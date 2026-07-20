The United States announced today that the first phase of the Israel-Lebanon agreement is now underway. Under the plan, Israel is withdrawing from three villages in southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese Army moving in to take control. The handover is part of a U.S. brokered agreement negotiated between Israel and Lebanon and is intended to mark the beginning of the accord’s implementation.

The central question is whether the arrangement will hold. At this stage, no one can say. There is considerable skepticism that the Lebanese Army will be able to prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing a presence in the villages once Israeli forces withdraw.

I also doubt that Israel will be prepared to withdraw much farther before the elections, although that is a separate issue. For now, the hope must be that this initial step succeeds. If it does, it would at least mark movement in the right direction.

NETANYAHU’S ULTRA-ORTHODOX DILEMMA

Rabbi Dov Landau, the spiritual leader of Degel HaTorah, the non-Hasidic Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox faction, sparked widespread criticism after a recording released last night in which he appeared to question the legitimacy of military service within the Religious Zionist community.

Referring to the Religious Zionist soldiers, Rabbi Landau asked: “If the country sends people, soldiers, in the name of the country’s honor, and they kill people, is that also allowed?” He then added, “It’s simply murder. So they’re inciting murder. That’s what they’re doing.”

Rabbi Landau’s remarks, particularly his accusation that the Religious Zionist community is inciting murder, were extraordinary. The language was harsher than that typically used by even many of Israel’s most outspoken, virulent critics and went well beyond the rhetoric heard from opposition politicians or Arab members of the Knesset in their criticism of the IDF.

The comments have once again placed Netanyahu in a politically difficult position, forcing him to balance his dependence on the ultra-Orthodox parties against the reaction of much of the broader Israeli public.

Degel HaTorah representatives in the Knesset immediately rallied behind Rabbi Landau, expressing regret that the party had joined Netanyahu’s governing coalition.. The response from Netanyahu’s camp was equally swift. Yonatan Urich, the prime minister’s closest political adviser, who has been indicted and plays a central role in running Netanyahu’s campaign, urged the ultra-Orthodox politicians to remain silent for the next ninety-nine days. Otherwise, he warned, “we will lose the election.”

The episode also exposes a broader political contradiction. For years, Netanyahu has argued that an opposition coalition supported by Arab parties would be unacceptable. Yet the leader of one of Israel’s primary ultra-Orthodox factions, long-time members of Netanyahu’s own governing coalition has now used language far more inflammatory than that typically heard from Arab parties. The contrast will not be easy for Netanyahu to explain.

HAMAS AFTER OCTOBER 7

Hamas announced today that Khalil al-Hayya has been elected its new leader, defeating Khaled Mashal in an internal leadership contest. Al-Hayya is widely regarded as being closer to Iran and is identified with the faction of Hamas most closely aligned with Tehran. What his election will mean for the organization remains to be seen.

Al-Hayya has not been in Gaza since leaving just days before the October 7 attack. His departure, in anticipation of both the massacre and the Israeli military response that would inevitably follow, has long been cited as evidence that Hamas’s senior leadership expected the scale of the conflict that was about to unfold.

Today, Israel announced that it had killed another terrorist who participated in the October 7 attack. Barely a day passes without the military announcing the elimination of someone involved in the assault. In its aftermath, Israel established a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to identify, locate, and direct operations against every individual believed to have taken part in the October 7 attack.

A STAND FOR ACADEMIC FREEDOM

Five members of the Council for Higher Education resigned today in protest over the passage of a law requiring separate instruction for men and women in master’s and doctoral programs. In their resignation letter, they argued that gender segregation in higher education, particularly at the graduate level, undermines the fundamental principle of academic freedom.

The resigning members also warned that the law would damage Israel’s universities in practical ways. Institutions could be forced to admit additional students who do not meet their usual academic standards in order to fill separate classes. Moreover, female faculty members would be placed at a disadvantage because, under the new rules, men could teach both men and women, while women could teach only women.

Taken together, these concerns led the five resigning members to conclude that the law represented a deeply troubling direction for higher education in Israel. They also pointed out that even Iran does not impose gender segregation at the university level.

The council members resigned in order to prevent a meeting scheduled for tomorrow by Education Minister Yoav Kisch, who is determined to move forward with implementing the law. The legislation requires the council to establish a framework for introducing separate master’s and doctoral programs for men and women beginning in October.

By stepping down, the members deprived the council of a quorum, preventing it from meeting before the election. Their expectation is that, once a new government is formed, the law will be overturned.

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THE STRAIN ON AMERICA’S MUNITIONS ARSENAL

Reports in the American press indicate that the U.S. military is facing shortages of certain missiles and precision-guided munitions, although the underlying problem is hardly new. It was already known that the United States expended a significant share of its THAAD interceptor missiles during the first two rounds of fighting with Iran, along with a large number of precision-guided bombs.

More broadly, the shortages reflect a deeper structural challenge. The American defense industrial base lacks the capacity to replenish sophisticated weapons quickly or to sustain large-scale production over a short period of time.

The problem is now widely recognized in Washington, but addressing it will take years. How it will impact American military planning with respect to Iran in the near term remains unclear. Currently, as with so many other issues, the trajectory of events is impossible to predict.

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Qatar has put forward a proposal for a ten-day ceasefire, during which commercial shipping would be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has indicated that it is not interested in such a limited pause, leaving the proposal’s prospects uncertain.

The United States, meanwhile, has continued its attacks on Iran. The pace of the strikes appeared to slow last night, most likely because of the World Cup final. According to reports, no attacks were carried out until the match had ended, leaving a shorter window for military operations.

Today, American forces reportedly struck an IRGC-owned electronics facility deep inside Iran. Iran, meanwhile, attacked a Saudi oil tanker.

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A STRONG DEBUT FOR “THE DEMOCRATS”

Today, the Democrats held their party primary. In advance of the vote, the party enrolled approximately 112,000 members, an impressive figure. “The Democrats” party was created through the merger of Meretz with the former Labor party, under the leadership of Yair Golan.

The primary was conducted electronically, allowing members to vote by smartphone, which contributed to an exceptionally high turnout. More than 90,000 members cast ballots. The outcome is widely regarded as a strong slate of candidates, reflecting both the party’s broad participation and the depth of its leadership.

Current polls place the Democrats at approximately ten seats in the Knesset, although party leaders hope to improve on that showing, particularly through an intensive campaign to increase turnout among Arab Israeli voters. The following are the candidates who emerged at the top of the primary:

1. Yair Golan—Party Chairman, Maj. Gen. (Res.)

2. Naama Lazimi

3. Rabbi Gilad Kariv

4. Efrat Rayten, Adv.

5. Yaya Fink

6. Gaby Lasky, Adv.

7. Omri Ronen, Adv.

8. Michal Rozin

9. Moshe Radman Abutbul

10. Sumaya Bashir

11. Nimrod Sheffer, Maj. Gen. (Res.)

12. Moran Zer Katzenstein

13. Avi Dabush

EXTENDING THE LIFE OF THE INS LAHAV; IRON DOME GOES TO SEA

The Israeli Navy is undertaking a major modernization of the INS Lahav, a 35-year-old Saar 5-class missile ship, transforming it into a vessel equipped with a naval version of Rafael’s Iron Dome air defense system. The NIS 250 million (approximately $82 million) project is expected to be completed within five months and will extend the ship’s operational life by at least 15 years. In addition to Iron Dome, the Lahav is receiving a new Elta radar, along with upgraded navigation, communications, sonar, and combat systems, bringing its capabilities close to those of Israel’s newer Saar 6-class corvettes.