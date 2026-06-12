Inbar Harush on Israel’s Service Crisis, the Haredi Challenge, and Why She Believes Gadi Eisenkot Can Repair the Country

n this episode of Tel Aviv Diary, Marc Schulman speaks with Inbar Harush, one of the leading voices behind the movement for “Service for All” in Israel and a key figure in shaping Yashar’s policy platform under Gadi Eisenkot.

Harush, a former CEO of Aharai and former adviser to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, lays out one of Israel’s most urgent structural crises: the erosion of the “people’s army.” She explains how, even before October 7, only a shrinking share of Israel’s 18-year-olds were serving in the IDF, and why the current demographic trajectory threatens the very foundation of mandatory service. The discussion moves from Ben-Gurion’s original vision of a national army to the present reality in which large parts of Israeli society—especially the Haredi community—stand outside the service framework.

The conversation then turns to the Haredi draft crisis. Harush describes the autonomy built over decades between the state and ultra-Orthodox institutions, the vast public funding that sustains it, and the way the system has allowed communities to avoid military or civil service while remaining largely outside the reach of the state. She argues that the only serious answer is a new national authority responsible for mandatory service for all Israelis—military service where possible, and meaningful civil service where not.

Harush also discusses why October 7 changed the debate, why partial solutions have failed, and why she believes integration into the IDF can be done without erasing Haredi identity. Drawing on successful pilot programs, including intelligence tracks and Haredi hesder-style yeshivas, she argues that with the right structure, budgets, and political will, real change is possible.

Finally, Marc and Inbar discuss her decision to join Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party. Harush explains why she sees Eisenkot as a leader capable of restoring trust, rebuilding state institutions, and moving Israel back from tribal fragmentation toward a shared civic identity. It is a conversation about military service, education, political leadership, and the future of the Israeli state.

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