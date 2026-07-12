One of the day’s leading stories was the tragic sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham. His passing is a significant loss for Israel. Over many years, Graham emerged as one of the country’s strongest supporters in Washington and was also a close ally of both President Trump and Ukraine.

Rather than repeat that discussion here, I’ve included a clip of my appearance on i24NEWS this afternoon below. I spoke about Senator Graham’s legacy and his relationships with both Israel and Ukraine.

U.S. AND IRAN

This morning also began with renewed fighting between the United States and Iran, centered once again on the Strait of Hormuz. Yesterday, Iran attacked another vessel transiting the Omani side of the strait, despite repeated American warnings that any further attacks on commercial shipping would trigger a major military response.

The United States responded overnight by striking approximately 150 targets across Iran. In turn, Iran launched attacks this morning on U.S. bases in Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Jordan. Iranian officials claimed the strike on Qatar was intended as retaliation for what they alleged was Qatari support for efforts to foment unrest inside Iran.

Once again, it is far from clear who is making the key decisions in Iran. Or perhaps the decision-making process is clear within the regime, and it is simply opaque to those of us on the outside. In the meantime, Iran appears determined to test President Trump’s limits, probing how far it can go without provoking an even more severe response.

One consequence has been to push Iran’s nuclear program off the front pages and out of the public conversation. The focus has shifted instead to the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the effort to keep one of the world’s most important shipping lanes open.

That shift in attention is particularly significant because, over the weekend, there were reports that Iran has begun efforts to recover nuclear material believed to be buried beneath several mountains. If those reports are accurate, Tehran has succeeded in redirecting the world’s attention at precisely the moment it is attempting to revive its nuclear program.

There is considerable speculation about whether President Trump would be willing to escalate the conflict further. My own view is that it remains possible, but not especially likely. Even so, events continue to move quickly. As I was writing this, reports emerged of a missile strike on the port of Kuwait. The situation could spiral out of control with very little warning, even though neither side appears to want a wider war. Once military action reaches this level, no one can predict with confidence where it will lead.

A TROUBLING MEETING AND THE POLITICIZATION OF THE SHIN BET

The new head of the Shin Bet once again found himself at the center of controversy. It emerged today that he had met with Yaakov Bardugo, Channel 14’s leading political commentator and a close confidant of Prime Minister Netanyahu. According to the reports, the purpose of the meeting was to persuade him to authorize an investigation into leaks to Israel’s Channel 12.

Several cabinet ministers had demanded that the Shin Bet investigate the leaks. Until now, however, its new director had resisted, arguing that such an investigation was impractical because as many as 4,000 people could have been the source of the information.

What had been leaked was not operational intelligence but advance notice that Israel was preparing to strike Iran. No classified details of the operation were disclosed, and nothing was reported before the attack took place. The leak merely enabled Channel 12’s chief correspondent to be in the newsroom and prepared when the news broke.

Reports indicate that Prime Minister Netanyahu personally pressed for the investigation. In any event, any inquiry involving a news organization would require the approval of the State’s Attorney General.

The more troubling question is why the head of the Shin Bet chose to meet with such an overtly political figure in the first place. The episode comes amid a growing number of questionable decisions attributed to the agency’s new director, as additional details about his conduct have emerged in recent days.

EISENKOT’S MOMENTUM

Politics also dominated the weekend’s news. The main topic of discussion was the political fallout from the first poll showing Gadi Eisenkot’s new party overtaking Likud. There are growing indications that Eisenkot is beginning to build real political momentum.

In a surprising statement, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, the former Chief Rabbi and one of Shas’s spiritual leaders, made two striking observations. First, he said that while Netanyahu would never become religious, Eisenkot might. Second, he declared that he could no longer support Netanyahu for prime minister because, in his words, “he is a liar” and cannot be trusted. By contrast, he suggested that Eisenkot was someone he might be willing to support.

Eisenkot responded quickly, saying that while he respects Shas, he would not join a coalition with the party as long as it continues to oppose the conscription of yeshiva students. Nevertheless, Rabbi Yosef’s remarks, together with several other recent statements, may help legitimize a shift by some Shas supporters toward Eisenkot. Such a realignment, once considered highly unlikely, no longer seems out of the question.

ISRAEL HEADS TO THE POLLS

The Knesset also officially set October 27 as the date of Israel’s next election, the latest date permitted under the law. It is remarkable that a government whose tenure included the worst disaster to befall the Jewish people since the Holocaust has nonetheless remained in office for the maximum period permitted by law.

NEW POLL FINDS: RISING ANTISEMITISM FUELS FEARS AMONG AMERICAN JEWS

A new nationwide survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research paints a troubling picture of growing insecurity among American Jews. The poll found that a majority of Jewish adults in the United States feel less safe today than they did before Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, reflecting the sharp rise in antisemitic incidents that has accompanied the war in Gaza

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According to the survey, roughly three in ten Jewish adults reported experiencing some form of antisemitic harassment over the past year, including verbal abuse, online harassment, property damage, or physical assault because they are Jewish. The changing security environment has also altered daily behavior. Nearly four in ten respondents said they are now less likely to wear clothing or symbols that identify them as Jewish in public, while many synagogues and Jewish community institutions have increased security measures in response to growing concerns.

The poll also found broad agreement within the Jewish community on what constitutes antisemitism. Nearly all respondents said Holocaust denial is antisemitic, while large majorities also viewed vandalism targeting synagogues or Jewish-owned businesses, holding American Jews collectively responsible for Israel’s actions, or denying Israel’s right to exist as forms of antisemitism. At the same time, American Jews remain divided over whether anti-Israel demonstrations themselves should be considered antisemitic. About half said protests against Israel are not inherently antisemitic, while roughly four in ten disagreed.

The findings come amid a period of growing political polarization surrounding Israel. Recent AP-NORC polling has shown deep divisions among American Jews over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, particularly between religiously affiliated and secular Jews. Despite those disagreements, concern over rising antisemitism remains one of the few issues that unites much of the community. More than six in ten Jewish adults describe antisemitism as a very serious problem in the United States, and most believe prejudice against Jews has worsened significantly in recent years.

RAFAEL PLANS IRON DOME INTERCEPTOR PRODUCTION IN INDIA

Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is reportedly planning to establish production lines for Iron Dome’s Tamir interceptors in India, according to Indian media reports. The move would expand Rafael’s manufacturing base while strengthening supply chains and reducing the risks associated with concentrating production in Israel, where defense facilities have come under threat during recent conflicts.

The project would also deepen Israel’s growing defense partnership with India, its largest export market for military equipment. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India accounted for 29% of Israel’s defense exports between 2021 and 2025, while Israel’s Defense Export Directorate says defense deals with India totaled approximately $20.6 billion over the past five years. Manufacturing in India would also support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative and could make it easier for Rafael to market its systems to additional international customers.

If implemented, India would become the first country in Asia to manufacture Iron Dome interceptors. The move follows Rafael’s expansion of Tamir production to the United States, where it opened a manufacturing facility in Arkansas in partnership with RTX (formerly Raytheon) to produce interceptors for both Israel’s Iron Dome system and the U.S. Army’s SkyHunter program.

This report follows a visit that took place before the recent war with Iran, that did not get as much attention that is deserved. During the course of the one day visit key defense agreements were reached with India that will allow India to become a major producer of arms for Israel, both of domestic use and export.

ISRAELI AIRLINES CONTINUE TO DOMINATE BEN GURION AIRPORT TRAFFIC

Israel’s three domestic airlines continued to dominate passenger traffic at Ben Gurion Airport in June, carrying nearly two-thirds of all travelers, according to new figures released by the Israel Airports Authority. El Al remained the market leader with a 43.6% share of passengers, followed by Israir with 13.6% and Arkia with 12.3%, giving Israeli carriers a combined market share of approximately 64.5%.

Among foreign airlines, Hungary’s Wizz Air was the largest carrier with a 5.1% market share, followed by Blue Bird Airways, flydubai, and Etihad Airways. The competitive landscape is expected to shift in July as 11 additional foreign airlines resumed service to Israel.

Passenger traffic rebounded sharply to 1.69 million travelers in June, more than doubling compared with the same month last year, when Israel’s airspace was largely closed during the conflict with Iran. Greece remained the most popular destination for Israeli travelers, followed by the United States and Cyprus. Air cargo also recovered strongly, rising nearly 63% year-over-year to more than 30,000 tons, with El Al handling nearly three-quarters of all cargo transported on passenger aircraft.

BUSINESS

Project35

Project35, an Israeli defense technology startup specializing in drones and counter-UAV systems, has been acquired by NASDAQ-listed T3 Defense (DFNS), which purchased a 60% stake in the company. The deal expands T3 Defense’s presence in the rapidly growing market for unmanned aerial systems and autonomous drone interceptors.

Founded in 2022, Project35 develops drones, autonomous interceptors, cargo UAVs, VTOL aircraft, tactical FPV drones, and counter-drone systems. Its AI-powered interceptor recently completed successful field trials and is designed to counter hostile drones on the modern battlefield. The company counts Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Elta, Rafael, Elbit Systems, and Israel’s Ministry of Defense among its customers. It also holds the AS9100 aerospace quality certification and is pursuing NATO certification to expand into European markets.

T3 Defense said the acquisition strengthens its portfolio with proven operational technologies and provides greater access to Israeli defense procurement and international markets. Project35 said the partnership will accelerate development and help bring its next generation of autonomous defense technologies to customers worldwide.

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TODAY IN JEWISH HISTORY

Second Lebanon War

On the morning of July 12, 2006, Hezbollah launched rockets at the towns of Shlomi and the village of Zarit along the Lebanese border. Under cover of the barrage, a ground team crossed into Israel and ambushed two Humvees on patrol.

The attack killed three soldiers immediately. Two more, Ehud Goldwasser and Eldad Regev, were captured and dragged into Lebanon. A rescue force was hastily organized. A Merkava tank pursuing the attackers drove over a massive mine, killing all four crew members. Two more soldiers were wounded recovering the bodies. By the time the morning ended, eight Israeli soldiers were dead and two were prisoners of Hezbollah.

Israel now faced an impossible situation: two soldiers held in Gaza, two more in Lebanon, and enemies on both fronts who had demonstrated the ability to strike at will. Prime Minister Olmert convened his security cabinet. The discussion was not whether to respond but how.

The Decision for War

The Israeli military presented several options: strike Lebanon’s electrical infrastructure, hit the international airport, target Hezbollah’s medium-range missiles. Defense Minister Amir Peretz, concerned about civilian casualties and international reaction, opposed striking power stations. The airport was approved; the power grid was not.

Olmert spoke with Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who understood Israel needed to respond strongly but opposed attacks on civilian infrastructure, the United States still harbored hopes for the Lebanese government’s stability. That left Hezbollah’s missiles. The Israeli Air Force had identified the locations of Hezbollah’s Fajr rockets, medium-range weapons capable of striking Haifa and beyond. An airstrike could eliminate them, but the Air Force warned it might result in civilian casualties and would certainly provoke Hezbollah retaliation with short-range Katyushas across northern Israel.

The cabinet debated the risks. Communities near the border had bomb shelters and could withstand attack for weeks. But Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city, lacked adequate shelter capacity. If Hezbollah responded to an Israeli strike by rocketing Haifa, civilians would be vulnerable. Despite the risks, the cabinet approved the strike. The Air Force assured ministers it could neutralize the medium-range missiles quickly; once that was accomplished, Hezbollah would have to negotiate.

What the cabinet did not discuss was what would happen if Hezbollah refused to negotiate. There was no plan for a prolonged conflict, no consideration of mobilizing reserves for a ground operation, and no clear definition of victory. Yet the decision was taken. Israel would go to war.

Excerpted from Forthcoming From Between Hope and Fear