Israel After the Iran War: Strategic Failure, Hezbollah’s Drone Threat, and the Search for Competence

In this solo episode of the Tel Aviv Diary Podcast, Marc Schulman looks back at six turbulent weeks since the ceasefire between the United States, Iran, and Israel was announced. What was supposed to be a temporary pause has turned into a dangerous diplomatic limbo, with President Trump moving between threats of renewed war and hints of a possible agreement with Tehran. Marc argues that Israel may have emerged from the war in a weaker strategic position: Iran remains in power, its nuclear program is unlikely to disappear, sanctions may be eased, and the Strait of Hormuz has become a powerful Iranian bargaining chip.

The episode also turns to Lebanon, where Hezbollah’s use of fiber-optic drones has exposed a serious Israeli vulnerability and raised difficult questions about the IDF’s readiness, manpower, and post–October 7 security doctrine. Marc argues that Israel cannot fight forever wars or try to destroy every possible threat in advance; instead, it must rebuild its ability to defend against threats quickly and effectively when they arise.

Marc then examines Israel’s shrinking support in the United States, the dangers of losing bipartisan backing, and the approaching Israeli election campaign, where questions of leadership, competence, and Netanyahu’s political future loom large. He also briefly surveys American politics ahead of the midterms, Trump’s continued grip on the Republican Party, and the possible consequences if Democrats regain control of Congress.

Finally, Marc turns to AI: an update on his own experience using Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini for programming and writing; Google I/O’s casual announcement about the approach of the “singularity”; and the troubling lack of serious political oversight as artificial intelligence advances at an extraordinary pace. The episode closes on an uneasy note: Israel faces deep strategic challenges, while humanity itself may be racing toward an AI future it has barely begun to debate.