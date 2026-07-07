Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary

Tel Aviv Diary
Tel Aviv Diary Podcast
Ehud Haik: Netanyahu’s Gamble, Israel’s Strategic Trap, and the Battle Over Truth
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Ehud Haik: Netanyahu’s Gamble, Israel’s Strategic Trap, and the Battle Over Truth

Tel Aviv Diary July 7, 2026
Marc Schulman's avatar
Marc Schulman
Jul 07, 2026

In this episode of the Tel Aviv Diary podcast, Marc Schulman speaks with former Israeli intelligence official Ehud Haik about Israel’s deepening political and strategic crisis. They discuss the collapse of trust in institutions, the conspiracy narratives surrounding October 7, Netanyahu’s war with the judiciary, and the danger of a political system increasingly shaped by one man’s survival.

The conversation turns to Iran, the United States, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Israel’s exhausted army. Haik argues that Israel’s first priority after Netanyahu must be repairing the strategic relationship with Washington, ending the open-ended war, rebuilding the IDF, and restoring decision-making norms that once constrained even Israel’s most powerful prime ministers.

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