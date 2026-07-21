One of the day’s more unusual stories was an AI-generated video released by the Likud. The episode also drew renewed attention to Jonathan Urich, a senior aide who remains on Netanyahu’s staff despite being under criminal investigation.

Urich is accused of having worked on behalf of Qatar while serving in Netanyahu’s circle, along with other alleged offenses. Although the allegations have not yet been resolved in court, his continued role in the Prime Minister’s Office has become a source of growing controversy. If the charges are ultimately upheld, he could face a prison sentence. For now, however, he remains one of Netanyahu’s close advisers.

The video depicts Gadi Eisenkot happily walking through a field toward a young man who bears a striking resemblance to his son, who was killed during the war in Gaza. Without acknowledging the young man, who then frowns. Eisenkot passes by and instead rushes to embrace Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Ra’am party. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later reposted the video on his own social media accounts. The reaction was swift and overwhelmingly negative, with critics across the political spectrum condemning the video’s exploitation of Eisenkot’s personal tragedy.

The video is part of what appears to be the Likud’s emerging campaign strategy against Eisenkot: portraying him as a future prime minister who would rely on the Ra’am party to form a governing coalition. The argument is notable given that Ra’am was a member of the previous “change government,” and Netanyahu himself at one point sought to bring the party into his own coalition.

Ra’am, led by Mansour Abbas, has distinguished itself from other Arab parties. The party recognizes Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and has advocated greater integration of Arab Israelis into the country’s civic and economic life, including support for mandatory national service within the Arab community.

Whether the strategy will prove effective remains uncertain. Current polling suggests that a governing coalition may be possible even without Arab parties. Nevertheless, the message appears to be central to the Likud’s effort to define Eisenkot politically: casting him as a left-leaning leader who would depend on Arab parties to govern.

Beyond the politics, however, the video’s use of imagery so closely associated with Eisenkot’s son, who was killed in Gaza, crossed a flashing red line for many Israelis. The criticism was unusually broad, extending well beyond the opposition, with many arguing that personal loss should be off-limits in political campaigning.

Supporters of the Prime Minister have offered various explanations, arguing that the resemblance was unintentional or that no offense was intended. Those explanations have done little to quiet the backlash. If this episode is any indication, the coming campaign is likely to feature even more AI-generated political messaging, as the Likud increasingly turns to the technology as a central campaign tool.

PRESIDENT TRUMP MEETS LEBANESE PRESIDENT AOUN

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with President Donald Trump this afternoon. During the meeting, Trump indicated that the United States would be prepared to engage in talks with representatives of Hezbollah. Aoun, meanwhile, said that Lebanon could eventually reach a full peace agreement with Israel.

There are enormous obstacles to such an outcome, and it is difficult to imagine it happening anytime soon. Even so, the fact that the possibility is now being discussed at the highest levels is noteworthy. For now, it remains more a hope than a realistic expectation. Still, it is a hope worth holding onto.

In the meantime, the first phase of the interim agreement took effect today. There was a brief incident when Lebanese troops entered an area they were not authorized to enter. Israeli forces responded with warning shots, but no injuries were reported.

IRAN

During the press appearance following the meeting with Aoun, President Trump made two significant statements relating to Iran. First, he said there was little point in negotiating with Iran until its leadership demonstrated a genuine willingness to act. Second, he announced that the United States would soon strike the new nuclear facility the Iranians have been developing. He offered no timetable, saying only that the attack could come at any moment. He also described the planned strike as a major attack.

TWO READS THAT EXPOSE THE BLINDNESS OF SOME OF OUR CRITICS

There are two articles I want to address today. I do not usually devote much attention to pieces of this kind, but both deserve a response. The first appeared in The New York Times under the headline, “I’m a Scholar of Genocide. We’re Entering a Terrifying New Era,” by Omer Bar-Tov.

The article treats the claim that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza not as an argument to be debated, but as an established fact. It reflects a familiar pattern: repeat the accusation often enough, and it gradually acquires the status of accepted truth.

More troubling, however, is Bar-Tov’s assertion that the genocide is ongoing. He accurately describes the severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza, though it must be acknowledged that food is available. Bar-Tov notes that Israel continues to carry out military operations in which Palestinian civilians continue to die.

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As I wrote yesterday, Israel has made clear that it intends to pursue and eliminate all those responsible for the October 7 massacre wherever possible. However, what is almost entirely absent from the article is Hamas. According to the postwar framework, Hamas was required to disarm, but it has consistently refused. That refusal is one of the principal reasons reconstruction has not begun. In many ways, it is the continuation of a pattern that has defined Gaza since Hamas seized power in 2006: military confrontation taking precedence over rebuilding and governance.

The second article, published in The New Yorker, is titled, “How Biden Enabled Israel’s Aggression Toward Gaza—and Iran.” Its central argument is that the Biden administration should have exerted far greater pressure on Israel to reduce civilian casualties during the war.

I, too, believe that far too many civilians have died. But the article is deeply disturbing. It says little about Hamas’s systematic use of civilians as human shields and largely ignores the broader history and dilemmas of urban warfare, where distinguishing combatants from civilians is exceptionally difficult.

The section I found most problematic concerns Israel’s decision to deny the International Committee of the Red Cross access to a Palestinian prisoner. The article notes that the Red Cross condemned the October 7 attacks, but it omits the central fact behind Israel’s policy: Hamas itself refused to allow the Red Cross to visit the Israeli hostages it was holding. I did not support Israel’s decision to withhold Red Cross access in response. Nevertheless, to build part of the article around this issue without acknowledging the principal reason for the policy presents readers with an incomplete and ultimately one-sided account.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our ongoing partnership with Israeltech we bring you this week’s interview: “How DriveU Auto Is Turning Old Port Trucks Into Autonomous Vehicles,” featuring Alon Podhurst, CEO of DriveU Auto.

At CyberTech, we spoke with Alon Podhurst, CEO of DriveU Auto, about one of the most practical applications of autonomy: cargo ports. DriveU Auto builds retrofit kits that convert existing terminal tractors into autonomous vehicles. Instead of replacing fleets, ports can upgrade the machines they already operate.

In many terminals, dozens of tractors move containers back and forth all day. It is repetitive work that requires large teams of drivers working across shifts. By automating these vehicles, ports can reduce operational costs while increasing efficiency and throughput.

Alon explains why ports are such a strong fit for automation, how retrofitting older vehicles works, and what the transition could mean for the workforce. As global shipping volumes continue to grow, automation may become essential for keeping cargo moving.

You can watch the full interview here:

AI BOOM MEETS THE LIMITS OF ISRAEL’S POWER GRID

Israel’s ambitions to become a global artificial intelligence hub have collided with the limits of its electricity infrastructure. Just a month after the government approved a national AI strategy aimed at encouraging investment in advanced computing, the Israel Electricity Authority announced a 140-day freeze on processing new grid connection requests for large data centers. The move follows an unprecedented surge in demand, with developers requesting approximately 27,000 megawatts of new capacity, roughly three times Israel’s current average electricity consumption. Officials described the measure as an emergency pause to avoid making commitments the power system cannot realistically meet.

The extraordinary demand reflects the rapid expansion of AI-driven computing. In just two months, developers submitted requests for an additional 19,000 megawatts of capacity to Noga, the company that manages Israel’s electricity grid, adding to an existing backlog of about 8,000 megawatts. By comparison, Israel’s average electricity demand is around 9,000 megawatts, while the country’s all-time peak reached approximately 17,000 megawatts in August 2025. During the four-and-a-half-month freeze, the Electricity Authority, the Energy Ministry, and Noga will review pending applications, distinguish viable projects from speculative proposals, and develop a national policy for allocating the country’s limited electricity resources among data centers, industry, transportation, and residential consumers.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from data center developers, who argue that the freeze creates regulatory uncertainty at a time when Israel is seeking to attract investment in AI infrastructure. Industry representatives contend that delaying decisions leaves major projects in limbo and could discourage both domestic and international investors. Energy officials counter that the pause is necessary to protect the long-term reliability of the power grid while reassessing future electricity generation, transmission capacity, and natural gas requirements. The review is also expected to consider new screening requirements for developers, financial commitments designed to discourage speculative applications, and lessons from countries such as Singapore, Ireland, and parts of the United States, which are grappling with similar challenges as AI-driven demand for data centers accelerates.

BUSINESS

Ceragon

Israeli wireless connectivity company Ceragon has signed a new five-year agreement worth approximately $70 million with a long-standing Tier-1 mobile operator in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the contract, the company will continue providing transport solutions and services to support the operator’s nationwide mobile infrastructure as it expands and modernizes its 4G and 5G networks. The agreement includes deployment of Ceragon’s latest wireless transport technologies, including its IP-50CX, IP-50GP, and E-band product family, designed to increase network capacity and improve last-mile connectivity.

The expanded partnership also includes dedicated technical support teams working alongside the operator, with the potential to add Ceragon Insight network monitoring software as part of a broader managed services offering. Ceragon CEO Doron Arazi said the agreement reflects the trust built through years of collaboration with one of the region’s leading mobile operators and underscores the company’s ability to support large-scale network rollouts as demand for high-capacity 4G and 5G services continues to grow. The contract further strengthens Ceragon’s position as a supplier of advanced wireless transport solutions to major telecommunications operators worldwide.

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ASIO

Israeli defense technology company ASIO has raised $15 million in its first external funding round, ending more than two decades of self-financed growth as demand for military communications technology accelerates. The funding was led by Protego Ventures alongside Miami-based Aliya Capital Partners, whose broader investment platform manages approximately $6 billion in assets. Founded in 2003 by brothers Tomer and Yaniv Malhi, the Kfar Saba-based company has remained profitable throughout its history and now employs 70 people, with plans to significantly expand its workforce and production capacity.

ASIO develops tactical communications systems for maneuvering military units, enabling troops to maintain secure communications, situational awareness, and navigation even in environments where GPS or conventional communications are unavailable or jammed. Its GeoFusion-based technology powers a suite of battlefield solutions, including the IDF’s military smartphone platform, and has been deployed across multiple branches of the Israeli military. The company’s systems have seen extensive operational use during the past three years of fighting and are also in service with defense customers in several countries.

The investment comes as ASIO prepares for international expansion and deepens its relationship with U.S. defense technology giant Anduril. The company is expected to supply components for Anduril’s unmanned aerial systems under a contract estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars. The new capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, accelerate product development, and support growth in overseas markets following the opening of a U.S. office last year. ASIO has also strengthened its management team by recruiting senior executives from major Israeli defense companies, positioning itself to capitalize on the rapidly growing global defense technology market.

AIR

Israeli aviation startup AIR has unveiled the production-ready version of its **AIR One** electric aircraft at the EAA AirVenture aviation show in Wisconsin, marking a major step toward commercial production. The company expects to begin sales later this year, positioning the aircraft among the first electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles designed for personal use to enter the U.S. market. The two-seat aircraft can fly for up to one hour at cruising speeds exceeding 200 km/h while taking off and landing vertically.

The latest AIR One incorporates significant upgrades developed through thousands of test flights. These include a new airframe engineered by automotive design and manufacturing giant EDAG, dedicated NIDEC electric motors, an upgraded battery system, Dynon Avionics’ SkyView HDX flight display, and a redesigned cockpit with improved ergonomics. The aircraft also features multiple safety redundancies, including a whole-aircraft parachute system and the company’s proprietary “Fly-By-Intent” flight control technology, designed to simplify operation while enhancing safety.

Founded by Netanel Goldberg, Rani Plaut, and Chen Rosen, AIR is now focused on completing U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification and transitioning to serial production. The company believes the AIR One could become one of the first eVTOL aircraft to receive full U.S. certification for personal aviation, a milestone that would help accelerate the commercialization of electric flight and broaden access to private, zero-emission air transportation.

Cordant

Four former executives from Israeli fintech unicorn Rapyd have launched a new startup, Cordant, emerging from stealth with an $8 million seed funding round to tackle one of the payments industry’s least visible challenges: tracking transactions as they move across increasingly complex financial networks. The round was co-led by Motive Partners and Oak HC/FT, with participation from a broad group of venture investors including Bankless VC, FJ Labs, SignalFire, Quona, Next Stage, Selah Ventures, Flatironx, Nascent Ventures, Silvercircle Ventures and Generative Ventures. Digital asset companies Bitso and Paxos also joined the round as both investors and design partners.

Founded by Eric Rosenthal, Lior Levitt, Juan Jose Huezo and Sagi Ittah, the team drew on their experience scaling Rapyd’s payments infrastructure across more than 50 countries and over 100 partner integrations. They found that while money can now move across global payment networks in seconds, identifying exactly where a transaction failed or became delayed often requires piecing together information from banks, payment processors, compliance systems and local partners. Cordant’s platform is designed to provide financial institutions with a unified, real-time view of payment activity without replacing existing banking infrastructure or requiring data to be centralized.

The company describes its software as a “command center” that brings together information from payment rails, bank accounts, ledgers, compliance and risk management systems into a shared transaction timeline. Cordant believes demand for this type of visibility is growing as banks and fintech firms adopt real-time payments, stablecoins, digital assets and artificial intelligence. The startup is already working with 11 design partners across the banking and payments ecosystem, including Bitso and Paxos, as it develops a platform aimed at giving financial institutions the transparency needed before they can safely automate operations with AI.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

1986 Cancellation of the Lavi

On July 21, 1986, Israel Aircraft Industries rolled out the Lavi, a compact delta-wing fighter. By the end of the year, it lifted off the runway and climbed into the Mediterranean sky. By every account from the pilots who flew it, the aircraft handled beautifully. It was Israeli from the drawing board to the runway, conceived, designed, and largely built by a nation of just four million people determined never again to let anyone else hold the keys to its air force. Eight months later, its own government voted it to death by a single ballot.

A fighter, and an argument about sovereignty … The Lavi was never just an aircraft. It was Moshe Arens’s argument that Israel should build its own frontline fighter, rather than remain a customer, and therefore a hostage to American goodwill. An aeronautical engineer before entering politics, Arens envisioned a plane equal to the F-16 but built exclusively for Israel, tailored to the specific demands of its wars: long range, a heavy payload, and the ability to strike deep and return home.

By the measure of that ambition, Israel Aircraft Industries delivered. What began in 1980 as a modest, low-cost replacement for the aging A-4 was transformed in 1982 into something far more formidable: a genuine fourth-generation multirole fighter, credibly a match for the F-16C/D and, in the qualities that mattered most to Israeli planners, arguably its superior: range, payload, avionics, and survivability over a hostile battlefield. Two prototypes flew more than eighty sorties, opening much of the flight envelope without incident. The aircraft worked. That, in the end, was the problem.

Washington changes its mind … For years, the United States had paid for the Lavi, financing roughly 90% of its development through American military sales credits that Congress ultimately forgave. Washington had, in effect, underwritten a rival to its own flagship export.

The contradiction became unbearable once it turned commercial. When the Reagan administration lifted restrictions on fighter exports and American manufacturers began searching for foreign buyers, a U.S.-subsidized Israeli jet capable of underselling the F-16 abroad became a threat. Northrop, which had invested a billion dollars of its own money in the F-20 without selling a single aircraft, began complaining as early as 1983 about competition from a plane financed by the American taxpayer.

The Pentagon, the State Department, and members of Congress turned against the project as one. Dov Zakheim, a Defense Department official, produced a cost analysis concluding that the Lavi would cost far more than Israel’s own estimates suggested and pressed the case relentlessly in both capitals. Arens fought him on two fronts, in Washington and Jerusalem, and lost both.

The war of the numbers … The case for cancellation was framed in the language of arithmetic, and the arithmetic was fiercely contested. Israel’s Defense Ministry put the flyaway cost of each aircraft at $14.5 million. The Pentagon put it at $22.1 million, a gap of more than fifty percent between two governments describing the same airplane. The General Accounting Office split the difference, arriving at roughly $17.8 million. Set those figures against a comparably equipped F-16C at about $16.9 million, and the entire dispute comes into focus: on Israel’s estimate, the Lavi undercut the American fighter; on the Pentagon’s, it was substantially more expensive. Everything turned on whose numbers you believed.

There was good reason not to take the American ledger as gospel. Those estimates measured the gross cost of the program in dollars, the wrong metric for the decision actually before Israel, which was the net cost to Israel. A fighter built at home is not bought and forgotten. A large share of its price consists of domestic labor, and much of that labor returns to the treasury as income tax, generates additional tax revenue when those wages are spent, and spares the state the welfare and unemployment benefits it would otherwise pay.

Israeli labor in the 1980s was also cheaper than American labor. Spend on an F-16 and you buy an airframe; spend on a Lavi and you buy an airframe while recovering a substantial fraction of the cost through your own economy. The gross-cost framing erased all of that, and it was the framing advanced by the party with the most to gain from a larger number.

The export ledger … And then there was the money the Lavi was meant to earn. It was never conceived as a plane for Israel alone. From the 1982 redesign onward, the intention was explicit: the Lavi would be marketed worldwide as a major Israeli export, and foreign sales would help defray its production costs. Some within the program even spoke of the United States Air Force itself as a potential buyer.

This is the pivot on which the entire American argument turns against itself. Washington could not have it both ways. If the Lavi was the unaffordable failure the cost hawks described, it threatened no one’s export business and could have been left to collapse under its own weight. The fact that the Pentagon, the State Department, and firms such as Northrop instead fought so hard to strangle it amounted to an admission, the clearest one available, that the plane was good enough and cheap enough to take significant sales from the F-16 in precisely the markets the United States intended to preserve for itself. One does not lobby for years to kill a competitor one believes to be worthless.

Those foreign sales would have done more for Israel than the domestic tax recapture, because they would have arrived in hard currency—dollars earned abroad, for a country still recovering from the hyperinflation of 1985. The revenue the Americans were determined to deny Israel was precisely the revenue that would have let the plane pay for itself.

There was a genuine catch, and an honest account has to acknowledge it. Because nearly the entire aircraft rested on American-financed and American-supplied components—the engine, the wings, and much of the avionics—any Lavi sold abroad required American consent. Israel’s freedom to export was legally hostage to Washington. But that catch only confirms the motive rather than softening it: the United States held a veto over the Lavi’s foreign sales, and it was never going to license exports that would compete with its own manufacturers. The competitor was denied the one market that could have vindicated it, by the very hand that was paying for it.

Twelve to eleven

On August 30, 1987, the national-unity cabinet took up the question. The Likud ministers around Arens fought for the plane; the Labor ministers, with Shimon Peres now converted to the opposition and the Finance Ministry pressing hard, lined up behind the American position. The context beyond the cabinet room was merciless: Israel had only recently survived inflation approaching 450%, broken only two years before by an austerity regime that rendered any large shekel commitment politically radioactive. The vote was twelve to eleven, with one abstention. The Lavi was finished.

Israel Aircraft Industries laid off thousands. Its workforce shrank from twenty-two thousand in 1987 to fourteen thousand by 1994, and the country lost a capacity to build its own fighters that it has never rebuilt. Israel bought F-16s instead, with American money that could only ever have been spent on American aircraft, money that left behind not a single Israeli job or shekel of tax revenue.

What was actually decided … The design did not die quietly. Within a few years, the Lavi’s lines seemed to reappear in China’s J-10—the export the United States had fought to prevent, realized at last in the one form certain to poison Israel’s relations with its patron. Arens went to his grave calling the cancellation a tragic mistake, insisting that Israel might today be flying the most advanced fighter in the world.

With the benefit of 40 years of hindsight, the decision to cancel the Lavi remains highly controversial. On the one hand, at a time when Israel is increasingly concerned with preserving its strategic independence, it might not be as dependent on the United States had it continued developing and manufacturing its own fighter aircraft. Given Israel’s subsequent record of technological innovation, there is a credible argument that the fifth- or even sixth-generation aircraft it would likely be flying today could rival, or even surpass, any fighter currently in service.

On the other hand, selling fighter aircraft is unlike selling almost anything else, and the potential export market may never have developed. Buying an aircraft from another country is a far more public statement than purchasing a missile, an electronic system, or another piece of military technology. Aircraft carry the identity of the country that produces them, and it is far from clear that Israel could have successfully sold them around the world.

In the end, the Lavi would likely have been both the less expensive and the better choice, but the complications it might have created are impossible to judge, even forty years later.yes go ah