handle more customer service and store management functions, alongside broader marketing tools for Instagram and Facebook. Negotiations for the acquisition were briefly suspended during the recent Iran war, as the British buyer sought assurances that the Israeli team could continue operating despite the conflict before talks resumed and the deal was completed.

Zafran Security

Cybersecurity startup Zafran Security has secured a strategic investment from Cisco Investments, the venture arm of networking giant Cisco, just days after reports emerged that co-founder and Chief Product Officer Shnir Havdalah had left the company for a management role at Nvidia. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the investment, together with an earlier strategic investment from American Express, is expected to increase Zafran’s total funding from approximately $130 million to more than $140 million.

Founded in 2022 by Sanz Yashar, Shnir Havdalah, and Ben Sari, all veterans of Israel’s security establishment, Zafran develops software that integrates with an organization’s existing cybersecurity tools to identify and prioritize the vulnerabilities posing the greatest risk. Rather than replacing existing security systems, the platform analyzes data from across an enterprise’s defenses to help security teams focus on the threats most likely to be exploited, an increasingly important capability as AI-driven cyberattacks become faster and more sophisticated. Cisco said it believes Zafran’s technology can help organizations better manage the growing complexity of modern cyber threats.

The investment comes at a pivotal time for the company. Last week, reports indicated that Zafran, once regarded as one of Israel’s hottest cybersecurity startups, has faced challenges accelerating its growth in an increasingly competitive market. Despite those concerns and the recent departure of one of its three founders, the company continues to attract backing from major strategic and venture investors, including Cisco Investments, Amex Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, Menlo Ventures, PSP Growth, and Vintage Investment Partners. CEO Sanz Yashar said the company’s mission remains to help organizations extract greater value from the security tools they already own while enabling them to focus on the vulnerabilities that matter most.

Glow

Israeli cybersecurity startup Glow has emerged from stealth ahead of the Black Hat conference in August, unveiling an AI-focused endpoint security platform after raising an extraordinary $180 million in just 18 months. Founded in early 2025, the company became a unicorn before publicly launching its product, reaching a post-money valuation of $1.2 billion in its latest $100 million Series-B round. The financing follows a $20 million seed round led by Sequoia Capital and Cyberstarts and a $60 million Series A led by Index Ventures, with additional backing from Redpoint, GreenOaks, Swish Ventures, Lex Capital, Holy Ventures, and other investors.

Glow was founded by CEO Roy Tiger, former Meta engineering executive and co-founder of Onavo, alongside CTO Omer Singer, formerly Snowflake’s head of cyber strategy, and R&D chief Ofir Aryeh, previously Claroty’s VP of R&D. The company now employs around 100 people, including approximately 65 in Israel.

Glow’s software is designed to secure employee laptops and other endpoints against emerging AI-driven threats by identifying and mitigating potential security risks before they are exploited. The platform also aims to protect organizations from AI agents running locally on employee computers, malicious browser extensions, and other new attack vectors that traditional endpoint security products are less equipped to handle.

Glow enters an increasingly competitive market alongside newly launched startups such as Neo and the U.S.-based Ent, all seeking to challenge established endpoint security leaders like CrowdStrike. Tiger argues that artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the threat landscape, making existing endpoint protection models insufficient against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

Although the company has disclosed only that it already serves paying enterprise customers, its rapid fundraising and billion-dollar valuation underscore investor confidence that AI-native endpoint security could become one of the cybersecurity industry’s fastest-growing segments. Tiger said Glow’s ambition is to build one of the world’s three largest cybersecurity companies, leveraging lessons learned from his years at Meta while focusing on securing the next generation of enterprise computing.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

First Warsaw Ghetto Transports

On July 23, 1942, the first transports from the Warsaw Ghetto reached the Treblinka extermination camp, marking the beginning of the deadliest phase of the Grossaktion Warschau. The operation had begun the previous day, when the SS ordered the ghetto’s Jewish Council to surrender its population for “resettlement to the East.”

In reality, trains carrying up to 7,000 people departed the Umschlagplatz twice daily for the gas chambers sixty miles away. Over the next two months, roughly 265,000 Warsaw Jews were murdered at Treblinka, while tens of thousands more were shot within the ghetto itself. It was the largest single deportation operation of the Holocaust.

July 23 also marks the death of Adam Czerniaków, head of the Warsaw Judenrat. After failing to secure exemptions that would spare the ghetto’s children, he swallowed a cyanide capsule rather than sign the deportation orders. Czerniaków’s suicide has come to symbolize one of the defining moral moments of the Warsaw Ghetto.

That year, the date fell on the Ninth of Av (Tisha B’Av), the fast commemorating the destruction of both Temples. The same convergence recurs this year, as July 23, 2026, again falls on 9 Av 5786. Five days after the deportations began, the ghetto’s underground founded the Jewish Combat Organization (ŻOB), which would lead the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising the following spring

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