Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

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Bill
2h

“the settlement of Havat Gilad in the West Bank,”.

As an Israeli, why, after almost 60 years of Israeli administration, do you insist on using the defunct Jordanian term “the West Bank” rather than the historically correct (in this case) “in central Samaria”? You have never answered this question.

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