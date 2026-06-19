From Budapest: Israel’s Strategic Shock After the Iran Deal

In this urgent episode of Tel Aviv Diary, Marc Schulman speaks from Budapest after news that four more Israeli soldiers were killed in Lebanon. What began as a planned discussion on Hasbara and Jewish identity became, by necessity, a hard look at Israel’s worsening strategic position after the U.S.–Iran agreement.
Marc argues that the deal was less a nuclear agreement than a bargain to reopen the Strait of Hormuz—one that gave Iran money, legitimacy, and time while leaving Israel exposed. He examines the growing rupture with Washington, J.D. Vance’s troubling remarks on Israel, the danger of believing Israel can “go it alone,” and the failures of leadership that have left the country without a clear strategy in Lebanon, Iran, or Gaza.
The episode closes with a look at Israel’s political future, the rise of Gadi Eisenkot in recent polling, and the immense task awaiting any new government: rebuilding the IDF, repairing relations with America and world Jewry, and restoring strategic clarity after years of drift.
#Israel #Iran #Lebanon #Trump #Netanyahu #Eisenkot #Hezbollah #Budapest #TelAvivDiary #Podcast #MiddleEast #Security #Politics #IDF