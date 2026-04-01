Erev Chag Under Fire: Missile Barrages, Strategic Drift, and a Somber Seder in Israel

In this Erev Chag edition of the Tel Aviv Diary Podcast, Marc Schulman reports from Tel Aviv after a harrowing morning of repeated missile attacks on central Israel, the south, and the north. He describes a city moving toward the holiday in an atmosphere of exhaustion and unease, with normally crowded pre-Chag streets and markets noticeably subdued after four back-to-back attacks shook the center of the country. The episode also reflects on the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl in Bnei Brak, where inadequate access to shelters once again exposed the deadly consequences of Israel’s uneven civilian protection.
From there, Marc turns to the larger strategic picture: uncertainty over President Trump’s expected address, unanswered questions about Israel’s goals in Iran and Lebanon, and deep skepticism about what “victory” now means. He argues that military force alone cannot define Israel’s future, warns of missed diplomatic opportunities with Syria, and raises concerns about reports of a possible American withdrawal from NATO. Personal, political, and deeply reflective, this episode captures a country entering Passover not with celebration, but with fatigue, worry, and growing questions about how this war ends—and what kind of future may follow.