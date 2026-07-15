Overnight and throughout today, the United States intensified its military campaign against Iran. According to reports, President Trump met with his senior national security advisers last night to review options for increasing pressure on Tehran.

In an interview today, Trump warned that unless Iran returns to the negotiating table by next week, the United States will begin targeting the country’s power plants and bridges. Iran has warned that any attack on its power plants would prompt retaliation against Israel.

So far, this unusual conflict has not directly involved Israel, and I hope that remains the case. There are, however, voices here calling for Israeli intervention, convinced that the Air Force can achieve what no other military can. That may be true to some extent. The more important question is whether Israeli involvement would materially alter the course of the war.

For now, all that can be done is wait. As I have written before, I continue to be struck by the limited nature of Iran’s response thus far. Whether that reflects a deliberate effort to avoid further escalation or a military capability that has been far more severely degraded than previously believed remains impossible to know. If the latter is true, it would suggest that reports of Iran’s successful military recovery were greatly overstated.

THE COALITION’S CALCULATED GAMBLE/ HIGH COURT FREEZES DRAFT-EVASION LAW

Today brought the first legal response to the Knesset’s passage of the law barring the arrest of ultra-Orthodox draft evaders. The Supreme Court promptly issued a temporary injunction, suspending the measure until the full court can consider its legality.

There appears to be little doubt that the law will ultimately be struck down. It is difficult to see a legal basis for exempting one group from arrest for failing to comply with draft orders while leaving the same penalties in place for everyone else. Coalition lawmakers were well aware that this exemption was unlikely to survive Supreme Court review, yet they enacted it nonetheless.

The fact that the law is likely to be suspended, and ultimately struck down, does not mean the damage has not already been done. Its immediate impact has been felt by the reservists who continue to shoulder repeated call-ups and whose endurance is increasingly being stretched to its limits. Senior military officials have warned for months that the IDF is facing a severe manpower shortage and growing operational strain. At such a moment, exempting the single largest untapped pool of potential recruits from military service is difficult for many Israelis to accept.

Even if few of those exempted would have entered military service in the immediate future, that is not the central issue. What many Israelis find difficult to accept is that a majority of lawmakers were prepared to endorse the principle that one segment of society should remain exempt from obligations that continue to fall on everyone else at a time when the IDF is fighting on four separate fronts.

COALITION REWARDS ULTRA-ORTHODOX ALLIES

After approving the bill suspending the arrest of ultra-Orthodox men who fail to report for military service, the coalition went on to pass what has become known as the “Jobs Law” for the Shas party. The legislation effectively reverses the kashrut supervision reforms enacted by the previous government, thereby, restoring the monopoly that those reforms had dismantled.

Critics argue that the measure will create thousands of new patronage positions for Shas supporters as kashrut supervisors throughout the country. Estimates put the number of new jobs at roughly 5,000. The law is also expected to increase the costs businesses must pay for kosher certification, expenses that are likely to be passed on to consumers.

As if these initial two laws were not enough, even before the coalition turned to its own legislative agenda, Degel HaTorah party submitted one final demand for additional funding. Having now secured what are, in effect, the ultra-Orthodox parties’ principal political concessions, the coalition then shifted its attention to the remaining legislation it has long sought to enact.

COALITION TURNS TO INSTITUTIONAL DESTRUCTION

Tonight, the coalition passed one of the central pieces of legislation remaining on its agenda: a measure designed to weaken the authority of the Attorney General. The proposal originally began as an effort to separate the two distinct functions currently vested in the office, i.e., serving as the government’s chief legal adviser while also acting as Israel’s chief prosecutor. Many legal experts have argued that dividing those responsibilities is a reasonable institutional reform. The legislation that passed the Knesset, however, is something else entirely. Rather than separating the two roles, it will substantially diminish the Attorney General’s authority to provide binding legal advice to the government.

Under the new law, the Attorney General’s legal opinions would no longer be binding on the government, which would instead be free to retain outside counsel to represent its positions. The Attorney General would also be barred from publicly expressing an independent legal view on the legality of government actions. At the same time, the measure would make it significantly easier to dismiss an Attorney General and replace the current appointment process with a much less rigorous one.

Taken together, the changes will fundamentally alter the nature of the office of the State’s Attorney General, transforming it from an independent legal institution into a political appointment with greatly diminished authority. Critics argue that the legislation would effectively strip the Attorney General of the independence that has long been a central feature of Israel’s system of government.

After addressing the Attorney General legislation, the coalition intends to turn to a bill that critics say would weaken Israel’s traditional news organizations while strengthening broadcasters such as Channel 14 and, potentially, i24NEWS. The details of the proposals are complex and highly technical, but their broad objective is clear: to reduce the influence of media outlets that are critical of the government while expanding the position of those viewed as more sympathetic to it.

Another bill would expand sex-segregated academic programs to the graduate level. Until now, such programs have been permitted only for undergraduate studies. The Supreme Court upheld that arrangement, concluding that the objective of expanding access to higher education for the ultra-Orthodox community outweighed the resulting infringement on the principle of equality. The policy has now been in place for many years, but its results have generally fallen short of expectations.

The proposed expansion raises a number of practical and legal questions. One of its most controversial provisions would allow male faculty members to teach women while prohibiting female faculty members from teaching men, a restriction critics argue would further limit academic opportunities for women

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The bill, sponsored by a member of Itamar Ben-Gvir’s party, is expected to pass if the coalition has sufficient time to complete its legislative agenda. The window is a narrow one: the Knesset must finish its work before the start of Shabbat on Friday, which, by the time this update is published, will be less than two days away.

A WORTHWHILE READ

When Anti-Zionists Become Censors: The president of PEN quit for reasons that are morally confused, hypocritical and, yes, casually anti-Semitic, by Jonathan Alter

ECONOMY

Israel’s Inflation Falls to Five-Year Low, Boosting Hopes for Rate Cut

Israel’s inflation rate fell to its lowest level in five years in June, strengthening expectations that the Bank of Israel could cut interest rates again at its next policy meeting in early September.

According to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged in June compared with May, defying forecasts that had anticipated a modest 0.1% decline. As a result, annual inflation slowed to 1.6%, down from 1.9% in May and near the lower end of the Bank of Israel’s target range of 1% to 3%.

Several categories posted notable price declines during the month. Fresh fruit and vegetables fell 5.2%, clothing and footwear dropped 2.7%, transportation costs declined 0.7%, and furniture and household equipment slipped 0.5%. These decreases were partly offset by higher prices for culture and entertainment, which rose 1.0%, housing costs, up 0.7%, healthcare, up 0.6%, and food, which increased 0.4%.

The continued moderation in inflation could give the Bank of Israel additional room to ease monetary policy after lowering its benchmark interest rate to 3.5% earlier this month. Governor Amir Yaron has previously indicated that further declines in inflation and inflation expectations would support a faster pace of interest-rate reductions.

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Israeli Home Prices Record Sharpest Monthly Decline in More Than Eight Years

Israel’s housing market showed an even more dramatic shift, with home prices posting their steepest monthly decline in more than eight years.

The separate housing price index, which is not included in the Consumer Price Index,