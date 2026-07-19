The question dominating the news in Israel today is whether the current confrontation with Iran will escalate into another direct conflict, and if so, when. With each passing day, the tension appears to intensify. The United States continues to ratchet up military and economic pressure on Tehran, while Iran responds with increasingly forceful threats and countermeasures. The result is a growing sense among most Israelis that both sides are moving steadily toward a wider confrontation

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This afternoon, it briefly appeared that moment might have arrived. When Iran launched missiles at the port and airfield in Aqaba, Jordan, the targets lay just two miles from Eilat. There was genuine concern that a missile could miss its intended target and strike the Israeli city instead, drawing Israel into the conflict despite President Trump’s stated desire to keep it out. In today’s incident, U.S. THAAD batteries intercepted the missiles, preventing what could have become a far more dangerous escalation.

Why Iran chose to take that risk is not entirely clear. Until now, Tehran has seemed intent on avoiding a direct confrontation with Israel, recognizing that any Israeli response would almost certainly be broader and more sustained than the American campaign, with strikes continuing around the clock.

The United States continues to carry out nightly strikes, primarily against targets in southern Iran. In recent days, the campaign has steadily expanded to include increasingly significant strategic sites.

Most Israeli analysts believe Netanyahu is eager to enter the war, in part because he needs to change the political narrative. At present, the polls suggest he is heading toward defeat. Several surveys released in recent days have shown the opposition winning a majority even without the support of the Arab parties. That would deprive Netanyahu of one of his central campaign arguments: that Eisenkot could form a government only by relying on Arab lawmakers. According to the latest polling, Eisenkot would no longer need to do so.

I suspect that trend will become even clearer over the next few weeks as the gap between the two voting blocs widens. The only development likely to alter the political trajectory would be a dramatic shift in the national agenda, most plausibly through a new war that ends decisively in Israel’s favor—which remains entirely possible.

Of course, most Israelis fear that a renewed conflict would not unfold so favorably. Iran may still have surprises in reserve, and even an extended Israeli campaign may prove unable to change the fundamental strategic equation. Only time will tell.

That said, for now, many of us are bracing for the possibility of weeks spent running to shelters, remaining close to home, and settling back into a routine that we had hoped was behind us.

PRIMARIES, LOYALTY, AND NETANYAHU’S POLITICAL CALCULUS

For the past several weeks, Prime Minister Netanyahu has been trying to cancel the Likud primaries and instead have the party’s list determined by an appointments committee. His motives appear to be twofold. First, he wants candidates whose loyalty to him is beyond question, although it is difficult to imagine a more loyal parliamentary faction than the current Likud members. Second, he believes that some of the party’s most outspoken and ideologically hardline figures could become a political liability in the general election.

The first consideration (i.e. question of loyalty), is difficult to assess. As for the second, I remain skeptical. In practice, few Israelis cast their ballots based on the composition of a party’s list. In Likud’s case especially, the election is overwhelmingly a referendum on Netanyahu himself. Voters will either support him or they will not, regardless of who occupies the twentieth or thirtieth spot on the slate. Candidate lists may matter more in some of the smaller parties, although even there, their electoral impact is open to question.

At today’s meeting of the Likud Secretariat, Netanyahu declared that he supported holding party primaries. He immediately added, however, that if Israel were at war, they might not be possible. The committee ultimately approved holding primaries, with one notable exception: they would be postponed in the event of a war.

That provision inevitably raises questions. If a war would delay the primaries, it also creates an additional political incentive for Netanyahu to avoid them. Given that his overriding political objective has always appeared to be securing another term in office, the timing is difficult to ignore.

WHO, EXACTLY, WERE THEY PROTESTING?

Late this afternoon, a number of senior Likud ministers and members of the governing coalition took part in a march to the Gaza border calling for the reestablishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza. It was an unusual spectacle. Members of the government were, in effect, demonstrating against the policies of the government of which they themselves are a part. It was not entirely clear who, exactly, the protest was directed at. Perhaps the real audience was the Likud electorate ahead of the next primaries. Of course, that assumes there will be primaries.

THE FIRE AT HAVAT GILAD AND THE COST OF ASSUMPTIONS

Earlier today, a major fire broke out near the settlement of Havat Gilad in the West Bank, damaging a number of homes. Initial reports raised the possibility of arson, prompting the Shin Bet to become briefly involved in the investigation. The suspicion of arson was later ruled out. Regrettably, the clarification came too late to prevent retaliation. Before the investigation had reached its conclusion, a group of far-right settlers set fire to a nearby mosque.

HARVARD-HARRIS POLL: Americans Continue to Back Israel, Distrust Iran

The latest Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll suggests that, despite nearly three years of war and intense political debate, the American public continues to hold broadly pro-Israel views. While partisan differences remain significant on many questions, majorities across the political spectrum continue to recognize Israel’s legitimacy, regard Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist threats, and express deep skepticism about Iran’s intentions.

Perhaps the poll’s most striking finding is that 76% of Americans believe Israel has the right to exist as the homeland of the Jewish people, while only 24% disagree. Even among Democrats, 70% support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish homeland, compared to 86% of Republicans and 71% of independents. Support also rises sharply with age, from just 52% among those aged 18-24 to an overwhelming 92% among Americans over 65.

The survey also examined how Americans believe Israel should define itself politically. A majority, 56%, believe Israel should be defined as a Jewish state, while 44% would prefer it to be a state without an official religious or ethnic identity. Republicans strongly favor maintaining Israel’s Jewish character (70%), while Democrats are narrowly divided, with 48% supporting the idea of a Jewish state and 52% preferring a civic state without an official ethnic or religious identity.

When asked about the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Americans continue to side overwhelmingly with Israel. 73% say they support Israel, compared with 27% who support Hamas. Republicans remain the strongest supporters of Israel at 85%, but nearly two-thirds of Democrats (63%) also say they back Israel. Age once again plays a major role. Among Americans under 25, support is evenly divided, with 40% backing Israel and 60% supporting Hamas. By contrast, support for Israel climbs steadily with age, reaching 88% among those over 65.

The poll also sheds light on how Americans interpret Hamas’ broader goals. 43% believe terrorist organizations such as Hamas are trying to destroy Israel, while 33% believe they are fighting primarily to obtain greater rights in their territory and another 23% believe they seek territorial expansion. Republicans are more likely to view Hamas as seeking Israel’s destruction (56%), while Democrats are more divided. Even so, across the electorate, the single largest group believes Hamas’ objective is Israel’s elimination rather than simply improving Palestinian rights.

On questions concerning Israel’s security environment, Americans show remarkably broad agreement. 77% believe terrorist organizations are present on Israel’s borders, including Hamas and Hezbollah. That view commands majority support among Democrats, Republicans, independents, and every age group surveyed.

Similarly, 70% believe Hezbollah should be required to disarm as part of any long-term peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Support extends across party lines, including 65% of Democrats and nearly four out of five Republicans. Older Americans express especially strong support for requiring Hezbollah to surrender its weapons.

The survey also reveals widespread skepticism toward Iran despite recent diplomatic efforts. 70% believe Iran is not negotiating seriously and is merely attempting to buy time, while only 30% think Tehran is negotiating in good faith. That skepticism cuts across partisan lines, with nearly two-thirds of Democrats and more than three-quarters of Republicans doubting Iran’s sincerity.

Americans are equally unconvinced that Iran is honoring its commitments. 66% believe Iran is violating the terms of the current memorandum of understanding, while only one-third believe Tehran is complying. Even among Democrats, who are generally more supportive of diplomatic engagement, a majority believes Iran is violating the agreement.

Taken together, the results suggest that while political debate over Israel remains vigorous—particularly among younger Americans and within the Democratic Party—the broader American electorate continues to hold positions that are considerably more favorable to Israel than is often portrayed in public discourse. Large majorities continue to recognize Israel’s legitimacy, support Israel over Hamas, believe Hezbollah should disarm, and remain deeply suspicious of Iran’s intentions.

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The generational divide, however, is impossible to ignore. On nearly every question, younger Americans are substantially less supportive of Israel than older voters, suggesting that while current public opinion remains strongly favorable toward Israel, the long-term trajectory of American attitudes may depend heavily on whether those generational differences persist as today’s younger voters grow older.

BUSINESS

XM Cyber

Five years after Israeli cybersecurity company XM Cyber was acquired for $700 million, the company’s core technology is changing hands once again. U.S. cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has reached an agreement to acquire XM Cyber’s intellectual property, including its source code and portfolio of more than 45 patents, while the company itself will continue operating under its current ownership.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Because the agreement covers only intellectual property and excludes XM Cyber’s customers, revenue and operating business, industry observers expect the purchase price to represent only a fraction of the company’s original $700 million acquisition value.

Founded in 2016 by former Mossad Director Tamir Pardo together with Noam Erez, Boaz Gorodisky and entrepreneur Shaul Shani, XM Cyber pioneered attack path management technology. Its platform enables organizations to simulate cyberattacks, identify how attackers could move laterally through corporate networks, and prioritize the vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited. The company quickly established itself as one of Israel’s leading cybersecurity startups, raising approximately $48 million before being acquired in 2021 by Germany’s Schwarz Group.

Schwarz Group, the parent company of the Lidl and Kaufland supermarket chains, purchased XM Cyber as part of a broader strategy to expand into cloud computing, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure through its technology division, Schwarz Digits. The latest transaction signals a strategic shift, with Schwarz choosing to deepen its partnership with CrowdStrike rather than continue developing XM Cyber’s technology independently.

As part of the expanded relationship, CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits announced plans to integrate CrowdStrike’s Falcon cybersecurity platform with STACKIT, Schwarz Digits’ sovereign cloud platform. The partnership is aimed at European enterprises seeking cloud infrastructure hosted entirely within the European Union while meeting increasingly stringent cybersecurity requirements, including the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act and NIS2 regulations. The agreement further strengthens CrowdStrike’s position in the rapidly growing European cybersecurity market while extending the reach of technology originally developed in Israel.

Arpalus

American grocery technology giant Instacart has acquired Netanya-based AI startup Arpalus, marking its first acquisition of an Israeli company. Although the purchase price was not disclosed, Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist estimates the deal is worth tens of millions of dollars. Founded in 2019 by Ofir Zilberberg, a former Israeli Air Force and Elbit Systems engineer, Arpalus developed artificial intelligence and computer vision software that gives supermarkets real-time visibility into their shelves. The technology addresses one of online grocery retail’s biggest challenges by ensuring digital inventory more accurately reflects what is actually available in stores.

Arpalus’ software converts a short smartphone video of a supermarket shelf into a highly accurate digital inventory, reportedly identifying products with more than 95% accuracy despite difficult lighting, unreliable Wi-Fi, and thousands of nearly identical items. Instacart plans to integrate the technology into its network of approximately 600,000 shoppers, who will scan shelves while fulfilling customer orders, creating continuously updated inventory maps. The information will improve online order accuracy while supporting additional in-store technologies, including smart shopping carts and other computer vision applications.

The acquisition reflects Instacart’s evolution from a grocery delivery platform into a retail technology company focused on artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics. Founded in 2012 and now valued at approximately $11 billion, Instacart already processes data from more than 1.6 billion lifetime orders and nearly 100,000 stores across North America. For Israel’s technology sector, the deal is another example of global companies turning to Israeli AI innovation to solve real-world commercial challenges, continuing a strong year for acquisitions of Israeli startups.

Sable, an artificial intelligence startup co-founded by Israeli entrepreneur Nim Ravid, has raised $45 million in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital and 8VC to develop what it describes as the next generation of “AI employees.” Founded in late 2025 by four Harvard graduates, Sable is building AI agents capable of handling entire customer interactions—from product demonstrations and software navigation to answering complex questions and guiding buyers through purchasing decisions. The funding round also included BoxGroup, SV Angel, Valor Atreides AI Fund, and several prominent technology founders.

Rather than functioning as a traditional chatbot, Sable’s flagship AI system, Aidan, is designed to act as a digital employee. Using a combination of computer vision, voice, video, and real-time browser navigation, Aidan can see what users see on their screens, demonstrate software products, explain features, and guide customers through complex workflows without human intervention. The company believes this approach solves one of the biggest shortcomings of today’s AI assistants, which generally rely on text conversations and cannot interact directly with software interfaces or maintain context throughout the sales process.

Although Sable’s 15-person team is currently based in the United States, the company has begun recruiting engineers in Israel, where Ravid says it sees exceptional AI talent. Ravid is also known for founding the Survived To Tell initiative after the October 7 Hamas attacks, bringing survivors’ and hostage families’ stories to an international audience, and later serving on Harvard University’s Committee to Combat Anti-Semitism. The new funding positions Sable to compete in the rapidly expanding market for AI-powered enterprise software, where companies are racing to replace routine customer-facing roles with increasingly capable autonomous AI agents.

Beacon Security

Israeli cybersecurity startup Beacon Security has raised $13 million in a seed funding round led by Notable Capital, with participation from Holly Ventures, AlphaDrive Ventures, SVCI, Jefferies Family Office, and more than 60 cybersecurity entrepreneurs and executives. Founded in 2024, Beacon is developing an AI-native security platform designed to provide both human analysts and AI security agents with the trusted data and context needed to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats. The company reports that its annual recurring revenue has grown by more than 300% during the first half of 2026, with customers spanning financial services, healthcare, technology, and other highly regulated industries.

Beacon was founded by Gal Tal-Hochberg, Or Mattatia, and Iddo Israely, veterans of elite Israeli intelligence units 8200 and 81. The founders bring extensive startup experience: Tal-Hochberg previously co-founded HiredScore, which was acquired by Workday for $520 million, Mattatia was Vice President of Product at Mitiga, and Israely served as Vice President of R&D at Skyline AI before its acquisition by JLL. Their platform aggregates and enriches security data from across an organization’s network, creating a unified context layer that enables AI agents to identify sophisticated threats, investigate attacks, and strengthen an organization’s security posture.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI, Beacon argues that cybersecurity must evolve beyond traditional tools designed for human analysts. Its platform supports specialized AI security agents capable of detecting complex attack patterns, including AI-assisted threats and advanced lateral movement, while ensuring that organizations maintain control over the data and decisions those agents rely upon. The funding will be used to accelerate product development as Beacon seeks to become a foundational infrastructure provider for the next generation of AI-driven cybersecurity operations.

Horizon Trade

Israeli fintech startup Horizon Trade has raised $2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Entrée Capital to develop an AI-powered platform that brings sophisticated trading tools traditionally reserved for hedge funds to individual investors. Founded by 19-year-old Tuvia Ohana, the company allows users to describe an investment idea in plain language, automatically converts it into trading code, tests it against historical market data, and deploys it through major brokerage platforms. Ahead of its launch, Horizon says more than 23,000 traders and investors have already joined its waiting list.

Ohana, who completed high school at 16 and previously bootstrapped another company, leads a team of 15 employees with an average age of about 20. Horizon’s platform is designed to eliminate the need for programming or quantitative finance expertise by using AI agents to create, validate, and automate trading strategies. The system uses the same code for both historical backtesting and live trading, reducing the risk that strategies perform differently once deployed. It also integrates with major trading platforms, including Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, E*Trade, TradeStation, and Alpaca.

Horizon aims to simplify systematic investing, an area traditionally dominated by hedge funds with access to expensive data and specialized engineering teams. By combining market research, strategy development, backtesting, and automated execution into a single platform, the company hopes to make advanced quantitative investing accessible to retail investors. The startup also plans to launch a marketplace where users can share and follow successful trading strategies, reflecting the growing role of artificial intelligence in reshaping personal investing.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

1969 Green Island Raid

Green Island, known in Arabic as Al Jazeera Al Khadraa, was a heavily fortified artificial island at the southern entrance to the Suez Canal. Built by the British during World War II to defend the strategic waterway against Axis attack, it was later transformed by Egypt into an important early-warning, radar, and intelligence post.

By 1969, at the height of the War of Attrition, the 145-meter-long concrete fortress was protected by high seawalls, razor wire, heavy machine guns, and anti-aircraft positions. Its garrison of roughly seventy soldiers included infantrymen and elite As-Sa’iqa commandos, and Egyptian forces regarded the island as virtually impregnable.

Israeli military leaders authorized Operation Bulmus 6 to destroy the installation, disable its radar capabilities, and deliver a broader psychological message: no Egyptian position was beyond Israel’s reach.

Tactical map of the Green Island raid.

On the night of July 19, 1969, Israel launched Operation Bulmus 6, a daring joint assault carried out by its two premier special operations units: the naval commandos of Shayetet 13 and the reconnaissance soldiers of Sayeret Matkal. The first wave, drawn from Shayetet 13, approached the island in Zodiac inflatable boats before swimming the final 900 meters. Battling strong currents while carrying nearly 90 pounds of equipment, the commandos used underwater rebreathers to surface undetected beneath the fortress walls.

After cutting through the barbed wire and scaling the concrete defenses, they secured a foothold that allowed a second wave, consisting of Sayeret Matkal operators, to land quickly, reinforce the assault, and establish a command post.

The ensuing battle was fought entirely at close quarters on a fortress little larger than a football field. The Egyptian defenders resisted fiercely with heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades before ultimately calling artillery fire onto their own position in an effort to halt the Israeli advance.

Despite weapon malfunctions caused by the prolonged underwater approach, the Israeli commandos destroyed the radar installation and rendered the outpost inoperable. The victory, however, came at a steep price. Three commandos from Shayetet 13 and three from Sayeret Matkal were killed, and eleven others were wounded. The Egyptian garrison suffered approximately eighty fatalities.