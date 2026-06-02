Israel, American Jewry, and the Future of U.S. Support — A Conversation with Owen Alterman

In this wide-ranging episode of Tel Aviv Diary, Marc Schulman sits down with veteran journalist, analyst, and i24NEWS broadcaster Owen Alterman for an in-depth discussion of one of the most important questions facing Israel today: the changing relationship between Israel and the United States. Drawing on his years of research and writing on American Jewry, demographics, and public opinion, Alterman examines how support for Israel has evolved over the last two decades and why many of the trends now worrying Israeli leaders were visible years ago. The conversation explores the origins and evolution of the BDS movement, the demographic transformation of the American Jewish community, and the growing influence of Americans who identify as having no religious affiliation.

Schulman and Alterman delve into the dramatic shifts taking place among younger Americans, particularly on college campuses, and discuss the role of social media, academia, and changing demographics in shaping attitudes toward Israel. They debate whether Israel’s declining standing among younger generations is primarily the result of Israeli policies, broader societal changes within the United States, or forces beyond Israel’s control. The discussion also examines the growth of the Muslim population in the United States, the decline of evangelical influence, and the challenges facing traditional pro-Israel advocacy efforts. Throughout the conversation, both men wrestle with a difficult question: can Israel reverse these trends, or is it confronting a long-term structural shift in American society?

The conversation then turns to current events, including the ongoing conflict in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s increasingly sophisticated drone attacks, and the mounting casualties suffered by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. Schulman expresses concern that Israel is becoming trapped in another prolonged conflict without a clear strategy for victory, while Alterman argues that Israel’s growing dependence on Washington is limiting its freedom of action. The two discuss President Trump’s handling of Iran negotiations, the possibility of a new agreement with Tehran, and the extent to which Israel’s leadership can influence American policy at a time when public support for Israel appears to be weakening.

Despite the sobering subject matter, the episode concludes with a thoughtful reflection on Israel’s resilience and identity. Borrowing from the historical contrast between Athens and Sparta, Schulman and Alterman debate what kind of society Israel seeks to be and whether the country can preserve its democratic and civilian character while confronting mounting security threats. It is a candid, intellectually rich conversation about demographics, diplomacy, war, public opinion, and the strategic challenges that may define Israel’s future for decades to come.