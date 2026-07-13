The confrontation between the United States and Iran escalated further today. Following another night of American strikes on Iranian targets, launched in response to Tehran’s latest attack on a commercial vessel, President Trump announced this afternoon the reimposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports. The move effectively bars Iranian shipping from the Strait of Hormuz and is intended to impose additional economic costs on Tehran for its continued attacks on maritime traffic in the waterway.

Trump also made the ridiculous claim that the United States would collect a 20% share of the value of all goods passing through the strait. The proposal appears legally untenable and highly unlikely ever to be implemented. Still, Trump frequently makes sweeping declarations of this kind, many of which never become policy.

At this point, I see little reason to expect the confrontation to ease. As I often write, events can always take an unexpected turn. But for now, neither side appears to have an easy way to step back. Iran seems convinced that it is prevailing, while President Trump is equally certain that the United States holds overwhelming power. Which of those assumptions is closer to reality remains unclear.

Tonight, President Trump formally notified Congress of the resumption of hostilities with Iran, triggering the 60-day clock under the War Powers Act. He also announced that the United States would intensify its military campaign, promising vigorous strikes against Iranian targets tonight and tomorrow.

For the time being, Iran has been careful not to direct any missiles toward Israel. It appears determined to keep Israel out of the confrontation, recognizing that the Israeli government is looking for an opportunity to resume military operations against Iran. Should Israel reenter the conflict, its response would likely be broader and more intense than the campaign the United States is currently conducting.

Once again, we go to sleep knowing that we may be awakened in the middle of the night by the outbreak of renewed hostilities.

THE HOUTHIS AND A NEW FRONT ON THE RED SEA

The situation became more complicated today when Iran dispatched an aircraft to the Houthi-controlled airport in Sana’a, Yemen. The Houthis, of course, are Iran’s closest regional ally. The Saudi Air Force responded by striking the airport. It remains unclear whether the objective was to prevent the aircraft from landing or to destroy it after it had touched down.

It remains unclear whether the aircraft was carrying weapons or Iranian officials sent to coordinate operations with the Houthis. In either case, the Houthis have threatened to retaliate against Saudi Arabia, raising the prospect of another front opening in the Red Sea. Tonight, they followed through on that threat by launching six missiles at a Saudi airport.

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A BRILLIANT PLAN, DUBIOUS ASSUMPTIONS

Today’s New York Times article, “Inside Israel’s Secret Operation to Cultivate Ahmadinejad,” generated considerable discussion in Israel. The broad consensus was that it was an ingenious operational concept built on highly questionable assumptions. The central question was whether it could realistically have succeeded—and, even if it had, how much difference it would ultimately have made.

The plan called for tens of thousands of Kurds, some of whom had been trained by Israel, to march on Tehran and install former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as the country’s new leader. The Kurds were prepared to proceed, but President Trump called off that part of the operation. According to reports, while the plan originated within the Mossad, much of the rest of Israel’s intelligence community believed from the outset that it had little chance of success.

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THE PRICE OF COALITION SURVIVAL

The Knesset passed a Basic Law tonight declaring Torah study to be a fundamental value of the State of Israel. Rather than being enacted with the broad national consensus that has traditionally accompanied Basic Laws, however, it was passed by a narrow majority. Several coalition lawmakers, along with all the members of the opposition, voted against the measure, arguing that it effectively reinforces the exemption of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students from military service.

The objective is to strengthen the legal foundation for future legislation granting additional concessions to the ultra-Orthodox, including exemptions from military service. When such laws are challenged before the Supreme Court, supporters will be able to argue that they are grounded in a Basic Law and therefore reflect a fundamental value of the State of Israel.

The Knesset is also expected to vote on a second bill that would prevent the arrest of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students who have failed to report for military service after receiving draft orders. In practical terms, the measure would shield draft evaders from arrest while the broader dispute over ultra-Orthodox conscription remains unresolved.

The IDF Chief of Staff issued an unusually blunt letter warning that the proposed legislation (particularly the bill preventing the arrest of ultra-Orthodox men who fail to report for military service), would cause serious harm to the armed forces. He argued that the measure does nothing to address the military’s acute manpower shortage, repeatedly stressing just how severe that shortage has become. The IDF, he wrote, simply does not have enough personnel to carry out the growing number of missions assigned to it by the government. I have written before about the military’s manpower crisis, but the Chief of Staff’s letter was among the strongest public warnings issued to date.

Likud lawmakers who were interviewed about the letter responded in a familiar fashion, once again blaming Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara. Listening to them, one might conclude that virtually every problem facing the government can somehow be traced back to her.

This legislation is part of the political bargain Netanyahu struck with the ultra-Orthodox parties. In exchange for extending the Knesset session through the final days of its term, they agreed to support a series of government-backed bills expected to come to a vote over the next day or two, including measures that would weaken the authority of the Attorney General, erode the independence of the media, and advance other last-minute legislative initiatives. In return, Netanyahu committed to supporting the ultra-Orthodox legislative agenda, including the bills affecting military conscription.

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BETTING ON FORGETFULLNESS

Many Israelis are still asking why Netanyahu would choose to advance legislation that is so deeply unpopular just as the country heads into an election campaign. Netanyahu appears to be betting that time will work in his favor. His calculation is that voters will gradually forget both the failures surrounding October 7 and the controversial legislation enacted during the Knesset’s final days. That, I believe, is one reason he agreed to schedule the election for October 27. He is betting that by then, enough time will have passed for both to fade from the public’s immediate memory.

It will now be up to the opposition to ensure that voters do not forget, between now and Election Day, the legislation the Likud coalition has pushed through during its final week in office.

GAZA

Over the past couple of weeks, I have paid relatively little attention to Gaza, which may have been a mistake. Three developments there deserve mention.

First, Israel has continued its campaign to eliminate Hamas operatives who participated in the October 7 attacks. Almost every day, the IDF announces another strike targeting individuals identified as having taken part in the massacre.

Second, by most accounts, Hamas is steadily rebuilding its capabilities. It is recruiting new fighters, reconstituting military units, and attempting to restore workshops used to manufacture weapons. Israel, for its part, has repeatedly struck those facilities as they have been reestablished.

Third, Hamas continues to seize as much humanitarian aid as it can and resell it for profit. Gaza has been receiving food supplies well in excess of the minimum required to sustain its population. Whatever else may be said about the conflict, the evidence does not support claims that Israel is currently carrying out a genocide in Gaza. If anyone is deliberately engaging in a genocide, or inflicting suffering on Gaza’s civilian population for its own purposes, it is Hamas. Today, the United Nations finally appeared to acknowledge part of that reality.

Palestinian-American analyst and one of Hamas’s most prominent public critics, Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, posted the following today:

A senior UN official for the Middle East peace process and humanitarian coordination is condemning Hamas’s armed obstruction of aid delivery, saying its violent interference with humanitarian staff has halted food distribution and reflects a worsening pattern of abuse. The UN is only now acknowledging what’s long been obvious: Hamas has spent years stealing aid, intimidating NGO staff, and terrorizing civilians across Gaza. The scale of wasted billions and needless deaths caused by the group’s brutality during and after the war is staggering. Anyone who tried to expose this was smeared as “promoting genocide” or being a “Zionist collaborator,” even when the evidence was undeniable. Countless activists, advocates, journalists, academics, and politicians all played their part in enabling Hamas’s con intended to deepen Gazans’ suffering. Shame on every one of them. Thank you, @UNSCO_MEPP

SCIENCE NEWS

Technion Hackathon Showcases Next Generation of Israeli Medical Innovation

More than 70 Technion students came together this month to develop technologies aimed at addressing some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges during T2MED 2026, the 12th Medical Entrepreneurship Hackathon hosted by the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine. Bringing together participants from medicine, engineering, computer science, biology, chemistry, and other disciplines, the three-day event challenged multidisciplinary teams to develop practical solutions in areas including operating room innovation, diagnostics, emergency medicine, and healthcare management. Following three days of intensive collaboration and presentations before a panel of physicians and industry experts, several projects emerged as particularly promising for their potential to improve patient care.

The competition’s top prize went to Team Colokal, which developed a home testing kit designed to simplify screening for occult blood in stool, an important early indicator of colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal diseases. Unlike existing tests, the kit allows patients to collect samples without direct contact with the stool or the need to transport specimens to a pharmacy, potentially making routine screening more convenient and improving participation rates. The team received travel grants and additional funding to further develop the technology.

Second place was awarded to LARScan, which developed a wearable patch that continuously monitors tissue viability following reconstructive transplant surgery, enabling physicians to detect complications at an earlier stage. Third place went to FireFly, a software platform designed to identify early signs of depression and anxiety in children, allowing healthcare providers to intervene sooner.

Additional awards recognized projects focused on infection detection and mental health. The Innovation Prize went to LuminOR, which developed a thermal imaging system capable of identifying infection sites between surgical procedures. The Impact Prize was awarded to Pitt, a wearable vest equipped with an AI-powered virtual assistant that provides anxiety-management guidance while continuously monitoring patients’ vital signs from the moment they enter a clinic.

The Impact Prize was presented in memory of the late Prof. Yoram Palti, the Technion physician-scientist and Israel Prize laureate who founded Novocure. Presenting the award, his daughter described entrepreneurship as a defining characteristic of the Palti family. The three winning teams will now advance to the semifinals of Israel’s national BizTec entrepreneurship competition, continuing the Technion’s longstanding tradition of transforming academic innovation into commercial and clinical breakthroughs.

Ben-Gurion University Study Links Second-Hand Smoke to Poor Sleep in Children

A new study by researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Soroka University Medical Center has found that children exposed to secondhand smoke experience significantly poorer sleep, even when they do not have more severe