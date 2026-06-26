Israel After the Iran Gamble: Politics, Strategy, and the Limits of Power

This week on the Tel Aviv Diary Podcast, Marc Schulman returns to his Tel Aviv studio after several days in Budapest to examine one of the most consequential weeks Israel has faced since the fighting with Iran came to an end. Rather than focusing on the battlefield itself, Marc argues that the real story is what happened afterward: the diplomatic fallout, the strategic mistakes, and what he believes is a profound failure of long-term planning by Israel’s leadership.

Marc explains why he believes Israel’s gamble on regime change in Iran failed the moment the regime survived, leaving Israel strategically weakened and increasingly dependent on an American administration that quickly shifted its priorities. He discusses the new U.S.-Iran understandings, the implications for Lebanon and Syria, the continuing military presence on multiple fronts, and why he believes Israel’s current security strategy is stretching the country’s manpower, economy, and diplomatic standing beyond sustainable limits.

The episode also examines the growing political battle ahead of Israel’s elections, including the latest polling, Gadi Eisenkot’s emergence as the leading challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the controversial agreements with the ultra-Orthodox parties over military service. Marc explains why he believes Israel’s next government will need to rethink not only its politics but its entire national security doctrine.

Beyond Israel, Marc analyzes the surprising Democratic primary victories in New York by candidates highly critical of Israel, what those results may signal about the future of American politics, and how changing attitudes inside the Democratic Party could reshape the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Finally, Marc turns to the rapidly accelerating world of artificial intelligence. Drawing on his own daily experience using AI to write, research, program, and redesign major projects, he reflects on why AI is simultaneously the most exciting technological revolution of his lifetime and one of the most unsettling. Whether we welcome it or fear it, he argues, it is already transforming the way we work—and the pace of change is only accelerating.

A wide-ranging discussion of strategy, diplomacy, Israeli politics, American politics, technology, and the difficult choices that lie ahead for both Israel and the wider world.