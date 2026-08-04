Israel at a Crossroads: Trump, Iran, Elections, and the Future of Zionism | Dr. Sarah Yael Hirshhorn

n this episode of Tel Aviv Diary, I am joined by historian and author Dr. Sarah Yael Hirshhorn, whose work explores Zionism, Israeli society, the settlement movement, and the evolving relationship between Israel and the Jewish diaspora.
We begin with the dramatic developments surrounding President Trump’s last-minute decision to halt a planned military strike on Iran, examining whether diplomacy has any realistic future, what six weeks of bombing achieved, the strategic lessons of modern warfare, and the dangers posed by Iran’s continued regional ambitions. We also discuss the widening gap between political decision-making and strategic planning in both Washington and Jerusalem, the implications for the Strait of Hormuz, and whether the West has developed a coherent strategy for dealing with Tehran.
The conversation then turns to Israel itself. We examine the approaching elections, Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future, Gadi Eisenkot’s rise in the polls, and whether Israelis are ready to choose hope over fear. Dr. Hirshhorn also discusses her acclaimed book City on a Hilltop, offering historical insight into the American role in the settlement movement, the reality of settler violence, and why today’s debates have deep historical roots. Finally, we explore her forthcoming book on Zionism and identity politics, the changing relationship between Israel and American politics, and why—despite the uncertainty—she remains optimistic about the resilience, unity, and future of Israeli society.