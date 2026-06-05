Gaylen Ross on Sapiro v. Ford: The Jewish Lawyer Who Took on Henry Ford — Plus Israel’s Political and Strategic Crossroads

In today’s hybrid episode of Tel Aviv Diary, Marc Schulman opens from Tel Aviv on Friday, June 5, with a wide-ranging assessment of Israel’s current political and strategic moment. He discusses the rising political momentum behind former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, the shifting opposition landscape, Netanyahu’s continued hold on power, and the growing concern over Israel’s standing in the United States. Marc also examines the ongoing war in Lebanon, the strain on the IDF after prolonged combat and reserve duty, the uncertain U.S.-Iran track, and the growing challenge posed by violent ultra-Orthodox protests against state institutions.
In the second half of the episode, Marc speaks with filmmaker Gaylen Ross, director of Sapiro v. Ford: The Jew Who Sued Henry Ford. Ross discusses the remarkable and largely forgotten story of Aaron Sapiro, the Jewish lawyer who took on Henry Ford after Ford’s newspaper, The Dearborn Independent, made him a central target of its antisemitic campaign. The conversation explores Ford’s obsession with Jews, Sapiro’s role in the American cooperative farm movement, the risks of bringing a libel suit against one of the most powerful men in America, and the historical importance of the apology and the closing of Ford’s antisemitic publishing operation. Ross also reflects on documentary filmmaking, forgotten figures in Jewish history, and how stories like Sapiro’s can bring the past vividly into the present.