The major news in Israel today was that the United States signed an agreement allowing Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium on its own soil. The Saudi agreement has been under discussion since the Biden administration. Under the original proposal, Saudi Arabia would normalize relations with Israel in return for U.S. approval of a civilian uranium enrichment program.

Allowing Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium is, of course, a step in the wrong direction. Enrichment is the path that can ultimately lead to the ability to build a nuclear weapon. The critical question is how stringent the safeguards will be.

Given the Trump administration’s incompetence, I have little confidence that those safeguards will be especially strong, particularly when substantial financial incentives are involved—and there is no doubt that substantial financial interests are involved. Much remains unknown, and some of it may never become public.

In a seemingly unrelated development, the United States reportedly earned $12 billion from the sale of Venezuelan oil that was supposed to be held in escrow for the Venezuelan people, yet no one appears to know precisely where that money is being held.

Perhaps the two stories are unrelated. Then again, perhaps they are not.

The greatest concern, of course, is that while Saudi Arabia’s interests today largely align with Israel’s they may not continue to do so in the future. Moreover, this outcome was not inevitable.

In 2024, there was a proposed agreement that would have ended the war in Gaza, placed the Saudis at the center of postwar reconstruction and diplomacy, and led to normalization with Israel. The price required a commitment to a Palestinian state, at some point in the future. This Israeli government refused even to utter those words.

Instead, Hamas remains in Gaza, Saudi Arabia is negotiating directly with the United States without Israel, and Israel finds herself on the sidelines, watching and waiting to see what will happen next.

INSIDE IRAN

I could almost cut and paste the events of the past few days. The United States has continued striking targets in Iran, still concentrating primarily on the country’s south near the Strait of Hormuz, while gradually expanding the campaign.

Today, President Trump warned that for every ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran would lose a power plant or a bridge. The rhetoric has escalated, but so far the actual fighting has not.

Once again, Iran fired six missiles toward Aqaba. Four were intercepted by U.S. THAAD systems, while the remaining two landed in open areas. Explosions were heard in Eilat, although they may simply have been the sound of the interceptor missiles being launched.

A WEEKEND OF DANGEROUS DECISIONS

There is a growing sense that events may reach a turning point over the weekend and that the situation could deteriorate further, potentially drawing Israel into the conflict. President Trump appears to have concluded that negotiations with Iran, at least for now, are unlikely to produce any meaningful results.

The only person in Israel who seems genuinely enthusiastic about the prospect of a return to war is Prime Minister Netanyahu. The country, however, feels very differently. Most Israelis recognize that another round of fighting would accomplish little, if anything.

That being said, the United States now finds itself boxed in. If it does nothing, Iran gains the upper hand. My sense is that President Trump is prepared to roll the dice in the hope that something changes.

The difficulty, however, is that when dealing with ideological or religious extremists, it is often impossible to persuade them to act according to their country’s interests rather than their own beliefs or political survival.

Closer to home, a plurality of Israelis believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu could lead the country into another war if doing so improves his increasingly precarious political position.

EISENKOT EXPANDS HIS LEAD

The latest polls continue to show Gadi Eisenkot leading the opposition and the opposition maintaining a clear advantage over the governing coalition. In head-to-head polling on who is best suited to serve as prime minister, 47% chose Eisenkot, compared with 35% for Prime Minister Netanyahu.

VIRTUE SIGNALING ON ISRAEL

Mayor Mamdani acknowledged yesterday that he has no authority to arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu should he visit New York. It was a politically useful performance, but little more.

The underlying issue, however, is the extraordinary intensity of anti-Israel sentiment in some political circles, particularly among segments of the Muslim American electorate. Whether one agrees with it or not, candidates are increasingly tailoring their positions to that political reality.

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Palestinian-American commentator Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib argues that the Mamdani episode is emblematic of a much broader problem within today’s pro-Palestinian movement:

Mayor Mamdani knew all along that he could never arrest Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu or any foreign leader in New York City, which hosts the United Nations. Yet, he postured, virtue-signaled, used fiery rhetoric & lied as part of the tried & tested “pro-Palestine” ethos & strategy post-10/7 to build a political career and curry favor with a radicalized and selectively outraged voter base. This is the state of the contemporary “pro-Palestine” and anti-Zionist movements: zero accomplishments; no progress for Gazans or Palestinians on the ground; hollow sloganeering; empty promises; using Palestinians for personal gain; spreading divisiveness and unnecessarily incendiary language that goes nowhere; making a point but never making a difference, and blaming failures on everyone else. Mamdani is the latest iteration of a well-established pattern that has gotten the Palestinian people nowhere for decades. This is precisely why the DSA socialists, the neo-Communists, and Islamists are dangerous and cannot be trusted as actual allies and custodians of the Palestinian cause, nor as real partners in building prosperous and improved Western societies.

TRANSPORTATION NEWS

Israir

Israir has recruited 15 new pilots as it prepares to launch its long-awaited nonstop service between Tel Aviv and New York, following the addition of two wide-body