The United States continues to increase the pressure on Iran with a steadily expanding campaign of airstrikes. As best as can be determined, the strategy is one of gradual escalation, broadening the target set from military sites along the Gulf to installations of greater strategic importance deeper inside Iran and closer to Tehran.

So far, Iran’s response has remained relatively restrained. Today, however, Tehran warned that if the United States attacks its power infrastructure, it will instruct the Houthis to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a threat that cannot be dismissed given the Houthis’ demonstrated ability to disrupt shipping through the vital maritime corridor.

In Israel, the atmosphere increasingly feels like the uneasy days that preceded previous confrontations with Iran. There is a growing sense that the question is no longer whether the conflict will reach Israel, but when. For now, life continues much as usual. People are making travel plans, going to work, and trying to maintain a sense of normalcy, but always with one eye on the latest developments.

Everyone understands how quickly that normalcy can disappear. Within minutes, an ordinary evening can once again become a race to the nearest bomb shelter. For the moment, all anyone can do is carry on with daily life while hoping the next phase of the conflict remains beyond Israel’s borders.

GENDER-SEGREGATED STUDIES: A WINDOW INTO ISRAEL’S RELIGIOUS SHIFT

Last night, the Knesset approved a bill permitting gender-segregated graduate programs. continued its blitz of legislation in its final hours.The most striking aspect of the vote was that Degel HaTorah, the party representing the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox community, did not support the measure.

The reason is revealing: its rabbinic leadership opposes members of the community pursuing higher education in the first place. As a result, the law is aimed primarily at students outside the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox community, including the more traditional non-ultra-Orthodox segments of society, parts of the Sephardi ultra-Orthodox community, and the more conservative, ultra-nationalist wing of the Religious Zionist movement known as the “Hardalim”. These are the groups most likely to seek graduate education while also placing a high value on gender-segregated academic programs.

The legislation also reflects a broader cultural shift within parts of the Religious Zionist community. Its roots lie in the Bnei Akiva youth movement, where boys and girls studied, participated in activities, and even danced together in a largely integrated environment. Over the years, however, significant segments of that community have moved in a far more conservative direction.

Why gender separation has become such a central issue remains difficult to explain. What is clear is that some influential rabbis seem to be deeply preoccupied with the issue and regard maintaining increasingly strict boundaries between men and women as a defining social and religious priority.

KNESSET PASSES CONTROVERSIAL COMMUNICATIONS LAW

The Knesset passed the Communications Law this evening. Opponents argue that the measure gives regulatory and financial advantages to broadcasters viewed as supportive of the government while placing competing news organizations at a disadvantage

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The law is almost certain to face a challenge in the Supreme Court. While supporters of an independent press object to the legislation’s substance, the more immediate legal issue concerns the way it was enacted. According to critics, the coalition bypassed the normal legislative process by introducing significant last-minute changes without the required committee review or debate.

ed The coalition was determined to enact the legislation before the Knesset dispersed. Critics maintain that the law is designed to tilt the media playing field in favor of broadcasters aligned with the government. My expectation is that the Supreme Court will move quickly. It would not be surprising if it issues a temporary injunction as early as next week, freezing the law while it considers the legal challenges.

DERI ATTACKS IDF CHIEF AS DRAFT DISPUTE ESCALATES

Last night, Shas leader Aryeh Deri sharply criticized IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over his letter opposing the coalition’s draft legislation, in which he warned that the military is facing a severe manpower shortage. Deri accused Zamir of attempting to undermine the right-wing government

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The opposition responded swiftly and forcefully. Critics pointed to what they described as the irony of Deri, whose own grandchildren are exempt from military service, attacking the head of the IDF for warning of a growing manpower crisis. As a member of the Security Cabinet, Deri has participated in decisions that send Israeli soldiers into combat, even as his own family remains safely in Yeshivot.

Meanwhile, ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked Highway 4 during demonstrations against the continued arrest of a small number of ultra-Orthodox men who have failed to comply with military draft orders.

WARNING FROM WASHINGTON; NEW PRESSURES ON U.S.-ISRAEL RELATIONS

Last night offered another reminder of the challenges Israel now faces in Washington. The U.S. House of Representatives rejected a bill that would have ended all American aid to Israel. Even so, 100 Democratic members voted in favor of the measure.

Only four or five years ago, support for such legislation would likely have been confined to a small handful of lawmakers, primarily those associated with what became known as “the [progressive, far-left] Squad.” The size of yesterday’s vote illustrates how significantly support for Israel has eroded within parts of the Democratic Party and underscores how much work will be required to reverse that trend.

Perhaps even more troubling was Vice President J.D. Vance’s lengthy appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, one of the world’s most influential media platforms. During the interview, Vance made two deeply disturbing claims, likely to reverberate well beyond the podcast itself. Citing a Time magazine article, Vance asserted that Israel had financed an influence campaign against him in an effort to undermine the temporary agreement with Iran by targeting one of its principal architects.

The allegation is significant in its own right. That the sitting Vice President of the United States, and a potential future president, would publicly accuse Israel of orchestrating an influence campaign against him marks a striking escalation in the rhetoric surrounding the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Vance then went a step further, stating that many people believe Jeffrey Epstein was, in one way or another, connected to the Mossad. The remark echoed one of the most widely circulated conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein, one that has never been substantiated. By raising it in such a high-profile interview, the vice president gave renewed visibility to a claim that has long circulated without credible supporting evidence.

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BAR EXAM RESULTS HIGHLIGHT CRISIS IN LEGAL EDUCATION

A little more than fifty years ago, an aliyah emissary persuaded me not to become a lawyer. Israel, he said, already had too many. He was a lawyer himself, though he had never quite found his place in the profession here, in part because his specialty was international law. I took his advice. Perhaps that was a mistake. Instead of going to law school, I moved to Israel and joined the army.

As it turned out, during my first two or three decades in the country, including the years when I divided my time between Israel and the United States, there was no shortage of opportunities for lawyers. If anything, Israel seemed to need more of them. That began to change when a wave of new academic colleges started offering law degrees. It is worth remembering that, in Israel, law is an undergraduate degree rather than a graduate one. Students can begin studying it directly after high school.

The figures below show the percentage of graduates who passed Israel’s equivalent of the bar examination. For comparison, in the United States roughly 80% or more of graduates who take the bar immediately after law school pass it. Israel’s established university law schools perform at about the same level. The academic colleges, however, are another story.

Israel’s summer 2026 bar examination produced the lowest pass rate in years, with fewer than half of all candidates earning a passing grade. According to figures released by the Israel Bar Association, only 42.6% of the 2,919 candidates who sat for the June 23 licensing examination passed. The average score across all examinees was just 56.8%.

The results were significantly weaker than those recorded a year earlier. In the summer 2025 examination, 59.5% of all candidates passed, while the first-time pass rate was 77.8%. This year’s results represent a sharp decline across nearly every category of examinee.

Among the 1,809 first-time candidates, all recent law graduates, 60.8% passed the examination, with an average score of 61.2. Performance dropped sharply among repeat test takers. Only 21.3% of the 493 candidates sitting the examination for a second time passed, with an average score of 52.3. Among the 617 candidates taking the examination for a third time or more, the pass rate fell to just 6.3%, while the average score was 47.5%.

As in previous years, graduates of Israel’s leading universities dominated the rankings. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem recorded the highest overall pass rate at 89.6%, followed by Tel Aviv University at 82.6%, Bar-Ilan University at 76.7%, the College of Management Academic Studies at 74.6%, and the University of Haifa at 74.0%. Among first-time examinees, the Hebrew University also ranked first, followed by Tel Aviv University, the University of Haifa, Bar-Ilan University, and the College of Management.

The gap between university and college graduates remained substantial. Graduates of Israel’s universities achieved an overall pass rate of 78.6%, compared with just 35.7% for graduates of academic colleges. Several institutions recorded particularly poor results, including Ono Academic College, Zefat Academic College, and Sha’arei Mishpat Academic College. At the bottom of the rankings was Carmel Academic Center, where none of the 21 graduates who sat for the examination passed.

Performance also varied considerably depending on where candidates completed their legal internships. Interns in the State Attorney’s Office achieved the highest pass rate, at 79%, followed by those in the Military Advocate General’s Corps and the Israel Police, at 54.6%. Interns in the courts recorded a pass rate of 49.4%, while those in government ministries and local authorities posted a rate of 48.4%. The largest group of examinees, 2,203 interns working in private law firms, recorded the weakest performance, with only 37.4% passing the examination.

The Bar Association also reported that 43 reserve soldiers who took a special abbreviated version of the examination achieved a pass rate of 58.1%, with an average score of 61.4%.

DEFENSE

Israel Aerospace Industries Unveils New Counter-Drone Swarm Defense System

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled a new electronic warfare system designed to defend against one of the most challenging threats facing modern militaries: large-scale swarms of drones attacking strategic targets simultaneously.

The new system, called Hypnosis, is designed as a “soft-kill” defense that disrupts and deceives the satellite navigation systems used by drones and other precision-guided aerial threats. Rather than destroying incoming drones with missiles or gunfire, the system jams their navigation, preventing them from accurately reaching their intended targets.

According to IAI, Hypnosis consists of multiple field-deployed units operating in coordination through a central command-and-control system. Company tests indicate that it can autonomously counter large numbers of threats approaching from multiple directions at the same time. The system is intended to protect strategic facilities, military bases, energy infrastructure, and concentrations of military forces.

The system was developed by IAI’s Missile and Space Division as part of the company’s effort to expand Israel’s layered air defense capabilities beyond traditional kinetic interceptors such as the Arrow and Barak MX missile defense systems. Company officials describe Hypnosis as a cost-effective additional layer that can reduce the need to use expensive interceptor missiles against relatively inexpensive drones.

IAI accelerated development of new defense technologies following the October 7, 2023 attacks, as the IDF encountered increasingly sophisticated drone threats across multiple fronts. While the company declined to say whether the Israel Defense Forces or foreign militaries are evaluating Hypnosis, executives said the modern battlefield requires integrated, multi-layered defenses capable of confronting large numbers of simultaneous aerial threats.

ISRAELI STUDY REVEALS AI AGENTS RECOGNIZE HARM, BUT OBEY ANYWAY

A team of researchers at the University of Haifa has recreated one of psychology’s most famous experiments using today’s leading artificial intelligence systems—and the results raise troubling questions about the future of AI agents. In a digital version of Stanley Milgram’s landmark obedience experiment, nearly 80% of leading AI models, including ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and the Chinese open-source model Kimi, carried out instructions they believed would result in a fatal electric shock. The study found that the AI systems understood the actions were morally wrong but complied with the instructions anyway.

The original Milgram experiment, conducted at Yale University in 1962, found that 65% of human participants continued administering what they believed were increasingly painful—and ultimately lethal—electric shocks after being instructed to do so by an authority figure. Dr. Ziv Ben-Zion, a brain researcher at the University of Haifa who led the new study, said his team expected AI models to behave similarly.

Instead, the AI agents proved even more obedient. After repeating the experiment 80 times to account for the probabilistic nature of large language models, the researchers found that 79% of the AI agents continued to the maximum simulated 450-volt shock. When questioned afterward, the models consistently acknowledged that the higher-voltage shocks were less moral than the lower ones, demonstrating that they recognized the ethical implications of their actions even as they carried them out.

The findings have significant implications as AI agents begin taking on real-world responsibilities beyond simply answering questions. Unlike conventional chatbots, AI agents can perform tasks such as making purchases, managing financial transactions, or assisting with healthcare decisions.

Ben-Zion argues that the study demonstrates the need for mandatory safety testing before AI agents are entrusted with actions that could affect people’s lives. He warned that while many assume AI systems are inherently more rational than humans, they may instead reproduce many of the same dangerous patterns of obedience and bias.

As AI increasingly becomes part of everyday decision-making, the challenge will be ensuring that these systems can recognize when they should refuse harmful instructions—even when those instructions come from an apparent authority.

BUSINESS

Aiode

Music technology company BandLab Technologies has acquired Israeli AI startup Aiode in a deal estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars, adding an AI-powered music creation platform to its portfolio.

Founded in 2022, Aiode employs 12 people and has raised about $7 million from Israeli and international investors. Its platform allows musicians to create and edit songs using AI models trained exclusively on fully licensed recordings from professional musicians, with the artists remaining involved in developing and overseeing their digital models

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Following the acquisition, Aiode will continue operating independently, with co-founders Idan Dobrecki and Blue Dobrecki remaining as CEO and COO. Existing users and licensing agreements will remain unchanged.

The acquisition gives BandLab a third music creation platform alongside BandLab and Cakewalk, strengthening its position in AI-assisted music production. Unlike many AI music companies facing copyright challenges, Aiode’s technology is built entirely on licensed, traceable recordings, positioning it as a more artist-friendly approach to generative AI. The deal also marks another successful exit for Israel’s growing AI startup ecosystem.

MAJOR VC MAKES BIG BET ON STEALTH ISRAELI HI-TECH FIRM

One of the world’s best-known venture capitalists has made an extraordinary bet on Israeli entrepreneurship. Harry Stebbings, founder of London-based venture firm 20VC, has invested $4.5 million in an Israeli startup that has no product, no revenue, and has yet to emerge from stealth. The investment, which gives 20VC a 15% stake, marks the firm’s first lead investment in an Israeli company and highlights continued confidence in the country’s startup ecosystem despite a far more selective global venture capital market.

Stebbings, whose firm manages more than $650 million in assets, said the decision was driven entirely by the quality of the founders rather than traditional metrics. Although he did not officially identify them, the startup is believed to have been founded by former monday.com executives Dor Mitzafon and Ophir Penso. Explaining his philosophy, Stebbings said some of his greatest investment mistakes came from passing on exceptional entrepreneurs because of concerns about valuation, timing, or financing terms. His advice to investors was simple: “When you meet truly 1% people. Just do the deal.”

The announcement triggered an immediate wave of interest. Within 24 hours of revealing the investment, Stebbings said the funding round had attracted approximately $120 million in demand, while CEOs of 11 public companies expressed interest in participating as angel investors. More than 30 senior technology operators also sought introductions to the founders, underscoring the remarkable reputation of Israel’s entrepreneurial talent and the willingness of global investors to back outstanding teams even before a product has been built.

RSL

Shares of Israeli defense technology company RSL Electronics surged 25% on Thursday after the company announced that controlling shareholders Zeev and Masha Dagani had agreed to sell their stake to hedge fund ION in a deal valued at up to NIS 54 million (approximately $16 million).

ION will acquire the Daganis’ 50.3% controlling stake at NIS 10.60 per share, valuing the company at NIS 107 million (about $32 million). Despite the ownership change, 84-year-old Zeev Dagani will remain CEO, while Masha Dagani will continue in her role overseeing operations, administration, human resources, and logistics until a successor is appointed or their employment agreements are terminated.

RSL specializes in advanced defense technologies, including muzzle velocity radar systems for land and naval artillery. The systems significantly improve firing accuracy, reducing ammunition consumption by as much as 50% while extending the operational life of artillery barrels and lowering maintenance costs. The company also develops real-time monitoring and control systems for jet engines used in both manned and unmanned aircraft, along with predictive health monitoring technologies for military and civilian applications. Its condition-monitoring systems are also being adapted for rail transportation, merchant shipping, and industrial production lines.

The transaction marks the third—and finally successful—attempt by the Dagani family to sell control of the company. Previous negotiations in 2024 and 2025 failed to produce binding agreements. RSL reported net profit of NIS 5.5 million on NIS 41 million in revenue during 2025, down from NIS 16 million in profit on NIS 54 million in revenue the previous year. Despite the earnings decline, investors welcomed the new ownership, sending the stock sharply higher following the announcement.

Israeli Startup Unveils Autonomous Armored Vehicle Anti-Drone Defense System

As Israel’s defense establishment continues searching for effective ways to counter the growing threat of explosive drones, Israeli defense technology company Axon Vision has introduced a new autonomous system designed to protect armored vehicles from aerial attacks.

The launch comes as the Israel Defense Forces maintains a relatively low-intensity conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon despite continuing tensions in the region. Military planners remain concerned that renewed fighting on the northern border could once again expose Israeli forces to large-scale drone attacks—a threat that has become increasingly prominent during the current conflicts.

Axon Vision’s new system combines the sensors already installed on armored vehicles with an autonomous weapon station built around an M4 assault rifle. The system detects approaching drones, distinguishes genuine threats from objects such as birds, assesses which targets pose the greatest danger, and assists soldiers in engaging them. While the platform automates detection and targeting, the company emphasized that the final decision to fire remains with the vehicle’s crew.

According to CEO Neri Tzin, the company recently completed a series of operational trials against multiple drone types flying at different speeds, altitudes, and terrain conditions. The system reportedly succeeded in intercepting all test targets. Weighing approximately 30 kilograms, the platform integrates with thermal sensors, daylight cameras, radar, and acoustic detection systems already used on many armored vehicles. Industry analysts estimate its price at $150,000 to $200,000 per unit, depending on configuration.

The demand for such systems has increased following several deadly drone attacks on Israeli armored forces, including an incident last month in which an explosive drone struck a tank from the 52nd Armored Battalion, killing the battalion commander and three soldiers. The attack underscored the need for dedicated protection against low-flying drones in addition to existing active protection systems such as Trophy, which are designed primarily to defeat anti-tank missiles.

Axon Vision faces competition from Israeli defense company SmartShooter, which already supplies remotely operated anti-drone systems to Israel’s Ministry of Defense. Unlike SmartShooter’s platform, which assists soldiers through artificial intelligence but is not fully autonomous, Axon Vision is positioning its system as a more integrated solution for armored vehicles. The launch could also strengthen the company’s position in the U.S. market, where it partnered with Leonardo DRS in late 2025 to pursue U.S. Army contracts for counter-drone protection systems. With shares having lost roughly half their value over the past six months, a successful military procurement program could provide a significant boost to the company’s fortunes.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Two Tragedies, One Date: Remembering the Vél d’Hiv Roundup

On this day, July 16th, in 1942, before the sun had risen over Paris, some nine thousand French policemen fanned out across the city in teams of three and four, carrying lists. There were no German soldiers among them. This was the essential, damning detail, it was only Frenchmen, knocking on the doors of their neighbors in the grey hour before dawn.

By the time the two days were over, more than thirteen thousand Jews had been taken from their homes, among them upward of four thousand children, and herded into the Vélodrome d’Hiver, a glass-roofed cycling stadium a few blocks from the Eiffel Tower. There they were held without water, without food, without sanitation, beneath the summer heat and the great skylight, until the buses came to carry them to Drancy, and from Drancy to Auschwitz. Of those thousands, only a few hundred survived the war. Almost none of the children came back.

July 16 has a way of gathering Jewish sorrow to itself. Centuries before the Vél d’Hiv roundup, in the same high summer, the Crusaders broke into Jerusalem and drove its Jews, who had stood on the walls beside their Muslim neighbors, into a synagogue and set it alight; the community of the holy city ended that day and did not rise again for generations. And for half a century after 1942, France chose not to remember its own hand in the newer catastrophe.

The official story held that the guilt belonged to the Germans and to Vichy, some foreign thing that had briefly possessed the nation. It was not until 1995 that a French president stood at the site of the vanished velodrome and finally said the word the survivors had waited fifty-three years to hear, namely, that France itself, the France of the Enlightenment and the rights of man, had committed the irreparable, and had handed its own protected people to their executioners.

I read these dates from a desk in Tel Aviv, and the vantage changes what they mean. The Jews of the Vél d’Hiv had nowhere to run and no one to answer their call. The Jews of Jerusalem in 1099 had a homeland that had already been taken from them.

What separates their July from mine is not the depth of the hatred, that, we have relearned in our own decade, is inexhaustible, but the existence of a state whose policemen are sent to guard Jewish doors rather than to break them down. That is the whole of the difference between then and now, and it is everything. On this day I do not mourn only the dead of Paris and of Jerusalem. I measure against them how far we have come, and how carefully what we have built must be kept.