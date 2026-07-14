This afternoon, the Knesset passed the second measure demanded by the ultra-Orthodox parties. The law bars the arrest of ultra-Orthodox men who fail to report for military service, until the end of January 2027. The protection applies only to ultra-Orthodox draft evaders; secular Israelis who fail to report remain subject to arrest.

The legislation is widely expected to face an immediate legal challenge. Many legal experts believe the Supreme Court is likely to strike it down. However, that would almost certainly provide a campaign issue for the Likud.

Before the vote, the Knesset’s legal adviser required the ultra-Orthodox lawmakers supporting the bill to disclose whether they had immediate family members who stood to benefit from the legislation. Each of them acknowledged having close relatives, most often grandchildren, who are currently absent without leave after failing to report for military service and who, under existing law, would otherwise be subject to arrest.

Among those making such disclosures was Aryeh Deri, a member of Israel’s Security Cabinet, which makes decisions that send the country’s sons and daughters into combat in Gaza, Lebanon, and elsewhere. Yet his own children—and certainly his grandchildren—are not expected to serve on behalf of the country under the same obligations.

It was striking to watch Likud lawmakers attempt to defend the legislation. They blamed the IDF Chief of Staff for not drafting the ultra-Orthodox sooner. They blamed the short-lived Shinui (so called, “Change”) government for failing to resolve the issue, even though it was in office for only a year and a half, while the current government has now held power for more than three and a half years. Responsibility, in their telling, lay everywhere except with themselves. Their argument was that social cohesion must take precedence and that arresting ultra-Orthodox draft evaders would only deepen the national divide, even raising the specter of civil conflict if compulsory military service were enforced

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When Likud lawmakers are confronted with the Chief of Staff’s letter, their response is to dismiss him as a failed military leader and ask why he has not delivered “total victory” in Gaza. Yet when the same standard is applied to the prime minister, the criticism disappears. Netanyahu remains beyond reproach, while responsibility is assigned to everyone else. Within that narrative, every failure belongs to someone other than the government itself.

The Religious Zionist party, led by Bezalel Smotrich, also voted in favor of the legislation. This is the political camp that has borne some of the heaviest burdens of the current war, suffering disproportionately high casualties while its members have spent more time in reserve duty than almost any other segment of Israeli society. The frustration and anger among many of its traditional supporters has become increasingly visible, including in public appearances and television interviews. For many, it is difficult to reconcile support for exempting the one segment of society the military most urgently needs from service at a time when the demands on everyone else continue to grow.

After three years of failing to enact legislation that would have required at least some ultra-Orthodox men to perform military service while exempting others, the government has, in the final days of the Knesset, passed legislation that effectively grants a blanket exemption, without imposing meaningful consequences on those who refuse to report for service.

Netanyahu is clearly betting that, by the time Israelis go to the polls a little more than three months from now, much of this will have faded from public memory. His calculation appears to be that voters will have moved on from the failures of October 7, the heavy toll of the war, and the agreements his government has reached with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

He may prove to be right. If so, he is likely to campaign once again on a message of fear—warning that any alternative coalition would depend on Arab parties such as Ra’am. Whether that will be enough to secure another victory remains to be seen. I remain skeptical, but Netanyahu has repeatedly demonstrated his political instincts over the years. It would be unwise to underestimate him.

LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES AND THE BILLS LEFT BEHIND

While the Knesset was focused on passing the ultra-Orthodox legislative package, including the Basic Law on Torah study and the conscription bills, it failed to pass a legislation creating an authority to support wounded soldiers, despite a promise by Prime Minister Netanyahu. It also failed to to approve a bill establishing metropolitan public transportation authorities, a proposal that had been in development for years and enjoyed support from both Likud and the opposition. However, the measure was ultimately blocked because of objections from the ultra-Orthodox parties related to Shabbat, although the precise nature of those objections remains unclear.

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As a result, those measures were shelved, along with a number of other bills, including legislation that would have allowed residents of public housing to purchase their homes. Those proposals ultimately gave way to the coalition’s legislative priorities. None will be enacted before this Knesset completes its term.

THE PUSH FOR GENDER-SEGREGATED SIDEWALKS

A new controversy involving the ultra-Orthodox community emerged today after rabbis in Bnei Brak called for two streets to have separate sidewalks for men and women. A similar attempt in Beit Shemesh several years ago was ultimately struck down by the courts. The proposal reflects the growing influence of more stringent social norms within parts of the ultra-Orthodox community and, critics argue, the government’s increasing willingness to accommodate them.

A WAR OF ATTRITION IN THE GULF

As of tonight, the United States has reimposed a full naval blockade on Iran. The impact of the move remains uncertain, but the conflict is increasingly taking on the characteristics of a war of attrition between Washington and Tehran. The United States has continued to strike Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz on a regular basis, while Iran has responded with attacks on American bases across the Gulf, including in Kuwait and elsewhere. So far, Tehran’s response has remained relatively restrained. Whether that reflects a deliberate effort to avoid further escalation or simply a lack of military capability remains impossible to know.

President Trump also revised one of his statements from yesterday. After announcing that the United States would impose a 20% levy on goods passing through the Strait of Hormuz—a proposal that appeared both impractical and legally dubious—he said today that he was abandoning the idea and instead declared the strait open to shipping. Iran would plainly dispute that characterization, as it continues to attack vessels attempting to transit the waterway.

How long this confrontation can continue is impossible to know. An equally important question is whether, and at what point, Israel might be drawn into it. That could change at any moment. If Iran decides that the war of attrition is no longer serving its interests and chooses to escalate, Israel could once again find itself under missile attack.

There are simply too many unknowns. For now, I go to bed each night knowing there is always the possibility that my phone will sound in the middle of the night and that we will once again make our way to the shelter beneath our building.

It remains far from clear how this confrontation will end. Too much is still unknown, including the true condition of Iran’s military and the extent of the damage inflicted by the American campaign. What does appear evident, however, is that U.S. strikes have thus far been considerably more effective than Iran’s response, which has remained relatively limited in both scope and impact.

IDF’S FIRST FEMALE PILOT PROMOTION TO MAJOR GENERAL EXPECTED NEXT YEAR

Brig. Gen. J., commander of Ovda Airbase, is expected to be promoted to the rank of major general next summer, becoming the first female pilot in Israel Defense Forces history to attain that rank.

Since assuming command of Ovda, she has overseen its transformation into a multi-service military base, expanding cooperation among the Air Force, Ground Forces, and international partners. About a year ago, the Border Defense School was established there in partnership with the Ground Forces, further broadening the base’s operational role.

Brig. Gen. J. previously commanded the Air Force’s “Nachshon” Squadron at Nevatim Airbase, which specializes in airborne intelligence-gathering missions. Before taking command of Ovda, she served as head of the Strike Branch in the Air Operations Division, one of the Air Force’s most senior operational planning positions. Her expected promotion marks a historic milestone for both the Israeli Air Force and the IDF.

SCIENCE NEWS

Technion Study Finds AI Can Predict Heart Failure Five Years in Advance

Researchers at the Technion have developed an artificial intelligence system capable of identifying patients at high risk of developing heart failure up to five years before the disease becomes clinically apparent, a breakthrough that could allow doctors to begin preventive treatment long before irreversible damage occurs.

The research, published in npj Digital Medicine, was led by Prof. Joachim Behar and Ph.D. student Eran Zvuloni of the Technion’s Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, in collaboration with physicians and researchers from Rambam Health Care Campus, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Hadassah Medical Center, and Leumit Health Services.

The AI model, known as DeepHHF, was trained using approximately 70,000 24-hour Holter ECG recordings collected by Leumit Health Services. Unlike conventional methods that rely on symptoms or obvious abnormalities, DeepHHF analyzes raw electrocardiogram data to detect subtle electrical patterns that are invisible to the human eye but signal an increased risk of future heart failure. Because the model uses standard, non-invasive Holter monitoring already widely available in clinical practice, it could be integrated into routine cardiac screening without requiring new equipment or invasive testing.

Heart failure affects an estimated 64 million people worldwide and is particularly common among adults over 65, reducing quality of life through fatigue, shortness of breath, swelling, and diminished physical capacity while significantly increasing the risk of death.

According to Prof. Behar, no previous model has demonstrated the ability to predict heart failure as far as five years in advance using raw Holter ECG recordings. If validated in broader clinical settings, the technology could enable physicians to intervene earlier, reducing hospitalizations, improving patient outcomes, and potentially saving lives.

ISRAELTECH INTERVIEW

As part of our partnership with IsraelTech we bring this week’s video interview, titled: “The AI Behind Every Live NBA Game? Here’s How It Works,” featuring, Yair Amsterdam of Verbit.

A single wrong word in a live caption can put a broadcaster in violation of federal law. The FCC requires 99% caption accuracy on national broadcasts. Generic AI tools land around 90% to 95%.

Yoel talked to Yair Amsterdam, CEO of Verbit, about why that last few percent is the entire business. Amsterdam has been in the CEO seat since 2024, after two years running Verbit as COO and President, and before that spent close to a decade running operations for ProQuest and Ex Libris.

Amsterdam’s spent most of his career inside companies where the gap between good enough and accurate enough decides who keeps the contract. His says you can’t build one model for every conversation. You build a different one for an NBA game, a deposition, and a presidential debate, each prepped in advance with the names and terms that generic engines get wrong.

The easy 90% is getting commoditized fast. The hard 9% is where the money is. You can watch the entire interview here, or check out an excerpt below.

BUSINESS

CardinalOps

American technology company Cribl has acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup CardinalOps in a deal estimated at $100 million, expanding its presence in Israel and establishing a local research and development center. While the companies did not disclose the financial terms, Cribl said it plans to retain CardinalOps’ workforce and expand its Israeli operations following the acquisition.

Founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Michael Mumcuoglu and Yair Manor, CardinalOps develops AI-powered technology that automates Detection Engineering—the process of designing, testing, and continuously improving cyber threat detection systems. Its platform uses autonomous AI agents to identify gaps in an organization’s security coverage, repair ineffective or overly noisy detection rules, and validate defenses against real-world attack techniques. The company has raised approximately $40 million from investors including Viola Ventures, Glilot Capital, Battery Ventures, and several other venture capital firms, and employs about 25 people, most of them in Israel.

The acquisition marks Cribl’s entry into the cybersecurity detection market. The California-based company, which generates more than $300 million in annual recurring revenue, is best known for its telemetry data management platform used by enterprise IT and security teams. By integrating CardinalOps’ technology, Cribl aims to offer customers an alternative to traditional Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems, reducing the cost of managing security data while improving threat detection capabilities. The combined platform will enable organizations to transform massive volumes of raw telemetry data into actionable security insights more efficiently.

For Israel’s technology sector, the deal is significant not only because of its value but because Cribl has committed to expanding, rather than absorbing, CardinalOps’ operations. According to CardinalOps CEO Michael Mumcuoglu, the acquisition reflects international recognition of Israel’s cybersecurity expertise and will allow the company to scale its technology globally while maintaining and growing its engineering presence in Israel.

Groundwork BioAg

Israeli agricultural technology company Groundwork BioAg has entered into a strategic partnership with global agribusiness giant Syngenta to commercialize its biological crop-enhancement technology, in a deal industry sources estimate could generate between $30 million and $50 million over the coming years. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Under the partnership, Syngenta will market Groundwork’s products under its own brand, initially targeting corn, soybean, cereal, and sunflower growers in Latin America and Europe. Groundwork will remain responsible for manufacturing, product supply, digital tools, and the development of the partnership’s carbon credit program.

Groundwork’s technology uses naturally occurring mycorrhizal fungi, which form symbiotic relationships with plant roots to improve nutrient and water uptake. The result is higher crop yields, reduced fertilizer requirements, and greater resilience to drought and other environmental stresses. The technology also promotes long-term carbon sequestration in agricultural soils, enabling farmers to generate carbon credits that can be sold as an additional source of income. Healthier soils also retain water more effectively and are more resistant to erosion, providing long-term productivity benefits.

Founded in Israel, Groundwork BioAg has raised approximately $40 million from leading climate and agricultural technology investors and employs about 70 people across offices in Israel, the United States, Brazil, Canada, India, and China. CEO Alon Werber said the partnership represents a major commercial validation of the company’s technology and is expected to create a significant new revenue stream for both farmers and Groundwork. For Syngenta, the agreement expands its portfolio of sustainable agriculture solutions, combining improved crop performance with measurable climate benefits through large-scale soil carbon storage.

AnyClip

Israeli video technology company AnyClip has been sold for just NIS 5.3 million (about $1.6 million) after entering insolvency proceedings, marking a dramatic fall for a startup that raised tens of millions of dollars from prominent investors. The buyer is Israeli marketing technology company Edge226, which develops user acquisition and marketing platforms for mobile apps and games. The sale was approved earlier this month by the Tel Aviv District Court.

Founded in 2006 in the JVP accelerator by Erel Margalit and Miki Shulhof, AnyClip developed technology for managing, distributing, and analyzing video content. Over the years, the company attracted backing from investors including JVP, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, and Bosch Ventures. After a major management shakeup in 2015, the company shifted its strategy toward enterprise video management and analytics, later introducing a corporate-focused product in 2020 that failed to gain traction. In 2021, AnyClip announced a $47 million financing round, although court filings later revealed that the company actually raised about $20 million in equity, secured a $15 million credit line from Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, and raised an additional $6 million from investors over the following four years.

The company’s fortunes deteriorated as changes in the digital advertising market undermined its business model. By the time it filed for insolvency in May, AnyClip had only NIS 250,000 remaining in its bank accounts while carrying NIS 28 million in debt to Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, along with unpaid obligations to 23 employees and other creditors. A court-appointed trustee oversaw the sale to Edge226, bringing to an end the two-decade journey of one of Israel’s early online video startups.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Birth of Issac Bashevis Singer

A brief note on the author’s name: “Bashevis,” in the name used by Isaac Bashevis Singer, is a matronymic derived from his mother’s name, Bathsheba (Basheve/Batsheva). It is therefore essentially a literal rendering of the pen name under which he published his work.

He was born Icek Hersz Zynger in Leoncin, a small, predominantly Jewish village on the Vistula River northwest of Warsaw, then part of Russian-ruled Poland. Even the date of his birth remains one of the small mysteries he cultivated throughout his life. For decades, he gave July 14, 1904 as his birthday, but scholars now believe that date was invented in his youth, most likely to make himself appear younger and complicate any future conscription records. Most place his birth in the autumn of 1902 or 1903, probably in November, the month he privately acknowledged to his biographer, Paul Kresh, and to his longtime secretary, Dvorah Telushkin.

That a writer whose fiction is filled with demons, impostors, and characters who drift from one identity to another should also have obscured the first fact of his own life is an irony he would almost certainly have appreciated.

His father, Pinchas Menachem Zynger, was a Hasidic rabbi of an ecstatic, deeply mystical bent, a man more at home with sacred texts than with paying the rent. His mother, Bathsheba, was the daughter of the rabbi of Biłgoraj, a mitnaged whose outlook was more rational and skeptical. Between them, they embodied two competing traditions within Eastern European Judaism, and their youngest son inherited the tension between them: faith pulling in one direction, doubt in the other, with neither ever fully prevailing.

The household produced three writers. His sister, Esther Kreitman, born in 1891, wrote fiction despite growing up in a family that had little use for a daughter’s literary ambitions. His brother, Israel Joshua Singer, born in 1893, became the family’s first major Yiddish novelist and served, at different times, as Isaac’s model, rival, and ultimately his rescuer.

The family first moved to Radzymin and then, around 1908, to 10 Krochmalna Street in Warsaw, a crowded, impoverished Jewish neighborhood where his father maintained a bes-din, or rabbinical court, that served at once as courtroom, confessional, and counseling center. The young Singer sat quietly and listened. Half a century later, those childhood observations became the foundation of In My Father’s Court, while Krochmalna Street itself became the enduring landscape of his imagination.

In 1917, as wartime privation gripped Warsaw, he left with his mother and younger brother for Biłgoraj, where he spent four years among Jews whose way of life seemed little changed from the eighteenth century. Singer later remarked that without Biłgoraj, he could never have written Satan in Goray.

In 1921, Singer enrolled at the Tachkemoni Rabbinical Seminary in Warsaw, but left within two years, choosing the world of Yiddish literary bohemia over the rabbinate. He found work as a proofreader and translator for Literarishe Bleter, translating into Yiddish the works of writers such as Knut Hamsun, Thomas Mann, and Erich Maria Remarque, while publishing his own first stories in the mid-1920s.

In 1929, he and Runya Pontsch had a son, Israel. Pontsch, a committed communist, took the child first to Moscow and later to Palestine after their relationship ended. Singer’s first novel, Satan in Goray, was serialized in 1933 and published in book form two years later. Set in the aftermath of the false messiah Sabbatai Zevi, it explores religious fanaticism and mass hysteria. Written as Europe moved toward its own catastrophe, the novel proved strikingly prescient.

That same year, with the help of his brother, Singer emigrated to New York, a decision that saved his life but, for a time, nearly ended his literary career. For years he struggled at the Jewish Daily Forward, convinced that Yiddish was a dying language and that he had arrived in a country where his work could never truly take root. That sense of dislocation would later inspire the title of one of his memoirs, Lost in America.

His marriage in 1940 to Alma Wassermann, a German-Jewish refugee, marked a turning point. He became an American citizen in 1943, the same year he published Gimpel the Fool in Yiddish. A decade later, Saul Bellow’s English translation appeared in Partisan Review, introducing Singer to a far wider audience. Writing in a language whose readership had been devastated by the Holocaust, he began a remarkable second career in America, working closely on English translations of his own stories and often reshaping them in the process.

The books followed in steady succession: The Family Moskat, The Magician of Lublin, The Slave, Short Friday, Enemies: A Love Story, and Shosha. He also devoted considerable attention to children’s literature, a genre he never regarded as secondary. Among his best-known works for young readers were Zlateh the Goat, illustrated by Maurice Sendak, and A Day of Pleasure, which won the National Book Award in 1970. A Crown of Feathers earned him a second National Book Award four years later.

In 1978, Singer was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. He delivered part of his acceptance lecture in Yiddish, describing it as the language of the frightened, the hopeful, and the humorous. Though often called a dead language, he liked to observe, it stubbornly refused to die.

Singer became a vegetarian in the early 1960s, a conviction that found expression in both his life and his writing. In The Letter Writer, he famously observed that, for animals, “all people are Nazis; for the animals it is an eternal Treblinka,” one of his most frequently quoted and most controversial reflections.

Although he remained cool toward political Zionism, his son, Israel Zamir, built his life in Israel on a kibbutz and later translated many of his father’s works into Hebrew. Father and son gradually reconciled, both through their correspondence and in person. Singer was also an outspoken critic of Barbra Streisand’s 1983 film adaptation of Yentl, voicing his objections publicly and at length.

Isaac Bashevis Singer died on July 24, 1991, in Surfside, Florida, following a series of strokes, and was buried in New Jersey.